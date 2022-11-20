  • Home
Garian's Kitchen & Cocktails 304 Fulton industral circle sw Suite #203

No reviews yet

304 Fulton industral circle sw Suite #203

Atlanta, GA 30336

Sides

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Side Mac

$4.00

Side Collard Greens

$3.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Yellow Rice

$3.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Asparagus

$4.00

Sautéed Spinach

$4.00

Side Caesar

$4.00

Beverage

COKE

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
304 Fulton industral circle sw Suite #203, Atlanta, GA 30336

