Gardiner Bakehouse
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Gardiner Bakehouse specializes in sourdough breads and American- and European-style pastries. We are passionate about local agriculture and grains, and building community through sharing bread.
Location
297 Bruynswick Road, Gardiner, NY 12525
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Gunks Gaming Guild Cafe - New Paltz - 17 Church Street
No Reviews
17 Church Street New Paltz, NY 12561
View restaurant