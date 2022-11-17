Garden of Eat'n Roseville

Kettle Chips Dill Pickle [2oz]

$2.25 Out of stock

If you say yes to chips and a pickle, every time you walk into a deli, then Kettle Brand Dill Pickle Chips will leave you shook. With all the flavor of both made boldly from whole, thick cut potatoes, you really couldn’t ask for more. Except for maybe that sandwich you went into the deli for in the first place.