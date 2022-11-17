Burgers
Sandwiches
Garlic and Spice Kitchen 221 Perry St.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
221 Perry St., Castle Rock, CO 80104
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Union An American Bistro - Castle Rock
No Reviews
3 Wilcox Street Castle Rock, CO 80104
View restaurant
Taste of Philly - Highlands-Ranch
4.6 • 2,451
2660 E County Line Rd #B Littleton, CO 80126
View restaurant
Pat's Philly Steaks & Subs - 9696 - A East Arapahoe Rd
No Reviews
9696 - A East Arapahoe Rd Greenwood Village, CO 80112
View restaurant
Cheffin's Cheesesteaks & Cubanos Sandwich Shop & Catering Co. - 15473 E Hampden Ave A
No Reviews
15473 E Hampden Ave A Aurora, CO 80013
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Castle Rock
Crave Real Burgers, Castle Rock - 3982 LIMELIGHT AVE
4.7 • 4,399
3982 LIMELIGHT AVE CASTLE ROCK, CO 80109
View restaurant