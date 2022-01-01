Restaurant header imageView gallery

Garden's Bar & Grill

2421 Westport Parkway Suite 1400

Fort Worth, TX 76177

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizers

Air Show Special

$15.99

Appetizer Sampler (1)

$16.99

Boneless Wings, Cheese Sticks, Onion Rings & French Fries

Appetizer Sampler (2)

$17.99

4 Wings, 4 Shrimp, 4 Jalapeño Poppers, & French Fries

Appetizer Sampler (3)

$18.99

4 Wings, 4 Shrimp, 4 Egg Rolls, & French Fries

Cheddar Jalapeño Poppers

$9.99

Cheese Fries

$8.99

Chips & Guacamole

$9.99

Chips & Queso

$9.99

Chips and Salsa

$3.99

Classic Nachos

$11.99

Chips w/melted cheese, jalapeños & salsa Add Chicken for $3.00 extra Add Beef for $4.00 extra

Danny's Bruschetta

$8.99

Fried Mushrooms

$10.99

Fried Pickles

$10.99

Jalapeno Bottle Caps

$8.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Onion Rings

$8.99

Wings

6 Wings

$10.99

Served with celery and ranch | Sauce choices: Mango Habanero (hot or Mild), BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Garlic Parmesan, Teriyaki, Sweet Chili, Honey Garlic

12 Wings

$16.99

Served with celery and ranch | Sauce choices: Mango Habanero (hot or Mild), BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Garlic Parmesan, Teriyaki, Sweet Chili, Honey Garlic

18 Wings

$22.99

Served with celery and ranch | Sauce choices: Mango Habanero (hot or Mild), BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Garlic Parmesan, Teriyaki, Sweet Chili, Honey Garlic

24 Wings

$27.99

Served with celery and ranch | Sauce choices: Mango Habanero (hot or Mild), BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Garlic Parmesan, Teriyaki, Sweet Chili, Honey Garlic

Boneless Wings

$11.99

Served with celery and ranch | Sauce choices: Mango Habanero (hot or Mild), BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Garlic Parmesan, Teriyaki, Sweet Chili, Honey Garlic

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.99

Mixed green lettuce, onions, blue cheese crumbles, buffalo chicken

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Fresh romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons & creamy Caesar dressing Add Chicken for $3.00 Extra Add Shrimp for $5.00 Extra

Chefs Salad

$11.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, ham, turkey, bacon, croutons & parmesan cheese

Chicken Garden Sald

$11.99

Mixed green lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar cheese, croutons, grilled chicken

Naked Avacado Salad

$11.99

Diced avocado, tomatoes, feta, bacon, red onions, lemon & olive oil

Spinach Salad

$11.99

Fresh Spinach, blue cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes, chopped bacon, balsamic vinaigrette

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

Beef Quesadilla

$13.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.99

Shrimp

6pc Shrimp

$11.99

12pc Shrimp

$17.99

18pc Shrimp

$23.99

24pc Shrimp

$26.99

Burgers

Buffalo Chicken Burger

$12.99

Chicken Grilled Burger

$12.99

Chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickles

Gardens Burger

$11.99

Lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles

Gardens Cheese Burger

$12.99

Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles

Patty Melt

$12.99

Beef, grilled onions, and cheddar cheese served on Texas toast

Smokehouse Bbq Burger

$12.99

Bacon, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles

Vegan Burger

$12.99

Veggie Vegan Burger

$12.99

Sandwiches

Classic BLT

$11.99

Gyro

$11.99

Philly Cheesesteak Sub

$11.99

Turkey Sandwich

$11.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Pizza

Chicken & Veg Pesto Pizza

$13.99

Margaritta Pizza

$13.99

Shrimp & Pesto Pizza

$13.99

Entrees

Beef Street Taco

$11.99

Chicken & Shrimp Combo

$15.99

Chicken Fettuccine

$13.99

Chicken Street Taco

$11.99

Grilled Salmon Fillet

$17.99

Grilled Tilapia

$14.99

Shrimp Street Taco

$12.99

Spaghetti Marinera

$11.99

Sides

Side Avocado Slices

$2.00

Side Blue Cheese

$1.00

Chicken Breast

$4.99

Side Fries

$2.99

Side Guacamole

$2.00

Side Queso

$4.00

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Salad

$4.99

Side Salsa

$1.00

Side Shrimp (3 pc)

$5.99

Beef Patty

$2.00

Refill Chips

$0.50

Salmon

$7.99

Kid's Menu

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$7.99

Spaghetti Marinara Kids

$7.99

Cheeseburger & Fries

$7.99

Dessert

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$7.99

Hot Fudge Brownie & Ice Cream

$7.99

Italian Cream Cake

$7.99

Scoop of Ice Cream

$1.00

Vodka

Absolut

$6.00

Belvedere

$8.00

Ciroc Vodka

$5.00

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$5.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$5.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$5.00

Deep Eddy Orange

$5.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$5.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$5.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$5.00

Deep Eddy Vodka

$5.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Habanero Vodka

$7.00

Kettle One

$7.00

Mcormick Cherry

$4.00

Pinnacle Cake

$4.00

Pinnacle Grape

$4.00

Pinnacle Whipped

$5.00

Skyy Vodka

$5.00

Skyy Vodka Watermelon

$6.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$4.00

Stoli

$6.00

Titos

$5.00

Western Son's Blueberry

$5.00

Western Son's Cucumber

$5.00

Western Son's Prickly Pear

$5.00

Western Son's Watermelon

$5.00

Whiskey

Bendt Whiskey

$6.00

Blantons

$8.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Bulleit

$7.00

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Bushmills

$8.00

Crown Apple

$6.00

Crown Peach

$6.00

Crown Reserve

$12.00

Crown Royal

$6.00

Crown Vanilla

$6.00

Fireball

$5.00

Gentleman Jack

$6.00

Jack Bonded

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jack Fire

$5.00

Jack Honey

$6.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$8.00

Jameson Orange

$8.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Jim Beam Peach

$6.00

Jim Beam Red Stag

$5.00

Knob Creek 100

$9.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Silver Star

$6.00

Silver Star Honey

$7.00

Skrewball

$6.00

Sons of Erin

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

TX Whiskey

$7.00

Wellers

$8.00

Wild Turkey 101

$7.00

Wild Turkey Honey

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

Woodford Reserve Double Barrel

$10.00

Rum

Bacardi

$5.00

Calypso 151

$4.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Coconut Cartel

$7.00

Malibu

$5.00

Myers

$6.50

Rum Chata

$5.00

Selva Rey

$7.00

Selva Rey Coconut

$7.00

Tequila

1800 Reposado

$7.50

1800 Silver

$7.00

Casamigos Blanco

$6.00

Casamigos Reposado

$6.00

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

Don Julio Blanco

$7.00

Gran Coramino

$15.00

Hornitos Reposado

$5.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$5.00

Lalo Blanco

$7.00

Painted Donkey Blanco

$6.00

Painted Donkey Reposado

$6.00

Patron

$9.00

Clasa Azul 1.5

$35.00

1800 Coconut

$7.00

Gin

Beefeater

$8.00

Beefeater 24

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Scotch

Canadian Club

$6.00

Chivas Regal

$7.00

Dewar's White

$7.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

J & B

$7.00

Johnny Blue (1.5 oz)

$50.00

Johnny Walker Black

$10.00

Johnny Walker Red

$11.00

Cognac

Hennessey

$10.00

Hennessey VSOP

$12.00

Hennessy XO (1.5 oz)

$30.00

Remy Martin

$10.00

Remy Martin XO (1.5 oz)

$35.00

Liqueurs & Cordials

Amaretto

$4.00

Baileys

$5.00

Bourbon Cream

$5.00

Cointreau

$6.00

Disarrono

$6.00

Frangelico

$4.50

Goldschlauger

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$6.00

Hot Damn

$1.00

Howler Head

$6.00

Hypnotic

$5.00

Jager

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

McGillicuddys Cherry

$4.00

Melon

$4.50

Monju Spirits

$6.00

Romana Sambuca

$7.00

Rootbeer Schnapps

$4.00

Rumpleminze

$6.00

Tuaca

$6.00

Watermelon Pucker

$4.00

Draft Beer

Bud Light

$4.00+

Coors Light

$4.00+

Miller Lite

$4.00+

Michelob Ultra

$4.00+

Dos XX

$5.00+

Shiner Bock

$5.00+

Deep Ellum IPA

$5.00+

Yuengling

$5.00+

Domestic Bottle

Bud Light BTL

$4.00

Budweiser BTL

$4.00

Coors Light BTL

$4.00

Coors Original BTL

$4.00

Land Shark

$4.00

Lone Star

$4.00

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$4.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$4.00

PBR

$4.00

Import Bottles

Angry Orchard

$4.50

Blue Moon BTL

$5.00

Corona Extra BTL

$5.50

Corona Premier

$4.50

Dad Gum IPA Can

$6.00

Dallas Blonde

$5.00

Dos XX

$4.50

Dos XX Pineapple

$2.00

Dos XX Ranch Water

$2.00

Eight

$4.50

Estela Jalisco

$4.50

Guiness BTL

$5.50

Heineken

$4.50

Heineken Zero

$4.00

Kona Big Wave Golden Ale

$4.50

Lone River Ranch Water

$5.50

Modelo Especial Bottle

$4.50

Odoul's

$3.50

Revolver Blood & Honey

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$4.00

Stella Bottle

$4.50

Voodoo Ranger IPA Can

$6.00

Yuengling

$5.50

Yuengling 99

$4.50

Yuengling Flight

$5.00

Yuengling Hershey's Porter

$6.00

Seltzers

Bud Light Next

$5.50

High Noon

$5.50

Topo Chico

$5.50

Truly

$5.50

White Claw Seltzer

$5.50

Buckets

Bud Light

$15.00

Coors Light

$15.00

Michelob Ultra

$15.00

Budweiser

$15.00

Miller Lite

$15.00

Bud Light Lime

$15.00

Coors Original

$15.00

Michelob Pure Gold

$15.00

Modelo

$18.00

Dos XX

$18.00

Shiner

$18.00

Corona

$18.00

Heineken

$18.00

Shots

4 Horseman

$8.00

Adios Mother Fucker Shot

$8.00

Apple Pie Shot

$6.00

Aquaman

$6.00

B-52

$6.00

Batman

$6.00

Blow Job

$6.50

Buttery Nipple

$5.00

Chocolate Cake Shot

$6.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$5.00

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

Incredible Hulk

$10.00

Irish Breakfast

$7.00

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

Jager Bomb

$7.00

Jolly Rancher

$6.00

Kamikaze

$5.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Liquid Cocaine

$7.00

Liquid Marijuana

$7.00

Mexican Candy

$5.00

Royal Fuck

$6.50

Ninja Turtle

$6.00

Orange Tea Shot

$7.00

Paleta Shot

$5.00

Pineapple Upsidedown Cake

$7.00

Red Headed Slut

$6.50

RUSS TEA SHOT

$6.50

Scooby Snack

$5.00

The (Taylor) Shot

$6.00

Tuaca Lemon Drop

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$6.00

Washington Apple

$6.00

White Tea

$7.00

Jello Shots

$1.00

Texas Score

$3.00

Wheel Shot III

$3.00

Wheel Shot IV

$4.00

Wheel Shot V

$5.00

Cocktails

Adios Mother Fucker Drink

$10.00

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Alamo Splash

$9.00

All Jacked Up

$9.00

Alliance Paloma

$9.00

Amaretto Sour

$6.50

B-52

$7.00

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Bent Bum

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Blue Hawaiian

$9.00

Chicks Dig it

$9.00

Colorado Bulldog

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

French Connection

$9.00

Gardens Margarita

$9.00

Gold Driver

$9.00

Hurricane

$9.00

Irish Mule

$9.00

Island Of Misfits

$9.00

Jameson & Ginger

$9.00

Kentucky Mule

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Manhattan

$6.50

Margarita (Rocks)

$8.00

Michelada

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Paletta

$8.00

Red Snapper

$7.00

Revenge

$9.00

Sea Breeze

$9.00

Sex on the Beach

$9.00

Sex With & Alligator

$7.00

Sweet Peach

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Vanila Mudslide

$9.00

White Russian

$7.00

X Boy Friend

$9.00

2 Liquors

$6.00

3 liqour

$7.00

Glass

Mimosa

$4.00

Wycliff Champagne

$4.00

Sutter Home Moscato

$6.00

Natura Rose

$6.00

Liberation Rose

$6.00

Sutter Home W. Zinfedel

$7.00

Sutter Home Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Sutter Home Saviaughn Blanc

$6.00

Sutter Home Chardonnay

$6.00

Noble Sweet Red

$6.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$8.00

Sutter Home Cabernet

$6.00

Copper Ridge Merlot

$7.00

Sutter Home Merlot

$7.00

Woodbridge Merlot

$7.00

Drinks

H2O

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Fanta Orange

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Ginger ale

$2.99

Juice

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.00

Redbull

$4.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00

Red Bull Coconut

$4.00

Red Bull Blueberry

$4.00

Specials

Hot Dog

$1.50

Chili Cheese Dog

$2.99

Frito Pie

$6.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Neighborhood Bar & Grill with great American cuisine!

Location

2421 Westport Parkway Suite 1400, Fort Worth, TX 76177

Directions

