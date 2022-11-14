Gardner's Barbecue Sunset Store 6
613 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Family Owned and Operated in Rocky Mount since 1972. Old fashioned but we like it that way. We support our local community by purchasing from other local businesses and provided jobs for over 100 people in the area. Our produce and meat is sourced locally and made by hand. The items that Gardner's makes do not contain preservatives or fillers. Just old fashioned southern cooked goodness.
Location
3651 Sunset Ave, Rocky Mount, NC 27804
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
GUAVA ISLAND RESTAURANT AND CATERING - 1948 Stone Rose Drive
No Reviews
1948 Stone Rose Drive ROCKY MOUNT, NC 27804
View restaurant
Gardner's Barbecue Fairview - Fairview Store 9
3.8 • 401
835 N Fairview Rd Rocky Mount, NC 27801
View restaurant
Cafe Colao Latin Restaurant - 101 N Fairview Rd. Rocky Mount, 27801
No Reviews
101 N Fairview Rd Rocky Mount, NC 27801
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Rocky Mount
More near Rocky Mount