Gardner's Barbecue New Bern New Bern Store 5

No reviews yet

3820 MLk Blvd

New Bern, NC 27603

Order Again

Popular Items

BBQ by the Container
BBQ Dinner, 2 sides, HP
Fried Livers Dinner 2 Sides, HP

Specials w/Tea & HP - no discounts, no subs

EVERYDAY DM SPECIAL Leg & Thigh, 1 Side, HP, Tea

$6.99

Fried/Baked/BBQ Sauce & Choice of Side

EVERYDAY WM SPECIAL 1 Breast 1 side, HP, Tea

$6.99

MON ONLY SPECIAL 3 Sides, HP, Tea

$8.99

TUES ONLY SPECIAL 1/2 Pt Pastry, Long Leg, HP, Tea

$8.99

WED ONLY SPECIAL Hamburger, Gravy, Rice, HP, Tea

$6.99

THURS ONLY SPECIAL BBQ Tray Special bbq/slaw/hp/tea

$6.99

Pork or Turkey BBQ & Slaw

FRI ONLY SPECIAL Fried Fish Fries or Slaw, HP, Tea

$11.99

Sandwiches

Classic BBQ Sandwich - Yellow Slaw

Classic BBQ Sandwich - Yellow Slaw

$5.49

Locally Sourced & Handmade in Rocky Mount

Fried Fish Sandwich

$6.99

Fried Fish

Boom Boom Tender Sandwich, Boom Boom Sauce Pickles

Boom Boom Tender Sandwich, Boom Boom Sauce Pickles

$6.99

Chicken Tender Boom Boom Sauce Pickles

Dinners - choice of 2 sides

Combo WM 1pc Chicken & BBQ, 2 sides, HP

Combo WM 1pc Chicken & BBQ, 2 sides, HP

$10.99+

White Meat Combo, Choice of BBQ, 2 Sides, HP

Combo DM 1pc Chicken & BBQ, 2 sides, HP

Combo DM 1pc Chicken & BBQ, 2 sides, HP

$9.99

Dark Meat Combo, Choice of BBQ, 2 Sides, HP

BBQ Dinner, 2 sides, HP

$9.49

Choice of BBQ, 2 Sides & HP

2pc DM Chicken Dinner, 2 Sides, HP

$7.99

2Pc Chicken, Choice of 2 Sides & Hp

2pc WM Chicken Dinner, 2 sides, HP

2pc WM Chicken Dinner, 2 sides, HP

$8.49

2Pc Chicken, Choice of 2 Sides & Hp

Combo 1PC Fish & BBQ HP

Combo 1PC Fish & BBQ HP

$11.99Out of stock

Fried Fish, Choice of BBQ, 2 Sides, HP

Combo 2PC Fish & BBQ HP

Combo 2PC Fish & BBQ HP

$13.99Out of stock

Fried Fish, Choice of BBQ, 2 Sides, HP

Fried Gizzard Dinner 2 Sides, HP

$7.99

Fried Gizzard Dinner 2 Sides, HP

Fried Livers Dinner 2 Sides, HP

$7.99

Fried Liver Dinner 2 sides, HP

Pastry Dinner 1/2 Pt, 2 sides, HP

$7.49

1/2 Pint Pastry, Choice of 2 Sides & Hp

Seafood Platter Choice of 1, 2 sides, HP

$12.99

1 Seafood Choice, 2 Sides & HP

Seafood Platter Choice of 2, 2 sides, HP

$16.99

2 Seafood Choices, Two Sides & Hushpuppies

Seafood Platter Choice of 3, 2 sides, HP

$19.99

3 Seafood Choices, 2 Sides and Tea

Tender Dinner 3 Jumbo Tenders, 2 sides, HP

$9.99

Vegetable Dinner 4 sides, HP

$7.49

Choice of 4 sides & HP

3 Wing Dinner

3 Wing Dinner

$8.39Out of stock

3 Wings, Choice of 2 Sides & Hp

Signature Dishes

Signature Mac BBQ Bowl, Cornstick Crumbles, BBQ Sauce

Signature Mac BBQ Bowl, Cornstick Crumbles, BBQ Sauce

$8.99

White Cheddar Mac Choice of BBQ Topped with BBQ Sauce & Corn Stick Crumbs

Signature Tender Sandwich

$6.99

Juicy Tender Boom Boom Sauce Pickle

Signature Salad

$8.99

Kids Meals

Kids Meal Long Leg, 1 side, kids tea

$5.29

Long Leg, 2 Sides, Kids Drink No substitutions or discounts

Kids Meal Tender,1 side, kids Tea

$5.29

Kids Meal Mac Bowl HP Kids Tea

$5.29

Mac N Cheese Bowl Tea

Extras & Bread

Add Side & Drink

$2.57

Make it a Combo

HushPuppies Dz

HushPuppies Dz

$2.29

Award Winning Hushpuppies

HushPuppies Hf Dz

HushPuppies Hf Dz

$1.55

Award Winning Hushpuppies

HushPuppies 1 PC

HushPuppies 1 PC

$0.29

Award Winning Hushpuppies

French Fries

French Fries

$2.19
Cornsticks Dz

Cornsticks Dz

$3.09
Cornsticks Hlf Dz

Cornsticks Hlf Dz

$1.79
Cornstick 1 Pc

Cornstick 1 Pc

$0.39
Popped Skins

Popped Skins

$2.99

1 bag

Hot Sauce Cup

Hot Sauce Cup

$0.29

Gardner's Vinegar Based Hot Sauce

Hot Sauce Bottle

Hot Sauce Bottle

$2.69

1 Bottle of Gardner's Vinegar Hot Sauce

Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

Bun

Bun

$0.29

Pickle Fries

$2.99
BBQ by the Container

BBQ by the Container

$6.59+

Locally Sourced Whole Hog or Whole Turkey Proudly made in Rocky Mount

Side of Seafood

$7.99

Chicken & Fish Boxes

Fried Livers Dz & HP

$5.99

Includes HP

1Pc Chicken & HP

1Pc Chicken & HP

$3.99+

Includes HP

2Pc Chicken & HP

2Pc Chicken & HP

$4.59+

Includes HP

4Pc Chicken & HP

4Pc Chicken & HP

$7.99+

Includes HP

8Pc Chicken & HP

8Pc Chicken & HP

$14.99+

Old Fashioned Fried Chicken, Hand rolled everyday and fried fresh. Includes HP

8Pc Chicken WM & HP

8Pc Chicken WM & HP

$18.99

4 Breast, 4 Wings, Includes HP

16Pc Chicken

16Pc Chicken

$24.99

4 Breasts, 4 Wings, 4 Legs, 4 Thighs, Includes HP

24Pc Chicken

24Pc Chicken

$40.99

6 Breasts, 6 Wings, 6 Legs, 6 Thighs Includes HP

3 Wings

3 Wings

$6.99

Includes HP

Tenders

Tenders

$2.29+

4 Handbreaded Tenders, Fries & Tea

1 Pc Fish & HP

$6.99

1 pc Fish HP

2pc Fish & HP

$11.99

2 pc Fish HP

4PC Fish & HP

$19.99

Fried Gizzards Dz & HP

$5.99

Fried Gizzards Hf Dz & HP

$3.59

Fried Livers and Gizzards Dz & HP

$5.99

Fried Livers and Gizzards Hf Dz & HP

$3.59

Southern Sides

Yellow Slaw Mustard Based Slaw

Yellow Slaw Mustard Based Slaw

Collards

Collards

Our Best Selling Side. Proudly made in Rocky Mount.

Brunswick Stew

Brunswick Stew

Gardners made with Pork, Chicken and lots of veggies

Pastry

Pastry

Housemade Pastry

Butter Beans

Vegetable of the Day

Mac N Cheese

Fried Okra

Potato Salad

Onion Rings

Dessert

Potato Jack

Potato Jack

$2.29

Handcrafted with Local Sweet Potatoes. Our Best Seller!

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$2.29

Pudding, Vanilla Wafers and Fresh Bananas

Cake

$2.29

DRINKS

Sm Sweet Tea

$2.09

Sm Unsweet Tea

$2.09

Sm Half Sweet Tea

$2.09

Sm Pepsi

$2.09

Sm Diet Pepsi

$2.09

Sm Mt Dew

$2.09

Sm Dt Mt Dew

$2.09

Sm Sunkist

$2.09

Sm Cheerwine

$2.09

Sm Mist Twist

$2.09

Sm Lemonade

$2.59

Sm Arnold Palmer

$2.69

Lg Sweet Tea

$2.39

Lg Unsweet Tea

$2.39

Lg Half Sweet Tea

$2.39

Lg Lemonade

$2.89

Lg Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Gal Tea

$5.99

Gal Lemonade

$6.79

Gal Arnold Palmer

$6.99

Water Cup

$0.25+

Bottled Water

$2.09

Small Coffee

$0.99

Party Packs

Pint Special BBQ Pack 2 People 1lb BBQ, Pt Slaw, Dz HP

$15.59

1lb BBQ, Pt Slaw, Dz HP

8Pc Chicken Special Pack 2-4 People 8pc Chicken, Choice of Pt Veg,Dz HP

$17.99+

8pc Chicken, Choice of Pt Veg,Dz HP

Mini Pack BBQ&Chicken 2-4 People 1/2 pt BBQ, 4pc Chicken, 2 1/2 Pts Sdes, Dz HP

$19.99

1/2 pt BBQ, 4pc Chicken, 2 1/2 Pts Sdes, Dz HP

Mini Pack BBQ& Fish 2-4 People 1/2 pt BBQ, 3pc Fish, 2 1/2 Pts Sdes, Dz HP

$19.99

1/2 pt BBQ, 3pc Fish, 2 1/2 Pts Sdes, Dz HP

Family Pack BBQ & Chicken 4-8 People 1lb BBQ, 8pc Chicken, 2 pt sides, Dz HP 1/2 Gall Tea

$35.29

1lb BBQ, 8pc Chicken, 2 pt sides, Dz HP 1/2 Gall Tea

Family Pack BBQ & Fish 4-8 People 1lb BBQ, 6pc Fish, 2 pt sides, Dz HP 1/2 Gall Tea

$35.29

1lb BBQ, 6pc Fish, 2 pt sides, Dz HP 1/2 Gall Tea

Value Pack 1 8-10 People2 lbs Eastern NC BBQ, 16 pieces of Chicken, 3 Quart Sides, 36 Hushpuppies, 1 gallon iced tea

$71.99

2 lbs Eastern NC BBQ, 16 pieces of Chicken,1 quart Slaw, 2 Quarts Vegetables , 36 Hushpuppies, 1 gallon iced tea

Value Pack 2 10-15 People 3 lbs Eastern NC Pork BB, 24 pieces of Chicken, 3 pints Slaw, 3 pints Potatoe, 3 pints of 3 sides each, 48 Hushpuppies, 2 Gallons Iced Tea

$109.99

3 lbs Eastern NC Pork BB, 24 pieces of Chicken, 3 pints Slaw, 3 pints Potatoes, 3 pints Green Beans, 48 Hushpuppies, 2 Gallons Iced Tea

Value Pack 3 15-20 People4 lbs Eastern NC BBQ, 32 pieces of Chicken, 3 1/2 gallon sides , 60 Hushpuppies, 3 gallons Iced Tea

$149.99

4 lbs Eastern NC BBQ, 32 pieces of Chicken, 1/2 gallon Slaw, 1/2 gallon Potatoes, 1/2 gallon Green Beans, 60 Hushpuppies, 3 gallons Iced Tea

Value Pack 150 People Chicken 19 - 8pc BBQ - 35 lbs 3 Gall Sides Hushpuppies Tea

Value Pack 150 People Chicken 19 - 8pc BBQ - 35 lbs 3 Gall Sides Hushpuppies Tea

$956.99

Chicken 19 - 8pc BBQ - 35 lbs Slaw Potatoes Green Beans Hushpuppies Tea

6Pc Fish, Pt Slaw & Dz HP

$29.99

6 pc Fish, Pt Slaw, Dz HP

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

North Carolina Family Owned & Operated BBQ Chain established in 1972

Location

3820 MLk Blvd, New Bern, NC 27603

Directions

Gallery
Gardner's BBQ New Bern image
Gardner's BBQ New Bern image
Gardner's BBQ New Bern image

