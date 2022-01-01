Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Garland Heat & Eat

review star

No reviews yet

14 W MARTIN STREET

RALEIGH, NC 27601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

VALENTINE'S DAY PRE-ORDERS

Three course dinner for 2!

Three course dinner for 2!

$90.00Out of stock

A leisurely 3 course meal for 2! Course 1: North Carolina shellfish conserva w/ sweet winter roots, coriander, preserved lemon, with green onion whipped kewpie mayonnaise with Rice crackers. Course 2: Garland Lamb Biryani: a romantic, aromatic rice “casserole” of aged basmati generously layered w/ tender braised lamb shoulder with rich gravy, saffron, blistered raisins, fried onions and almonds and sealed with dough lid (not to be consumed) w/ raita, pickles, & a simple salad of tender winter greens or spinach (depending on what our farmers bring us) cumin lime vinaigrette. Dessert: Chocolate crémeux, chocolate crisp, kalamansi, candied orange peel, winter strawberry sauce allergens: Shellfish, alliums, egg, lamb, dairy, almonds, strawberries, citrus, gluten (can be avoided for people with mild sensitivity)

V-day Candy Box!

V-day Candy Box!

$26.00

Our take on the traditional Valentine's Day candy box! This box includes two of each of our favorite Garland confections: *Chocolate & almond covered "honeycomb" candy *Chipotle peanut praline *Coffee truffle *Raspberry pate de fruit, *Champagne rose water marshmallow (contains dairy, almonds, peanuts, gelatin, honey, coffee)

BEVERAGE

Hungry Heart Cocktail

Hungry Heart Cocktail

$12.00

Tequila, Spiced Cranberry, Lime, Lillet, Agave, Tabasco, Winter Spices. This is the perfect before dinner cocktail for every special occasion! Everybody wants to have this drink, everybody wants to have a sip, everybody wants to order another, everybody wants a Huh-Huhh-Hungry Heaarrtttttt!!!

Bojo do Laur "Deu Pinote"

Bojo do Laur "Deu Pinote"

$43.00

Red Wine. 33% Arinto, 33% Alvarelhão, 33% Vinhão from Minho, Vinho Verde, Portugal. Strong minerality, with raspberry, cherry, hibiscus, roselle, mace and nutmeg, floral and pretty, almost reminiscent of a thoughtful Beaujolais. Biodynamic with minimal intervention, this producer does not add sulfites during production, but instead use ground chestnut leaves as a stabilizer. Enjoy this with our orange & persimmon glazed duck legs for Christmas dinner!

Anne Pichon "Sauvage" Syrah-Grenache

Anne Pichon "Sauvage" Syrah-Grenache

$43.00

Red Wine. This Southern Rhone Syrah-Grenache blend exudes the tell-tale garrigues (lavender, sage, rosemary, thyme) with black pepper, violets, currants, licorice, grilled damson plums, and pipe tobacco. Pair this beauty with a candle lit Garland meal kit, fire side, with Al Green in the background.

Paul Clouet Brut Grand Cru "Bouzy" (375ml)

Paul Clouet Brut Grand Cru "Bouzy" (375ml)

$66.00

375ml Split Bottle. 80% Pinot Noir/20% Chardonnay, Bouzy, Champagne, France. Golden pear, apple, brioche, clove, toasted hazelnut. Founded in 1907, Champagne Paul Clouet is one of the most respected houses in the Grand Cru village of Bouzy, some of the best terroir for Pinot Noir in the Montagne de Reims. Today Clouet owns lands in Bouzy and a smaller amount in Chouilly and Ambonnay on the Cote des Blancs where they source their Chardonnay fruit. Bouzy and Ambonnay were both classed as Grands Crus in the early 20th century, just after the Champagne Riots of 1910-11, two of the 12 villages granted the designation. In 1985, five more villages including Chouilly were added to the Grand Cru designation. They are considered at the very pinnacle of Champagne terroir for the Montagne and the Cote des Blancs.

Dirler-Cadé "Brut Nature"

Dirler-Cadé "Brut Nature"

$66.00

Sparkling White. Pinot Gris/Pinot Noir/Pinot Auxerrois from Alsace, France. 2016. Mineral, with citrus, grapefruit, green apple, bright & shiny acids. Enjoy this with a loved one... or a liked one... or just enjoy this by yourself. Self love is the greatest love. Remember, you're not drinking alone if your dog is there.

Frederic Savart 1er Cru "L'Ouverture"

Frederic Savart 1er Cru "L'Ouverture"

$115.00

Champagne, France. Fruit for Savart’s ‘l’Ouverture’ cuvée comes from the clay-based soils of Ecueil, all farmed organically and without pesticides. This blanc de noirs is crafted from 100% Pinot Noir, showing a gorgeous golden hue in the glass. Aromas of crisp apple and pear dominate, with a palate equally fruit-forward, coupled with a strong chalky minerality.

Jacquesson "Cuvée 742" Champagne

Jacquesson "Cuvée 742" Champagne

$122.00

Sparkling White, Champagne. Pinot Noir/Meunier/Chardonnay Champagne, France. Non-vintage. Dried pear, hazelnut, pecan, brioche, mint, ginger, chamomile, saffron, walnut, lime blossom. Based on the 2014 vintage and disgorged with 1.5 grams per liter dosage in July 2018, Jacquesson's NV Extra Brut Cuvée No. 742 continues the house's pioneering series of cuvées that employ reserve wines not in pursuit of a constant "house style" but merely with the aim of complementing each base vintage to maximize its potential.

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Garland Heat & Eat Valentine's Day!

Location

14 W MARTIN STREET, RALEIGH, NC 27601

Directions

Gallery
Garland Heat & Eat image
Garland Heat & Eat image

Similar restaurants in your area

Oak City Meatball Shoppe
orange star4.3 • 750
180. E Davie Street Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Mulino Italian Kitchen and Bar
orange star4.4 • 2,420
309 N Dawson St Raleigh, NC 27603
View restaurantnext
Brewery Bhavana
orange star4.8 • 3,325
218 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Parkside
orange star4.3 • 668
301 W Martin St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Garland
orange star4.7 • 1,431
14 W Martin Street Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Death & Taxes
orange starNo Reviews
105 W. HARGETT ST. RALEIGH, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in RALEIGH

Vivo Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Vivo Ristorante - DO NOT USE
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Bida Manda
orange star4.7 • 4,645
222 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Brewery Bhavana
orange star4.8 • 3,325
218 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Raleigh NC
orange star4.5 • 3,245
3100 Wake Forest Rd Raleigh, NC 27609
View restaurantnext
BUFFALO BROTHERS PIZZA & WING CO
orange star4.3 • 2,909
3111 CAPITAL BLVD RALEIGH, NC 27604
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near RALEIGH
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Garner
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Holly Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston