Gardner Willz Cafe & Catering

5811 WEST NORFOLK ROAD

Portsmouth, VA 23703

Order Again

APPETIZERS

NAKED WINGS

$11.99

8 Wings

CRAB DIP

$13.99Out of stock

HUSH PUPPIES

$6.99

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$8.99

ONION RINGS

$6.99

SPINACH DIP

$9.99Out of stock

3 Hushpuppies

$1.89

12 Hushpuppies

$4.99

BREADED WINGS

$11.99

FRIED PICKLES

$8.99

6 Hushpuppies

$2.99

Loaded Sweet Potato Fries

$7.99

HOUSE SPECIALITIES

(1) CRAB CAKE DINNER

$21.99

1 Crispy grilled crab cake and hush puppies

(1) FRIED PORK CHOP DINNER

$15.99

1 Fried crispy pork chop

(1) GRILLED PORK CHOP DINNER

$15.99

1 Grilled pork chop

(1)Grilled N SMOTHERED CHICKEN BREAST

$14.99

1 Fried chicken breast smothered with gravy

(1) SMOTHERED PORK CHOP DINNER

$15.99

1 Fried crispy pork chop smothered with gravy

(10) Fried Shrimp

$20.99

(2) CRAB CAKE DINNER

$29.99

2 Crispy grilled crab cakes and hush puppies

(2) FRIED PORK CHOP DINNER

$19.99

2 Fried crispy pork chops

(2) GRILLED PORK CHOP DINNER

$19.99

2 Grilled pork chops

(2) SMOTHERED PORK CHOP DINNER

$19.99

2 Fried crispy pork chops smothered with gravy

(2) WHITING DINNER

$14.99

2 Crispy fried whiting filets with hush puppies

(6) Fried Shrimp

$15.99

CATFISH DINNER

$19.99

Crispy fried catfish and hush puppies

CHICKEN TENDER DINNER

$14.99

5 Fried crispy chicken strips

FRIED FLOUNDER DINNER

$19.99

Crispy fried flounder and hush puppies

FRIED TILAPIA DINNER

$16.99

Crispy fried tilapia and hush puppies

GRILLED FLOUNDER DINNER

$19.99

Grilled flounder drizzled with lemon garlic butter and hush puppies

GRILLED TILAPIA DINNER

$16.99

Grilled tilapia drizzled with lemon garlic butter and hush puppies

SALMON DINNER

$20.99

Baked atlantic salmon drizzled with lemon garlic butter and hush puppies

seafood trio

$32.99

(1) Chicken Breast Fried N Smothered

$14.99

BBQ Plate

$14.99Out of stock

Meatloaf And Gravy

$13.99

REGULAR SIDES

BAKED BEANS

$2.99

COLE SLAW

$2.99Out of stock

CUCUMBER SALAD

$2.99

FRENCH FRIES

$2.99

GREEN BEANS

$2.99

MASHED POTATOES

$2.99Out of stock

POTATO SALAD

$2.99

RICE AND GRAVY

$2.99

SPINACH

$2.99Out of stock

WILD RICE

$2.99Out of stock

YELLOW RICE

$2.99Out of stock

COLLARDS

$2.99

Cabbage

$2.99

Applesauce

$1.99

PREMIUM SIDES

CANDIED YAMS

$3.99Out of stock

CORN ON THE COB

$3.99Out of stock

FRESH FRUIT

$3.99Out of stock

HOUSE SALAD

$3.99

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, cheddar cheese and croutons

MAC AND CHEESE

$3.99

RICE AND BROCCOLI CASSEROLE

$3.99Out of stock

SUCCOTASH

$3.99Out of stock

SWEET POTATO SOUFFLE

$3.99Out of stock

Large Watermelon

$4.99

Small Watermelon

$3.99

A LA CARTE

CORN BREAD

$1.00Out of stock

1 Muffin

ROLLS(3)

$1.99

3 Rolls

6 Fried Shrimp

$9.99

10 Fried Shrimp

$15.99

1 Crab Cake

$14.99

2 Crab Cakes

$26.99

1 Pork Chop

$6.99

2 Pork Chops

$12.99

1 piece Whiting

$6.99

1 piece Flounder

$8.99

1 piece Tilapia

$8.99

1 piece Catfish

$8.99

4 Tenders

$5.99

Grilled Chicken Filet

$4.99

Boneless breast sandwich only

$7.99

Burger Only

$7.99

Turkey Burger Only

$8.99

BLT Only

$6.99

Fried Fish sandwich only

$7.99

Willz turkey sandwich only

$7.99

Crab cake sandwich only

$15.99

Chicken salad sandwich only

$7.99

8 oz Chicken Salad

$7.99

16 oz Chicken Salad

$14.99

Porkchop Sandwich

$7.99

Onions And Peppers

$2.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Onions ONLY

$1.99

Peppers ONLY

$1.99

RESTAURANT DESSERTS

BEA'S BREAD PUDDING

$7.99

SWEET POTATO PIE

$4.50

VARIOUS CAKES

$5.00

Mini Sweet Potato Pie

$3.50

Jello Parfait

$4.50

Key Lime Parfait

$5.99

Strawberry Shortcake Parfait

$5.99

Banana Pudding

$5.99

Soups and Salad

Chicken Salad Plate

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

Fried Chicken Salad

$12.99

Chicken Noodle Soup (CUP)

$4.99Out of stock

Chicken Noodle Soup (BOWL)

$6.99Out of stock

Chicken and Wild Rice Soup (CUP)

$4.99

Chicken and Wild Rice Soup (BOWL)

$6.99Out of stock

Salmon Salad

$20.99Out of stock

Shrimp Salad

$16.99Out of stock

Vegetable Soup (CUP)

$4.99Out of stock

Vegetable Soup (BOWL)

$6.99Out of stock

Beef Stew Soup (CUP)

$4.99Out of stock

Beef Stew Soup (BOWL)

$6.99Out of stock

Scoop of chicken salad

$4.99

Chicken salad Salad

$12.99

Fresh Dinner Salad

$8.99

DIVINE DESSERTS

Specialty Cupcakes

$3.50

Signature Cupcake

$3.00

Wedding Cake Cupcake

$2.00

Whole Lemon Pound Cake

$45.00

Catering

A Davis Catering (75 people)

$2,044.00

J WHITAKER CATERING (100 PEOPLE)

$1,428.05

CARLA (17 PEOPLE)

$150.00

1/3 Pan of Bread Pudding

$30.00

Half Pan Bread Pudding

$55.00

Whole Pan Bread Pudding

$95.00

Whole Sweet Potato Pie

$15.00

Whole Lemon Pound Cake

$45.00

DRINKS

APPLE JUICE

$2.99

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.49

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.49

COFFEE

$2.49

DECAFE COFFEE

$2.49

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.99

DR. PEPPER

$2.49

DIET DR PEPPER

$2.49

FRUIT PUNCH

$2.49

HOT TEA

$2.49

LEMONADE

$2.99

MANGO LEMONADE

$3.50

MILK

$2.49

MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.49

DIET MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.49

ORANGE CRUSH

$2.49

ORANGE JUICE

$2.99

PEACH LEMONADE

$3.50Out of stock

PEPSI

$2.49

SIERRA MIST

$2.49

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$3.50

SWEET TEA

$2.49

UNSWEET TEA

$2.49

DIET PEPSI

Kids Drink

$1.00

breakfast

Kids pancake

$4.99

Kids french toast

$4.99

Kids white toast

$4.99

Kids wheat toast

$4.99

lunch

Kids Tender sliders

$5.99

Kids Burger sliders

$5.99

Kids grilled cheese

$5.99

Kids Turkey sandwich

$5.99

Kids Chicken tenders

$5.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Home Cooking at its best

Location

5811 WEST NORFOLK ROAD, Portsmouth, VA 23703

Directions

