Garito Hospitality 63.N Orange ave

Sly Fox

Liquor

Well Tequila (Topaz)

Well Tequila (Topaz)

$4.00

Casamigo's

$13.00

Espolon

$9.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$6.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Teremana Silver

$10.00

Liquors

Well

Stoli

$6.00

Plantation

$6.00

Four Roses

$7.00

Gordon's

$6.00

El Jimador

$6.00

Grand Domaines

$8.00

Cordial & Liqueur

Creme de Violette

Orchard Apricot

St Elder

$6.00

All Spice Dram

Velvet Falernum

Genepy

$7.00

Creme de Cacao

Campari

Luxardo Maraschino

Pernod

$16.00

Benedictine

Dry Curacao

Leblon Cachaca

$6.00

Charaeu

Green Chartreuse

$14.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$15.00

Cherry Herring

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Creme de Cassis

Pimm's Number One

$7.00

Aperol

$7.00

Italacus

Cointreau

$8.00

Sambuca

$6.00

Irish Creme

$2.00

Barsol Pisco

$8.00

Fernet Branco

$8.00

Gin

Hendricks

$10.00

Gin Lane London Dry

$8.00

Gin Lane Cucumber Watermelon Mint

$10.00

Gin Lane Old Tom

$10.00

High Goal

$12.00

Monkey 47

$16.00

Roku

$8.00

Beefeater

$6.00

Empress 1908

$10.00

Grey Whale

$10.00

Drumshanbo

$10.00

Tanqueray Sevilla

$6.00

Plymouth

$10.00

Old St. Pete

$8.00

Rum

Smith & Cross

$10.00

Rhum J.M.

$10.00

Plantation 3 Star

$6.00

Plantation Over Proof

$8.00

Appleton State

$6.00

St. James

$8.00

Gosling Black Rum

$7.00

Tequila & Mezcal

Herradura Anejo

$12.00

Centinela Eterno Blanco

$10.00

Centinela Eterno Repo

$12.00

Ilegal Mezcal

$10.00

Del Maguey Mezcal Vida

$10.00

Avion Blanco

$12.00

Avion Repo

$12.00

Don Julio

$10.00

Casamigos

$12.00

Dobel

$10.00

Clase Azul

$45.00

Altos Blanco

$8.00

Altos Repo

$8.00

Dobel 50

$40.00

Cimarron

$8.00

Grand Mayan Blanco

$20.00

Grand Mayan Repo

$24.00

El Jimador

$6.00

Vodka

Stoli

$6.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Suntory Haku

$10.00

Titos

$8.00

Russian Standard

$6.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Whiskey

Angels Envy

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Whistle Pig Piggyback

$12.00

Maker's Mark

$8.00

Elijah Craig (Small Batch)

$8.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Old Grandad

$8.00

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$12.00

Wild Turkey 101

$10.00

Rough Rider Bourbon

$8.00

James E. Pepper Bourbon

$8.00

Four Roses

$7.00

Rough Rider Bull Moose Rye

$10.00

James E. Pepper Rye

$8.00

Crown

$8.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$10.00

Suntory Toki

$10.00

Fireball

$6.00

Compass Box Hedonism

$28.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$52.00

Monkey Shoulder

$7.00

Wine

Cocci Vermouth di Torino

Dolin Dry

Lillet Blanc

Cognac

Hennessy

$12.00

Grand Domaines

$8.00

Beers

Draft

Kona Big Wave

$6.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Stella

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$6.00

Wicked Weed

$8.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Guiness

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Jai Alai

$6.00

Sam Seasonal

$6.00

Bells Two Hearted

$6.00

Wild Little Thing

$7.00

Funky Buddha

$6.00

Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing

$7.00

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Bottle

Budweiser

$6.00

Voodoo Ranger

$8.00

Coors Banquet

$6.00

Orange Blossom Pilsner (OBP)

$7.00

Laguanitas

$6.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Seltzer

Nutrl (Original)

$6.00

Nutrl (Cranberry)

$6.00

Games

Game Pieces

Game Piece Hold

$20.00

Vegan Hot Dog Cart

Dogs

Hot Dogs

$6.00

Vegan Dogs

$6.50

Fryer Food

Waffle Fries

$5.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Potato Wedges

$5.00

Loaded Tots

$9.50

Loaded Waffle Fries

$9.50

Loaded 1/2 Tots 1/2 Waffle Fries

$9.50

Nachos

Nachos

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

63.N Orange ave, Orlando, FL 32801

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

