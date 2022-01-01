Garibaldi Portside Bistro
307 Mooring Basin Dr
Garibaldi, OR 97118
Entree
Chicken Fried Chicken
Clamstrips
Clamstrips served with beer battered fries, cocktail and tartar sauce. sf.
House Fettuccine
Served with focaccia bread and a side salad.
Popcorn Shrimp
Popcorn shrimp, served with beer battered fries, cocktail and tartar sauce. sf.
Pork Tots
Coin tots, topped with smoked pork, topped with creamy cheese, green onion, bacon, chipotle ranch,bbq sauce. Great as entree or an appetizer.
Handpressed Burgers
Hamburger
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, aioli. Add bacon for $3.
Cheeseburger
Your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, aioli. Add bacon for $3.
Bacon Bleu Burger
Bleu cheese, bacon, tomato, lettuce, onion, house sauce.
Blueberry Goat Cheese Burger
Goat cheese, bacon, blueberry sauce, tomato, red onion, avocado spread, organic greens and house sauce.
Habanero Mango Burger
Avocado spread, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperjack, house sauce, habanero mango sauce.
Soups, Salads, Sides
BBQ Beans
Beer Battered French Fries
Side of fries
Chicken Caesar Salad
Chips
Chowder BOWL
Chowder CUP
Coleslaw
Housemade slaw with sweet and tangy dressing.
Extra Dressing
Various dressing options to choose from.
Foccacia Bread
Slice of housemade bread.
Jasmine rice
Meat
Prime Rib Bleu Salad
Seasonal Vegetables
Seasonal grilled and seasoned vegetables.
Shrimp Salad
Organic greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, avocado spread, bay shrimp. sf.
Side Salad
Organic Side Salad
Soup of the Day BOWL
Soup of the Day CUP
Sweet Potato Fries
Side of sweet potato fries.
Tots
Side of coin tots
Hot Sandwiches
Desserts and Baked Goods
Birthday Dessert
Brownie
Topped with vanilla cream cheese frosting and chocolate sauce.
Caramel corn
Carrot Cake
Our signature dessert, vanilla cream cheese frosting, whipped cream & caramel sauce.
Cheesecake
Cookie
Choice of Housemade Cookie
Ice Cream
LOAF Focaccia Bread
Plain or Jalapeno
Peach Crisp
Rice Krispie Treat
Choice of Housemade Rice Krispie Treat
Appetizers
Specials
Artwork
Bistro Apparel
Bistro Gift Certificate
Bistro Glassware
Bistro Other Merch
Glassware
Local Glassware
Postcard
Smokin Joes
Fountain
N/A Beverage
Spirits
Wine
Beer
Two Towns Brightcider
Cocktails
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Great food, beautiful view & friendly people. We are a family owned restaurant located on the Port of Garibaldi with a locally sourced diverse menu.
307 Mooring Basin Dr, Garibaldi, OR 97118