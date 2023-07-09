Restaurant header imageView gallery

Garlic Breath Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

733 Turnpike St

7

North Andover, MA 01845

Food

New York Style Pizza

New York Style Pizza, 18 inch

New York Style Pizza, 18 inch

$19.00

18 inch hand tossed dough with tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone blend, pecorino, and oregano.

Special Pizza: "Fire Marshall Bill"

Special Pizza: "Fire Marshall Bill"

$25.00

Lemme show you something. House pickled Italian long hot peppers, cup and char pepperoni, Mike's hot honey.

Gluten Free Pizza

Gluten free pizza, 12 inch

$16.00Out of stock

12 inch hand tossed GF dough with red or white sauce, mozzarella, and finished with parmesan

Sides

House ricotta meatballs (3), gluten free

$10.00

A half pound of house made beef, pork, and ricotta meatballs with tomato sauce , fresh basil, grated parmesan. Gluten free.

Salads

Caesar salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, house made Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, house made garlic croutons, grated pecorino

Dessert

Tiramisu

$4.00

Espresso soaked lady fingers, whipped cream and mascarpone, cocoa powder

Large chocolate chunk cookie

$3.00

6 inch, freshly baked house chocolate chunk cookie

Drinks

Canned soda

Canned soda

$1.50

Water

Still water

$2.00

Specialty

Specialty

$2.00

Merch

Tee shirts

GB tee shirts

GB tee shirts

$25.00

100% cotton, white Comfort Colors premium tee with water based red ink for a softened feel. Men's sizes, standard fit.

All hours
Sunday11:15 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:15 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:15 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:15 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:15 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:15 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:15 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Old school, New York style pizza

Location

733 Turnpike St, 7, North Andover, MA 01845

Directions

