Garlex Pizza
4301 Valley Ave., Suite A
Pleasanton, CA 94566
Appetizers
- Half Loaf Garlic Bread$5.99
Bread, topped with garlic, herb seasoning, and baked to perfection
- Full Loaf Garlic Bread$9.99
Bread, topped with garlic, herb seasoning, and baked to perfection
- Half Loaf Cheesy Garlic Bread$6.99
French garlic bread with mozzarella cheese served with marinara sauce
- Full Loaf Cheesy Garlic Bread$10.99
French garlic bread with mozzarella cheese served with marinara sauce
- Buffalo Wings$7.99
6 pieces. Chicken wings breaded and fried, then tossed in buffalo sauce
- BBQ Wings$6.00+
5 pieces
- Cheesy Ranch Sticks$6.99
- Breadsticks$4.99
Sticks of fluffy bread. Great as a snack or for dipping
- Fried Calamari Rings$10.99
Fried Calamari Rings
- Country Style Chicken Tenders$8.99
5 pieces Country Style Chicken Tenders
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
8 pieces. Deep-fried cheese sticks. Crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside. Served with a side of marinara sauce
- Fried Onion Rings$7.99
5 Pcs Fried Onion Rings
- Jalapeno Poppers$8.99
6 pieces. Juicy Jalapeno Poppers breaded and filled with cheese and fried to golden perfection
Salads
- Regular Garden Salad$6.99
Iceberg and romaine mix, red onions, bell peppers, black olives, tomatoes, and choice of dressing
- Party Garden Salad$18.99
Iceberg and romaine mix, red onions, bell peppers, black olives, tomatoes, and choice of dressing
- Regular Party Caesar Salad$7.99
Iceberg and romaine mix, Parmesan cheese, and home-style garlic croutons with Caesar dressing
- Party Caesar Salad$20.99
Iceberg and romaine mix, Parmesan cheese, and home-style garlic croutons with Caesar dressing
- Regular Party Greek Salad$7.99
Iceberg and romaine mix, red onions, bell peppers, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, and pepperoncini served with Italian dressing and feta cheese
- Party Greek Salad$20.99
Iceberg and romaine mix, red onions, bell peppers, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, and pepperoncini served with Italian dressing and feta cheese
- Antipasto Salad$9.99
Regular. Iceberg and romaine mix, pepperoni, salami, Canadian bacon, linguica, bell peppers, black olives, mushrooms, and diced mozzarella cheese with balsamic vinegar dressing
Build Your Own Pizza
Specialty Pizza
- Mini 8" All Veggie Pizza$7.99
Mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, fresh tomatoes, red onions, and garlic
- Mini 8" Chicken Club Pizza$7.99
Creamy ranch sauce, crisp bacon, chicken, tomatoes, and green onions
- Mini 8" Greek Style Pizza$7.99
Fresh basil, fresh tomatoes, kalamata olives, red and green onions, garlic, feta cheese, and bell peppers
- Mini 8" BBQ Chicken Combo Pizza$7.99
Black olives, bell peppers, BBQ chicken, onions, and fresh garlic
- Mini 8" California Chicken Pizza$7.99
Mozzarella cheese, chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, black olives, red onions, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, and garlic
- Mini 8" Garden Delight Pizza$7.99
Mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, zucchini, fresh tomatoes, and fresh garlic
- Mini 8" Pesto Chicken Combo Pizza$7.99
Pesto sauce, chicken, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, and fresh garlic
- Mini 8" Garlex Mexicana Pizza$7.99
Seasoned beef, linguica, fresh shredded onions topped with fresh minced cilantro and jalapenos
- Mini 8" Pesto Perfecto Pizza$7.99
Pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomatoes, and fresh garlic
- Mini 8" All Meat Pizza$7.99
Salami, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, ham, beef, and sausage
- Mini 8" Garlex Classic Combo Pizza$7.99
Salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, Canadian bacon, black olives, beef, sausage, onions, bell peppers, and garlic
- Mini 8" Hawaiian Delight Pizza$7.99
Canadian bacon, ham, pineapple, and extra cheese
- Mini 8" Garlex Chicken Pizza$7.99
Chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes, garlic, and green onions
- Mini 8" Tandoori Chicken Pizza$7.99
Our Tandoori Chicken Pizza Is Topped With Spicy Tikka Sauce, Layered With Spicy Tandoori Marinated Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, And Red Onions Garnished With Cilantro.
- Mini 8" Tandoori Paneer Pizza$7.99
Our Tandoori Paneer Pizza Is Topped With Spicy Tikka Sauce, Layered With Tandoori Paneer, Mozzarella Cheese, And Red Onions Garnished With Cilantro.
- Mini 8" Chicken Tikka Pizza$7.99
Chicken Tikka Pizza Is Topped With Tikka Sauce, Chicken Tikka, Mixed Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Chat Masala.
- Mini 8" Paneer Tikka Pizza$7.99
Paneer Tikka Pizza Is Topped With Tikka Sauce, Panner Tikka, , Red Onion, Roman Tomato, Jalapeno, Bell Pepper, Cilantro, Chat Masala.
- Mini 8" Hyderabadi Chicken Pizza$7.99
- Mini 8" Hyderabadi Veg Pizza$7.99
Hyderabadi Veg Pizza Is Topped With Spicy Sauce, Mushroom/Zuccuni, Red Onion, Jalapeno, Bell Pepper, Roman Tomato, Cilantro, Chat Masala.
- Mini 8" Hyderabadi Spicy Paneer$7.99
Hyderabadi Spicy Paneer Pizza Is Topped With Spicy Sauce, Paneer Tikka, Mushroom, Red Onion, Bell Peppers, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Chat Masala.
- Small 12" All Veggie Pizza$16.99
Mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, fresh tomatoes, red onions, and garlic
- Small 12" Chicken Club Pizza$16.99
Creamy ranch sauce, crisp bacon, chicken, tomatoes, and green onions
- Small 12" Greek Style Pizza$16.99
Fresh basil, fresh tomatoes, kalamata olives, red and green onions, garlic, feta cheese, and bell peppers
- Small 12" BBQ Chicken Combo Pizza$16.99
Black olives, bell peppers, BBQ chicken, onions, and fresh garlic
- Small 12" California Chicken Pizza$16.99
Mozzarella cheese, chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, black olives, red onions, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, and garlic
- Small 12" Garden Delight Pizza$16.99
Mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, zucchini, fresh tomatoes, and fresh garlic
- Small 12" Pesto Chicken Combo Pizza$16.99
Pesto sauce, chicken, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, and fresh garlic
- Small 12" Garlex Mexicana Pizza$16.99
Seasoned beef, linguica, fresh shredded onions topped with fresh minced cilantro and jalapenos
- Small 12" Pesto Perfecto Pizza$16.99
Pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomatoes, and fresh garlic
- Small 12' All Meat Pizza$16.99
Salami, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, ham, beef, and sausage
- Small 12" Garlex Classic Combo Pizza$16.99
Salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, Canadian bacon, black olives, beef, sausage, onions, bell peppers, and garlic
- Small 12" Hawaiian Delight Pizza$16.99
Canadian bacon, ham, pineapple, and extra cheese
- Small 12" Garlex Chicken Pizza$16.99
Chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes, garlic, and green onions
- Small 12" Hyderabadi Chicken Pizza$16.99
Hyderabadi Chicken Pizza Is Topped With Spicy Sauce, Minced Chicken, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Chat Masala
- Small 12" Hyderabadi Veg Pizza$16.99
Hyderabadi Veg Pizza Is Topped With Spicy Sauce, Mushroom/Zuccuni, Red Onion, Jalapeno, Bell Pepper, Roman Tomato, Cilantro, Chat Masala.
- Small 12" Hyderabadi Spicy Paneer$16.99
Hyderabadi Spicy Paneer Pizza Is Topped With Spicy Sauce, Paneer Tikka, Mushroom, Red Onion, Bell Peppers, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Chat Masala.
- Small 12" Paneer Tikka Pizza$16.99
Paneer Tikka Pizza Is Topped With Tikka Sauce, Panner Tikka, , Red Onion, Roman Tomato, Jalapeno, Bell Pepper, Cilantro, Chat Masala.
- Small 12" Chicken Tikka Pizza$16.99
Chicken Tikka Pizza Is Topped With Tikka Sauce, Chicken Tikka, Mixed Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Chat Masala.
- Small 12" Tandoori Chicken Pizza$16.99
Our Tandoori Chicken Pizza Is Topped With Spicy Tikka Sauce, Layered With Spicy Tandoori Marinated Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, And Red Onions Garnished With Cilantro.
- Small 12" Tandoori Paneer Pizza$16.99
Our Tandoori Paneer Pizza Is Topped With Spicy Tikka Sauce, Layered With Tandoori Paneer, Mozzarella Cheese, And Red Onions Garnished With Cilantro.
- Medium 14" All Veggie Pizza$20.99
Mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, fresh tomatoes, red onions, and garlic
- Medium 14" Chicken Club Pizza$20.99
Creamy ranch sauce, crisp bacon, chicken, tomatoes, and green onions
- Medium 14" Greek Style Pizza$20.99
Fresh basil, fresh tomatoes, kalamata olives, red and green onions, garlic, feta cheese, and bell peppers
- Medium 14" BBQ Chicken Combo Pizza$20.99
Black olives, bell peppers, BBQ chicken, onions, and fresh garlic
- Medium 14" California Chicken Pizza$20.99
Mozzarella cheese, chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, black olives, red onions, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, and garlic
- Medium 14" Garden Delight Pizza$20.99
Mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, zucchini, fresh tomatoes, and fresh garlic
- Medium 14" Pesto Chicken Combo Pizza$20.99
Pesto sauce, chicken, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, and fresh garlic
- Medium 14" Garlex Mexicana Pizza$20.99
Seasoned beef, linguica, fresh shredded onions topped with fresh minced cilantro and jalapenos
- Medium 14" Pesto Perfecto Pizza$20.99
Pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomatoes, and fresh garlic
- Medium 14" All Meat Pizza$20.99
Salami, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, ham, beef, and sausage
- Medium 14" Garlex Classic Combo Pizza$20.99
Salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, Canadian bacon, black olives, beef, sausage, onions, bell peppers, and garlic
- Medium 14" Hawaiian Delight Pizza$20.99
Canadian bacon, ham, pineapple, and extra cheese
- Medium 14" Garlex Chicken Pizza$20.99
Chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes, garlic, and green onions
- Medium 14" Tandoori Chicken Pizza$20.99
Our Tandoori Chicken Pizza Is Topped With Spicy Tikka Sauce, Layered With Spicy Tandoori Marinated Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, And Red Onions Garnished With Cilantro.
- Medium 14" Tandoori Paneer Pizza$20.99
Our Tandoori Paneer Pizza Is Topped With Spicy Tikka Sauce, Layered With Tandoori Paneer, Mozzarella Cheese, And Red Onions Garnished With Cilantro.
- Medium 14" Chicken Tikka Pizza$20.99
Chicken Tikka Pizza Is Topped With Tikka Sauce, Chicken Tikka, Mixed Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Chat Masala.
- Medium 14" Paneer Tikka Pizza$20.99
Paneer Tikka Pizza Is Topped With Tikka Sauce, Panner Tikka, , Red Onion, Roman Tomato, Jalapeno, Bell Pepper, Cilantro, Chat Masala.
- Medium 14" Hyderabadi Chicken Pizza$20.99
Hyderabadi Chicken Pizza Is Topped With Spicy Sauce, Minced Chicken, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Chat Masala
- Medium 14" Hyderabadi Veg Pizza$20.99
Hyderabadi Veg Pizza Is Topped With Spicy Sauce, Mushroom/Zuccuni, Red Onion, Jalapeno, Bell Pepper, Roman Tomato, Cilantro, Chat Masala.
- Medium 14" Hyderabadi Spicy Paneer$20.99
Hyderabadi Spicy Paneer Pizza Is Topped With Spicy Sauce, Paneer Tikka, Mushroom, Red Onion, Bell Peppers, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Chat Masala.
- Large 16" All Veggie Pizza$24.99
Mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, fresh tomatoes, red onions, and garlic
- Large 16" Chicken Club Pizza$24.99
Creamy ranch sauce, crisp bacon, chicken, tomatoes, and green onions
- Large 16" Greek Style Pizza$24.99
Fresh basil, fresh tomatoes, kalamata olives, red and green onions, garlic, feta cheese, and bell peppers
- Large 16" BBQ Chicken Combo Pizza$24.99
Black olives, bell peppers, BBQ chicken, onions, and fresh garlic
- Large 16" California Chicken Pizza$24.99
Mozzarella cheese, chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, black olives, red onions, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, and garlic
- Large 16" Garden Delight Pizza$24.99
Mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, zucchini, fresh tomatoes, and fresh garlic
- Large 16" Pesto Chicken Combo Pizza$24.99
Pesto sauce, chicken, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, and fresh garlic
- Large 16" Garlex Mexicana Pizza$24.99
Seasoned beef, linguica, fresh shredded onions topped with fresh minced cilantro and jalapenos
- Large 16" Pesto Perfecto Pizza$24.99
Pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomatoes, and fresh garlic
- Large 16" All Meat Pizza$24.99
Salami, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, ham, beef, and sausage
- Large 16" Garlex Classic Combo Pizza$24.99
Salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, Canadian bacon, black olives, beef, sausage, onions, bell peppers, and garlic
- Large 16" Hawaiian Delight Pizza$24.99
Canadian bacon, ham, pineapple, and extra cheese
- Large 16" Garlex Chicken Pizza$24.99
Chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes, garlic, and green onions
- Large 16" Tandoori Chicken Pizza$24.99
Our Tandoori Chicken Pizza Is Topped With Spicy Tikka Sauce, Layered With Spicy Tandoori Marinated Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, And Red Onions Garnished With Cilantro.
- Large 16" Paneer Tikka Pizza$24.99
Paneer Tikka Pizza Is Topped With Tikka Sauce, Panner Tikka, , Red Onion, Roman Tomato, Jalapeno, Bell Pepper, Cilantro, Chat Masala.
- Large 16" Chicken Tikka Pizza$24.99
Chicken Tikka Pizza Is Topped With Tikka Sauce, Chicken Tikka, Mixed Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Chat Masala.
- Large 16" Hyderabadi Chicken Pizza$24.99
Hyderabadi Chicken Pizza Is Topped With Spicy Sauce, Minced Chicken, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Chat Masala
- Large 16" Hyderabadi Veg Pizza$24.99
Hyderabadi Veg Pizza Is Topped With Spicy Sauce, Mushroom/Zuccuni, Red Onion, Jalapeno, Bell Pepper, Roman Tomato, Cilantro, Chat Masala.
- Large 16" Hyderabadi Spicy Paneer$24.99
Hyderabadi Spicy Paneer Pizza Is Topped With Spicy Sauce, Paneer Tikka, Mushroom, Red Onion, Bell Peppers, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Chat Masala.
- X-Large 18" All Veggie Pizza$28.99
Mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, fresh tomatoes, red onions, and garlic
- X-Large 18" Chicken Club Pizza$28.99
Creamy ranch sauce, crisp bacon, chicken, tomatoes, and green onions
- X-Large 18" Greek Style Pizza$28.99
Fresh basil, fresh tomatoes, kalamata olives, red and green onions, garlic, feta cheese, and bell peppers
- X-Large 18" BBQ Chicken Combo Pizza$28.99
Black olives, bell peppers, BBQ chicken, onions, and fresh garlic
- X-Large 18" California Chicken Pizza$28.99
Mozzarella cheese, chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, black olives, red onions, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, and garlic
- X-Large 18" Garden Delight Pizza$28.99
Mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, zucchini, fresh tomatoes, and fresh garlic
- X-Large 18" Pesto Chicken Combo Pizza$28.99
Pesto sauce, chicken, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, and fresh garlic
- X-Large 18" Garlex Mexicana Pizza$28.99
Seasoned beef, linguica, fresh shredded onions topped with fresh minced cilantro and jalapenos
- X-Large 18" Pesto Perfecto Pizza$28.99
Pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomatoes, and fresh garlic
- X-Large 18" All Meat Pizza$28.99
Salami, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, ham, beef, and sausage
- X-Large 18" Garlex Classic Combo Pizza$28.99
Salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, Canadian bacon, black olives, beef, sausage, onions, bell peppers, and garlic
- X-Large 18" Hawaiian Delight Pizza$28.99
Canadian bacon, ham, pineapple, and extra cheese
- X-Large 18" Garlex Chicken Pizza$28.99
Chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes, garlic, and green onions
- X-Large 18" Chicken Tikka Pizza$28.99
Chicken Tikka Pizza Is Topped With Tikka Sauce, Chicken Tikka, Mixed Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Chat Masala.
- X-Large 18" Paneer Tikka Pizza$28.99
Paneer Tikka Pizza Is Topped With Tikka Sauce, Panner Tikka, , Red Onion, Roman Tomato, Jalapeno, Bell Pepper, Cilantro, Chat Masala.
- X-Large 18" Hyderabadi Veg Pizza$28.99
Hyderabadi Veg Pizza Is Topped With Spicy Sauce, Mushroom/Zuccuni, Red Onion, Jalapeno, Bell Pepper, Roman Tomato, Cilantro, Chat Masala.
- X-Large 18" Hyderabadi Spicy Paneer$28.99
Hyderabadi Spicy Paneer Pizza Is Topped With Spicy Sauce, Paneer Tikka, Mushroom, Red Onion, Bell Peppers, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Chat Masala.
- X-Large 18" Hyderabadi Chicken Pizza$28.99
Hyderabadi Chicken Pizza Is Topped With Spicy Sauce, Minced Chicken, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Chat Masala
- X-Large 18" Tandoori Chicken Pizza$28.99
Our Tandoori Chicken Pizza Is Topped With Spicy Tikka Sauce, Layered With Spicy Tandoori Marinated Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, And Red Onions Garnished With Cilantro.
- X-Large 18" Tandoori Paneer Pizza$28.99
Our Tandoori Paneer Pizza Is Topped With Spicy Tikka Sauce, Layered With Tandoori Paneer, Mozzarella Cheese, And Red Onions Garnished With Cilantro.
- 24" Tandoori Chicken Pizza$38.99
Our Tandoori Chicken Pizza Is Topped With Spicy Tikka Sauce, Layered With Spicy Tandoori Marinated Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, And Red Onions Garnished With Cilantro.
- 24" Tandoori Paneer Pizza$38.99
Our Tandoori Paneer Pizza Is Topped With Spicy Tikka Sauce, Layered With Tandoori Paneer, Mozzarella Cheese, And Red Onions Garnished With Cilantro.
- 24" Paneer Tikka Pizza$38.99
Paneer Tikka Pizza Is Topped With Tikka Sauce, Panner Tikka, , Red Onion, Roman Tomato, Jalapeno, Bell Pepper, Cilantro, Chat Masala.
- 24" Chicken Tikka Pizza$38.99
Chicken Tikka Pizza Is Topped With Tikka Sauce, Chicken Tikka, Mixed Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Chat Masala.
- 24" Hyderabadi Chicken Pizza$38.99
Hyderabadi Chicken Pizza Is Topped With Spicy Sauce, Minced Chicken, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Chat Masala
- 24" Hyderabadi Veg Pizza$38.99
Hyderabadi Veg Pizza Is Topped With Spicy Sauce, Mushroom/Zuccuni, Red Onion, Jalapeno, Bell Pepper, Roman Tomato, Cilantro, Chat Masala.
- 24" Hyderabadi Spicy Paneer$38.99
Hyderabadi Spicy Paneer Pizza Is Topped With Spicy Sauce, Paneer Tikka, Mushroom, Red Onion, Bell Peppers, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Chat Masala.
- 24" All Veggie$38.99
- 24" Greek Style$38.99
- 24" California Chicken$38.99
- 24" Pesto Chicken Combo$38.99
- 24" Pesto Perfecto$38.99
- 24" Garlex Classic Combo$38.99
- 24" Garlex Chicken$38.99
- 24" Chicken Club$38.99
- 24" BBQ Chicken Combo$38.99
- 24" Garden Delight$38.99
- 24" Garlex Mexicana$38.99
- 24" All Meat$38.99
- 24" Hawallan Delight$38.99
Honey Galzed Pork Ribs
Sandwiches
Desserts
- Tiramisu Cake$4.99
A delicious coffee-flavored Italian dessert. Ladyfingers dipped in coffee, layered with a whipped mixture of eggs, sugar and Mascarpone cheese, flavored with cocoa
- NY Style Cheesecake$3.99
Classic New York cheesecake with a creamy satiny texture
- Chocolate Cheesecake$3.99
Cheesecake meets chocolate for the ultimate dessert
- Strawberry Cheesecake$3.99
Classic cheesecake with a rich, dense, smooth, and creamy consistency topped with delicious strawberry
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Best Pizza in Town, severing the community since 2000. Come in and enjoy!
4301 Valley Ave., Suite A, Pleasanton, CA 94566