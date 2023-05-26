GARLETTOS DINER 432 N. State St
432 N. State St
Clairton, PA 15025
MAIN MENU
BEVERAGES
STARTERS
Mozzarella Sticks
$5.10
Fries
$4.20
Buffalo Fries
$4.79
Texas Fries
$7.19
Chicken Tenders
$7.19
Battered Cauliflower
$4.50
Onion Rings
$4.80
Battered Shrimp
$7.19
Battered Zucchini
$5.99
Macaroni Bites
$5.10
Jalapeno Poppers
$5.10
Bread Sticks
$4.79
Garlic Bread
$1.19
Breaded Mushrooms
$4.50
Coleslaw
$1.02
Sampler
$11.99
Hee Hee Cheezy Sticks
$8.39
Pizza Boat
$4.20
Supreme Fries
5 Pimento Pretzel
$5.99
Tater Tots
$4.25
SALADS
PLATTERS
TWISTS
HOAGIES
Italian
$7.19+
Steak
$7.19+
Seafood
$7.19+
Hot Sausage
$7.19+
Meatball
$7.19+
Ham & Cheese
$7.19+
Smoked Turkey
$7.19+
Vegetable
$7.19+
Chicken
$7.19+
Cheeseburger
$7.19+
Pepperoni
$7.19+
Chx Parm
$7.19+
Pulled Pork
$7.19+
Ham Bbq
$7.19+
Supreme Italian
$8.39+
Supreme Steak
$8.39+
Meatball & Sausage Supreme
$8.39+
Chicken Philly Supreme
$8.39+
Club Supreme
$8.39+
Tuna Supreme
$8.39+
Ultimate Supreme
$8.39+
1/2Fish Supreme
$8.39+
Chicken Bacon Ranch Supreme
$8.39+
BBQ Chicken Bacon Cheddar Supreme
$8.39+
Cheeseburger Supreme
$8.39+
Buffalo Chicken Supreme
$8.39+
Sausage Supreme
$8.39+
Half Seafood Supreme
$8.39
BURGERS
CALZONES
DESSERTS
Raspberry Donut Cheesecake
$3.50
Hot Fudge Cheesecake
$3.50
Cinnastix
$4.25
Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake
$4.50
Cookies (1)
$0.60
Cookies (3)
$1.50
Funnel Cake Fries
$4.25
Chocolate Banana Cake
$3.50
Chocolate Creme Pie
$4.50
Banana Creme Pie
$4.50
Oreo Creme Pie
$4.50
Coconut Creme Pie
$4.50
Loaded Cup
$3.50
Ice Cream Sandwich
$2.50
Choc Eclair
$1.50
Strawberry Bar
$2.25
Big Bopper Sandwich
$2.75
Small Cone
$1.00
Extra SAUCES
DINER
BREAKFAST COMBOS
OMELETTES
KIDS BREAK MENU
LUNCH
2 Beef hotdog
$4.13
Hamburger
$6.60
Cheeseburger
$7.19
Bacon cheeseburger
$8.39
Bacon deluxe burger
$9.59
Mushroom onion swiss burger
$8.39
Texas toast burger
$9.00
Chicken Philly
$10.79
Steak Hoagie
$10.79
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$8.10
Grilled Chicken Club
$9.00
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$8.39
BLT
$6.59
Grilled Cheese
$4.39
Turkey Club
$10.79
Rachel
$10.79
Rueben
$10.79
Bacon Turkey Swiss
$10.79
Ham Swiss
$9.00
Sriracha Bacon Burger
$10.20
Bacon Bourbon Burger
$10.20
ALA CARTE
NEW ITEMS
PIZZA
Build Your Own Pizza
Specialty Pizza
A deep dish pizza, filled to the rim with your choice of 5 toppings. Topped with sauce, mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan cheeses. 12" 6-cut.
Bacon Cheeseburger Pie
Five Cheese Pie
Broccoli & Chicken Pie
Spinach & Chicken Pie
Vegetable Pie
Seafood Pie
BBQ Steak Pie
BBQ Chicken Pie
Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pie
Garletto's Special
Greek Pie
Hawaiian Pie
Taco Pie
Pimpin' Pepperoni Pie
Ultimate Meat Pie
Steak Ranchero Pie
Chicken Ranchero Pie
Pulled Pork Pizza
Ham Bbq
General Tso
DAILY SPECIALS
Daily Specials
(2) Stuffed Chicken
$14.99Out of stock
Cheeseburger \fries
$11.99
(2) Gyro w/ Fries
$14.39
(2) Texas Toast Melts w/ Texas Fries
$19.19
Family Special
$43.19
Pizza & Hoagie
$25.19
(2) Whole Supreme Hoagies
$23.70
16" Sicilian 1 Topping, Breadsticks, 2 Liter
$25.19
5 Large 12-Cut 1 Topping Pizzas
$65.40
Medium 1-Topping Pizza w/ Pepperoni Twists
$20.39
Medium 1-Topping Pizza, Breadsticks, 2-Liter
$16.79
1/2 Hoagie, Fries, Can of Pop
$10.79
Whole Hoagie & Pepperoni Twists
$19.80
(2) Whole Italian Hoagies
$21.60
Large Calzone/Wedgie w/ Breadsticks
$20.39
Large 1-Topping Pizza w/ Dozen Wings
$25.19
Lg 1topping Pizza
$13.18
Md 1topping Pizza
$10.79
Xlarge 1topping Piza
$15.59
Sic 1topping Pizza
$17.99
Lg Plain Breadstick
$15.59
Family Specials
Summer special
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$4.99
Ham BBQ Sandwich
$3.99
Pulled Pork Salad
$8.50
Pulled Pork Nachos
$6.99
Pulled Pork Wrap
$6.99
Pulled Pork Supreme Fries
$6.99
1 Sloppy Joe
$3.99
2 Sloppy Joe
$6.50
Pork Chop Special
$10.99
Plain Chop
$10.99
Hbbq Chop
$10.99
Spicybbq Chop
$10.99
Tuna Noodle
$10.99
Shrimp Alfredo
$10.99
Pickels
$1.00
Buffet
Breakfast buffet
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
432 N. State St, Clairton, PA 15025
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
