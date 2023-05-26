GARLETTOS DINER 432 N. State St

A map showing the location of GARLETTOS DINER 432 N. State StView gallery

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

MAIN MENU

BEVERAGES

Coffee

$1.80

Hot Tea

$1.25

Milk

$2.25

Juice

$1.21+

Tea

$1.00

Soda

$1.00

2-Liter

$2.83

Bottle Water

$1.00

1/2 Gal Tea

$2.83

Kids Milk

$2.25

Starbucks

$2.99

Energy Drink

$2.50

Employee Tea

$0.47

Gatorade

$1.50

Body Armor

$2.00

Powerade

$1.50

Body Armor

$2.50

Peach Tea

$1.00

Raspberry Tea

$1.00

Hug

$0.75

STARTERS

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.10

Fries

$4.20

Buffalo Fries

$4.79

Texas Fries

$7.19

Chicken Tenders

$7.19

Battered Cauliflower

$4.50

Onion Rings

$4.80

Battered Shrimp

$7.19

Battered Zucchini

$5.99

Macaroni Bites

$5.10

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.10

Bread Sticks

$4.79

Garlic Bread

$1.19

Breaded Mushrooms

$4.50

Coleslaw

$1.02

Sampler

$11.99

Hee Hee Cheezy Sticks

$8.39

Pizza Boat

$4.20

Supreme Fries

5 Pimento Pretzel

$5.99

Tater Tots

$4.25

SALADS

Sm Garden

$3.60

Lg Garden

$5.10

Sm Greek

$5.40

Lg Greek

$7.92

Antipasto Salad

$10.20

Gyro Salad

$10.20

Steak Salad

$10.20

Chef Salad

$10.20

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.20

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.20

Seafood Salad

$10.20

Taco Salad

$10.20

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.20

Spinach, Chicken, & Feta Salad

$10.20

GYRO

Gyro

$5.99

Chicken Gyro

$5.99

WINGS

6 Wings

$7.19

12 Wings

$13.19

1/2 lb. Boneless

$7.19

1 lb. Boneless

$13.19

PLATTERS

Chicken Platter

$9.00

Fish Platter

$9.00

Shrimp Platter

$9.00

Gyro Platter

$9.00

Chicken Gyro Platter

$9.00

TWISTS

Pepperoni Twist

$9.90

Chicken Bacon Cheddar Twist

$11.99

Philly Steak Twist

$11.99

Seafood Twist

$11.99

Chicken & Broccoli Twist

$11.99

Chicken, Spinach, & Feta Twist

$11.99

Italian Twist

$11.99

Bacon Cheese Burger Twist

$11.99

Gyro Twist

$11.99

Meatball Twist

$11.99

HOAGIES

Italian

$7.19+

Steak

$7.19+

Seafood

$7.19+

Hot Sausage

$7.19+

Meatball

$7.19+

Ham & Cheese

$7.19+

Smoked Turkey

$7.19+

Vegetable

$7.19+

Chicken

$7.19+

Cheeseburger

$7.19+

Pepperoni

$7.19+

Chx Parm

$7.19+

Pulled Pork

$7.19+

Ham Bbq

$7.19+

Supreme Italian

$8.39+

Supreme Steak

$8.39+

Meatball & Sausage Supreme

$8.39+

Chicken Philly Supreme

$8.39+

Club Supreme

$8.39+

Tuna Supreme

$8.39+

Ultimate Supreme

$8.39+

1/2Fish Supreme

$8.39+

Chicken Bacon Ranch Supreme

$8.39+

BBQ Chicken Bacon Cheddar Supreme

$8.39+

Cheeseburger Supreme

$8.39+

Buffalo Chicken Supreme

$8.39+

Sausage Supreme

$8.39+

Half Seafood Supreme

$8.39

MELTS

Steak Melt

$7.19

Italian Melt

$7.19

Turkey Melt

$7.19

Burger Melt

$7.19

Chicken Melt

$7.19

BURGERS

1/4 Steak Burger

$4.50

Cheeseburger

$5.10

BBQ Bacon Burger

$6.60

Mushroom Garlic Burger

$6.60

Pepperoni Pizza Burger

$6.60

Cheesebuger Platter

$9.00

Signature Burger Platter

$10.50

CALZONES

Spinach Calzone

Sausage Calzone

Italian Calzone

Meatball Calzone

Pepperoni Calzone

Steak Calzone

Seafood Calzone

Chicken Calzone

Vegetable Calzone

WEDGIES

Italian Wedgie

Steak Wedgie

Chicken Wedgie

Gyro Wedgie

Taco Wedgie

Seafood Wedgie

Vegetable Wedgie

PASTA

Beef Ravioli

$10.20

Cheese Ravioli

$10.20

Stuffed Shells

$10.20

Homemade Lasagna

$10.79

DESSERTS

Raspberry Donut Cheesecake

$3.50

Hot Fudge Cheesecake

$3.50

Cinnastix

$4.25

Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake

$4.50

Cookies (1)

$0.60

Cookies (3)

$1.50

Funnel Cake Fries

$4.25

Chocolate Banana Cake

$3.50

Chocolate Creme Pie

$4.50

Banana Creme Pie

$4.50

Oreo Creme Pie

$4.50

Coconut Creme Pie

$4.50

Loaded Cup

$3.50

Ice Cream Sandwich

$2.50

Choc Eclair

$1.50

Strawberry Bar

$2.25

Big Bopper Sandwich

$2.75

Small Cone

$1.00

Extra SAUCES

Ranch

$0.49+

Marinara

$0.49+

Cheese Sauce

$0.49

Italian Dressing

$0.49

Ketchup

$0.49

Tzatziki

$0.49

Honey Mustard

$0.49

French Dressing

$0.49

Blue Cheese

$0.49

BBQ

$0.49

Hot

$0.49

Mild

$0.49

Garlic Parm

$0.49

Spicy BBQ

$0.49

Hot Honey

$0.49

Mango Habanero

$0.49

Cajun Ranch

$0.49

Garlic Butter

$0.49

Salsa

$0.49

Gravy

$0.49

DINER

BEVERAGES

Coffee

$1.80

Hot Tea

$1.25

Milk

$2.25

Juice

$1.21+

Tea

$1.00

Kids Milk

$2.21

BREAKFAST COMBOS

#1 Breakfast

$3.56

#2 Breakfast

$5.23

#3 Breakfast

$6.82

#4 Breakfast

$7.41

#5 Breakfast

$9.89

#6 Muffin Meal

$6.33

#7 Bagel Meal

$6.86

OMELETTES

Ham and Cheese Omlt

$7.43

Sausage and Cheese Omlt

$7.43

Cheese Omlt

$6.86

Western Omlt

$7.96

Steak Omlt

$9.06

Veggie Omlt

$7.43

Bacon and Cheese Omlt

$7.43

GRIDDLE CAKES

3 Pancakes

$4.66

2 French Toast

$5.23

2 Waffle

$4.66

2 Choc Chip Pancakes

$5.76

KIDS BREAK MENU

Kids Grilled Cheese and chips

$3.56

2 Silver dollar pancakes w/meat

$3.85

2 Meat, 1 egg, and 1 toast

$3.56

1 French toast with 2 bacon or sausage link

$4.13

LUNCH

2 Beef hotdog

$4.13

Hamburger

$6.60

Cheeseburger

$7.19

Bacon cheeseburger

$8.39

Bacon deluxe burger

$9.59

Mushroom onion swiss burger

$8.39

Texas toast burger

$9.00

Chicken Philly

$10.79

Steak Hoagie

$10.79

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.10

Grilled Chicken Club

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$8.39

BLT

$6.59

Grilled Cheese

$4.39

Turkey Club

$10.79

Rachel

$10.79

Rueben

$10.79

Bacon Turkey Swiss

$10.79

Ham Swiss

$9.00

Sriracha Bacon Burger

$10.20

Bacon Bourbon Burger

$10.20

ALA CARTE

Eggs

$1.25

Toast

$1.50

Muffin

$1.75

Bagel

$2.00

Home Fries

$2.24

Side of Meat

$2.50

1 Pancake

$2.24

1 French Toast

$2.50

1 Waffle

$2.50

Coleslaw

$1.50

Fries

$2.75

Grits

$2.24

NEW ITEMS

Breakfast Wrap

$2.69

Biscuits and Gravy

$5.09

Liver and Onion

$12.29

Milkshake

$3.75

Float

$2.75

Bbq Chicken Meal

$12.29

Steak And Shrimp

$16.76

Steak Meal

$13.99

Steak And Eggs

$11.26

Bourbon Chicken

$12.29

Sandwiches

Toast sandwich

$5.05

Muffin sandwich

$5.05

Bagel sandwich

$6.29

PIZZA

Build Your Own Pizza

Small Pizza

Small Pizza

$6.90
Medium Pizza

Medium Pizza

$10.79
Large Pizza

Large Pizza

$12.90
X-Large

X-Large

$15.30
Sicillian

Sicillian

$17.40

Specialty Pizza

A deep dish pizza, filled to the rim with your choice of 5 toppings. Topped with sauce, mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan cheeses. 12" 6-cut.

Bacon Cheeseburger Pie

Five Cheese Pie

Broccoli & Chicken Pie

Spinach & Chicken Pie

Vegetable Pie

Seafood Pie

BBQ Steak Pie

BBQ Chicken Pie

Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pie

Garletto's Special

Greek Pie

Hawaiian Pie

Taco Pie

Pimpin' Pepperoni Pie

Ultimate Meat Pie

Steak Ranchero Pie

Chicken Ranchero Pie

Pulled Pork Pizza

Ham Bbq

General Tso

BEVERAGES

Coffee

$1.80

Hot Tea

$1.25

Milk

$2.25

Juice

$1.21+

Tea

$1.00

DAILY SPECIALS

Daily Specials

(2) Stuffed Chicken

$14.99Out of stock

Cheeseburger \fries

$11.99

(2) Gyro w/ Fries

$14.39

(2) Texas Toast Melts w/ Texas Fries

$19.19

Family Special

$43.19

Pizza & Hoagie

$25.19

(2) Whole Supreme Hoagies

$23.70

16" Sicilian 1 Topping, Breadsticks, 2 Liter

$25.19

5 Large 12-Cut 1 Topping Pizzas

$65.40

Medium 1-Topping Pizza w/ Pepperoni Twists

$20.39

Medium 1-Topping Pizza, Breadsticks, 2-Liter

$16.79

1/2 Hoagie, Fries, Can of Pop

$10.79

Whole Hoagie & Pepperoni Twists

$19.80

(2) Whole Italian Hoagies

$21.60

Large Calzone/Wedgie w/ Breadsticks

$20.39

Large 1-Topping Pizza w/ Dozen Wings

$25.19

Lg 1topping Pizza

$13.18

Md 1topping Pizza

$10.79

Xlarge 1topping Piza

$15.59

Sic 1topping Pizza

$17.99

Lg Plain Breadstick

$15.59

Family Specials

(12) Stuffed Peppers

$59.99

(12) Stuffed Cabbage

$59.99

(24) Cheese Ravioli

$53.99

(8) Stuffed Chicken Breasts

$65.90

(4) Cheeseburgers

$34.79

(4) Hoagie Halves

$37.19

(4) Deli Sandwiches

$47.99

FRIDAY

Friday Specials

Medium 1-Topping and Pepperoni Twist

$20.39

Medium 1-Topping, Breadsticks, 2 Liter

$16.79

(2) Texas Toast Melts w/ Texas Fries

$16.79

Regular Hoagie & Pepperoni Twist

$19.81

LENT

Large Cheese Pizza

$8.39

Seafood Pizza

Fish Platter

$7.50

8 Cod Nugget Platter

$10.25

2 Baked Fish Platter

$10.75

1/2 Fish Hoagie

$6.99

Cod Fish Sandwich & Chips

$8.55

Shrimp Platter

$7.50

8 Shrimp

$5.99

Mac and Cheese

$3.50

Corn

$2.00

Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy

$2.25

8 oz Coleslaw

$1.53

Haluski

$2.25

Brown Gravy

$1.00

Summer special

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$4.99

Ham BBQ Sandwich

$3.99

Pulled Pork Salad

$8.50

Pulled Pork Nachos

$6.99

Pulled Pork Wrap

$6.99

Pulled Pork Supreme Fries

$6.99

1 Sloppy Joe

$3.99

2 Sloppy Joe

$6.50

Pork Chop Special

$10.99

Plain Chop

$10.99

Hbbq Chop

$10.99

Spicybbq Chop

$10.99

Tuna Noodle

$10.99

Shrimp Alfredo

$10.99

Pickels

$1.00

Winter special

Winter

Small Chili

$3.99

Large Chili

$6.99

Small Chowder

$3.99

Large Chowder

$6.99

6 Perogie Dinner

$8.99

Buffet

Breakfast buffet

Adults

$14.99

Kids

$8.99
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

432 N. State St, Clairton, PA 15025

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

