Gardner's Barbecue Sunset Store 6

613 Reviews

$

3651 Sunset Ave

Rocky Mount, NC 27804

Order Again

Popular Items

BBQ Dinner

Specials w/Tea & HP - Upcharge for soda

Baked Spaghetti 1 Side & Tea

$6.99Out of stock

Kids Meal Long Leg Side And Kids Tea HP

$5.99

Long Leg, 2 Sides, Kids Drink No substitutions or discounts

Kids Meal Tender, 1 Side and Kids Tea HP

$5.99

Kids Meal Mac HP Kids Tea

$5.99

Everyday Special Leg&Thigh , 1 Side, HP, TEA

$6.99

Fried/Baked/BBQ Sauce & Choice of Side

Everyday Special White Meat 1PC , 1 Side, HP, TEA

$6.99

Monday Special 3 sides, HP Tea

$6.99

Choice of 3 Sides & HP

Tuesday Special 1/2 Pt Pastry Special, Long Leg, HP, Tea

$11.99

1/2 Pint Pastry & Long Leg

Wednesday Special Hamburger, Gravy, Rice, HP, Tea

$11.99

Thursday Special BBQ Tray Special, BBQ, Slaw, HP, Tea

$9.99

Pork or Turkey BBQ & Slaw

Friday Special Fried Fish Slaw or Fries, HP, Tea

$11.99

Dinners - choice of 2 sides

DM 1pc Chicken & BBQ, Combination, HP

$11.99

Dark Meat Combo, Choice of BBQ, 3 Sides, HP

WM 1 pc Chicken Chicken & BBQ Combination

$12.99+

White Meat Combo, Choice of BBQ, 3 Sides, HP

Pastry Dinner

$8.99

1/2 Pint Pastry, Choice of 2 Sides & Hp

Fried Gizzard Dinner

$8.99

Gizzards, Choice of 2 Sides & Hp

Fried Livers Dinner

$8.99

Livers, Choice of 2 Sides & HP

BBQ Dinner

$9.99

Choice of BBQ, 2 Sides & HP

2pc DM Chicken Dinner

$8.99

2Pc Chicken, Choice of 2 Sides & Hp

2pc WM Chicken Dinner

$9.99

2Pc Chicken, Choice of 2 Sides & Hp

3pc DM Chicken Dinner

$9.99

3Pc Chicken, Choice of 2 Sides & Hp

3 pc WM Chicken Dinner

$10.99Out of stock

3Pc Chicken, Choice of 2 Sides & Hp

3 Wing Dinner

$10.99Out of stock

3 Wings, Choice of 2 Sides & Hp

Seafood Dinner Choice of 1

$13.99

1 Seafood Choice, Fries & Slaw

Seafood Dinner Choice of 2

$16.99

2 Seafood Choices, Fries & Slaw

Seafood Dinner Choice of 3

$19.99

3 Seafood Choices, Fries & Slaw

Vegetable Dinner

$8.99

Choice of 4 sides & HP

3 Tender Dinner

$10.99

Sandwiches & Bowls

BBQ Sandwich

$5.99

Locally Sourced & Handmade in Rocky Mount

Bone IN Breast and Bun

$5.99

Old Fashioned Chicken Breast with Bone In or Out

Fish Sandwich

$7.99

Fried Fish

Tender Sandwich

$5.99

BBQ Mac Bowl - Mac, BBQ, Sauce, Crumbled CS

$9.49

Salad

$8.99

Chicken & Fish Boxes w/ HP

Fried Gizzards Dz & HP

$7.49

Includes HP

1Pc Chicken & HP

$3.99+

Includes HP

2Pc Chicken & HP

$4.99+

Includes HP

3Pc Chicken & HP

$6.99+

Includes HP

4Pc Chicken & HP

$10.29+

Includes HP

8Pc Chicken & HP

$17.99+

Old Fashioned Fried Chicken, Hand rolled everyday and fried fresh. Includes HP

8Pc Chicken WM & HP

$21.99

4 Breast, 4 Wings, Includes HP

16Pc Chicken & HP

$31.99

4 Breasts, 4 Wings, 4 Legs, 4 Thighs, Includes HP

24Pc Chicken & HP

$44.99

6 Breasts, 6 Wings, 6 Legs, 6 Thighs Includes HP

3 Wings

$7.99

Includes HP

1 Tender

$2.39Out of stock

4 Handbreaded Tenders, Fries & Tea

2 Tender

$4.59

4 Tender

$9.49

6 Tender

$12.49

1 Pc Fish & HP

$7.99

1 pc Fish HP

2pc Fish & HP

$9.99

2 pc Fish HP

6Pc Fish & HP

$21.99
Side of Seafood

$7.99+

1/2 Pint of Seafood

Southern Sides

Brunswick Stew

Gardners made with Pork, Chicken and lots of veggies

Collards

Our Best Selling Side. Proudly made in Rocky Mount.

Pastry

Housemade Pastry

Butter Beans

Butter Beans

Fried Okra

Fried Okra

Yellow Slaw

Yellow Slaw

Mac

Chicken Salad Not Available Everyday

Award Winning Housemade Chicken Salad

Black Eyed Peas Not Available Everyday

Out of stock
Potato Salad Not Available Everyday

Cabbage Not Available Everyday

Boiled Potatoes Not Available Everyday

Green Beans Not Available Everyday

Yams Not Available Everyday

Extras

BBQ by the Container

$6.99+

Locally Sourced Whole Hog or Whole Turkey Proudly made in Rocky Mount

Add Combo Side & Tea

$2.99

Make it a Combo

Popped Skins

$2.99

1 bag

Hot Sauce Cup

$0.29

Gardner's Vinegar Based Hot Sauce

Hot Sauce Bottle

$2.69

1 Bottle of Gardner's Vinegar Hot Sauce

French Fries

$2.99

Bread

HushPuppies Dz

$3.49

Award Winning Hushpuppies

HushPuppies Hf Dz

$2.49

Award Winning Hushpuppies

HushPuppies 1 PC

$0.69

Award Winning Hushpuppies

Cornsticks Dz

$3.99
Cornsticks Hlf Dz

$2.99
Cornstick 1 Pc

$0.99
Bun

$0.75
Dinner Roll

$0.49

Dessert

Potato Jack

$2.99

Handcrafted with Local Sweet Potatoes. Our Best Seller!

Cobbler

$2.99

Fruit Cobbler, Selection Varies

Banana Pudding

$2.99

Pudding, Vanilla Wafers and Fresh Bananas

Cake

$2.99

Housemade Cake

Pie

$2.99

Fresh Pie - Flavors vary

Signature Items

BBQ Mac Bowl - Mac, BBQ, Sauce, Crumbled CS

$9.49

Salad

$8.99

DRINKS

Sm Sweet Tea

$2.19

Sm Unsweet Tea

$2.19

Sm Half Sweet Tea

$2.19

Pepsi

$2.19

Diet Pepsi

$2.19

Mt Dew

$2.19

Dt Mt Dew

$2.19

Sunkist

$2.19

Gingerale

$2.19

Cheerwine

$2.19

Mist Twist

$2.19

Sm Lemonade

$2.69

Sm Arnold Palmer

$2.79

Lg Sweet Tea

$2.49

Lg Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Lg Half Sweet Tea

$2.49

Lg Lemonade

$2.99

Lg Arnold Palmer

$3.09

1/2 Gal Tea

$3.19

1/2 Gal Lemonade

$3.49

1/2 Gal Arnold Palmer

$3.79

Water Cup

$0.25+

Bottled Water

$2.19

Small Coffee

$0.99

Bottled Soda All Other

$2.19

Party Packs

Pint Special BBQ Pack 2 People 1lb BBQ, Pt Slaw, Dz HP

$17.59

1lb BBQ, Pt Slaw, Dz HP

8Pc Chicken Special Pack 2-4 People 8pc Chicken, Choice of Pt Veg,Dz HP

$17.99+

8pc Chicken, Choice of Pt Veg,Dz HP

Mini Pack BBQ&Chicken 2-4 People 1/2 pt BBQ, 4pc Chicken, 2 1/2 Pts Sdes, Dz HP

$22.99

1/2 pt BBQ, 4pc Chicken, 2 1/2 Pts Sdes, Dz HP

Mini Pack BBQ& Fish 2-4 People 1/2 pt BBQ, 3pc Fish, 2 1/2 Pts Sdes, Dz HP

$24.99

1/2 pt BBQ, 3pc Fish, 2 1/2 Pts Sdes, Dz HP

Family Pack BBQ & Chicken 4-8 People 1lb BBQ, 8pc Chicken, 2 pt sides, Dz HP 1/2 Gall Tea

$39.99

1lb BBQ, 8pc Chicken, 2 pt sides, Dz HP 1/2 Gall Tea

Family Pack BBQ & Fish 4-8 People 1lb BBQ, 6pc Fish, 2 pt sides, Dz HP 1/2 Gall Tea

$45.99

1lb BBQ, 6pc Fish, 2 pt sides, Dz HP 1/2 Gall Tea

Value Pack 1 8-10 People2 lbs Eastern NC BBQ, 16 pieces of Chicken,1 quart Slaw,1 quart Potatoes, 1 quart Green Beans, 36 Hushpuppies, 1 gallon iced tea

$79.99

2 lbs Eastern NC BBQ, 16 pieces of Chicken,1 quart Slaw,1 quart Potatoes, 1 quart Green Beans, 36 Hushpuppies, 1 gallon iced tea

Value Pack 2 10-15 People 3 lbs Eastern NC Pork BB, 24 pieces of Chicken, 3 pints Slaw, 3 pints Potatoes, 3 pints Green Beans, 48 Hushpuppies, 2 Gallons Iced Tea

$109.99

3 lbs Eastern NC Pork BB, 24 pieces of Chicken, 3 pints Slaw, 3 pints Potatoes, 3 pints Green Beans, 48 Hushpuppies, 2 Gallons Iced Tea

Value Pack 3 15-20 People4 lbs Eastern NC BBQ, 32 pieces of Chicken, 1/2 gallon Slaw, 1/2 gallon Potatoes, 1/2 gallon Green Beans, 60 Hushpuppies, 3 gallons Iced Tea

$149.99

4 lbs Eastern NC BBQ, 32 pieces of Chicken, 1/2 gallon Slaw, 1/2 gallon Potatoes, 1/2 gallon Green Beans, 60 Hushpuppies, 3 gallons Iced Tea

Value Pack 150 People Chicken 19 - 8pc BBQ - 35 lbs Slaw Potatoes Green Beans Hushpuppies Tea

$956.99

Chicken 19 - 8pc BBQ - 35 lbs Slaw Potatoes Green Beans Hushpuppies Tea

6Pc Fish, Pt Slaw & Dz HP

$24.99

6 pc Fish, Pt Slaw, Dz HP

Sunday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Family Owned and Operated in Rocky Mount since 1972. Old fashioned but we like it that way. We support our local community by purchasing from other local businesses and provided jobs for over 100 people in the area. Our produce and meat is sourced locally and made by hand. The items that Gardner's makes do not contain preservatives or fillers. Just old fashioned southern cooked goodness.

3651 Sunset Ave, Rocky Mount, NC 27804

Directions

