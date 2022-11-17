Garden of Eat'n Roseville
5,212 Reviews
$
1228 Galleria Blvd
Roseville, CA 95678
SEASONAL SPRING MENU
Napa Valley Chicken Salad
Lemon-pepper chicken, Garden’s organic superfood mix (kale, rainbow brussels sprouts, chopped napa cabbage), mixed greens, red seedless grapes, diced celery, shaved almonds, dressed in a champagne vinaigrette.
Napa Valley Chicken Wrap
Lemon-pepper chicken, Garden’s organic superfood mix (kale, rainbow brussels sprouts, chopped napa cabbage), mixed greens, red seedless grapes, diced celery, shaved almonds, dressed in a champagne vinaigrette.
Caribbean Shrimp Rice Bowl
Wild-caught Argentinian red shrimp, black beans, yellow corn, white basmati rice, topped with mango-peach salsa, green onion, chile-lime drizzle, & fresh lime.
Baja Steak Rice Bowl
House marinated steak, yellow corn, mixed bell peppers, black beans, white basmati rice, fresh cilantro, topped with Garden’s sweet & zesty green apple pineapple pico de gallo, & smothered in sriracha ranch & our 4-cheese sauce.
Farmer’s Market Rice Bowl
House-marinated tofu, squash & zucchini medley, watermelon radish, green chickpeas, garbanzo beans, Garden’s organic superfood mix (kohlrabi, brussels sprouts, broccoli, kale, red cabbage, carrots), tri-colored quinoa, white basmati rice, pumpkin seeds, topped with herbs & oil with a side of pita bread.
SALADS
Create-Your-Own Salad
Create your salad by choosing greens, toppings (5) and house-made dressing. Add protein and other additional premium toppings for a little more.
Bean Corn Tortilla Salad
chopped romaine, grape tomato, black bean, corn, tri-colored tortilla strips, avocado, colby jack cheese, tossed in our salsa ranch.
Tomato Basil Salad
baby spinach, arugula, cucumber, heirloom tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella pearls, lemon basil vinaigrette.
Heirloom Tomato Buratta Salad
organic arugula, organic heirloom tomato, fresh basil, burrata cheese, tossed in house-made herbs & oil, topped with balsamic glaze.
Roasted Cauliflower & Quinoa Salad
organic arugula, organic spinach, roasted tri-colored cauliflower, red onion, tri-colored quinoa, organic garbanzo bean, pumpkin seeds, tossed in our home-made jalapeno-lime.
Kale Chicken Caesar Salad
chopped romaine, shredded baby kale, grape tomato, garlic herb crouton, shaved parmesan cheese, lemon-peppered chicken, tossed in our home-made caesar.
BBQ Ranch Chicken Salad
chopped romaine, grape tomato, organic corn, red onion, tri-colored tortilla strips, shredded colby jack cheese, lemon-peppered chicken, tossed in our home-made ranch, bbq drizzle.
Fire-Roasted Southwest Chicken Salad
Romaine, grape tomato, organic corn, roasted red pepper, fresh jalapeno, tri-colored tortilla strips, shredded colby jack cheese, lemon-peppered chicken, tossed in our home-made sriracha ranch.
Mediterranean Chicken Salad
chopped romaine, red onion, grape tomato, artichoke hearts, feta crumbles, lemon-peppered chicken, sun-dried tomato vinaigrette.
Chicken Cobb Salad
chopped romaine, grape tomato, Hass avocado, bleu crumbles, lemon-peppered chicken, apple-smoked bacon, hard-boiled egg, tossed in our home-made ranch.
Citrus Shrimp Salad
organic spring mix, red onion, grape tomato, fresh cilantro, feta crumbles, wild-caught shrimp, tossed in our home-made cilantro lime vinaigrette.
Avocado Citrus Salmon Salad
organic spring mix, diced cucumber, dried cranberries, Hass avocado, feta crumbles, wild-caught Alaska salmon, tossed in our home-made creamy dill.
Ahi Tuna Salad
mixed greens, carrots, edamame, watermelon radishes, mixed bell peppers, kohlrabi slaw mix, seasoned cucumber, ahi tuna with cucumber wasabi dressing
Tri Tip & Bacon Wrap As a Salad
Romaine, red onion, avocado, bacon, Tri Tip, tossed in chile lime sauce.
WRAPS
Salsa Ranch Wrap
chopped romaine hearts, grape tomato, organic black beans, organic corn, tri-colored tortilla strips, shredded colby jack cheese, avocado, home-made salsa ranch. [recommended tortilla: tomato basil]
Margherita Wrap
organic baby spinach, grape tomato, fresh basil, ovalini mozzarella, tossed in our home-made balsamic vinaigrette.
Hummus Veggie Wrap
baby spinach, shredded kale, seasoned cucumber, Avocado, roasted red pepper hummus, tossed in herbs & oil.
BLT Wrap
chopped romaine hearts, grape tomato, shredded colby jack cheese, apple-smoked bacon, home-made salsa ranch.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
chopped romaine hearts, grape tomato, red onion, shaved parmesan cheese, lemon-peppered chicken, home-made caesar.
BBQ Ranch Chicken Wrap
chopped romaine hearts, grape tomato, organic corn, red onion, tri-colored tortilla strips, shredded colby jack cheese, lemon-peppered chicken, home-made ranch topped with bbq drizzle.
Spicy Chicken Bacon Wrap
chopped romaine hearts, grape tomato, lemon-peppered chicken, smoked bacon, home-made sriracha ranch. [recommended tortilla: spicy chipotle]
Steak Fajita Wrap
chopped romaine hearts, mixed bell pepper, organic corn, red onion, colby jack cheese, steak, home-made ranch.
Tri Tip & Bacon Wrap
chopped romaine hearts, avocado, red onion, marinated tri tip, apple-smoked bacon, home-made spicy chile lime spread.
Greek Shrimp Wrap
organic spring mix, grape tomato, kalamata olives, red onion, feta crumbles, wild-caught shrimp, home-made creamy dill.
Greek Gyro Wrap
shredded romaine, tomato, onion, seasoned cucumber, feta crumbles, beef-lamb gyro, cucumber-tzatziki.
CYO Chicken Wrap
CYO Steak Wrap
CYO Veggie Wrap
Fire-Roasted Southwest Chicken Salad recipe as a wrap
freshly cut gem lettuce,, grape tomato, corn, roasted red pepper, fresh jalapeno, tri-colored tortilla strips, shredded Colby jack cheese, lemon-peppered chicken, tossed in our house-made sriracha ranch
SANDWICHES
Salsa Ranch Sandwich
freshly cut gem lettuce, grape tomato, organic black beans, organic corn, tri-colored tortilla strips, shredded colby jack cheese, Hass avocado, home-made salsa ranch.
Margherita Sandwich
organic baby spinach, grape tomato, fresh basil, ovalini mozzarella, tossed in our home-made balsamic vinaigrette.
Hummus Veggie Sandwich
baby spinach, shredded kale, seasoned cucumber, Hass Avocado, roasted red pepper hummus, tossed in extra virgin olive oil.
BLT Sandwich
freshly cut gem lettuce, grape tomato, shredded colby jack cheese, apple-smoked bacon, home-made salsa ranch.
Chicken Caesar Sandwich
freshly romaine lettuce, grape tomato, red onion, shaved parmesan cheese, lemon-peppered chicken, home-made caesar.
BBQ Ranch Chicken Sandwich
chopped romaine hearts, grape tomato, organic corn, red onion, tri-colored tortilla strips, shredded colby jack cheese, lemon-peppered chicken, home-made ranch topped with bbq drizzle.
Spicy Chicken Bacon Sandwich
chopped romaine hearts, grape tomato, lemon-peppered chicken, smoked bacon, home-made sriracha ranch.
Baja Chicken Sandwich
Roma tomato, red onion, yellow corn, cilantro, Colby jack cheese, lemon-peppered chicken, sriracha ranch & bbq drizzle.
Steak Fajita Sandwich
freshly cut gem lettuce, mixed bell pepper, organic corn, red onion, colby jack cheese, steak, home-made ranch.
Tri Tip & Bacon Sandwich
freshly cut gem lettuce, Hass avocado, red onion, marinated tri tip, apple-smoked bacon, home-made spicy chile lime spread.
Greek Gyro Sandwich
shredded romaine, tomato, onion, seasoned cucumber, feta crumbles, beef-lamb gyro, cucumber-tzatziki.
Greek Shrimp Sandwich
organic spring mix, grape tomato, kalamata olives, red onion, feta crumbles, wild-caught shrimp, home-made creamy dill. [recommended bread: garlic naan]
Ultimate Honey Mustard Chicken Sandwich
PIADINAS
Vegetarian Piadina
organic arugula, fire-grilled artichoke, cooked zucchini, roasted red pepper, roasted tomato, shredded parmesan cheese, home-made herbs & oil.
Caprese Piadina
organic baby spinach, roasted tomato, fresh basil, ovalini mozzarella, topped with balsamic glaze drizzle.
Italian Piadina
organic arugula, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze
Southwestern Piadina
organic corn, lemon-peppered chicken, shredded colby jack cheese, home-made sriracha ranch, topped with bbq drizzle.
California Piadina
organic arugula, roasted tomato, Hass avocado, shredded colby jack cheese, lemon-peppered chicken, tossed in our home-made ranch.
BLTA Piadina
freshly-cut gem lettuce, grape tomato, Hass avocado, shredded colby jack cheese, apple-smoked bacon, home-made salsa ranch.
RICE BOWLS
Superfood Rice Bowl
white basmati rice, roasted assorted colored cauliflower, red cabbage, garbanzo bean, baby spinach, shredded kale.
Garden Rice Bowl
white basmati rice, superfood slaw, sweet potato, butternut squash, candy-stripe & golden beets, pumpkin seeds, dried cranberries topped with balsamic glaze.
Mediterranean Rice Bowl
white basmati rice, roasted red pepper hummus, seasoned cucumber, red onion, tomato, kalamata olives, feta crumbles, chicken.
Tex Mex Rice Bowl
white basmati rice, corn, black bean, tomato, fresh jalapeño, cilantro, steak, sriracha ranch and bbq drizzle.
+NEW+ Napa Chicken Rice Bowl +NEW+
Rice, kale, rainbow brussel sprout, Napa cabbage, diced celery, shaved almonds, red seedless grapes, chicken, champagne vinaigrette
FLATBREAD SANDWICHES (COMBO PACKS)
MAC & CHEESE
Original Mac & Cheese
4-cheese blend cheese sauce topped with Colby jack cheese.
El Diablo Mac & Cheese
4-cheese blend cheese sauce topped with Colby jack cheese & spicy seasoning.
Deluxe Mac & Cheese
4-cheese blend cheese sauce, bacon, bread crumbs topped with Colby jack cheese, .
Chicken Ranch Mac
4-cheese blend cheese sauce, chicken, bread crumbs topped with Colby jack cheese and ranch drizzle.
Four Cheese Steak Mac
4-cheese blend cheese sauce, steak, bread crumbs topped with Colby jack cheese and fire roasted tomatoes.
!NEW! Broccoli Cheddar Mac
4-cheese blend cheese sauce, broccoli, bread crumbs topped with Colby jack cheese.
CHIPS
Kettle Chips Jalapeño [2oz]
If you can’t take the heat, get out of the chips, because Kettle Brand Jalapeno Potato Chips have absolutely no chill. Cut thick and flavored with authentic jalapeno, every hearty bite slaps harder than the last.
Kettle Chips Honey Dijon [2oz]
Kettle Brand Honey Dijon is extra tangy and extra sweet, all at the same time. So extra, extra, read all about it, if you’re looking for thick-cut chips that layer flavor on flavor, these are all you.
Kettle Chips New York Cheddar [2oz]
Every New Yorker knows the expression: If you can make it here, you should try the chips. Okay, maybe that’s not it. But the point is, you should still try the chips. Cut thick and covered with the bold taste of sharp cheddar cheese, these chips have all the big city flavor you crave.
Kettle Chips Backyard BBQ [2oz]
Was it extra to hit the barbecue sauce this hard to make our thick-cut Kettle Brand Backyard Barbecue Chips this saucy? Maybe. Would we do it again? Obviously.
Kettle Chips Sea Salt [2oz]
Kettle Brand Sea Salt Chips are the OG of all kettle chips. Cut thick and dusted with just the right amount of sea salt they’ve been looking like a snack since the beginning of snacks.
Kettle Chips Sea Salt & Vinegar [2oz]
Kettle Brand Sea Salt & Vinegar Potato Chips are tangy AF. Cut thick for the perfect crunch and flavored right past the point of bold, every bite will make your eyes water tears of vinegar-loving joy.
Kettle Chips Salt & Pepper [2oz]
This iconic duo has never been so extra. That’s because every Krinkle Cut Salt & Fresh Ground Pepper Kettle Brand Chip holds the boldest amount of salt and pepper possible.
Kettle Chips Dill Pickle [2oz]
If you say yes to chips and a pickle, every time you walk into a deli, then Kettle Brand Dill Pickle Chips will leave you shook. With all the flavor of both made boldly from whole, thick cut potatoes, you really couldn’t ask for more. Except for maybe that sandwich you went into the deli for in the first place.
Miss Vickie's Chips Sea Salt & Vinegar
Tangy vinegar seasoning with sea salt—this is a farm-inspired take on a classic.
Miss Vickie's Chips Sea Salt
Perfectly sprinkled with sea salt, this flavor is a great complement to any sandwich or wrap.
Miss Vickie's Chips Jalapeño
Made with jalapeño seasoning for enough heat to make things deliciously interesting. And every spicy bite is made with no artificial flavors or preservatives.
Miss Vickie's Chips Smokehouse BBQ
The smoky aroma and taste of a mid-summer barbecue, with a heck of a crunch.
Pop Chips BBQ [0.8oz]
who needs backyard smoke and sizzle to enjoy lip-smacking barbeque? you don’t. because with our barbeque chips, you’ll taste tangy sauce and a hint of smoke on every chip. so pull up to the picnic table and savor the flavor, but skip the grease.
Pop Chips Sea Salt [0.8oz]
the classics stand the test of time – and taste buds. for example, combining potatoes and sea salt dates back to the year 1000 bc, or before chips. clearly, these simple ingredients bring out the best in each other, and they’ll bring out the snacker in you.
Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili [2oz]
DORITOS® Spicy Sweet Chili Flavored Tortilla Chips
Doritos Nachos [2oz]
DORITOS® Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips
Doritos Cool Ranch [2oz]
DORITOS® COOL RANCH® Flavored Tortilla Chips
Doritos Flamin Hot [2oz]
DORITOS® FLAMIN' HOT® Nacho Flavored Tortilla Chips
"Dirty" Kettle Chips Sour Cream & Onion [2oz]
Dirty Kettle Potato Chips, Sour Cream & Onion
"Dirty" Kettle Chips Funky Fusion [2oz]
Dirty Kettle Potato Chips, Funky Fusion
"Dirty" Kettle Chips Mesquite BBQ" [2oz]
Dirty Kettle Potato Chips, Mesquite BBQ
"Dirty" Kettle Chips Cracked Pepper [2oz]
Dirty Kettle Potato Chips, Cracked Pepper
"Dirty" Kettle Chips Maui Onion [2oz]
irty Kettle Potato Chips, Maui Onion
"Dirty" Kettle Chips Salt & Vinegar [2oz]
Dirty Kettle Potato Chips, Salt & Vinegar
"Dirty Kettle Chips Sea Salted" [2oz]
Dirty Potato Chips Original Recipe Potato Chips Sea Salt
"Dirty Kettle Chips Jalapeño Heat" [2oz]
Dirty Kettle Potato Chip, Jalapeño Heat
Miss Vickie's Chips Lime & Cracked Pepper
DESSERTS
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Intensely flavorful chunks and morsels of sustainable chocolates with the added crunch of savory pretzel bits all in a brown butter, caramelized, chewy-crispededged wonder.
Salted Carmel Cookie
All-natural toffee and milky white chocolate chunks, alongside crisp pretzel bites and sea salt. Topped with pretzel salt and golden Demerara sugar for a salty sweet mashup.
Sugar Cookie
HOMESTYLE OLD FASHIONED SUGAR COOKIE
Peruvian Chocolate Brownie
Dense and fudgy with a chewy crust. Born from the prized Criolla bean, this sustainably sourced Peruvian chocolate is deep and rich in flavor.
Toffee Crunch Blondie Bar
Caramelized, dense and chewy butterscotch brownie stuffed with milk and semisweet chocolate chunks and scattered with crunchy, buttery toffee.
Banana Chocolate Loaf Cake
Banana cake and chocolate/chocolate chip cake swirled into a moist, decadent treat.
Iced Lemon Loaf Cake
Moist lemon cake with lemon icing. Made using the juice of fresh California lemons, this pre-sliced treat is moist and lemony with a tangy-sweet lemon icing.
Cinnamon Coffee Cake
Made in delicious layers like you'd do yourself: moist vanilla cake on the bottom, then a layer of cinnamon and sugar, another layer of vanilla cake, topped with cinnamon-brown sugar streusel.
CATERING
Vegetarian Package
Package includes: - Assortment of Salsa Ranch, the Vegetarian & Margherita wraps (10 cut in 1/2) - Medium Bean Corn Tortilla Salad & Medium Tomato Basil Salad - Medium Original Mac & Cheese Tray
El Diablo Package
Package includes: - Assortment of Salsa Ranch, Spicy Chicken Bacon & Tri Tip & Bacon wraps (10 cut in 1/2) - Large Fire-Roasted Southwest Chicken Salad - Medium El Diablo Mac & Cheese Tray
Chicken Package
Package includes: - Assortment of Chicken Caesar, Spicy Chicken Bacon & BBQ Ranch Chicken wraps (10 cut in 1/2) - Medium Kale Chicken Caesar Salad & Medium BBQ Ranch Chicken Salad - Medium Chicken Ranch Mac & Cheese Tray
Carnivore Package
Package includes: - Assortment of Tri Tip & Bacon, BLT & Spicy Chicken Bacon wraps (10 cut in 1/2) - Large Chicken Cobb Salad - Medium Four Cheese Steak Mac & Cheese Tray
Medium Vegetarian Salad
Chicken Add On (for medium salad)
Steak Add On (for medium salad)
Large Vegetarian Salad
Bacon Add On (for large salad)
Chicken Add On (for large salad)
Steak Add On (for large salad)
Medium Mac & Cheese Tray
Large Mac & Cheese Tray
Medium CYO Tray (7 wraps cut in 1/2 - up to 2 flavors)
Large CYO Tray (14 wraps cut in 1/2 - up to 3 flavors)
Medium Heirloom Tomato Burrata Salad
Large Heirloom Tomato Burrata Salad
Voss
Still [375ml]
Ahh, so you’re one of those people that are always “on the go”. Well, we made this one just for you. All the charisma, elegance and purity of our classic VOSS.
Lemon Cucumber [375ml]
Live your best spa-life. Our Lemon Cucumber Sparkling Water transports you to a zen zone with refreshing natural flavors. Think fluffy white robes and calming music, with zero calories or sugar to disrupt your vibe. Prefer to party? It’s also the perfect mixer to step up your bartending skills.
Tangerine Lemongrass [375ml]
National surveys told us that most people try to drink more water to be healthier but are seeking a change of pace in flavors. Lucky for most people, our Tangerine Lemongrass Sparkling Water is all natural, has zero calories, and no sugar. It’s refreshing on its own and as a mixer, too.
Lime Mint [375ml]
Introducing our brand-new addition to the zero-calorie, sugar-free, all-natural flavored sparkling water family—Lime Mint! After thorough research and testing, it was clear that this combination of flavors was going to delight and refresh consumers. Delicious on its own, or the perfect drink ingredient – skinny mojito anyone?
Strawberry Ginger [375ml]
Just in time for spring and summer, we’re offering two new additions to our delicious Flavored Sparking range. All natural, zero calories and with no sugar, Strawberry Ginger is perfect consumed on its own or enjoyed as a complement to a variety of cuisines and spirits.
Raspberry Rose [375ml]
As with the original three citrus flavors, we conducted extensive research to deliver new, on-trend Berry offerings paired with something a bit more exotic. All natural, zero calories and with no sugar, Raspberry Rose is perfect consumed on its own or enjoyed as a complement to a variety of cuisines and spirits.
Lemonades & Juices
Tropicana® Refreshingly Raspberry Lemonade [12oz]
Our delicious Tropicana® Refreshingly Raspberry Lemonade blends the taste of sweet raspberries with the fresh-squeezed taste of sun-ripened lemons. It’s just the perfectly refreshing and delicious drink you’re looking for.
Tropicana® Pineapple Mango Splash [12oz]
Take the taste of delicious fruit juices, put them together in one refreshing blend, and you get Tropicana® Pineapple Mango Splash. A delicious juice drink with plenty of bright, tropical flavors.
Tropicana® Caribbean Sunset [12oz]
Tropicana® Caribbean Sunset is a tangy, refreshing juice drink that can quench your thirst with the bright taste of oranges, pineapples and cherries. It’s a delicious, tropical flavor that will leave you wanting more!
Tropicana® Summer Berry Bliss [12oz]
Tropicana® Summer Berry Bliss blends sweet dark berries in a very berry blast of summer refreshment. It’s a delicious drink that shines of blueberry, blackberry and summer fruit sweetness.
Tropicana® Watermelon Breeze [12oz]
Enjoy the refreshing taste of summer in every glass of our Tropicana® Watermelon Breeze drink. It’s a unique juice drink made with a blend of summer’s most delicious fruit juices.
Tropicana® Island Punch [12oz]
Tropicana® Island Punch combines unique flavors, like the tropical sweetness of pineapple and passion fruit, to create a delicious and refreshing blend that tastes like summer in a glass.
Tropicana® Lively Lemonade [12oz]
There’s nothing more invigorating than the taste of freshly squeezed lemons and that’s what you’ll find in every refreshing glass of our delicious Tropicana® Lively Lemonade. This delicious drink will be sure to put a sunny smile on your face.
Tropicana® Original Orange No Pulp [12oz]
The perfect combination of taste and nutrition! Tropicana Pure Premium® Original is 100% pure orange juice, squeezed from fresh-picked oranges and never from concentrate. No wonder it’s the #1 orange juice brand.
Tropicana® Red Grapefruit [12oz]
A combination of delicious grapefruit taste with juicy bits of pulp. Tropicana® Red Grapefruit is 100%, pure squeezed grapefruit juice.
Tropicana® Apple [12oz]
Tropicana® Orchard Style Apple juice is sweet, with the fresh, delicious flavor of apples in every glass.
Tropicana® Grape [12oz]
Tropicana® 100% Grape juice is packed with vitamin C, making it the perfect healthy thirst quencher with the delicious, sweet taste of grape.
Tropicana® Cranberry [12oz]
Tropicana® Cranberry Juice Cocktail has a tart, sweet taste combined with vitamin C and the flavor of cranberries.
Iced Teas
PureLeaf Unsweetened Green Tea [18.5oz]
Sip on the crisp, clean taste of green tea. Brewed using real leaves freshly picked and bottled without adding sugar or color. It’s a light, refreshing flavor with home-brewed taste. With 100% antioxidant Vitamin C, what tastes good can also do good too.
PureLeaf Unsweetened Black Tea [18.5oz]
Taste iced tea the way it was meant to be: brewed from real tea leaves steeped in water and bottled without adding sugar or color. All so you can enjoy the delicious fresh-brewed taste.
PureLeaf Black Tea w Raspberry [18.5oz]
Raspberry, with its balance of sweet and tangy flavor, perfectly complements our classic iced tea. Always brewed using real tea leaves and sweetened with real sugar, it’s raspberry flavored iced just the way you like it.