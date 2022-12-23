Restaurant header imageView gallery

Garden Kettle

8049 Market Street

Unit 1

Boardman, OH 44512

Please choose one

Drive Thru Window

Drive Thru Window

In-Store Rapid Pickup

Soup

Wedding Soup

Wedding Soup

$4.50+

Five Onion

$4.50+

New England Clam Chowder

$4.50+
Tuscan Potato

Tuscan Potato

$4.50+

Broccoli Cheese

$4.50+
Tomato Basil with Grilled Cheese Crostini

Tomato Basil with Grilled Cheese Crostini

$4.50+
Chicken Noodle

Chicken Noodle

$4.50+
Vegetable Quinoa

Vegetable Quinoa

$4.50+
Buffalo Chicken Chili

Buffalo Chicken Chili

$4.50+

Stuffed Pepper Soup

$4.50+Out of stock

Philly Cheese Steak Soup

$4.50+

Pasta e Fagioli

$4.50+

Sandwiches

Pastrami & Swiss

Pastrami & Swiss

$14.50

Pastrami, baby Swiss, dill pickles, wholegrain dijonnaise, sandwich greens, Marble Rye bread

Cali Club

Cali Club

$13.00

Roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato, sandwich greens, herb aioli, 9- grain bread

Turkey Pesto

Turkey Pesto

$12.50

Roasted turkey, baby Swiss, tomato, sandwich greens, sundried tomato pesto, ciabatta bread

Classic Italian

Classic Italian

$13.50

Capicola, Genoa Salami, smoked Provolone, roasted hot pepper relish, shredded lettuce, oil & vinegar, herb aioli, ciabatta bread

Chicken Philly

$13.50

Slow roasted sliced chicken breast, bell peppers, onions, white American cheese, roasted garlic aioli, french roll

Big Tuna

Big Tuna

$12.00

Albacore tuna salad, baby Swiss cheese, sandwich greens, tomato, 9 grain bread

The Harvest

The Harvest

$13.00

Roasted turkey, Havarti Cheese, sliced green apple, sandwich greens, cranberry aioli, 9 grain bread

Roasted Beast

Roasted Beast

$14.50

Slow roasted beef, smoked provolone, sandwich greens, tomato, pickled red onion, horseradish aioli, marble rye bread

Caprese Pesto

Caprese Pesto

$11.50

Ripe Roma tomatoes, basil pesto, smoked Provolone, arugula, balsamic glaze, Ciabatta

Cuban

Cuban

$14.00

Smoked Pork loin, artisan ham, crisp dill pickle, butter braised cabbage, melted Swiss cheese, dijon, griddled french roll

Turkey Reuben

Turkey Reuben

$14.00

Slow roasted artisan turkey breast, house coleslaw, melted Swiss cheese, cranberry mayo, marble rye bread

Big Cheese Panini

Big Cheese Panini

$10.50

Baby Swiss, white American, New York cheddar, buttered griddled sourdough bread

Kettle Combos

Choose from any of our half sandwiches. Comes with a cup of soup & a pickle.
Half Pastrami & Swiss

Half Pastrami & Swiss

$11.00

Pastrami, baby Swiss, dill pickles, wholegrain Dijonnaise, sandwich greens, sourdough

Half Cali Club

Half Cali Club

$11.00

Turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato, sandwich greens, herb aioli, 9-Grain bread

Half Turkey Pesto

Half Turkey Pesto

$11.00

Turkey, baby Swiss, tomato, salad greens, sundried tomato pesto, ciabatta

Half Classic Italian

Half Classic Italian

$11.00

Capicola, Genoa Salami, smoked Provolone, roasted hot pepper relish, shredded lettuce, oil & vinegar, herb aioli, ciabatta

Half Chicken Philly

$11.00

Slow roasted sliced chicken breast, bell peppers, onions, white American cheese, roasted garlic aioli, French roll

Half Big Tuna

Half Big Tuna

$11.00

Albacore tuna salad, baby Swiss cheese, sandwich greens, tomato, 9 grain bread

Half The Harvest

Half The Harvest

$11.00

Roasted turkey, Havarti Cheese, sliced green apple, sandwich greens, cranberry aioli, 9-grain bread

Half Roasted Beast

Half Roasted Beast

$11.00

Slow roasted beef, sandwich greens, tomato, smoked Provolone, pickled red onion, horseradish aioli, sourdough rye

Half Caprese Pesto

Half Caprese Pesto

$11.00

Ripe Roma tomatoes, basil pesto, smoked Provolone, arugula, balsamic glaze, Ciabatta

Half Big Cheese Panini

Half Big Cheese Panini

$11.00

Baby Swiss, White American, New York Sharp Cheddar, buttered griddled sourdough

Wraps

Guiltless Goodness Mediterranean Hummus Wrap

Guiltless Goodness Mediterranean Hummus Wrap

$12.50

Roasted vegetables, traditional hummus, cucumbers, baby spinach, crumbled Feta, pickled red onion, tomatoes, kalamata olives, peppadews, herb tortilla wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.50

Sliced roasted chicken, crisp romaine hearts, shaved Parmesan, red onion, black pepper, caesar dressing, white tortilla

Jalapeño Popper Wrap

$14.00

Roasted sliced buffalo chicken, jalapeño cream cheese, crisp romaine hearts, shredded carrots, Applewood smoked bacon, chipotle ranch, tortilla

Homestyle Chicken Salad Wrap

Homestyle Chicken Salad Wrap

$13.00

Chicken salad, dried cranberries, pecans, red grapes, crisp romaine hearts

Tex Mex Wrap

Tex Mex Wrap

$13.50

Sliced Grilled Chicken, crisp romaine hearts, diced tomatoes, roasted corn & black bean salsa, shredded Cheddar, sour cream, guacamole, chipotle ranch, Tortilla.

Salads & Bowls

Guiltless Goodness Macro Garden Bowl

Guiltless Goodness Macro Garden Bowl

$10.50

Bed of fresh salad greens, chilled quinoa, crumbled feta, pickled red onions, grape tomatoes, cucumber, sweet peppers, sunflower seeds choice of dressing

Fiesta Bowl

$13.00

Grilled diced chicken, crisp romaine hearts, white rice, sweet peppers, roasted sweet corn & black bean salsa, cherry tomatoes, avocado, lime wedge, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch drizzle

Bittersweet Brussel Sprout Salad

Bittersweet Brussel Sprout Salad

$12.00

Shredded brussel sprouts, sweet pears, goat cheese crumbles, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, cherry tomatoes, honey balsamic

Southern Charm

Southern Charm

$14.50

Grilled diced chicken, crisp iceberg & romaine lettuce, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, cherry tomatoes, roasted sweet corn, hardboiled egg, cornbread crumble, maple bourbon vinaigrette

Athena Salad

Athena Salad

$11.50

Crisp romaine hearts, chilled orzo, crumbled Feta, pickled red onion, Kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, chickpeas, green goddess dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Crisp romaine hearts, red onions, shaved parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing

Berries & Champagne Salad

$12.00

Fresh bed of salad greens, sliced strawberries, candied walnuts, crumbled feta, champagne vinaigrette

Beet & Arugula

Beet & Arugula

$12.00

Fresh bed of arugula, roasted beets, goat cheese crumbles, crushed pistachios, white balsamic vinaigrette

Chef Salad

$13.00

Lettuce Blend, Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Peppers & Oil, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumbers

Asian Crunch Salad

Asian Crunch Salad

$11.50

Fresh bed of salad greens, shredded Brussel sprouts, purple cabbage, shredded carrots, sliced almonds, edamame, crispy Chow Mein noodles, Thai peanut drizzle, red wine vinaigrette

Sides

Chips

$2.00

Coleslaw

$2.50

Pasta Salad

$2.50

Apple Slices

$2.00

Hummus with Fresh Veggie Sticks

$3.00

Mediterranean Quinoa Salad

$3.00

Hardboiled Egg

$1.25

Yogurt & Berry Parfait

$6.00

Bacon Cheddar Ranch Potato Salad

$3.00

Carrot Sticks & Ranch

$2.00

Dessert

Brown Sugar Choc Chip Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Toasted

$2.50Out of stock

Double Choc Buttermilk Brownie

$3.00Out of stock

Beverage

Bottled Water 12oz

Bottled Water 12oz

$1.50

Aquafina 16.9oz

$1.75

S. Pellegrino 16.9oz

$2.00
Pepsi

Pepsi

$1.50
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$1.50
Root Beer

Root Beer

$1.50
Diet Dr. Pepper

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.50
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$1.50
Dole Lemonade

Dole Lemonade

$1.50
Bubbly Lime

Bubbly Lime

$2.00
Vanilla Frappacino

Vanilla Frappacino

$3.50
Coffee Frappacino

Coffee Frappacino

$3.50
Starbucks Espresso & Cream Light

Starbucks Espresso & Cream Light

$3.50
Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$2.50
Pure Leaf Unsweetened

Pure Leaf Unsweetened

$2.50
Frannies Lucious Lemondade

Frannies Lucious Lemondade

$1.50
Frannie's Blood Orange Bliss

Frannie's Blood Orange Bliss

$1.50
Frannie's Pink Paloma

Frannie's Pink Paloma

$1.50
Frannie's Vanilla Creme

Frannie's Vanilla Creme

$1.25
V8 Strawberry Kiwi

V8 Strawberry Kiwi

$2.00
V8 Orange Pineapple

V8 Orange Pineapple

$2.00
Izze Sparkling Blackberry

Izze Sparkling Blackberry

$1.75
Izze Sparkling Apple

Izze Sparkling Apple

$1.75

IBC Cherry Limeade

$2.50

IBC Black Cherry

$2.50
Zevia Grapefruit Citrus

Zevia Grapefruit Citrus

$1.75
Zevia Grape

Zevia Grape

$1.75

Virgils Black Cherry

$2.50

Growers Pride Cranberry Apple

$3.00
Welch's Apple Juice

Welch's Apple Juice

$1.50
Polar Seltzer Cranberry Lime

Polar Seltzer Cranberry Lime

$2.00

Aspire Healthy Energy Mango Lemonade

$4.00

V8 Plus Peach Mango

$2.50
V8 Plus Lemon Lime

V8 Plus Lemon Lime

$2.50
Dry Botanical Bubbly Lavender

Dry Botanical Bubbly Lavender

$4.25

Super Coffee Peppermint Mocha Latte

$3.50
Super Coffee Vanilla Latte

Super Coffee Vanilla Latte

$3.50
Redbull

Redbull

$3.00
Redbull Sugar Free

Redbull Sugar Free

$3.00
S. Pellegrino Sparkling Water

S. Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.00

Aquafina 20oz

$2.50

Celsius Tropical Vibe

$3.50

Celsius Sparkling Orange

$3.50

Pure Leaf Green Tea

$2.50

Life Water

$2.85

Diet Pepsi 20oz

$2.25

Pepsi Zero 20oz

$2.25

Pepsi 20oz

$2.25

Strawberry Lemonade 20oz

$2.25

Dole Lemonade 20oz

$2.25

Kids Mains

Kids Cup of Soup & Goldfish

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Kids Salami & Cheese Roll-Up

$5.00

Kids Nutella & Marshmallow Roll-Up

$5.00

Kids PB & J Roll-Up

$5.00

Kids Sides

String Cheese

$1.00

Applesauce Pouch

$1.00

Apple Slices

$2.00

Fruit Snacks

$1.00

Carrot Sticks & Ranch

$2.00

Chips

$1.00

Yogurt Pouch

$1.00

Kids Drinks

Honest Kids Juice Box

$1.50

Kids Bottled Water

$1.00

Grab & Go

Classic Hummus with Pretzels

$3.00

Red Pepper Hummus with Pretzels

$3.00

Guacamole with Tortilla Chips

$3.00

String Cheese

$1.00

Sweet Potato Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Quaker Caramel Rice Crisps

$2.00

Deep River Chips Sea Salt & Vinegar

$2.50

Deep River Chips Sweet Maui Onion

$2.50

Deep River Chips Spicy Dill Pickle

$2.50

Quaker Cheddar Rice Crisps

$2.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Garden Kettle Artisan Kitchen proudly specializes in craft cuisine prepared slow and served fast.

Location

8049 Market Street, Unit 1, Boardman, OH 44512

Directions

