Garibaldi Portside Bistro

Entree

Chicken Fried Chicken

$24.00Out of stock

Clamstrips

$16.00

Clamstrips served with beer battered fries, cocktail and tartar sauce. sf.

House Fettuccine

Served with focaccia bread and a side salad.

Popcorn Shrimp

$16.00

Popcorn shrimp, served with beer battered fries, cocktail and tartar sauce. sf.

Pork Tots

$16.00

Coin tots, topped with smoked pork, topped with creamy cheese, green onion, bacon, chipotle ranch,bbq sauce. Great as entree or an appetizer.

Handpressed Burgers

Hamburger

$10.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, aioli. Add bacon for $3.

Cheeseburger

$12.00

Your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, aioli. Add bacon for $3.

Bacon Bleu Burger

$16.00

Bleu cheese, bacon, tomato, lettuce, onion, house sauce.

Blueberry Goat Cheese Burger

$16.00

Goat cheese, bacon, blueberry sauce, tomato, red onion, avocado spread, organic greens and house sauce.

Habanero Mango Burger

$16.00

Avocado spread, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperjack, house sauce, habanero mango sauce.

Soups, Salads, Sides

BBQ Beans

$4.00

Beer Battered French Fries

$7.00

Side of fries

Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.00

Chips

$4.00

Chowder BOWL

$12.00

Chowder CUP

$10.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Housemade slaw with sweet and tangy dressing.

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Various dressing options to choose from.

Foccacia Bread

$3.00

Slice of housemade bread.

Jasmine rice

$4.00

Meat

Prime Rib Bleu Salad

$17.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$6.00

Seasonal grilled and seasoned vegetables.

Shrimp Salad

$16.00

Organic greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, avocado spread, bay shrimp. sf.

Side Salad

$7.00

Organic Side Salad

Soup of the Day BOWL

$12.00

Soup of the Day CUP

$10.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$10.00

Side of sweet potato fries.

Tots

$7.00

Side of coin tots

Wraps

Mediterranean Wrap

$14.00

Chicken Pesto Wrap

$14.00

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$14.00Out of stock

Hot Sandwiches

B.L.T.

$13.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, house sauce. Add avocado spread for $3.

Chicken Pesto Panini

$14.00

Cubano Panini

$14.00

French Dip

$16.00

Pulled Pork

$13.00

Smoked pulled pork on a bun. Add coleslaw for $3.

Reuben

$16.00

Smoked corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut, house thousand island, rye bread.

Desserts and Baked Goods

Birthday Dessert

Brownie

$8.00

Topped with vanilla cream cheese frosting and chocolate sauce.

Caramel corn

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Our signature dessert, vanilla cream cheese frosting, whipped cream & caramel sauce.

Cheesecake

$8.00

Cookie

$4.00

Choice of Housemade Cookie

Ice Cream

$3.00

LOAF Focaccia Bread

$5.00

Plain or Jalapeno

Peach Crisp

$10.00

Rice Krispie Treat

$4.00

Choice of Housemade Rice Krispie Treat

Appetizers

Wet Ribs

$12.00

Four housesmoked ribs served with celery, carrots and ranch.

Cheese Curds

$13.00

Served with ranch

Onion Rings

$13.00

Specials

Cheese Curds

$13.00

Served with ranch

Peel and Eat

$26.00

Poke Bowl

$16.00

Wet Ribs

$12.00

Soup & Salad Special

$15.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$8.00

Hand pressed patty, pickle, ketchup, & American cheese.

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.00

Served with fries.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Served with mayo.

Kids Mac& Cheese

$8.00

Classic Mac & Cheese

Kids Pulled Pork

$8.00

Smoked pork on a bun.

Artwork

Sunny Girl Co.

Bistro Apparel

Bistro Hat

$15.00

Bistro Shirt

$20.00

Bistro Hoodie

$35.00

Bistro Gift Certificate

Gift Certificate

Bistro Glassware

Wine Glass

$12.00

Beer Glass 16oz

$12.00

Beer Glass 20oz

$12.00

Bistro Growler

$20.00

Bistro Tumbler

$12.00

Bistro Other Merch

Bistro Sticker

$1.00

Glassware

Stella Glass

$14.00

Local Glassware

Salty Raven 2 Pack

$24.00

Salty Raven 4 Pack

$45.00

Postcard

Postcard

$1.50

Smokin Joes

Smalls

$5.00

Mediums

$7.00

Larges

$10.00

Fountain

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Lemonade Strawberry N/A

$4.00

Mt Dew

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

N/A Beverage

Choc Milk

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Apple Cider

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Water / To Go

$0.50

White Milk

$2.00

Spirits

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Black Velvet

$9.00

Blanton's

$16.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Bulleit

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Bushmill's

$8.00

Chiva's Regal

$11.00

Colonel E.H Taylor

$32.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Crown Royal Apple

$9.00

Crown Royal Peach

$9.00

Dead Rabbit Irish Whiskey

$11.00

Dewar's White Label

$8.00

Double Circle Bourbon

$16.00

Eagle Rare

$14.00

Fireball

$9.00

Gentleman Jack

$9.00

Glenfiddich

$15.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$14.00

Glenlivet 18yr

$40.00

Highland Park 12 yr

$24.00

i.w. Harper

$27.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson Irish

$9.00

Jameson Orange

$9.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Jim Beam Peach

$8.00

Jim Beam Rye

$8.00

Johnny Walker Black Label

$10.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$63.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Launder's

$9.00

Maker's Limited Release

$16.00

Makers

$9.00

Makers46

$11.00

McCarthy's

$18.00

Michters

$13.00

Nikka Coffey Grain Whisky

$22.00

Pendleton

$9.00

Pendleton 20yr

$54.00

Seagrams 7

$8.00

Seagrams VO

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Suntori Toki

$10.00

The Sexton

$10.00

The Singleton

$12.00

Tullamoore Dew Single Malt

$19.00

Tullamore Dew

$9.00

WELL BOURBON (Evan Williams)

$8.00

Weller

$14.00

Whistlepig Farmstock Rye

$20.00

Whistlepig Old World

$42.00

Wild Turkey

$9.00

Yukon Jack

$8.00

Corvoisier VS

$10.00

E&J Brandy

$8.00

Mr.Boston Blackberry Brandy

$8.00

Remy Martin

$15.00

The Christian Brothers

$8.00

Hennesy

$13.00

Aria

$9.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Empress

$11.00

Gilbey's

$8.00

Gordon's Dry

$8.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Sloe Gin

$8.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

WELL - Rose City

$8.00

Arrow Anisette

$8.00

B&B Dom

$10.00

Baileys Irish Cream

$9.00

Bols Blue Curacao

$8.00

BolsCreme De Menthe

$8.00

Campari Bitter

$10.00

Carolans Irish Cream

$8.00

Chambord

$9.00

Cointreau

$11.00

Dekuyper Buttershots

$8.00

Dekuyper Creme De Cocoa

$8.00

Dekuyper Melon

$8.00

Dekuyper Sour Apple

$8.00

Di Saronno Amaretto

$9.00

Drambuie

$12.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Galliano

$8.00

Godiva

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

HRD Peach Schnapps

$8.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Midori

$8.00

Monarch Triple Sec

$8.00

Schranck's Peppermint Schnapps

$8.00

Tuaca

$8.00

Bacardi Gold

$8.00

Bacardi Limon

$8.00

Capt Morgans

$8.00

Cruzan Black Strap

$8.00

Hue Hue Coffee

$8.00

Kraken

$8.00

Malibu Coconut

$8.00

Monarch 151

$8.00

Myers

$8.00

Sailor Jerry

$8.00

WELL-Bacardi Silver

$8.00

Malibu Pineapple

$8.00

Malibu Strawberry

$8.00

Malibu Watermelon

$8.00

Chivas Regal 10 yr

$12.00

Dewar's White Label

$8.00

Glenfiddich

$15.00

Glenlivet

$15.00

Laphroig

$15.00Out of stock

Singleton

$10.00

1800 Reposado

$8.00

1800 Silver

$8.00

Corralejo Blanco

$9.00Out of stock

Corralejo Reposado

$10.00

De Maguey Vida Mezcal

$11.00

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

Herradura Silver

$14.00

Hornitos Plata

$9.00

Hornitos Reposado

$9.00

Patron Anejo

$16.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Patron XO cafe

$10.00

Roca Patron (Copy)

$20.00

Sauza Silver

$8.00

Don Julio Repasado

$16.00

Tequila Azul

$8.00

Tequila Rose

$8.00

WELL- Lunazul

$8.00

Absolut

$9.00

Absolut Citron

$9.00

Absolut Pepper

$9.00

Crater Lake

$9.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Kettle One

$9.00

Monopolowa

$8.00Out of stock

Portland Potato

$9.00

Tito's

$9.00

WELL-Smirnoff

$8.00

Wine

Acrobat Chard GLASS

$12.00

Acrobat Chardonnay BOTTLE

$45.00

Acrobat Pinot Gris BOTTLE

$45.00

Acrobat Pinot GRIS GLASS

$12.00

Airfield Sauvignon Blanc BOTTLE

$50.00

Airfield Sauvignon Blanc GLASS

$11.00

Chateau Bianca Reisling GLASS

$8.00

Chateau Bianca Riesling BOTTLE

$35.00

Guild Pinot Gris BOTTLE

$50.00

Guild Pinot Gris GLASS

$11.00

Happy Camper Chardonnay BOTTLE

$35.00Out of stock

Happy Camper Chardonnay GLASS

$8.00Out of stock

HOUSE Chardonnay

$8.00

HOUSE Pinot Gris

$8.00

Lone Birch Pinot Gris BOTTLE

$40.00

Lone Birch Pinot Gris GLASS

$9.00

Lone Birch Reisling BOTTLE

$35.00

Lone Birch Reisling GLASS

$8.00

Acrobat Chard BOTTLE

$24.00Out of stock

Acrobat Pinot GRIS BOTTLE

$24.00

Apollini Pinot Gris

$21.00

Chateau Bianca Reisling BOTTLE

$28.00

Chemistry Pinot Gris BOTTLE

$24.00

Coopers Hall Cascadia White

$16.00

Montinore Estates Almost Dry Reisling BOTTLE

$22.00

Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc BOTTLE

$24.00

Acrobat Pinot Noir Rose BOTTLE

$45.00

Acrobat Pinot Noir Rose GLASS

$12.00

Chemistry Rose Bubbles BOTTLE

$45.00

Chemistry Rose Bubbles GLASS

$12.00

Guild Rose BOTTLE

$40.00

Guild Rose GLASS

$10.00

$5 rose all day

$5.00

Acrobat Pinot Noir Rose BOTTLE

$24.00

Cooper Hall Rose BOTTLE

$16.00

Crystal Visions Pinot Noir Rose BOTTLE

$22.00

Chemistry Pinot Noir Rose BOTTLE

$36.00Out of stock

Acrobat Pinot Noir BOTTLE

$45.00

Acrobat Pinot Noir GLASS

$12.00

Cataclysm Red Blend BOTTLE

$50.00Out of stock

Cataclysm Red Blend GLASS

$11.00

Charles & Charles Red Blend BOTTLE

$35.00

Charles & Charles Red Blend GLASS

$8.00

Chateau Bianca Dark Coast Blend BOTTLE

$45.00

Chateau Bianca Dark Coast Blend GLASS

$12.00

Happy Camper Cabernet BOTTLE

$35.00

Happy Camper Cabernet GLASS

$8.00

House RED

$8.00

Louis M. Martini Cabernet BOTTLE ONLY

$90.00

North by Northwest BOTTLE

$55.00

North by Northwest Cab GLASS

$13.00

Ricochet Pinot Noir BOTTLE ONLY

$55.00

Ricochet Red Blend BOTTLE

$60.00

Ricochet Red Blend GLASS

$14.00

Acrobat Pinot Noir BOTTLE

$24.00

Charles & Charles Red Blend

$18.00

Chateay Biance Dark Coast

$30.00

Coopers Hall Pinot Noir

$16.00

Oaks Flat Grenache

$25.00

Langlois Brut BOTTLE

$60.00

Langlois Brut GLASS

$12.00

Martinellis GLASS

$4.00

Matinellis BOTTLE

$15.00

Barefoot Brut GLASS

$9.00

Prosecco BOTTLE

$19.00

Beer

Astoria Straw Blonde 16

$7.00

Bourbon peach Cider 16

$7.00

Buoy NW IPA 16

$7.00

Coors Light 16

$5.00Out of stock

Ft George 16

$7.00

Pelican Cream Ale 16

$7.00

Pfriem Pilsner 16

$7.00

Public Coast Hazy 16

$7.00

Astoria Fest Bier 16

$7.00Out of stock

Astoria Fest Bier 20

$9.00Out of stock

Astoria Straw Blonde 20

$9.00

Bourbon peach Cider 20

$9.00

Buoy NW IPA 20

$9.00

Coors Light 20

$7.00Out of stock

Ft George 20

$9.00

Pelican Cream Ale 20

$9.00

Pfriem Pilsner 20

$9.00

Public Coast Hazy 20

$9.00

Astoria Straw Blonde Growler

$20.00

Buoy IPA Growler

$20.00

Coors Light Growler

$20.00

Bourbon peach Cider Growler

$20.00

Ft George Growler

$20.00

Pelican Cream Ale Growler

$20.00

Public Coast Hazy Growler

$20.00

Pfriem Pilsner Growler

$20.00

Astoria Strawberry Blonde- Taster

Pelican Cream Ale- Taster

Bouy NW IPA- Taster

Ft George Seasonal- Taster

Public Coast HAZY- Taster

Pfreim Pilsner- Taster

Peach Bourbon- Taster

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Drop Top Amber Ale

$5.00

Ginger Beer N/A

$5.00

Guiness Drought Stout

$4.00

Heineken 0.0 N/A

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Pelican Export Stout

$5.00

Rogue Pumpkin Patch Ale

$8.00Out of stock

Stella

$5.00

Widmer Hef

$5.00

Widmer Oktoberfest Ale

$5.00Out of stock

3-Way

$8.00Out of stock

Cathedral Tree Pilsner

$8.00

Cavatica Stout

$8.00

Quik Wit

$6.00

Vortex IPA

$8.00

Ace Pumpkin

$6.00

Anthem Pear

$6.00Out of stock

Incline Hopped Marionberry

$6.00

Swift Pineapple Hop Cider

$6.00

Truly Black Cherry

$4.00

Truly Mango

$4.00

Truly Pineapple

$4.00

Truly Watermelon Kiwi

$4.00

Two Towns Brightcider

$6.00

Cocktails

Bistro Blueberry Martini

$13.00

Bistro Rosemerry Gin Fizz

$12.00

Black Cactus

$12.00

Bloody Classic

$11.00

Bloody Deluxe

$13.00

Blueberry Thyme Spritz

$12.00

Boulevardier

$8.00

Bourbon Peach Thyme Smash

$12.00

Candy Corn Martini

$12.00

Cornbread & Butter Old Fashioned

$12.00Out of stock

Daiquiri

$8.00

Empress 75

$10.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Grapefruit Gin Spritz

$12.00

Grapefruit Rosemary Spritz

$10.00

Holy Water

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Lavender Lemon Drop

$12.00Out of stock

Lemondrop

$8.00

Lemondrop Absolut

$10.00

Lemondrop Pineapple

$10.00

Locoquito

$12.00

Long Island

$12.00

Mai Thai

$12.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Margarita Peach

$12.00

Margarita Sweet & Spicy

$10.00

Marionberry Mimosa

$10.00

Martini

$8.00

Mexi Mudslide

$12.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mimosa GRANDE

$9.00

Mimosa Strawberry

$10.00

Mint Julep

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Mojito Blackberry

$10.00

Mojito Strawberry

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Negroni

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Peach Margarita

$12.00

Pina Colada

$8.00

Pineapple Under the Sea

$12.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sidecar

$10.00

Spanish Coffee

$10.00

Spiked Strawberry Lemonade

$13.00

Strawberry Lemondrop

$12.00

Strawberry Margarita

$12.00

Sun Bum

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$12.00

Witches Brew

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Great food, beautiful view & friendly people. We are a family owned restaurant located on the Port of Garibaldi with a locally sourced diverse menu.

Location

307 Mooring Basin Dr, Garibaldi, OR 97118

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

