Garibaldis on Presidio imageView gallery
American

Garibaldis on Presidio

622 Reviews

$$$

347 Presidio Ave

San Francisco, CA 94115

Order Again

Popular Items

CHICKEN MILANESE
CHOPPED SALAD 2.0
SIDE FRIES

SMALL PLATES

CAESAR

CAESAR

$16.00

romaine lettuce, torn croutons, parmigiano

G SALAD

G SALAD

$16.00

mixed greens, seasonal fruit, toasted walnuts, gorgonzola, white balsamic vinaigrette

CHOPPED SALAD 2.0

CHOPPED SALAD 2.0

$17.00

romaine, chickpeas, crunchy veggies, ricotta salata, pumpkin seeds, red wine~dijon mustard vinaigrette

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$14.00

BEET SALAD

$16.00Out of stock

MEATBALLS IN RAGU

$18.00

beef, pork, calabrian chili, grana padano, grilled garlic toast

BREAD & BUTTER

$2.00

BREAD & OLIVE TAPENADE

$5.00

EXTRA BREAD

$1.50

LARGE PLATES

RISOTTO

$28.00

PASTA

$27.00
CHICKEN MILANESE

CHICKEN MILANESE

$28.00

mashed potatoes, arugula, cherry tomatoes, red onions, lemon, caper beurre blanc

LAMB TENDERLOINS

LAMB TENDERLOINS

$45.00

Moroccan Marinated Lamb Tenderloins, cous cous, almonds, green beans, tarragon bearnaise

1/2 ROASTED CHX

$27.00Out of stock

BURGER

$19.00

GRILLED FLAT IRON STEAK

$37.00

PORK CHOP

$28.00

CHICKEN RICE BOWL

$24.00

Kids Pasta

$12.00

choices of tomatoe sauce, or butter and cheese: specify which upon order

Add Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Add Milanese

$12.00

Sides

SIDE AVOCADO WHOLE

$6.00

SIDE MASHED

$6.00

SIDE SPINACH

$8.00

SIDE VEG

$8.00

SIDE FRIES

$7.00

SIDE GREEN BEANS

$8.00

Side Anchovies

$1.00

Add Milanese

$12.00

Add Grilled Chicken

$10.00
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCryptocurrency
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Swanky Neighborhood Dining Meets Touchless To Go! Get your favorite Chicken Milanese and indulge with our Special New Creations! Item availability may be limited.

347 Presidio Ave, San Francisco, CA 94115

Directions

Garibaldis on Presidio image

