Garibaldi Mexican Kitchen 2019 South Main St.
2019 South Main Street
Roswell, NM 88203
Popular Items
FOUNTAIN DRINKS
SODAS MEXICANAS
APPETIZERS
COCTEL DE CAMARONES
Shrimp, avocado, cucumber, tomato, celery, and our special cocktail sauce.
FIESTA PLATE
Why try one when you can have Three? A combination of our grilled quesadilla, buffalo wings, and jalapeno poppers.
JALAPENO POPPERS
Golden fried jalapenos stuffed with cheese that are just begging to be dipped in ranch, will start your meal with a kick.
QUESADILLA
Large flour tortillas filled with our Mexican cheese and pico de gallo. Grilled and served with guacamole, lettuce, and sour cream
WINGS
Our famous chicken wings are smothered in our special buffalo sauce.
ENTREES
ALAMBRE PLATE
This Mexican alambre is a mix of chicken, bacon, chorizo, bell peppers, onions, and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
ASADO PLATE
Delicious pork chunks cooked in our own signature red asado sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
CHILES RELLENOS PLATE
Long green chile grilled and stuffed with cheese and fried in light egg batter. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
ENCHILADAS DE MOLE PLATE
Three rolled chicken enchiladas, smothered with our authentic mole sauce. Topped with fresh red onions and sesame seeds. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans. *Contains Nuts
ENCHILADAS TRADICIONALES PLATE
Three enchiladas with your choice of cheese, ground beef, or chicken, topped with melted cheese, and your choice of green or red salsa. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
FLAUTAS PLATE
Six rolled tacos stuffed with your choice of chicken or beef, nested on a bed of lettuce and topped with fresh cheese, sour cream and guacamole sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
MOLE PLATE
Layered with flavor, (and labor-intensive!) Mole sauce is a delicious and intense blend that defies description. It is smothered on shredded chicken and served with Mexican rice and refried beans. *Contains Nuts
PECHUGA POBLANA *
Juicy chicken breast topped with a long green Chile and bathed with our creamy Poblano sauce. Served with Sopa de Fideo and a baked potato.
PLATILLO GARIBALDI
The perfect combination plate of one delicious chile Relleno, one enchilada, one flauta, and one ground beef taco. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
TACOS
BURRITOS
STEAKS
CARNE ASADA DISH
Two delicious thin-sliced steaks, marinated and grilled to perfection. Served with frijoles charros and a baked potato.
CIELO, MAR, Y TIERRA PARRILLADA DISH
The Perfect Trifecta! Grilled steak and chicken fajitas with shrimp on a bed of sauteed onions, bell peppers and cheese. Served on a sizzling skillet with frijoles charros and a baked potato.
MILANESA DISH
Breaded thin-sliced steak, pan-fried to perfection. Served with frijoles charros and a baked potato.
STEAK RANCHERO DISH
Steak strips grilled “A la Mexicana” style with jalapenos, tomatoes, and onions. Served with frijoles charros and a baked potato.
TAMPIQUENA DISH
Grilled skirt steak, served alongside a red cheese enchilada and topped with our unique Tampiquena sauce and pico de gallo. Served with frijoles charros and a baked potato.
BURGERS
HAMBURGUESA GARIBALDI
A delicious, fire-grilled gourmet burger with double patties and Swiss cheese, bacon, green chile, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions on a toasted brioche bun. Served with a side of fries. Ask for toppings.
CHEESEBURGER
Fire-grilled gourmet patty with cheese, lettuce tomato, and onions on a toasted brioche bun. Served with a side of fries. Ask for toppings.
SEAFOOD
CAMARONES EMPANIZADOS
Breaded shrimp, served on a bed of vegetable rice with a side of fries and our signature creamy chipotle sauce.
CAMARONES FIESTA
Delicious jumbo sized shrimp wrapped in bacon. Served on a bed of vegetable rice wit a side of fries and our signature creamy chipotle sauce.
PESCADO EMPANIZADO
Fish filet breaded to perfection served with vegetable rice, a baked potato and our signature creamy chipotle sauce.
SALADS
SOUPS
CALDO DE CAMARON
Shrimp cooked alongside a vegetable medley in a hearty red broth full of flavor. Served with a side of Mexican rice and limes.
CALDO DE PESCADO
Fish cooked alongside a vegetable medley in a hearty red broth full of flavor. Served with a side of Mexican rice and limes.
CALDO DE PESCADO Y CAMARON
Fish and shrimp cooked alongside a vegetable medley in a hearty red broth full of flavor. Served with a side of Mexican rice and limes.
MENUDO
POZOLE
KIDS & SENIORS
S/O FOOD
S/O BREAD
S/O TORTILLA FLOUR
S/O TORTILLA CORN
S/O CRACKERS
S/O BAKED POTATO
S/O CHILE RELLENO
S/O COUNTRY POTATOES
S/O ENCHILADA
S/O 3 FIESTA SHRIMP
S/O FLAUTA
S/O FRIES
S/O FRIJOLES CHARROS
S/O GREEN SALAD
S/O HAM
S/O HOT CAKES
S/O MEXICAN RICE
S/O REFRIED BEANS
S/O RICE AND BEANS
S/O SOPA FIDEO
S/O TACO
S/O VEGETABLE RICE
S/O EGG SCRAMBLED
S/O EGG SUNNY SIDE UP
S/O EGG OVER EASY
S/O EGG OVER MEDIUM
S/O EGG MEDIUM WELL
S/O EGG OVER HARD
S/O CHIPS & SALSA
S/O TOPPINGS
S/O BREAD
S/O TORTILLA CORN
S/O TORTILLA FLOUR
S/O CRACKERS
S/O AVOCADO SLICES
S/O BACON
S/O BELL PEPPERS
S/O BUFFALO SAUCE
S/O CABBAGE
S/O CELERY
S/O CHIPOTLE SAUCE
S/O CHORIZO
S/O CILANTRO
S/O EGG MEDIUM WELL
S/O EGG OVER EASY
S/O EGG OVER HARD
S/O EGG OVER MEDIUM
S/O EGG SCRAMBLED
S/O EGG SUNNY SIDE UP
S/O GUACAMOLE
S/O HAM
S/O JALAPENOS DICED
S/O LEMONS
S/O LETTUCE
S/O LIMES
S/O LONG GREEN CHILI
S/O MOLE SAUCE
S/O ONIONS
S/O PICKLE SPEAR
S/O PICO DE GALLO
S/O RANCH DRESSING
S/O RED ONIONS
S/O SALSA & CHIPS TO GO
S/O RED CHIPS SALSA TO GO
S/O TORTILLA CHIPS TO GO
S/O SALSA ROJA ENCHILADA
S/O SALSA TAMPIQUENA
S/O SALSA VERDE ENCHILADAS
S/O SALSA VERDE TAQUERA
S/O SHREDDED CHEESE
S/O SOUR CREAM
S/O TOMATOES
S/O TOREADO
S/O FRESH JALAPENO
BREAKFAST PLATES
HOT CAKES & EGGS
BACON & EGGS
HAM & EGGS
CHORIZO & EGGS
HAM QUESADILLA & EGGS
PICADILLO & EGGS
ASADO & EGGS
STEAK RANCHERO & EGGS
CARNE ASADA & EGGS
CHILAQUILES & EGGS
CHILAQUILES, CARNE ASADA & EGGS
MACHACA
HUEVOS RANCHEROS
HUEVOS A LA MEXICANA
SOUTH OF THE BORDER
BREAKFAST BURRITOS
LUNCH BURRITOS
KIDS & SENIORS
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Mexican Kitchen
2019 South Main Street, Roswell, NM 88203