Barbeque
Southern
Soul Food

Gardner's Barbecue Fairview Fairview Store 9

401 Reviews

$

835 N Fairview Rd

Rocky Mount, NC 27801

Popular Items

24Pc Chicken
1pc WM Combo Chicken & BBQ
2pc DM Chicken Dinner

Specials w/Tea & HP - no discounts, no subs, EXTRA CHARGE FOR SODA

EVERYDAY 2PC DM Special, 1 Side, HP, TEA

$6.99

Fried/Baked/BBQ Sauce & Choice of Side

EVERYDAY 1pc WM Special , 1 Side, HP, TEA

$6.99

2 Fried NC Hot Dogs Topped Chili, Cheese, Mustard & Fries

Mon Special 3 Sides, HP, Tea

$11.99

TUES 1/2 Pint Pastry, Long Leg, HP Tea

$6.99+

1/2 Pint Pastry & Long Leg

WED Special Hamburger, Gravy over Rice, HP, Tea

$11.99

THURS BBQ Tray Special, BBQ & Slaw HP Tea

$6.99

Pork or Turkey BBQ & Slaw

FRIDAY Special Fried Fish, Slaw or Fries, HP, Tea

$11.99

Kids Meal Long Leg 1 side Tea

$5.99

Long Leg, 2 Sides, Kids Drink No substitutions or discounts

Kids Meal Mac Bowl, HP Tea

$5.99

Kids Meal 1 Tender, 1 side, HP Tea

$5.99

Sandwiches & Bowls

BBQ Sandwich

BBQ Sandwich

$5.99

Locally Sourced & Handmade in Rocky Mount

Bone In Breast & Bun Chicken Sandwich

Bone In Breast & Bun Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Old Fashioned Chicken Breast with Bone In or Out

Tender Sandwich

$5.99

Fish Sandwich

$7.99

Fried Fish

Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$1.29Out of stock

Classic Double Cheeseburger

Chicken Patty Sandwich

$0.99

BBQ Mac Bowl - Mac, BBQ, Sauce, Crumbled CS

$9.49

Dinners, 2 sides, HP

1pc DM Combo Chicken & BBQ

$11.99

Dark Meat Combo, Choice of BBQ, 3 Sides, HP

1pc WM Combo Chicken & BBQ

$12.99

White Meat Combo, Choice of BBQ, 3 Sides, HP

Pastry Dinner

$8.99

1/2 Pint Pastry, Choice of 2 Sides & Hp

BBQ Dinner

$9.99

Choice of BBQ, 2 Sides & HP

2pc DM Chicken Dinner

$8.99

2Pc Chicken, Choice of 2 Sides & Hp

2pc WM Chicken Dinner

2pc WM Chicken Dinner

$9.99

2Pc Chicken, Choice of 2 Sides & Hp

3pc DM Chicken Dinner

$9.99

3Pc Chicken, Choice of 2 Sides & Hp

3 pc WM Chicken Dinner

$10.99

3Pc Chicken, Choice of 2 Sides & Hp

3 Tender Dinner

$10.99
3 Wing Dinner

3 Wing Dinner

$10.99

3 Wings, Choice of 2 Sides & Hp

Vegetable Dinner

$8.99

Choice of 4 sides & HP

Seafood Dinner Choice of 1

$13.99

1 Seafood Choice, Fries & Slaw

Seafood Dinner Choice of 2

$16.99

2 Seafood Choices, Fries & Slaw

Seafood Dinner Choice of 3

$19.99

3 Seafood Choices, Fries & Slaw

Extras

French Fries

French Fries

$2.99
Popped Skins

Popped Skins

$2.99

1 bag

Hot Sauce Cup

Hot Sauce Cup

$0.29

Gardner's Vinegar Based Hot Sauce

Hot Sauce Bottle

Hot Sauce Bottle

$2.69

1 Bottle of Gardner's Vinegar Hot Sauce

Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

Add Side & Tea

$2.99

Make it a Combo

Chicken & Fish Boxes w/ HP

1Pc Chicken

1Pc Chicken

$3.99+

Includes HP

2Pc Chicken

2Pc Chicken

$4.99+

Includes HP

3Pc Chicken

3Pc Chicken

$6.99+

Includes HP

4Pc Chicken

4Pc Chicken

$10.29+

Includes HP

8Pc Chicken

8Pc Chicken

$17.99+

Old Fashioned Fried Chicken, Hand rolled everyday and fried fresh. Includes HP

8Pc Chicken WM

8Pc Chicken WM

$20.99

4 Breast, 4 Wings, Includes HP

16Pc Chicken

16Pc Chicken

$31.99

4 Breasts, 4 Wings, 4 Legs, 4 Thighs, Includes HP

24Pc Chicken

24Pc Chicken

$44.99

6 Breasts, 6 Wings, 6 Legs, 6 Thighs Includes HP

3 Wings

3 Wings

$7.99

Includes HP

Tenders & HP

$2.39+

Fish & HP

$7.99+

1 pc Fish HP

Side of Seafood

$7.99

1/2 Pint of Seafood

Premimum Sides

BBQ by the Container

BBQ by the Container

$6.99+

Locally Sourced Whole Hog or Whole Turkey Proudly made in Rocky Mount

Brunswick Stew

Brunswick Stew

Gardners made with Pork, Chicken and lots of veggies

Chicken Salad Not Available Everyday

Chicken Salad Not Available Everyday

Award Winning Housemade Chicken Salad

Collards

Collards

Our Best Selling Side. Proudly made in Rocky Mount.

Pastry

Pastry

Housemade Pastry

Butter Beans

Butter Beans

Fried Okra

Fried Okra

Mac N Cheese

Potato Salad Not Available Everyday

Slaw

Boiled Potatoes Not Available Everyday

Cabbage Not Available Everyday

Green Beans

Yams Not Available Everyday

Bread

HushPuppies Dz

HushPuppies Dz

$3.49

Award Winning Hushpuppies

HushPuppies Hf Dz

HushPuppies Hf Dz

$2.49

Award Winning Hushpuppies

HushPuppies 1 PC

HushPuppies 1 PC

$0.69

Award Winning Hushpuppies

Cornsticks Dz

Cornsticks Dz

$3.99
Cornsticks Hlf Dz

Cornsticks Hlf Dz

$2.99
Cornstick 1 Pc

Cornstick 1 Pc

$0.99
Bun

Bun

$0.75
Dinner Roll

Dinner Roll

$0.49

Dessert

Potato Jack

Potato Jack

$2.99

Handcrafted with Local Sweet Potatoes. Our Best Seller!

Cobbler

Cobbler

$2.99

Fruit Cobbler, Selection Varies

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$2.99

Pudding, Vanilla Wafers and Fresh Bananas

Cake

Cake

$2.99

Housemade Cake

Pie

Pie

$2.49Out of stock

Fresh Pie - Flavors vary

Plate Setup Charge Per Person

Full Set Up

$1.75

Plate

$0.25

Cup

$0.25

Forks

$0.15

Tray

$1.00

DRINKS

Sm Sweet Tea

$2.19

Sm Unsweet Tea

$2.19

Sm Pepsi

$2.19

Sm Diet Pepsi

$2.19

Sm Mt Dew

$2.19

Sm Dr Pepper

$2.19

Sm Cheerwine

$2.19

Sm Mist Twist

$2.19

Sm Fruit Punch

$2.19

Sm Lemonade

$2.69

Sm Arnold Palmer

$2.79

Lg Sweet Tea

$2.49

Lg Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Lg Pepsi

$2.49

Lg Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Lg Mt Dew

$2.49

Lg Dr Pepper

$2.49

Lg Cheerwine

$2.49

Lg Mist Twist

$2.49

Lg Fruit Punch

$2.49

Lg Lemonade

$2.99

Lg Arnold Palmer

$3.09

1/2 Gal Tea

$3.19

1/2 Gal Lemonade

$3.49

1/2 Gal Arnold Palmer

$3.79

Water Cup

$0.25+

Bottled Water

$2.19

Employee Bottle Drink

$1.50

Bottled Drink

$2.19

Party Packs

Pint Special BBQ Pack 2 People

$17.59

1lb BBQ, Pt Slaw, Dz HP

8Pc Chicken Special Pack 2-4 People

$18.99+

8pc Chicken, Choice of Pt Veg,Dz HP

Mini Pack BBQ&Chicken 2-4 People

$22.99

1/2 pt BBQ, 4pc Chicken, 2 1/2 Pts Sdes, Dz HP

Mini Pack BBQ& Fish 2-4 People

$24.99

1/2 pt BBQ, 3pc Fish, 2 1/2 Pts Sdes, Dz HP

Family Pack BBQ & Chicken 4-8 People

$39.99

1lb BBQ, 8pc Chicken, 2 pt sides, Dz HP 1/2 Gall Tea

6Pc Fish, Pt Slaw & Dz HP

$24.99

6 pc Fish, Pt Slaw, Dz HP

Family Pack BBQ & Fish 4-8 People

$45.99

1lb BBQ, 6pc Fish, 2 pt sides, Dz HP 1/2 Gall Tea

Value Pack 1 8-10 People2 lbs Eastern NC BBQ, 16 pieces of Chicken,1 quart Slaw,1 quart Potatoes, 1 quart Green Beans, 36 Hushpuppies, 1 gallon iced tea

$79.99

2 lbs Eastern NC BBQ, 16 pieces of Chicken,1 quart Slaw,1 quart Potatoes, 1 quart Green Beans, 36 Hushpuppies, 1 gallon iced tea

Value Pack 2 10-15 People 3 lbs Eastern NC Pork BB, 24 pieces of Chicken, 3 pints Slaw, 3 pints Potatoes, 3 pints Green Beans, 48 Hushpuppies, 2 Gallons Iced Tea

$109.99

3 lbs Eastern NC Pork BB, 24 pieces of Chicken, 3 pints Slaw, 3 pints Potatoes, 3 pints Green Beans, 48 Hushpuppies, 2 Gallons Iced Tea

Value Pack 3 15-20 People 4 lbs Eastern NC BBQ, 32 pieces of Chicken, 1/2 gallon Slaw, 1/2 gallon Potatoes, 1/2 gallon Green Beans, 60 Hushpuppies, 3 gallons Iced Tea

$149.99

4 lbs Eastern NC BBQ, 32 pieces of Chicken, 1/2 gallon Slaw, 1/2 gallon Potatoes, 1/2 gallon Green Beans, 60 Hushpuppies, 3 gallons Iced Tea

Value Pack 150 People

Value Pack 150 People

$956.99

Chicken 19 - 8pc BBQ - 35 lbs Slaw Potatoes Green Beans Hushpuppies Tea

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

835 N Fairview Rd, Rocky Mount, NC 27801

Directions

