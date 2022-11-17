Garlic and Spice Kitchen imageView gallery
Burgers
Sandwiches

Garlic and Spice Kitchen

221 Perry St.

Castle Rock, CO 80104

Popular Items

Cheesesteak
Brussel Tots
Po’ Boys

Starters

Candied Bacon

$10.00

Decadent strips of brown sugar & pepper candied bacon.

Artichoke Dip & Chips

$8.00

Creamy Artichoke dip w/ corn tortilla chips.

Side Salad

$5.00

Crisp & refreshing sliced, cucumbers, tomatoes, & red onion drizzled w/ garlic oil & balsamic glaze.

Crispy Broccoli

$8.00

Lg Fries

$5.00

Fried Pork Belly

$10.00

Rubbed, smoked, and fried sliced pork belly. Crispy & decadent w/ a sweet soy dipping sauce.

Truffle Tots

$10.00

Crispy tots tossed in parmesan & truffle oil, served w/ garlic creme.

Brussel Tots

$10.00

Fried brussel sprouts, tots, & jalapenos tossed in parmesan, served w/ garlic creme.

Wings

$15.00

A full pound of wings w/ your choice of sauce. Cayenne Honey Butter, Island Glaze, or BBQ.

Crunch Salad

$8.00

Romaine, cabbage, cucumber, tomato, w/ balsamic and topped with toasted sunflower and croutons.

Panzanella Salad

$8.00

Soups

Soup & Sandwich

$13.00

The best of both worlds. Pair a sandwich and soup! Excludes Po’ Boys & wraps.

Brisket Corn Chili

$9.00

Roasted Ginger Bell Pepper

$9.00

Wraps

Saucy Chicken

$12.00

Lettuce, cheese, green onion, with jalapeno ranch, cayenne honey butter, and pineapple chimi wrapped in a large tortilla. GF w/out the tortilla.

Asian Chicken

$12.00

Pickled Asian slaw, lettuce, scallions, and island glaze wrapped in a large tortilla. Gluten light w/out the tortilla.

Naked Wrap

$12.00

Either the Saucy or Asian Chicken wraps served w/out the wrap & more lettuce.

The Best Burgers

Fancy Pants

Fancy Pants

$12.00

Fresh smashed 1/4 lb. cheeseburger on a brioche bun with herb cheese aioli, iceberg, tomato, and grilled onion.

Love Handles

Love Handles

$14.00

Fresh smashed 1/4 lb. cheeseburger on a brioche bun with herb cheese aioli, iceberg, tomato, and grilled onion. Pile on your choice: BBQ pulled pork, brisket, pastrami, or pork belly. New!!! Choose a crusted meunter thick slice or a chorizo burger patty!

Fatty

Fatty

$16.00

Fresh smashed 1/4 lb. cheeseburger on a brioche bun with herb cheese aioli, iceberg, tomato, and grilled onion. Add your choice: BBQ pulled pork, brisket, pastrami, or pork belly. Topped w/ crusted muenster cheese.

Special Burger

$15.00

We love making different burger creations. Check what we have or can cook up! Ordering online? Its a mystery but we guarantee the best!

Spicy Nutty Heffer

Spicy Nutty Heffer

$14.00

1/4 lb fresh smashed beef on a toasted brioche bun w/ roasted serrano aioli, candied jalapeno, arugula, 'merican cheese, seared pickled onion, crispy smoked pork belly, & chili peanut smear.

Toadstool

$14.00

1/4 smashed beef on brioche piled on with mushrooms & provolone cheese.

Fried Onion Burger

$13.00

The Fancy Pants Burger but now piled on with thin fried onions!

Sandwiches

Cheddar Biscuit Brisket Slider

$13.00Out of stock

Slow-smoked brisket, pickled red onion, aioli, & cherry pepper jam on fresh cheddar briskets, served with slaw & artichoke dip and chips.

Pulled BBQ Sammies

$13.00

Brisket or pork, pickles, and aioli with choice of sauce on brioche served with fries and slaw. Island glaze, cayenne honey butter, or BBQ sauces. Served with artichoke dip & chips.

Smoked Pastrami Reuben

$13.00

Smoked pastrami, provolone, dressing, and kraut served with chips and artichoke dip.

The Big Mike

The Big Mike

$13.00

Smoked Italian sausage, steak, onion, peppers & provolone on a toasted baguette w/ marinara. Servers w/ fries.

Reuben Patty Melt

$12.00

A classic Reuben on rye but add a fresh smashed beef patty. Served with fries.

Flatbread Pizzas

Brisket Flat

$16.00

Smoked Brisket, BBQ, cheese, scallions, tomatoes, candied jalapeno, and fresh arugula.

Buffalo Chicken Flat

$16.00

Grilled chicken, cheese, orange bell peppers, pickled onions, & cream cheese. Finished w/ cilantro and cayenne honey butter.

Caprese Flat

$16.00

Smoked mozzarella marinated in a nut-free pesto, tomatoes, basil, cheese, & balsamic glaze.

Chicken Flat

$16.00

Grilled chicken, garlic creme, cheese, scallions, spinach, tomatoes, & balsamic glaze.

Hawaiian Flat

$16.00

Smoked pork, ham, candied jalapeños, pineapple, cheese, & pineapple chimi.

Mystery Surprise Flat

$16.00

List in comments the pizza type, if we have the ingredients, we'll make it. Or, list "mystery surprise!"

Pear Fig Walnut & Arugula Flat

Pear Fig Walnut & Arugula Flat

$16.00

Creme Fraiche, cheese, sliced pears, walnuts, fig glaze, topped w/ fresh arugula & feta.

Pork Flat

$16.00

Pulled pork, pineapple chimi, cheese, smoked pork belly, pickled onion, and cilantro.

Entrees

Po’ Boys

$13.00

Shrimp, Steak, or Shrimp & Steak, aioli, iceberg, tomato, and Asian slaw on French bread.

Smoked Pork Bahn Mi

$13.00

Smoked pork, aioli, Asian slaw on toasted baguette. Substitute smoked brisket for $1.

BBQ Cubano

$13.00

A twist on a classic Cuban Sandwich. Smoked Pork, ham, pickles, scratch mustard, aioli, BBQ sauce, on toasted French bread.

Cheesesteak

$13.00

Seared skirt steak, orange bell peppers, onions, sweet jalapeños, w/ aioli on grilled baguette. Served w/ artichoke dip & chips.

Teriyaki Bowl

$14.00

Choose grilled chicken, seared skirt steak, smoked brisket, pork ribs, or a combination over rice or zucchini noodles drizzled w/ scratch teriyaki & served w/ Asian slaw.

4 for $44

$44.00

Pick 4 items for $44! Flatbread pizzas limited to cheese, sausage, or pepperoni. No substitutions, edits, or additions. Excludes soups.

Kids Menu

Kids Pizza

$12.00

Cheese, Pepperoni, or Sausage.

Kids Burger w/ Fries

$10.00

No frills burger, just meat, cheese, bun.

Desserts

Pumpkin Pie Brûlée

$5.99

Drinks

Soda

$2.00

Juice Pack

$1.00

Fruit Water

$1.99

Merch

Hot Sauce

$5.00

Salsa

$5.00

Roasted Garlic

$5.00

Marinara

$6.00

Gardinara

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

221 Perry St., Castle Rock, CO 80104

Directions

Gallery
Garlic and Spice Kitchen image

