Garden's Bar & Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info
Neighborhood Bar & Grill with great American cuisine!
Location
2421 Westport Parkway Suite 1400, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Elote Mexican Kitchen - 12584 N. Beach Street #110
4.4 • 1,337
12584 N. Beach Street #110 Fort Worth, TX 76244
View restaurant
Oliva Italian Eatery - 12477 Timberland Blvd. Suite 633
4.6 • 4,713
12477 Timberland Blvd. Suite 633 Fort Worth, TX 76244
View restaurant
Coco Shrimp - Heritage Trace
4.5 • 33
2401 Heritage Trace Pkwy #101 Fort Worth, TX 76177
View restaurant
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill - Fort Worth TX
No Reviews
2801 Heritage Trace Parkway Fort Worth, TX 76177
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Fort Worth
Perrotti's Pizza - 3021 Greene Avenue
4.6 • 2,663
3021 Greene Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76109
View restaurant
More near Fort Worth