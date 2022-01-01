Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
Bars & Lounges

Garland

1,431 Reviews

$$

14 W Martin Street

Raleigh, NC 27601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cauliflower 65
Crispy Shrimp & Green Beans
Roasted Chicken "Saag"

SMALL PLATES

Masala Kettle Corn

$5.00Out of stock

[Vegetarian] [Gluten Free]

Watermelon Chaat

$15.00

chilled watermelon, boiled & roasted peanuts, pickled watermelon rind, tamarind, mint, puffed rice & chickpea noodles, cilantro, chaat masala [Gluten Free Upon Request] [Dairy Free]

Summer Squash & Corn "Esquites"

$17.00

skillet cut corn, squash, corn butter, Cotija, ginger, Tabasco mash salsa roja, ginger, cumin, pepitas, crispy tortilla, cilantro [Vegetarian] [Gluten Free]

Cauliflower 65

$15.00

turmeric-yogurt sauce, curry leaves, fresh chiles, lime, cilantro, house pickled chiles [Vegetarian} [Gluten Free]

Crispy Shrimp & Green Beans

$21.00

flash fried NC shrimp, pan seared green beans, coconut-lentil crunch, tomato “pico”, sunchoke chips, black pepper [Gluten Free]

Griddle Seared Brisket

$20.00

tomato-fennel fricassée, thoom, chimichurri, olive, marinated tomato, shrimp cracker [Gluten Free] [Dairy Free]

LARGE PLATES

Vegetable Sambar

$27.00

crispy idli, curried lentil puree, farm vegetables, cucumber, podi [Vegan] [Gluten Free]

Roasted Chicken "Saag"

$31.00

bone-in chicken leg and thigh, "instant" spinach saag, house paneer, roasted potatoes, pickled onions [Gluten Free]

Lamb Cheek Stir Fry

$30.00

sweet and long peppers, spring onion, spicy-sweet soy glaze, pan-crisped jasmine rice, cumin, curry leaf, peanut, lime [Dairy Free]

Lemongrass Grilled Secreto Lettuce Wraps

$35.00

grilled Lady Edison pork collar, Vietnamese caramel, pineapple nuoc cham, jasmine rice, pickles [Gluten Free, Dairy Free]

DESSERT

Peach & Blueberry Galette

$10.00

frangipane, oat streusel

BEVERAGE

Avinyo Cava Rose [750ml]

$37.00

Taj Mahal Beer [22oz]

$10.00

Lucky Dog Sake Box

$9.00

EXTRAS

To-go cutlery

To-go cutlery

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markLive Music
check markNigthlife
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info

Questions? Please call us at 919-833-6886 Unfortunately, we are unable to accommodate any substitutions or dietary restrictions at this time.

Website

Location

14 W Martin Street, Raleigh, NC 27601

Directions

Gallery
Garland image
Banner pic
Garland image
Garland image

Similar restaurants in your area

Oak City Meatball Shoppe
orange star4.3 • 750
180. E Davie Street Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Mulino Italian Kitchen and Bar
orange star4.4 • 2,420
309 N Dawson St Raleigh, NC 27603
View restaurantnext
Brewery Bhavana
orange star4.8 • 3,325
218 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Parkside
orange star4.3 • 668
301 W Martin St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Bida Manda
orange star4.7 • 4,645
222 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
MOFU Shoppe
orange starNo Reviews
321 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Raleigh

Vivo Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Vivo Ristorante - DO NOT USE
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Bida Manda
orange star4.7 • 4,645
222 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Brewery Bhavana
orange star4.8 • 3,325
218 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Raleigh NC
orange star4.5 • 3,245
3100 Wake Forest Rd Raleigh, NC 27609
View restaurantnext
BUFFALO BROTHERS PIZZA & WING CO
orange star4.3 • 2,909
3111 CAPITAL BLVD RALEIGH, NC 27604
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Raleigh
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Garner
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Holly Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston