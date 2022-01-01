A map showing the location of Garguilo's Bakery 503 lake AveView gallery

Garguilo's Bakery 503 lake Ave

86 Reviews

$

503 lake Ave

St. James, NY 11780

Order Again

CAKES

7" Layer Cakes

7" Layer Cakes

Choice of cake

Seven-Layer Cake

$16.80

Vanilla cake with chocolate buttercream filling and fudge on the outside

Rainbow Cake

$23.10

Vanilla cake with strawberry filling

Raspberry Cookie Tort

$24.15

CHEESECAKE

Plain Cheesecake

Marble Cheesecake

$21.00

BREAD

Challah

Braided Challah; choice of size

Cinnamon Raisin

$4.73
French Bread

$4.20
Irish Soda Bread

$4.20
Italian Bread

Option of style and size

Italian Sourdough

$4.20
Pumpernickle

$4.20
Pumpernickle Rye

$4.20
Raisin Pumpernickle

$5.25
Rye

Six Grain

Wheat Bread

$4.20
White Bread

$4.20

FOCACCIA

Broccoli Cheddar Focaccia

$8.40
Spinach & Swiss Focaccia

$8.40
Spinach & Cheddar Focaccia

$8.40
Sausage Focaccia

$8.40
Tomato, Onion & Garlic Focaccia

$8.40
Artichoke, Roasted Pepper & Black Olive Focaccia

$8.40

ROLLS & MORE

Hard Roll

$0.68

add butter, cream cheese or jelly

Hamburger Roll

$4.10

add butter, cream cheese or jelly

Dinner Roll

$6.30

add butter, cream cheese or jelly

PIES

Apple

Blueberry

Cherry

Chicken Pot Pie

Shredded chicken, peas, green bean, carrot, corn

Raspberry Peach

Shepard's Pie

Chopped meat, onion, corn, mashed potato, topped with cheddar cheese

QUICHE

Lorraine Quiche

With bacon and egg

Broccoli Cheese Quiche

Spinach & Cheese Quiche

Ham & Cheese Quiche

Crab Quiche

DONUTS

Plain Cronuts

$2.10

Choice of flavor

Filled Cronuts

$3.15

Choice of filling

SINGLE BAKED GOODS

Black & White Cookie

$2.63
Brownies

$2.63

With or without nuts

Carrot Cake

$2.63
Danish

$2.36

Choice of flavor

Mini Italian Pastries

$1.31

Choice of flavor

Mini Sfegetelli

$1.58
Metropolitan

$2.89

vanilla cupcake with raspberry and buttercream

Raspberry Crumb Square

$3.15
Sugar-Free Turnover

$2.36

Choice of flavor

MUFFINS

Banana Chip

$2.89
Blueberry

$2.89
Bran Muffin

$2.89
Chocolate Chip

$2.89
Corn

$2.89
Cranberry Nut

$2.89
Lemon Poppy

$2.89
Morning Glory

$2.89

CUPCAKES

Vanilla

Chocolate

Chocolate Ring Ding

$2.89
Red Velvet

$4.20

Large size

GLUTEN FREE

Almond Horn

$3.15
Biscotti

$6.30

6 pc.; made with walnuts

Brownies

$3.15

*does not contain nuts

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$5.51

6 pc.

Chocolate Covered Marshmellows

$2.10
Shortbread Cookie topped with Chocolate Chips

$6.30

4 pc.; topped with chocolate tips

Shortbread Cookie topped with Sprinkles

$6.30

4 pc.; topped with sprinkles

Linzer Tart

$3.15

Pignoli Cookies

$23.10

Per pound

Pizza Dough

$4.20

Plain Cake

Choice of size and flavor

Raspberry Wafers

GF Rolls

White Bread

FRIDGE & FREEZER

Gluten Free Pizza Dough

$4.20
Pizza Dough

$3.68

Garlic Bread

$4.73

DOGGY TREATS

Doggy Treats

DRINKS

Coffee

Tea

Water

Nesquik

$2.36

Orange Juice

$2.36

Starbucks Iced Coffee

$2.63

Brisk Iced Tea

$1.58
Attributes and Amenities
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Ask about our speciality cakes!

Location

503 lake Ave, St. James, NY 11780

Directions

