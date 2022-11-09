Restaurant header imageView gallery

Garden of Eat'n Blue Oaks

review star

No reviews yet

2000 Blue Oaks Blvd, Suite 110

Roseville, CA 95747

Wraps

Salsa Ranch Wrap

$11.25

green leaf lettuce, grape tomato, black beans, corn, tri-colored tortilla strips, colby jack cheese, avocado, home-made salsa ranch. [recommended tortilla: tomato basil]

Margherita Wrap

$11.50

organic baby spinach, grape tomato, fresh basil, mozzarella pearls, home-made balsamic vinaigrette.

Hummus Veggie Wrap

$11.00

organic baby spinach, baby kale, seasoned cucumber, avocado, roasted red pepper hummus, home-made herbs & oil.

Spicy Tofu Wrap

$11.75

roasted red peppers, black olives, red cabbage, cucumber, grape tomato, marinated tofu, spicy avocado sauce, jalapeno lime

BLT Wrap

$13.00

green leaf lettuce, grape tomato, colby jack cheese, bacon, home-made salsa ranch.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.50

green leaf lettuce, grape tomato, red onion, shaved parmesan cheese, lemon-peppered chicken, home-made caesar.

BBQ Ranch Chicken Wrap

$11.50

green leaf lettuce, grape tomato, corn, red onion, tri-colored tortilla strips, colby jack cheese, lemon-peppered chicken, home-made ranch topped with bbq drizzle.

Spicy Chicken Bacon Wrap

$12.00

green leaf lettuce, grape tomato, lemon-peppered chicken, bacon, home-made sriracha ranch. [recommended tortilla: spicy chipotle]

Parmesan & Pesto Chicken Wrap

$12.50

organic baby spinach, fresh basil, kalamata olives, roasted zucchini, parmesan cheese, tomato vinaigrette & pesto spread.

Steak Fajita Wrap

$13.00

green leaf lettuce, mixed bell pepper, corn, red onion, colby jack cheese, steak, home-made ranch.

Tri Tip & Bacon Wrap

$13.75

green leaf lettuce, avocado, red onion, marinated tri tip, bacon, home-made spicy chile lime spread.

Greek Shrimp Wrap

$14.50

organic spring mix, grape tomato, kalamata olives, red onion, feta crumbles, wild-caught shrimp, home-made creamy dill.

Greek Gyro Wrap

$13.25

green leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, seasoned cucumber, feta crumbles, beef-lamb gyro, cucumber-tzatziki.

CYO Veggie Wrap

$11.25

Build Your Own Veggie Wrap

CYO Chicken Wrap

$12.50

Build Your Own Chicken Wrap

CYO Steak Wrap

$13.00

Build Your Own Steak Wrap

CYO Salmon Wrap

$14.50

Build Your Own Salmon Wrap

CYO Shrimp Wrap

$14.50

Build Your Own Shrimp Wrap

Sandwiches

Salsa Ranch Sandwich

$11.25

green leaf lettuce, grape tomato, black beans, corn, tri-colored tortilla strips, colby jack cheese, avocado, home-made salsa ranch. [recommended tortilla: tomato basil]

Margherita Sandwich

$11.50

organic baby spinach, grape tomato, fresh basil, mozzarella pearls, home-made balsamic vinaigrette.

Hummus Veggie Sandwich

$11.00

organic baby spinach, baby kale, seasoned cucumber, avocado, roasted red pepper hummus, home-made herbs & oil.

BLT Sandwich

$13.00

green leaf lettuce, grape tomato, colby jack cheese, bacon, home-made salsa ranch.

Bacon & Pear Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$13.00

melted colby jack, gouda, and monterey cheeses, cherry smoked bacon, thin pear slices, Garden seasoning, red pepper spread

Chicken Caesar Sandwich

$12.00

green leaf lettuce, grape tomato, red onion, shaved parmesan cheese, lemon-peppered chicken, home-made caesar.

BBQ Ranch Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

green leaf lettuce, grape tomato, corn, red onion, tri-colored tortilla strips, colby jack cheese, lemon-peppered chicken, home-made ranch topped with bbq drizzle.

Spicy Chicken Bacon Sandwich

$12.50

green leaf lettuce, grape tomato, lemon-peppered chicken, bacon, home-made sriracha ranch. [recommended tortilla: spicy chipotle]

Honey Mustard Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Parmesan & Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

organic baby spinach, fresh basil, kalamata olives, roasted zucchini, parmesan cheese, tomato vinaigrette & pesto spread.

Steak Fajita Sandwich

$13.50

green leaf lettuce, mixed bell pepper, corn, red onion, colby jack cheese, steak, home-made ranch.

Tri Tip & Bacon Sandwich

$14.25

green leaf lettuce, avocado, red onion, marinated tri tip, bacon, home-made spicy chile lime spread.

Greek Shrimp Sandwich

$15.00

organic spring mix, grape tomato, kalamata olives, red onion, feta crumbles, wild-caught shrimp, home-made creamy dill.

Greek Gyro Sandwich

$13.75

green leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, seasoned cucumber, feta crumbles, beef-lamb gyro, cucumber-tzatziki.

CYO Veggie Sandwich

$11.75

Build Your Own Veggie Sandwich

CYO Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich

CYO Steak Sandwich

$13.75

Build Your Own Steak Sandwich

CYO Salmon Sandwich

$15.00

Build Your Own Salmon Sandwich

CYO Shrimp Sandwich

$15.00

Build Your Own Shrimp Sandwich

Piadinas

Vegetarian Piadina

$11.25

organic arugula, fire-grilled artichoke, roasted zucchini, roasted red pepper, roasted tomato, parmesan cheese, home-made herbs & oil.

Caprese Piadina

$11.50

organic baby spinach, roasted tomato, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze drizzle.

Italian Piadina

$13.75

organic arugula, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze

Southwestern Piadina

$13.50

corn, lemon-peppered chicken, colby jack cheese, home-made sriracha ranch, bbq drizzle.

California Piadina

$14.50

organic arugula, roasted tomato, avocado, colby jack cheese, lemon-peppered chicken, home-made ranch.

BLTA Piadina

$14.00

green leaf lettuce, grape tomato, avocado, colby jack cheese, bacon, home-made salsa ranch.

Salads

Create Your Own Salad

$10.25

Create your salad by choosing greens, toppings (5) and house-made dressing. Add protein and other additional premium toppings for a little more.

Bean Corn Tortilla Salad

$12.75

chopped romaine, grape tomato, black bean, corn, tri-colored tortilla strips, avocado, colby jack cheese with salsa ranch.

Tomato Basil Salad

$12.00

organic baby spinach, organic arugula, diced cucumber, organic heirloom tomato, fresh basil, mozzarella pearls with lemon basil vinaigrette.

Heirloom Tomato Buratta Salad

$12.75

organic arugula, organic heirloom tomato, fresh basil, burrata cheese with home-made herbs & oil, topped with balsamic glaze.

Roasted Cauliflower Quinoa Salad

$12.25

organic arugula, organic spinach, roasted tri-colored cauliflower, red onion, tri-colored quinoa, garbanzo bean, pumpkin seeds with home-made jalapeno-lime vinaigrette.

Garden Beet Salad

$13.00

arugula, golden & red beets, toasted pistachios, orange, dried cranberries, feta crumbles, chopped cilantro with citrus vinaigrette

Moroccan Watermelon Salad

$13.00Out of stock

arugula, watermelon, Turkish cucumber, diced red onion, chopped mint & Italian parsley, toasted pistachios, feta crumbles with serrano lime vinaigrette

Kale Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

chopped romaine, baby kale, grape tomato, garlic herb crouton, parmesan cheese, lemon-peppered chicken with home-made caesar.

BBQ Ranch Chicken Salad

$14.00

chopped romaine, grape tomato, corn, red onion, tri-colored tortilla strips, colby jack cheese, lemon-peppered chicken with home-made ranch and bbq drizzle.

Fire-Roasted Southwest Chicken Salad

$14.00

chopped romaine, grape tomato, corn, roasted red pepper, fresh jalapeno, tri-colored tortilla strips, colby jack cheese, lemon-peppered chicken with home-made sriracha ranch.

Mediterranean Chicken Salad

$14.50

chopped romaine, red onion, grape tomato, artichoke hearts, feta crumbles, lemon-peppered chicken with sun-dried tomato vinaigrette.

Chicken Cobb Salad

$15.25

chopped romaine, grape tomato, avocado, bleu crumbles, lemon-peppered chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg with home-made ranch.

Citrus Shrimp Salad

$14.75

organic spring mix, red onion, grape tomato, fresh cilantro, feta crumbles, wild-caught shrimp with home-made cilantro lime vinaigrette.

Avocado Citrus Salmon Salad

$15.00

organic spring mix, diced cucumber, dried cranberries, avocado, feta crumbles, wild-caught Alaska salmon with home-made creamy dill.

Ahi Tuna Salad

$14.00

mixed greens, carrots, edamame, watermelon radishes, mixed bell peppers, kohlrabi slaw mix, seasoned cucumber, ahi tuna with cucumber wasabi dressing\

Tri Tip, Bacon & Avocado Salad

$15.50

romaine, red & green onion, avocado, bacon, tri tip with home-made spicy chile lime sauce

Rice Bowls

Garden Rice Bowl

$12.50

basmati rice, superfood slaw [kohlrabi, brussel sprouts, broccoli slaw, kale, red cabbage, carrots], sweet potato, butternut squash, candy stripe and golden beets, pumpkin seeds, dried cranberries, balsamic glaze, herbs & oil.

Superfood Rice Bowl

$12.50

basmati rice, organic baby spinach, shredded baby kale, roasted romanesco cauliflower, red cabbage, garbanzo bean, topped with our house-made herbs & oil.

Mediterranean Rice Bowl

$13.00

basmati rice, roasted red pepper hummus, kalamata olives, seasoned English cucumber, grape tomato, red onion, feta crumbles, lemon-peppered chicken, topped with fresh lemon juice.

Tex Mex Rice Bowl

$14.50

basmati rice, corn, black beans, grape tomato, fresh jalapeno, fresh cilantro, marinated tri tip, topped with our house-made sriracha ranch and bbq drizzle.

Baja Steak Rice Bowl

$15.00

basmati rice, corn, black beans, mixed bell peppers, fresh cilantro, marinated steak,

Caribbean Shrimp Rice Bowl

$15.00

basmati rice, corn, black beans, green onion, mango-peach salsa, wild-caught shrimp, chile-lime drizzle, & fresh lime

Farmers Market Rice Bowl

$13.00

Mac & Cheese Bar

Original Mac

$8.00

cavatappi pasta, house-cheese sauce, topped with colby jack cheese.

El Diablo Mac

$9.00

cavatappi pasta, house-cheese sauce. topped with colby jack cheese, Garden el diablo seasoning.

Deluxe Mac

$10.00

cavatappi pasta, house-cheese sauce, topped with colby jack cheese, smoked bacon, breadcrumbs.

Broccoli Cheddar Mac

$10.00

cavatappi pasta, house-cheese sauce, topped with colby jack cheese, broccoli, breadcrumbs.

Chicken Ranch Mac

$11.00

cavatappi pasta, house-cheese sauce, topped with colby jack cheese, chicken, ranch drizzle, breadcrumbs.

Four Cheese Steak Mac

$12.00

cavatappi pasta, house-cheese sauce, marinated steak, bread crumbs topped with colby jack cheese and fire roasted tomatoes.

Other Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.75+

stubborn soda or house lemonade

Voss Water

$3.00

artisan water

Iced Tea

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Izze Blackberry

$3.00

Izze Clementine

$3.00

San Pellegrino Lemon

$2.85

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$2.85

Kombucha on Tap

1- Melon Rose

$5.50

2- Raspberry Lemonade 0 Sugar

$5.50

3- Mojito

$5.50

4- Mango Passionfruit

$5.50

Beer on Tap (Dine in Only)

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$5.50

Sudwerk Pilsner

$5.50

West Coast Haze

$5.50

Daylight Track 7 Amber

$5.50

Golden State Mellow Green Cider

$5.50

Beer (Bottles & Cans)

Stella Artois

$3.50

Corona Extra

$3.50

Bud Light Lime

$3.50

Bud Light Orange

$3.50

Bud Light Platinum

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Becks

$3.50

Pacifico

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Michelob Amber

$3.50

Golden State Gingergrass Cider

$4.00

Golden State Mellow Green

$4.00

Golden State Jamaica

$4.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Farm to Fork Salads, Wraps & More

Location

2000 Blue Oaks Blvd, Suite 110, Roseville, CA 95747

