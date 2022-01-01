Garnet Gal's Coffee Shop & Bakery Lenox Village
99 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Only the best ingredients!
Location
2770 Lenox Road NE Suite B-4, Atlanta, GA 30324
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cluck N Mooh - 2625 Piedmont Rd Ste 34A - Atlanta, Ga 30324 - 404-237-2374
No Reviews
2625 Piedmont Rd NE Suite 34A Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurant
ASW Distillery - Armour Dr - 199 Amour Drive, Suite C
No Reviews
199 Amour Drive, Suite C Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Atlanta
Velvet Taco - Atlanta - Buckhead
4.5 • 1,814
77 W Paces Ferry Road NW, Suite 35A Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurant
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Buckhead
4.8 • 941
77 West Paces Ferry Rd. Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurant