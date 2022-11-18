Restaurant header imageView gallery

Garden of the Gods Market & Cafe

616 S Tejon

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Popular Items

Spicy Chicken Sandwich
General Palmer Grilled Cheese
Truffle Burger

NA Beverage

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Mighty Leaves

Fountain Soda

$3.50

Coke Product

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Hold Fast Costa Rica Guatemala

Orange

$7.00

Cold Kicker

$7.00

Ruby

$7.00

Green Goddess

$7.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00

Milk

$4.00

Kid Drink

$2.00

Market Drinks

Espresso

$3.00

Double shot of rock solid espresso from Holdfast

Macchiato

$3.50

Cortado

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Chai

$6.00

Local Sanctuary Chai

Steamer

$3.00

London Fog

$4.50

Americano

$3.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Matcha Green Tea Latte

$6.00

Pumpkin Spice Featured Latte

$6.00

Campfire Featured Latte

$6.00

Matcha Lemonade

$5.00

Horchata Featured Latte

$6.00

Italian Soda

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Orange Juice TOGO

$7.00

Ruby TOGO

$7.00

Cold Kicker TOGO

$7.00

Green Goddess TOGO

$7.00

Starters

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Avocado spread, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, bacon, arugula, queso fresco, multigrain bread

Green Chili Fries

$8.00

Pork green chili, crema, jack cheese

Donut Holes

$6.00

Toasted cinnamon sugar, raspberry coulis

Pork Green Chili

$5.00

Jack cheese

Vegetarian Green Chili

$4.00

Tomato Basil Soup

$4.00

Reuben Soup

$4.00+

Chicken Pasta Soup

$5.00

Deviled Eggs

$9.00

Pimento Cheese

$9.00

Power Bowl

$11.00

Steel Cut Oatmel

$10.00

Breakfast

The Farmers Classic

$16.00

Two eggs your way, Bacon or Sausage, New Potatoes, Toast, House Jam

Shrimp and Grits

$19.00

House grits, grilled shrimp, veggie chili, confit tomato, bacon, frisée

Mountain Man Hash

$17.00

Leek hash, smoked pork, two eggs your way, pork green chili or sausage gravy

Huevos Rancheros

$15.00

Corn tortilla, house black bean, vegetarian green chili, two eggs your way, jack cheese, pico de gallo

Omelet of the Day

$15.00

Chef's choice ingredients new style potatoes

Quiche of the Day

$14.00

Seasonal ingredients, baked in a handmade crust, with a side house salad

Seasonal Pancake

$7.00

One sweet cream pancake with Chef's choice topping

Lox and Bagel

$16.00

Brick Fire Bakery everything bagel, compound cream cheese, capers, whole grain mustard, house smoked salmon, frisée, tomato relish

Banana Bread French Toast

$15.00

Toasted pepitas, salted caramel, pumpkin creme

Southwest Benedict

$16.00

Poached eggs, bacon, spinach, green chile, biscuit, hollandaise

Maine Lobster Benedict

$24.00

Biscuits and Gravy

$9.00

Two biscuits with sausage gravy

Desayuno Honduras

$17.00

Prime NY Strip and Eggs

$34.00

Stuffed Portobello Mushroom, Tomato, Chimichurri, Marble Potatoes

Pumpkin Bread French Toast

$15.00

Greens

House Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, cheese, tomato, croutons, hard boiled egg, peppercorn ranch

Little Gem Salad

$15.00

Palisade Peach Salad

$15.00

Beet and Arugula Salad

$15.00

Shrimp and Avocado Salad

$18.00

Mixed Greens, Butter Lettuce, Shrimp, Russian Dressing, Avocado, Egg, Bacon, Tomato Relish

Winter Citrus Salad

$12.00

Sandwiches & Burgers

BLTA

$17.00

Bacon, bib lettuce, tomato, pimento cheese, avocado, sourdough toast

Truffle Burger

$19.00

Colorado beef, bourbon caramelized onion, mushroom, truffle aioli, blue cheese, arugula, brioche bun

Reuben

$17.00

Delicias Bakery Marble rye, house corned beef, sauerkraut, russian dressing, gruyere

General Palmer Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Havarti, gruyere, white cheddar, sourdough bread, bowl of creamy tomato soup

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Buttermilk chicken, kale slaw, chipotle aioli,

Grilled Salmon Sandwich

$19.00

Fresh Maine Lobster Roll

$28.00

Italian Sandwich

$18.00

Kids Menu

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids French Toast

$7.00

Kids Chocolate Chip Pancake

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Mini Classic

$8.00

One egg your way, bacon or sausage, hash

Sides

1/2 Banana French Toast

$8.00

1/2 Biscuits and Gravy

$5.00

1/2 Mountain Man Hash

$8.50

Grits

$5.00

Polidori Sausage

$4.00

Side Thick Cut Bacon

$4.00

Side Chorizo

$4.00

Side Sausage Gravy

$4.00

Side Hollandaise Sauce

$0.50

Egg Whites

$2.00

Side Leek Hash

$4.00

One Egg

$1.25

Two Eggs

$2.00

Buttermilk Biscuit

$3.00

Single Pancake

$4.00

Side House Black Beans

$4.50

Side Seasonal Fruit

$4.00

Half Avocado

$4.00

Side New Potatoes

$4.00

Side Gluten Free Potatoes

$4.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Toast

$1.50

Side House Salad

$6.00

Side Chicken

$8.00

Side Salmon

$7.00

Side Shrimp

$7.00

Kid's N/A Drink

Kid's Juice

1/2 Pumpkin French Toast

$8.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Location

616 S Tejon, Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Directions

