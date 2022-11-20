Gargano Pasta & Italian Market
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Gargano Pasta & Italian Market offers dining options for you and your family. Chef Joel has developed a way to provide guests with his classic Italian recipes in a variety of formats; on-on-the-go or dine in!
Location
75 Main St., Old Saybrook, CT 06475
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Old Saybrook
More near Old Saybrook