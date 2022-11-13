- Home
- /
- Rocky Mount
- /
- Barbeque
- /
- Gardner's Barbecue Fairview - Fairview Store 9
Gardner's Barbecue Fairview Fairview Store 9
401 Reviews
$
835 N Fairview Rd
Rocky Mount, NC 27801
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Specials w/Tea & HP - no discounts, no subs, EXTRA CHARGE FOR SODA
EVERYDAY 2PC DM Special, 1 Side, HP, TEA
Fried/Baked/BBQ Sauce & Choice of Side
EVERYDAY 1pc WM Special , 1 Side, HP, TEA
2 Fried NC Hot Dogs Topped Chili, Cheese, Mustard & Fries
Mon Special 3 Sides, HP, Tea
TUES 1/2 Pint Pastry, Long Leg, HP Tea
1/2 Pint Pastry & Long Leg
WED Special Hamburger, Gravy over Rice, HP, Tea
THURS BBQ Tray Special, BBQ & Slaw HP Tea
Pork or Turkey BBQ & Slaw
FRIDAY Special Fried Fish, Slaw or Fries, HP, Tea
Kids Meal Long Leg 1 side Tea
Long Leg, 2 Sides, Kids Drink No substitutions or discounts
Kids Meal Mac Bowl, HP Tea
Kids Meal 1 Tender, 1 side, HP Tea
Sandwiches & Bowls
BBQ Sandwich
Locally Sourced & Handmade in Rocky Mount
Bone In Breast & Bun Chicken Sandwich
Old Fashioned Chicken Breast with Bone In or Out
Tender Sandwich
Fish Sandwich
Fried Fish
Double Cheeseburger
Classic Double Cheeseburger
Chicken Patty Sandwich
BBQ Mac Bowl - Mac, BBQ, Sauce, Crumbled CS
Dinners, 2 sides, HP
1pc DM Combo Chicken & BBQ
Dark Meat Combo, Choice of BBQ, 3 Sides, HP
1pc WM Combo Chicken & BBQ
White Meat Combo, Choice of BBQ, 3 Sides, HP
Pastry Dinner
1/2 Pint Pastry, Choice of 2 Sides & Hp
BBQ Dinner
Choice of BBQ, 2 Sides & HP
2pc DM Chicken Dinner
2Pc Chicken, Choice of 2 Sides & Hp
2pc WM Chicken Dinner
2Pc Chicken, Choice of 2 Sides & Hp
3pc DM Chicken Dinner
3Pc Chicken, Choice of 2 Sides & Hp
3 pc WM Chicken Dinner
3Pc Chicken, Choice of 2 Sides & Hp
3 Tender Dinner
3 Wing Dinner
3 Wings, Choice of 2 Sides & Hp
Vegetable Dinner
Choice of 4 sides & HP
Seafood Dinner Choice of 1
1 Seafood Choice, Fries & Slaw
Seafood Dinner Choice of 2
2 Seafood Choices, Fries & Slaw
Seafood Dinner Choice of 3
3 Seafood Choices, Fries & Slaw
Extras
Chicken & Fish Boxes w/ HP
1Pc Chicken
Includes HP
2Pc Chicken
Includes HP
3Pc Chicken
Includes HP
4Pc Chicken
Includes HP
8Pc Chicken
Old Fashioned Fried Chicken, Hand rolled everyday and fried fresh. Includes HP
8Pc Chicken WM
4 Breast, 4 Wings, Includes HP
16Pc Chicken
4 Breasts, 4 Wings, 4 Legs, 4 Thighs, Includes HP
24Pc Chicken
6 Breasts, 6 Wings, 6 Legs, 6 Thighs Includes HP
3 Wings
Includes HP
Tenders & HP
Fish & HP
1 pc Fish HP
Side of Seafood
1/2 Pint of Seafood
Premimum Sides
BBQ by the Container
Locally Sourced Whole Hog or Whole Turkey Proudly made in Rocky Mount
Brunswick Stew
Gardners made with Pork, Chicken and lots of veggies
Chicken Salad Not Available Everyday
Award Winning Housemade Chicken Salad
Collards
Our Best Selling Side. Proudly made in Rocky Mount.
Pastry
Housemade Pastry
Butter Beans
Fried Okra
Mac N Cheese
Potato Salad Not Available Everyday
Slaw
Boiled Potatoes Not Available Everyday
Cabbage Not Available Everyday
Green Beans
Yams Not Available Everyday
Bread
Dessert
Plate Setup Charge Per Person
DRINKS
Sm Sweet Tea
Sm Unsweet Tea
Sm Pepsi
Sm Diet Pepsi
Sm Mt Dew
Sm Dr Pepper
Sm Cheerwine
Sm Mist Twist
Sm Fruit Punch
Sm Lemonade
Sm Arnold Palmer
Lg Sweet Tea
Lg Unsweet Tea
Lg Pepsi
Lg Diet Pepsi
Lg Mt Dew
Lg Dr Pepper
Lg Cheerwine
Lg Mist Twist
Lg Fruit Punch
Lg Lemonade
Lg Arnold Palmer
1/2 Gal Tea
1/2 Gal Lemonade
1/2 Gal Arnold Palmer
Water Cup
Bottled Water
Employee Bottle Drink
Bottled Drink
Party Packs
Pint Special BBQ Pack 2 People
1lb BBQ, Pt Slaw, Dz HP
8Pc Chicken Special Pack 2-4 People
8pc Chicken, Choice of Pt Veg,Dz HP
Mini Pack BBQ&Chicken 2-4 People
1/2 pt BBQ, 4pc Chicken, 2 1/2 Pts Sdes, Dz HP
Mini Pack BBQ& Fish 2-4 People
1/2 pt BBQ, 3pc Fish, 2 1/2 Pts Sdes, Dz HP
Family Pack BBQ & Chicken 4-8 People
1lb BBQ, 8pc Chicken, 2 pt sides, Dz HP 1/2 Gall Tea
6Pc Fish, Pt Slaw & Dz HP
6 pc Fish, Pt Slaw, Dz HP
Family Pack BBQ & Fish 4-8 People
1lb BBQ, 6pc Fish, 2 pt sides, Dz HP 1/2 Gall Tea
Value Pack 1 8-10 People2 lbs Eastern NC BBQ, 16 pieces of Chicken,1 quart Slaw,1 quart Potatoes, 1 quart Green Beans, 36 Hushpuppies, 1 gallon iced tea
2 lbs Eastern NC BBQ, 16 pieces of Chicken,1 quart Slaw,1 quart Potatoes, 1 quart Green Beans, 36 Hushpuppies, 1 gallon iced tea
Value Pack 2 10-15 People 3 lbs Eastern NC Pork BB, 24 pieces of Chicken, 3 pints Slaw, 3 pints Potatoes, 3 pints Green Beans, 48 Hushpuppies, 2 Gallons Iced Tea
3 lbs Eastern NC Pork BB, 24 pieces of Chicken, 3 pints Slaw, 3 pints Potatoes, 3 pints Green Beans, 48 Hushpuppies, 2 Gallons Iced Tea
Value Pack 3 15-20 People 4 lbs Eastern NC BBQ, 32 pieces of Chicken, 1/2 gallon Slaw, 1/2 gallon Potatoes, 1/2 gallon Green Beans, 60 Hushpuppies, 3 gallons Iced Tea
4 lbs Eastern NC BBQ, 32 pieces of Chicken, 1/2 gallon Slaw, 1/2 gallon Potatoes, 1/2 gallon Green Beans, 60 Hushpuppies, 3 gallons Iced Tea
Value Pack 150 People
Chicken 19 - 8pc BBQ - 35 lbs Slaw Potatoes Green Beans Hushpuppies Tea
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
835 N Fairview Rd, Rocky Mount, NC 27801