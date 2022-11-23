Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gardners Barbecue

59 Reviews

$

1331 N Wesleyan Blvd

Rocky Mount, NC 27804

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BBQ Sandwich
WM Combo 1 pc Chicken & BBQ
HushPuppies Dz

6.99 Specials w/Tea & HP

EVERYDAY SPECIAL Leg & Thigh Special 1 side, HP & Tea

EVERYDAY SPECIAL Leg & Thigh Special 1 side, HP & Tea

$6.99

Fried/Baked/BBQ Sauce & Choice of Side

EVERYDAY SPECIAL 1 Breast choice of side, HP & Tea

EVERYDAY SPECIAL 1 Breast choice of side, HP & Tea

$6.99

Fried/Baked/BBQ Sauce & Choice of Side

MONDAY SPECIAL 3 Vegetable Special, HP Tea

$9.99

Choice of 3 Sides & HP

TUESDAY SPECIAL 1/2 Pt Pastry Special, Long Leg, HP, Tea

TUESDAY SPECIAL 1/2 Pt Pastry Special, Long Leg, HP, Tea

$6.99

1/2 Pint Pastry & Long Leg

WEDNESDAY SPECIAL Hamburger, Gravy, Rice, HP, Tea

$6.99
THURSDAY SPECIAL BBQ Tray only slaw, HP & Tea

THURSDAY SPECIAL BBQ Tray only slaw, HP & Tea

$6.99

Pork or Turkey BBQ & Slaw

FRIDAY SPECIAL Fried Fish, Fries or Slaw, HP, Tea

$11.99

Chicken Patty Special, Fries and tea

$5.99

Kids Meal Mac HP Kids Tea

$5.99

Kids Meal Long Leg, 1 side, Kids Tea

$5.99

Kids Meal 1 Tenders, 1 Side, kids tea

$5.99

Sandwiches & Bowls

BBQ Sandwich

BBQ Sandwich

$5.99

Locally Sourced & Handmade in Rocky Mount

Bone IN Breast & Bun Sandwich

Bone IN Breast & Bun Sandwich

$5.99

Old Fashioned Chicken Breast with Bone In or Out

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$7.99

Fried Fish

Tender Sandwich

$5.99

2 spicy chicken $.99

$0.99

BBQ Mac Bowl

$8.49

Dinners, 2 sides, HP

WM Combo 1 pc Chicken & BBQ

WM Combo 1 pc Chicken & BBQ

$12.99

1pc White Meat, Choice of BBQ, 2 Sides, HP

DM Combo 1pc Chicken & BBQ

DM Combo 1pc Chicken & BBQ

$11.99

1 pc Chicken Dark Meat, Choice of BBQ, 2 Sides, HP

Pastry Dinner

Pastry Dinner

$8.99

1/2 Pint Pastry, Choice of 2 Sides & Hp

Fried Gizzard Dinner

Fried Gizzard Dinner

$8.99

Gizzards, Choice of 2 Sides & Hp

Fried Livers Dinner

Fried Livers Dinner

$8.99

Livers, Choice of 2 Sides & HP

BBQ Dinner

BBQ Dinner

$9.99

Choice of BBQ, 2 Sides & HP

2pc DM Chicken Dinner

2pc DM Chicken Dinner

$8.99

2Pc Chicken, Choice of 2 Sides & Hp

2pc WM Chicken Dinner

2pc WM Chicken Dinner

$9.99

2Pc Chicken, Choice of 2 Sides & Hp

3pc DM Chicken Dinner

3pc DM Chicken Dinner

$9.99

3Pc Chicken, Choice of 2 Sides & Hp

3 pc WM Chicken Dinner

3 pc WM Chicken Dinner

$10.99

3Pc Chicken, Choice of 2 Sides & Hp

3 Wing Dinner

3 Wing Dinner

$9.99Out of stock

3 Wings, Choice of 2 Sides & Hp

Vegetable Dinner

Vegetable Dinner

$8.99

Choice of 4 sides & HP

3 Tender Dinner

$10.99

Seafood Platter 1 Choice

$13.99

Seafood Platter 2 Choices

$16.99

Seafood Platter 3 Choices

$19.99

Extras

French Fries

French Fries

$2.99
Popped Skins

Popped Skins

$2.59Out of stock

1 bag

Hot Sauce Cup

Hot Sauce Cup

$0.29

Gardner's Vinegar Based Hot Sauce

Hot Sauce Bottle

Hot Sauce Bottle

$2.69

1 Bottle of Gardner's Vinegar Hot Sauce

Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

Add Fries & Tea

Add Fries & Tea

$2.99

Make it a Combo

WarHead Candy 3/.30

$0.30

York Mints

$0.15

Chicken & Fish Boxes w/ HP

Fried Gizzards Dz

Fried Gizzards Dz

$7.49

Includes HP

Fried Gizzards Hf Dz

Fried Gizzards Hf Dz

$4.99

Includes HP

Fried Livers Dz

Fried Livers Dz

$7.49

Includes HP

Fried Livers Hf Dz

Fried Livers Hf Dz

$4.99

Includes HP

1Pc Chicken

1Pc Chicken

$3.99+

Includes HP

2Pc Chicken

2Pc Chicken

$4.99+

Includes HP

3Pc Chicken

3Pc Chicken

$6.99+Out of stock

Includes HP

4Pc Chicken

4Pc Chicken

$10.29+

Includes HP

8Pc Chicken

8Pc Chicken

$17.99+

Old Fashioned Fried Chicken, Hand rolled everyday and fried fresh. Includes HP

8Pc Chicken WM

8Pc Chicken WM

$21.99

4 Breast, 4 Wings, Includes HP

16Pc Chicken

16Pc Chicken

$31.99

4 Breasts, 4 Wings, 4 Legs, 4 Thighs, Includes HP

24Pc Chicken

24Pc Chicken

$44.99

6 Breasts, 6 Wings, 6 Legs, 6 Thighs Includes HP

32Pc Chicken

32Pc Chicken

$59.99

6 Breasts, 6 Wings, 6 Legs, 6 Thighs Includes HP

3 Wings

3 Wings

$7.99

Includes HP

Tenders & HP

$2.39+

Fish & HP

$7.99+

Side of Seafood

$7.99+

Bread

HushPuppies Dz

HushPuppies Dz

$3.49

Award Winning Hushpuppies

HushPuppies Hf Dz

HushPuppies Hf Dz

$2.49

Award Winning Hushpuppies

HushPuppies 1 PC

HushPuppies 1 PC

$0.69

Award Winning Hushpuppies

Cornsticks Dz

Cornsticks Dz

$3.99
Cornsticks Hlf Dz

Cornsticks Hlf Dz

$2.99
Cornstick 1 Pc

Cornstick 1 Pc

$0.99
Bun

Bun

$0.75
Dinner Roll

Dinner Roll

$0.49

Dessert

Potato Jack

Potato Jack

$2.99

Handcrafted with Local Sweet Potatoes. Our Best Seller!

Cobbler

Cobbler

$2.99

Fruit Cobbler, Selection Varies

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$2.99

Pudding, Vanilla Wafers and Fresh Bananas

Cake

Cake

$2.99

Housemade Cake

Pie

Pie

$2.99

Fresh Pie - Flavors vary

Popsicles

$0.99

Plate Setup Charge Per Person

Plate Setup Charge per person

$1.00

DRINKS

Sm Sweet Tea

$2.19

Sm Unsweet Tea

$2.19

Sm Half & Half Tea

$2.19

Sm Lemonade

$2.69

Sm Arnold Palmer

$2.79

Lg Sweet Tea

$2.49

Lg Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Lg Half & Half Tea

$2.49

Lg Lemonade

$2.99

Lg Arnold Palmer

$3.09

1/2 Gal Tea

$3.19

1/2 Gal Lemonade

$3.49

1/2 Gal Arnold Palmer

$3.79

Pepsi Bottle

$2.19

Diet Pepsi Bottle

$2.19

Mt Dew Bottle

$2.19

Water Bottle

$2.19

Sierra Mist Bottle

$2.19

Cheerwine Bottle

$2.19

Cherry Pepsi Bottle

$2.19

Lemonade Bottle

$2.19

Sunkist Bottle

$2.19

Fruit Punch Bottle

$2.19

Water Cups

$0.25+

Bottled Drink

$2.19

Employee Bottled Drink

$1.50

Party Packs

1/2 Pint Special BBQ Pack 2 People 1/2lb BBQ, 1/2Pt Slaw, 1/2 Dz HP

1/2 Pint Special BBQ Pack 2 People 1/2lb BBQ, 1/2Pt Slaw, 1/2 Dz HP

$9.99

1lb BBQ, Pt Slaw, Dz HP

Pint Special BBQ Pack 2 People 1lb BBQ, Pt Slaw, Dz HP

Pint Special BBQ Pack 2 People 1lb BBQ, Pt Slaw, Dz HP

$18.99

1lb BBQ, Pt Slaw, Dz HP

8Pc Chicken Special Pack 2-4 People 8pc Chicken, Choice of Pt Veg, Dz HP

8Pc Chicken Special Pack 2-4 People 8pc Chicken, Choice of Pt Veg, Dz HP

$19.99+

8pc Chicken, Choice of Pt Veg, Dz HP

Mini Pack BBQ&Chicken 2-4 People, 1/2 pt BBQ, 4pc Chicken, 2 1/2 Pts Sides, Dz HP

$22.99

1/2 pt BBQ, 4pc Chicken, 2 1/2 Pts Sdes, Dz HP

Mini Pack BBQ& Fish 2-4 People, 1/2 pt BBQ, 3pc Fish, 2 1/2 Pts Sides, Dz HP

Mini Pack BBQ& Fish 2-4 People, 1/2 pt BBQ, 3pc Fish, 2 1/2 Pts Sides, Dz HP

$24.99

1/2 pt BBQ, 3pc Fish, 2 1/2 Pts Sdes, Dz HP

Family Pack BBQ & Chicken 4-8 People, 1lb BBQ, 8pc Chicken, 2 pt sides, Dz HP 1/2 Gall Tea

$39.99

1lb BBQ, 8pc Chicken, 2 pt sides, Dz HP 1/2 Gall Tea

Family Pack BBQ & Fish 4-8 People, 1lb BBQ, 6pc Fish, 2 pt sides, Dz HP 1/2 Gall Tea

Family Pack BBQ & Fish 4-8 People, 1lb BBQ, 6pc Fish, 2 pt sides, Dz HP 1/2 Gall Tea

$45.99

1lb BBQ, 6pc Fish, 2 pt sides, Dz HP 1/2 Gall Tea

Value Pack 1 8-10 People2 lbs Eastern NC BBQ, 16 pieces of Chicken,1 quart Slaw,1 quart Potatoes, 1 quart Green Beans, 36 Hushpuppies, 1 gallon iced tea

Value Pack 1 8-10 People2 lbs Eastern NC BBQ, 16 pieces of Chicken,1 quart Slaw,1 quart Potatoes, 1 quart Green Beans, 36 Hushpuppies, 1 gallon iced tea

$79.99

2 lbs Eastern NC BBQ, 16 pieces of Chicken,1 quart Slaw,1 quart Potatoes, 1 quart Green Beans, 36 Hushpuppies, 1 gallon iced tea

Value Pack 2 10-15 People, 3 lbs Eastern NC Pork BB, 24 pieces of Chicken, 3 pints Slaw, 3 pints Potatoes, 3 pints Green Beans, 48 Hushpuppies, 2 Gallons Iced Tea

Value Pack 2 10-15 People, 3 lbs Eastern NC Pork BB, 24 pieces of Chicken, 3 pints Slaw, 3 pints Potatoes, 3 pints Green Beans, 48 Hushpuppies, 2 Gallons Iced Tea

$109.99

3 lbs Eastern NC Pork BB, 24 pieces of Chicken, 3 pints Slaw, 3 pints Potatoes, 3 pints Green Beans, 48 Hushpuppies, 2 Gallons Iced Tea

Value Pack 3 15-20 People, 4 lbs Eastern NC BBQ, 32 pieces of Chicken, 1/2 gallon Slaw, 1/2 gallon Potatoes, 1/2 gallon Green Beans, 60 Hushpuppies, 3 gallons Iced Tea

$149.99

4 lbs Eastern NC BBQ, 32 pieces of Chicken, 1/2 gallon Slaw, 1/2 gallon Potatoes, 1/2 gallon Green Beans, 60 Hushpuppies, 3 gallons Iced Tea

Value Pack 150 People

Value Pack 150 People

$956.99Out of stock

Chicken 19 - 8pc BBQ - 35 lbs Slaw Potatoes Green Beans Hushpuppies Tea

15 Tender Special 2 pints side 12 hp

$17.99

6Pc Fish, Pt Slaw & Dz Hp

$24.99

Plate Setup Charge Per Person

Plate Setup Charge per person

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markDrive-Thru
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Gardner’s is proudly family owned and operated since 1972 Our roots run deep in Rocky Mount with three Gardner’s generations in the Local Food Industry. We firmly believe in supporting other locally owned businesses and individuals. Our whole hog BBQ is locally sourced from a family owned farm. Next, its hand pulled and mixed right in Rocky Mount at our USDA inspected facility. Our Chicken is also locally sourced and goes in several of our products including our famous fried chicken which is breaded by hand each and every day, our Hearty Brunswick Stew, our award winning Chicken Salad and our Pastry with hand rolled dough. But you know what we are most famous for? Our Collards! We make thousands of pounds of collards per day. They are our number one selling side. We hope you enjoy your time with us and thank you for choosing Gardner's. A Reputation You Can Taste.

Website

Location

1331 N Wesleyan Blvd, Rocky Mount, NC 27804

Directions

Gallery
Gardner's Barbecue image
Gardner's Barbecue image
Gardner's Barbecue image
Gardner's Barbecue image

Similar restaurants in your area

GUAVA ISLAND RESTAURANT AND CATERING - 1948 Stone Rose Drive
orange starNo Reviews
1948 Stone Rose Drive ROCKY MOUNT, NC 27804
View restaurantnext
Gardner's Barbecue Fairview - Fairview Store 9
orange star3.8 • 401
835 N Fairview Rd Rocky Mount, NC 27801
View restaurantnext
Gardner's Barbecue Sunset - Store 6
orange star3.7 • 613
3651 Sunset Ave Rocky Mount, NC 27804
View restaurantnext
Cafe Colao Latin Restaurant - 101 N Fairview Rd. Rocky Mount, 27801
orange starNo Reviews
101 N Fairview Rd Rocky Mount, NC 27801
View restaurantnext
Charlie's Grill
orange starNo Reviews
5049 Hathaway St Battleboro, NC 27809
View restaurantnext
Pup's Steakhouse - 2801 Ward Blvd Suite 3D
orange star4.4 • 231
2801 Ward Blvd Suite 3D Wilson, NC 27893
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rocky Mount

Tap @ 1918
orange star4.4 • 540
1135 Falls Rd Rocky Mount, NC 27803
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rocky Mount
Greenville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Clayton
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Goldsboro
review star
No reviews yet
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
Garner
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (69 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (69 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston