Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gargano Pasta & Italian Market

review star

No reviews yet

75 Main St.

Old Saybrook, CT 06475

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Rigatoni Bolognese
Autumn Squash Ravioli
Spaghetti al'Amatriciana

Salads

Arugula

$13.00

Aged Balsamic Marinated Grapes - Parmigiano Reggiano - Hazelnuts

Italian Greens

$12.00Out of stock

Chicories, Creamy Parmigiano, Peppercorn Dressing, Garlic Crostini, Roasted Tomatoes

Misticanza

$11.00

Lettuces - Fennel - Pecorino Toscano - Lemon Vinaigrette

Roasted Beet

$12.00

Almond Butter - Parsley - Mint - Whipped Ricotta

Antipasti

Calzone Fritte

$10.00

Liuzzi's Mozzarella & Ricotta - Pomodoro

Chicken Noodle

$9.00

Vegetables, Spaghittini, Greens

Fennel

$11.00Out of stock

Shaved Fennel, Celery, Fiore Sardo, Lemon, Hazelnuts

Liuzzi Burrata

$14.00

Prosciutto, Walnut Pesto, Crostini

Sweet Peppers

$12.00

Marinated Peppers & Cipollini Onions, Balsamic, Whipped Ricotta, Side of Toast

2 Meatballs

$5.00

Chicken Breast

$8.00

Roasted Sliced Chicken Breast

Sandwiches

Chicken Caprese

$12.00

Roast Chicken Breast - Lemon Aioli - Basil - Mozzarella - Tomato - Bacon -

Chicken Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Shredded Chicken, Roasted Grapes, Creamy Citrus Dressing, Radicchio

Italian Beef

$15.00

Roasted Sirloin - Peppers & Onions - Basil - Giardiniera - Calabrian Chili

Mushroom

$13.00Out of stock

Arugula - Fennel - Lemon - Toasted Pistachio - Sesame Vinaigrette

Pork Cutlet

$13.00

Provolone, Lemon Aioli, Parsley & Caper, Chili Crisp

Prosciutto

$13.00

Walnut Pesto - Soppressata - Mozzarella - Olives, Pickled Peppers, Arugula

Salami Sand

$13.00

Soppressata, Burrata, Balsamic Glaze, Radicchio & Arugula

Pasta

Rosemary Chicken Breast

Autumn Squash Ravioli

$15.00

Smoked Ricotta Salata, Pistachio, Sage, Brown Butter

Capellini Fra Diavolo

$20.00

Mussels, Calamari, Shrimp, 'nduja, Spicy Tomato

Casarrece

$8.00

Butter & Parmigiana Reggiano

Orecchiette

$14.00

Rapini - Fiore Sardo - Pesto Genovese *Contains Nuts

Rigatoni Bolognese

$18.00

Beef & Pork Ragu - Basil - Parmigiano Reggiano

Rigatoni Pomodoro

$9.00

Pomodoro - Calabrian Chili - Basil - Parmigiano Reggiano

Spaghetti al'Amatriciana

$16.00

Tomato Sugo - Guanciale - Red Onion - Pecorino Romano

Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe

$13.00

Pecorino Romano - Black Pepper

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Gargano Pasta & Italian Market offers dining options for you and your family. Chef Joel has developed a way to provide guests with his classic Italian recipes in a variety of formats; on-on-the-go or dine in!

Website

Location

75 Main St., Old Saybrook, CT 06475

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sip Wine Bar - Old Saybrook
orange star5.0 • 43
85 Main Street Old Saybrook, CT 06475
View restaurantnext
Liv's Oyster Bar
orange starNo Reviews
166 Main Street Old Saybrook, CT 06475
View restaurantnext
Aspen Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,983
2 Main Street Old Saybrook, CT 06475
View restaurantnext
Mystic Market - Old Saybrook
orange starNo Reviews
70 Millrock Road East Old Saybrook, CT 06475
View restaurantnext
Little Pub - Old Saybrook
orange starNo Reviews
1231 Boston Post Road Old Saybrook, CT 06475
View restaurantnext
Liv's Shack OLD SAYBROOK - PICK UP IN OLD SAYBROOK
orange star4.6 • 154
26 Bridge Street Old Saybrook, CT 06475
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Old Saybrook

Aspen Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,983
2 Main Street Old Saybrook, CT 06475
View restaurantnext
Liv's Shack OLD SAYBROOK - PICK UP IN OLD SAYBROOK
orange star4.6 • 154
26 Bridge Street Old Saybrook, CT 06475
View restaurantnext
Sip Wine Bar - Old Saybrook
orange star5.0 • 43
85 Main Street Old Saybrook, CT 06475
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Old Saybrook
Niantic
review star
No reviews yet
Madison
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Greenport
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
New London
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
Groton
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Shelter Island Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Guilford
review star
Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Mystic
review star
Avg 4 (25 restaurants)
Sag Harbor
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston