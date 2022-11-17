  • Home
  • /
  • Roswell
  • /
  • Garibaldi Mexican Kitchen - 2019 South Main St.
Main picView gallery

Garibaldi Mexican Kitchen 2019 South Main St.

review star

No reviews yet

2019 South Main Street

Roswell, NM 88203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

MENUDO
CHORIZO BREAKFAST BURRITO
POZOLE

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.99

BOTTLED WATER

$1.99

CHERRY COKE

$2.99

COCA COLA

$2.99

DIET COKE

$2.99

DR. PEPPER

$2.99

ICED TEA

$2.99

ORANGE FANTA

$2.99

RASPBERRY TEA

$2.99

ROOT BEER

$2.99

SPRITE

$2.99

WATER

AGUAS FRESCAS

HORCHATA

$3.49

LIMONADA

$3.49

REFILL HORCHATA

$1.99

REFILL LIMONADA

$1.99

SODAS MEXICANAS

COCA COLA

$2.99

SPRITE

$2.99

FANTA ORANGE

$2.99

HOT DRINKS

COFFEE

$3.49

HOT COCOA

$2.99

GREEN TEA

$2.99

EARL GREY BLACK TEA

$2.99

CHAMOMILE TEA

$2.99

JUICE

ORANGE JUICE

$2.99

APPLE JUICE

$2.99

MILK

$2.99

APPETIZERS

COCTEL DE CAMARONES

$13.49

Shrimp, avocado, cucumber, tomato, celery, and our special cocktail sauce.

FIESTA PLATE

$12.99

Why try one when you can have Three? A combination of our grilled quesadilla, buffalo wings, and jalapeno poppers.

JALAPENO POPPERS

$5.99

Golden fried jalapenos stuffed with cheese that are just begging to be dipped in ranch, will start your meal with a kick.

QUESADILLA

$8.49

Large flour tortillas filled with our Mexican cheese and pico de gallo. Grilled and served with guacamole, lettuce, and sour cream

WINGS

$8.99

Our famous chicken wings are smothered in our special buffalo sauce.

ENTREES

ALAMBRE PLATE

$12.99

This Mexican alambre is a mix of chicken, bacon, chorizo, bell peppers, onions, and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

ASADO PLATE

$11.49

Delicious pork chunks cooked in our own signature red asado sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

CHILES RELLENOS PLATE

$11.49

Long green chile grilled and stuffed with cheese and fried in light egg batter. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

ENCHILADAS DE MOLE PLATE

$11.49

Three rolled chicken enchiladas, smothered with our authentic mole sauce. Topped with fresh red onions and sesame seeds. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans. *Contains Nuts

ENCHILADAS TRADICIONALES PLATE

$10.49

Three enchiladas with your choice of cheese, ground beef, or chicken, topped with melted cheese, and your choice of green or red salsa. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

FLAUTAS PLATE

$12.49

Six rolled tacos stuffed with your choice of chicken or beef, nested on a bed of lettuce and topped with fresh cheese, sour cream and guacamole sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

MOLE PLATE

$12.99

Layered with flavor, (and labor-intensive!) Mole sauce is a delicious and intense blend that defies description. It is smothered on shredded chicken and served with Mexican rice and refried beans. *Contains Nuts

PECHUGA POBLANA *

$12.99

Juicy chicken breast topped with a long green Chile and bathed with our creamy Poblano sauce. Served with Sopa de Fideo and a baked potato.

PLATILLO GARIBALDI

$12.99

The perfect combination plate of one delicious chile Relleno, one enchilada, one flauta, and one ground beef taco. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

TACOS

CRISPY TACOS

$9.49

Order of three hard-shell tacos, choice of meat, served with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.

TACOS TRADICIONALES

$10.49

Order of three soft tacos, choice of meat served with onions, cilantro and limes.

BURRITOS

BURRITO TRADICIONAL

$6.99

Choice of meat. Ask for toppings.

DELUXE BURRITO

$8.99

Choice of meat. Filled with lettuce, tomatoes, rice, beans, and served with a side or sour cream and guacamole.

BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

$5.49

STEAKS

CARNE ASADA DISH

$14.49

Two delicious thin-sliced steaks, marinated and grilled to perfection. Served with frijoles charros and a baked potato.

CIELO, MAR, Y TIERRA PARRILLADA DISH

$18.49

The Perfect Trifecta! Grilled steak and chicken fajitas with shrimp on a bed of sauteed onions, bell peppers and cheese. Served on a sizzling skillet with frijoles charros and a baked potato.

MILANESA DISH

$15.99

Breaded thin-sliced steak, pan-fried to perfection. Served with frijoles charros and a baked potato.

STEAK RANCHERO DISH

$14.99

Steak strips grilled “A la Mexicana” style with jalapenos, tomatoes, and onions. Served with frijoles charros and a baked potato.

TAMPIQUENA DISH

$16.49

Grilled skirt steak, served alongside a red cheese enchilada and topped with our unique Tampiquena sauce and pico de gallo. Served with frijoles charros and a baked potato.

BURGERS

HAMBURGUESA GARIBALDI

$15.29

A delicious, fire-grilled gourmet burger with double patties and Swiss cheese, bacon, green chile, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions on a toasted brioche bun. Served with a side of fries. Ask for toppings.

CHEESEBURGER

$11.99

Fire-grilled gourmet patty with cheese, lettuce tomato, and onions on a toasted brioche bun. Served with a side of fries. Ask for toppings.

SEAFOOD

CAMARONES EMPANIZADOS

$14.99

Breaded shrimp, served on a bed of vegetable rice with a side of fries and our signature creamy chipotle sauce.

CAMARONES FIESTA

$15.99

Delicious jumbo sized shrimp wrapped in bacon. Served on a bed of vegetable rice wit a side of fries and our signature creamy chipotle sauce.

PESCADO EMPANIZADO

$12.99

Fish filet breaded to perfection served with vegetable rice, a baked potato and our signature creamy chipotle sauce.

SALADS

GRILLED SALAD

$9.49

Choice of Chicken or Steak. Served with a combination of romaine lettuce and spring mix greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, celery, cheese and ranch dressing.

GREEN SALAD

$6.49

SOUPS

CALDO DE CAMARON

$15.49

Shrimp cooked alongside a vegetable medley in a hearty red broth full of flavor. Served with a side of Mexican rice and limes.

CALDO DE PESCADO

$13.49

Fish cooked alongside a vegetable medley in a hearty red broth full of flavor. Served with a side of Mexican rice and limes.

CALDO DE PESCADO Y CAMARON

$15.49

Fish and shrimp cooked alongside a vegetable medley in a hearty red broth full of flavor. Served with a side of Mexican rice and limes.

MENUDO

$7.99+

POZOLE

$7.99+

KIDS & SENIORS

BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

$4.99

CHEESE ENCHILADA

$6.99

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$5.99

CRISPY BEEF TACO

$6.99

FIVE BREADED SHRIMP

$6.99

TWO FLAUTAS

$6.99

DESSERTS

CARAMEL CHURROS

$5.99

CHEESECAKE

$5.99

CHEESECAKE CHIMICHANGA

$7.99

S/O FOOD

S/O BREAD

$0.99

S/O TORTILLA FLOUR

$0.59

S/O TORTILLA CORN

$0.49

S/O CRACKERS

$0.79

S/O BAKED POTATO

$2.49

S/O CHILE RELLENO

$3.49

S/O COUNTRY POTATOES

$2.99

S/O ENCHILADA

$1.99

S/O 3 FIESTA SHRIMP

$4.99

S/O FLAUTA

$1.99

S/O FRIES

$2.99

S/O FRIJOLES CHARROS

$3.49

S/O GREEN SALAD

$2.49

S/O HAM

$2.99

S/O HOT CAKES

$1.99

S/O MEXICAN RICE

$2.49

S/O REFRIED BEANS

$2.49

S/O RICE AND BEANS

$2.49

S/O SOPA FIDEO

$3.49

S/O TACO

$3.49

S/O VEGETABLE RICE

$2.49

S/O EGG SCRAMBLED

$1.99

S/O EGG SUNNY SIDE UP

$1.99

S/O EGG OVER EASY

$1.99

S/O EGG OVER MEDIUM

$1.99

S/O EGG MEDIUM WELL

$1.99

S/O EGG OVER HARD

$1.99

S/O CHIPS & SALSA

$3.49

S/O TOPPINGS

S/O BREAD

$0.99

S/O TORTILLA CORN

$0.49

S/O TORTILLA FLOUR

$0.59

S/O CRACKERS

$0.79

S/O AVOCADO SLICES

$1.29

S/O BACON

$1.49

S/O BELL PEPPERS

$0.25

S/O BUFFALO SAUCE

$0.49

S/O CABBAGE

$0.25

S/O CELERY

$0.25

S/O CHIPOTLE SAUCE

$0.49

S/O CHORIZO

$1.49

S/O CILANTRO

$0.25

S/O EGG MEDIUM WELL

$1.99

S/O EGG OVER EASY

$1.99

S/O EGG OVER HARD

$1.99

S/O EGG OVER MEDIUM

$1.99

S/O EGG SCRAMBLED

$1.99

S/O EGG SUNNY SIDE UP

$1.99

S/O GUACAMOLE

$0.99

S/O HAM

$2.99

S/O JALAPENOS DICED

$0.25

S/O LEMONS

$0.49

S/O LETTUCE

$0.25

S/O LIMES

$0.49

S/O LONG GREEN CHILI

$0.99

S/O MOLE SAUCE

$0.49

S/O ONIONS

$0.25

S/O PICKLE SPEAR

$0.25

S/O PICO DE GALLO

$0.79

S/O RANCH DRESSING

$0.49

S/O RED ONIONS

$0.25

S/O SALSA & CHIPS TO GO

$3.49

S/O RED CHIPS SALSA TO GO

$1.49

S/O TORTILLA CHIPS TO GO

$1.99

S/O SALSA ROJA ENCHILADA

$1.49

S/O SALSA TAMPIQUENA

$1.49

S/O SALSA VERDE ENCHILADAS

$1.49

S/O SALSA VERDE TAQUERA

$0.49

S/O SHREDDED CHEESE

$0.79

S/O SOUR CREAM

$0.49

S/O TOMATOES

$0.25

S/O TOREADO

$0.79

S/O FRESH JALAPENO

$0.75

BREAKFAST PLATES

HOT CAKES & EGGS

$10.99

BACON & EGGS

$10.49

HAM & EGGS

$11.49

CHORIZO & EGGS

$10.99

HAM QUESADILLA & EGGS

$11.99

PICADILLO & EGGS

$11.29

ASADO & EGGS

$11.49

STEAK RANCHERO & EGGS

$11.29

CARNE ASADA & EGGS

$14.99

CHILAQUILES & EGGS

$11.29

CHILAQUILES, CARNE ASADA & EGGS

$12.99

MACHACA

$11.69

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$10.99

HUEVOS A LA MEXICANA

$10.29

SOUTH OF THE BORDER

$11.99

SKILLETS

GARIBALDI BREAKFAST SKILLET

$11.49

OMELETS

MEXICAN OMELET

$11.99

WESTERN OMELET

$11.99

BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET

$7.99

BREAKFAST BURRITOS

ASADO BREAKFAST BURRITO

$5.99

BACON BREAKFAST BURRITO

$5.99

CHORIZO BREAKFAST BURRITO

$5.99

GARIBALDI BREAKFAST BURRITO

$7.99

HAM BREAKFAST BURRITO

$5.99

STEAK BREAKFAST BURRITO

$5.99

LUNCH BURRITOS

STEAK BURRITO

$6.99

BARBACOA BURRITO

$6.99

CHICKEN BURRITO

$6.99

GROUND BEEF BURRITO

$6.99

SHREDDED BEEF BURRITO

$6.99

ALAMBRE BURRITO

$6.99

CHILE RELLENO BURRITO

$6.99

ASADO BURRITO

$6.99

SOUPS

MENUDO

$7.99+

POZOLE

$7.99+

KIDS & SENIORS

BACON & EGGS KD

$6.49

HAM & EGGS KD

$6.99

HOT CAKES & EGGS KD

$6.99

CHEESE OMELET KD

$6.99

CHEESE QUESADILLA KD

$6.99

DESSERTS

CARAMEL CHURROS

$5.99

CHEESECAKE

$5.99

CHEESECAKE CHIMICHANGA

$7.99

S/O FOOD

S/O TOAST

$1.49

S/O BREAD

$0.99

S/O TORTILLA FLOUR

$0.59

S/O TORTILLA CORN

$0.49

S/O CRACKERS

$0.79

S/O BAKED POTATO

$2.49

S/O CHILE RELLENO

$3.49

S/O COUNTRY POTATOES

$2.99

S/O ENCHILADA

$1.99

S/O 3 FIESTA SHRIMP

$4.99

S/O FLAUTA

$1.99

S/O FRIES

$2.99

S/O FRIJOLES CHARROS

$3.49

S/O GREEN SALAD

$2.49

S/O HAM

$2.99

S/O HOT CAKES

$1.99

S/O MEXICAN RICE

$2.49

S/O REFRIED BEANS

$2.49

S/O RICE AND BEANS

$2.49

S/O SOPA FIDEO

$3.49

S/O TACO

$3.49

S/O VEGETABLE RICE

$2.49

S/O EGG SCRAMBLED

$1.99

S/O EGG SUNNY SIDE UP

$1.99

S/O EGG OVER EASY

$1.99

S/O EGG OVER MEDIUM

$1.99

S/O EGG MEDIUM WELL

$1.99

S/O EGG OVER HARD

$1.99

S/O TOPPINGS

S/O BREAD

$0.99

S/O TORTILLA CORN

$0.49

S/O TORTILLA FLOUR

$0.59

S/O CRACKERS

$0.79

S/O AVOCADO SLICES

$1.29

S/O BACON

$1.49

S/O BELL PEPPERS

$0.25

S/O BUFFALO SAUCE

$0.49

S/O CABBAGE

$0.25

S/O CELERY

$0.25

S/O CHIPOTLE SAUCE

$0.49

S/O CHORIZO

$1.49

S/O CILANTRO

$0.25

S/O EGG MEDIUM WELL

$1.99

S/O EGG OVER EASY

$1.99

S/O EGG OVER HARD

$1.99

S/O EGG OVER MEDIUM

$1.99

S/O EGG SCRAMBLED

$1.99

S/O EGG SUNNY SIDE UP

$1.99

S/O GUACAMOLE

$0.99

S/O HAM

$2.99

S/O JALAPENOS DICED

$0.25

S/O LEMONS

$0.49

S/O LETTUCE

$0.25

S/O LIMES

$0.49

S/O LONG GREEN CHILI

$0.99

S/O MOLE SAUCE

$0.49

S/O ONIONS

$0.25

S/O PICKLE SPEAR

$0.25

S/O PICO DE GALLO

$0.79

S/O RANCH DRESSING

$0.49

S/O RED ONIONS

$0.25

S/O SALSA & CHIPS TO GO

$3.49

S/O RED CHIPS SALSA TO GO

$1.49

S/O TORTILLA CHIPS TO GO

$1.99

S/O SALSA ROJA ENCHILADA

$1.49

S/O SALSA TAMPIQUENA

$1.49

S/O SALSA VERDE ENCHILADAS

$1.49

S/O SALSA VERDE TAQUERA

$0.49

S/O SHREDDED CHEESE

$0.79

S/O SOUR CREAM

$0.49

S/O TOMATOES

$0.25

S/O TOREADO

$0.79

S/O FRESH JALAPENO

$0.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mexican Kitchen

Location

2019 South Main Street, Roswell, NM 88203

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Kiks Thai Food - 2010 S. Main
orange starNo Reviews
2010 S. Main Street Roswell, NM 88203
View restaurantnext
El Toro Bravo Restaurant - 102 SOUTH MAIN
orange starNo Reviews
102 SOUTH MAIN ROSWELL, NM 88203
View restaurantnext
The Valley Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
801 West Brasher Road Roswell, NM 88203
View restaurantnext
The Liberty Inc. - 312 N Virginia Ave
orange starNo Reviews
312 N Virginia Ave Roswell, NM 88201
View restaurantnext
El Toro Bravo Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
102 W. 1st Roswell, NM 88203
View restaurantnext
La Escondida Cafe
orange star4.7 • 550
109 N Delaware Ave ROSWELL, NM 88203
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Roswell

La Escondida Cafe
orange star4.7 • 550
109 N Delaware Ave ROSWELL, NM 88203
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Roswell
Ruidoso
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Clovis
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Las Cruces
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
El Paso
review star
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
Lubbock
review star
Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)
Lubbock
review star
Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)
Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Odessa
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Odessa
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston