Garlic Heads Bistro imageView gallery

Garlic Heads Bistro richmond

review star

No reviews yet

1101 Kim Kent Dr

Richmond, KY 40475

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers

Garlic Knots (6)

$4.00

Garlic knots (12)

$8.00

Wings (6)

$7.00

Wings (12)

$13.00

Bruschetta

$8.00

Spinach artichoke Dip

$7.00

Naked wings (6)

$7.00

Naked wings (12)

$13.00

Boneless wing (6)

$7.00

Boneless wing (12)

$13.00

Toasted Ravioli

$6.00

Salads

Chicken Cranberry Pecan Salad

$10.00

Greek Salad

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$10.00

House Side Salad

$3.00

Caesar Side Salad

$3.00

Garlic Heads Hoagies

Garlic Heads Cheesesteak

$8.00

Meatball Parm

$7.00

Hot Italian

$7.00

Grilled Chicken Caprese

$7.00

Select Dishes

Baked Lasagna

$9.00

Carbonara

$12.00

Italian Sausage

$12.00

Tortellini

$10.00

Pasta

Build a Bowl

Pizza Menu

10” Pizza

$7.00

16" Pizza

$12.00

10” Gluten Free Pizza

$11.00

Combination Pizzas

10" Meatzza Pizza

$12.00

16" Meatzza Pizza

$20.00

10" Garden of Love Pizza

$12.00

16" Garden of Love Pizza

$20.00

10" One w/Everything Pizza

$12.00

16" One w/Everything Pizza

$20.00

Specialty Pizzas

10 in Margherita Pizza

$12.00

10 in Spartan Bread Pizza

$12.00

10 in Spinach Artichoke Pizza

$12.00

10 in Walter White Pizza

$12.00

10 in The Schenectady Pizza

$12.00

10 in Chicken Roma Pizza

$12.00

Calzone

$9.00

Stromboli

$9.00

16 in Margharita pizza

$20.00

16 in spinach artichoke pizza

$20.00

16 in Walter white

$20.00

16 in Spartan Bread

$20.00

16 in The Schenectady

$20.00

16 in Chicken Roma pizza

$20.00

Childrens Menu

Pasta & Meatballs

$5.00

Chicken Tender & Fries

$5.00

Cheese Ravioli

$5.00

Pasta w/White Sauce

$5.00

Pasta w/Red Sauce

$5.00

Desserts

Cannoli

$5.00

Triple chocolate cake

$5.00

Lemon mascarpone cake

$5.00

Wing Wednesday 1/2 Dozen w/fries and drink $10.00 dine in only.

1/2 Dozen wings w/fries and drink

$10.00

NA Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.25

coffee

$2.00

Beers

Craft Beer

$5.00

Domestic Beer

$3.00

Wines

Cabernet

$9.00

Merlot

$9.00

Pinot Nero

$9.00

Rosso di Montalcino

$12.00

Cabernet

$30.00

Merlot

$30.00

Pinot Nero

$30.00

Rosso di Montalcino

$45.00

Barbaresco

$35.00

Barolo

$48.00

Amarone

$72.00

Pinot grigio

$8.00

Riesling

$8.00

Pecorino

$8.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Pinot grigio

$28.00

Riesling

$28.00

Pecorino

$28.00

Prosecco

$30.00

Moscato d'Asti

$30.00

Moscato d'Asti

$8.00

Bacco Sweet Red

$8.00

Sangue " Blood of Judas"

$8.00

Bacco Sweet Red

$30.00

Sangue " Blood of Judas"

$30.00

Veglio Sinfonia

$7.00

Senesi Chianti

$7.00

Veglio Sinfonia

$25.00

Senesi Chianti

$25.00

Cescon Apostoli

$7.00

Corte del Sole Soave

$7.00

Cescon Apostoli

$25.00

Corte del Sole Soave

$25.00

Pinot noir

$6.00

Cabernet

$6.00

Zinfandel

$6.00

Merlot

$6.00

Chardonnay

$6.00

Pinot noir

$20.00

Zinfandell

$20.00

Cabernet

$20.00

Merlot

$20.00

Chardonnay

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1101 Kim Kent Dr, Richmond, KY 40475

Directions

Gallery
Garlic Heads Bistro image

Similar restaurants in your area

Native Bagel Company
orange star5.0 • 248
436 Chestnut Street Berea, KY 40403
View restaurantnext
Boonedogs
orange starNo Reviews
5902 Old Richmond Road lexington, KY 40515
View restaurantnext
The Barn at High Point - 1215 High Point Drive
orange starNo Reviews
1215 High Point Drive Nicholasville, KY 40356
View restaurantnext
House of Cue - Irvine, Kentucky
orange starNo Reviews
77 River Drive IRVINE, KY 40336
View restaurantnext
The Engine House Pub & Pizza Parlour
orange starNo Reviews
9 West Lexington Ave. Winchester, KY 40391
View restaurantnext
Abettor Brewing
orange star4.7 • 66
301 W Lexington Ave Winchester, KY 40391
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Richmond

Chenault Vineyards
orange star4.0 • 1
2284 Barnes Mill Rd Richmond, KY 40475
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Richmond
Nicholasville
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Winchester
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Lexington
review star
Avg 4.5 (135 restaurants)
Danville
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Versailles
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Midway
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Somerset
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston