Restaurant header imageView gallery

Garnet Gal's Coffee Shop & Bakery Lenox Village

99 Reviews

$

2770 Lenox Road NE Suite B-4

Atlanta, GA 30324

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Ginger Honey Cinnamon Latte
Chai Latte

COFFEE & ESPRESSO

Organic Coffee

$2.75+

Pour Over Coffee 16oz.

$4.75

Organic Cold Brew 16 oz

$4.25

Japanese style, slow dripped cold brew iced coffee

Latte

Latte

$4.10+

Two shots of espresso with choice of steamed milk May also be sweetened or flavored using one of our craft syrups

Americano

$3.25+

Double shot of espresso served with hot water

Espresso - Double Shot

$3.25

Espresso Macchiato

$3.50

Double shot of espresso topped with a dollop of foam

Cortado 4oz

$3.50

Equal parts espresso to steamed milk

Traditional Cappuccino

$3.95+

Espresso beverage (double shot) with delicate balance of foam and steamed milk

Mocha Latte

$5.00+

Double shot of espresso swirled with chocolate sauce and steamed milk of your choice

Caramel Macchiato

$5.00+

Honey Lavender Latte

$5.00+

A flavorful spin on your traditional latte: Honey, house-made lavender syrup, double shot of espresso, steamed milk, and pink Himalayan salt topping

Ginger Honey Cinnamon Latte

$5.00+

Bold and zingy latte! Honey, house-made ginger syrup, double shot of espresso, steamed milk, and cinnamon powder topping

Kentucky Bourbon Latte-Nonalcoholic

$5.50+

Blueberry Latte

$5.00+Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Steamer

$3.00+

Raspberry Latte

$5.00+Out of stock

Samoa Latte

$5.50+

Chocolate, Caramel, and Coconut Syrup with milk of choice.

Cinnamon Dolce

$5.00+

White Mocha Latte

$5.50+Out of stock

Rose Cardamom Latte

$5.90+Out of stock

Raspberry Mocha Latte

$5.90+Out of stock

White Raspberry Mocha

$6.40+Out of stock

Cafe au Lait

$4.10+

Joe to Go

$19.99

Espresso-Single Shot

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Iced Berry Brew

$4.95

Dark & Stormy

$6.40+

Kentucky Bourbon syrup (nonalcoholic), ginger syrup, espresso, choice of milk

TEA BEVERAGES

Teas

$2.75+

Iced Tea

$3.50

Chai Latte

$3.95+

Our house-made chai tea served with your choice of steamed milk

Dirty Chai Latte

$4.85+

Our house made chai tea served with a double shot of espresso and your choice of steamed milk

London Fog

$4.00+

Also known as an Earl Grey Latte! Earl Grey tea with steamed milk and a blend of our house made lavender and vanilla syrups

Matcha Latte

$4.25+

Japanese green tea powder prepared the ceremonial way, then enhanced by your choice of steamed milk

Blue Latte

$4.50+

Caffeine-free herbal tea powder with a beautiful blue tint served with your choice of steamed milk

Rose Matcha Latte

$4.90+Out of stock

Golden Hour Iced Tea Lemonade

$4.50Out of stock

Berry Honeysuckle Iced Tea Lemonade

$4.50Out of stock

Organic Lemonade

$3.75Out of stock

Purple Lemonade

$4.75Out of stock

Lemonade with Butterfly Tea Pea Flower Tea

Salted Caramel Chai

$4.85+

Our house-made chai, caramel, and a hint of pink Himalayan salt with milk of choice

Brown Sugar Matcha

$4.25+

Hibiscus Matcha

$4.90+

Sparkling Matcha

$5.40

Iced Jasmine Hibiscus Tea

$4.50Out of stock

FROZEN & SMOOTHIES

Frappe 16 oz.

$5.25

Cold brew and milk blended with ice May request it with sweetener or flavor

Immunity Booster Smoothie 16 oz.

$7.95

Orange juice, strawberries, agave, ginger, and tumeric.

Tropical Green Smoothie 16 oz.

$7.95

Kale, pineapple, banana, peanut butter, orange juice, and agave

Golden Glow Smoothie 16 oz.

$7.95

Pineapple, mango, banana, turmeric, ginger, orange juice, coconut milk, cinnamon, and clove

Nutty Monkey

$7.95

Bananas, Peanut Butter, Mocha and coconut milk.

Strawberry Colada

$7.95Out of stock

Strawberries, pineapple, coconut cream, coconut milk, coconut and vanilla syrup

Lemon Blueberry Slushie

$7.95Out of stock

Blueberries, Bananas, Lemonade and Ice

Strawberry Coconut Lemonade

$7.95Out of stock

WATER

Bottled Water Deer Park

$2.50

Pellegrino Water

$2.95

Iced Water

Bottled Water Hawaiian Volcano

$3.50

Cup of Ice

COFFEE BEANS

Organic Haitian Blue Zombie Desert

$14.95

TanBrown Papua New Guinea - 8 oz

$13.99

TanBrown Guatemala - 8 oz

$13.99

SYRUPS - 4 OZ

Lavender

$2.00

Rose

$2.00Out of stock

Vanilla

$2.00

Mocha

$2.00

Caramel

$2.00

Blueberry

$2.00Out of stock

Kentucky Bourbon

$2.50

Muffins

Lemon Bluebery Muffins

$3.95Out of stock

Cranberry Walnut White Chocolate Muffin

$3.95Out of stock

Sweet Potato Muffin

$3.95

Biscuits & Scones

Kale and Cheddar Biscuit

$4.50

Lemon Blueberry Scones

$4.50

Specialty Scone

$4.50Out of stock

Strawberry Scone

$4.50

Cinnamon Rolls

Original Cinnamon Roll

$4.95Out of stock

Pecan Cinnamon Roll

$5.95

Cookies & Brownies

Brookie Bars

$4.95

GF Chocolate Chip Walnut

$2.25

Gingerbread Cookies

$2.95Out of stock

GF Cranberry White Chocolate Cookie

$2.50

Marble Brownie

$4.50Out of stock

Cake (Slice)

GF Berry Pound Cake

$3.95Out of stock

GF Cinnamon Pound Cake

$3.95

GF Chocolate Loaf Cake

$4.25Out of stock

GF Carrot Cake

$5.25Out of stock

Quick Breads

Pumpkin Loaf

$4.95Out of stock

Vegan Chocolate Chip Pecan Banana Bread

$5.75

Sweet Potato Loaf

$4.50Out of stock

Entrees

Smoked Turkey Pot Pie

$12.95Out of stock

Salads

House Salad

$8.95

Field greens, diced tomatoes, shredded broccoli and carrots.

Chickpea Sunflower Seed Salad

$8.95

Chickpeas, sunflower seeds, VEGAN mayonnaise, maple syrup, dill, onions, field greens, carrots, broccoli, and diced tomatoes

Albacore Tuna Salad

$11.95

Wild Albacore tuna, sweet relish, onions, field greens, carrots, broccoli, and diced tomatoes.

Chicken Salad

$10.95

House made chicken salad with organic mayonnaise, dijon mustard, freshly sliced apples, cranberries, red onion, thyme, parsley, lemon juice, cayenne pepper, and paprika atop of our signature house salad (field greens, diced tomatoes, broccoli, and carrots) and your choice of dressing

Soups

Chopped vegetables in a tomato based soup with barley.

Creamy Veggie Soup

$4.95

Snacks

Sweet Potato Chips

$1.50

BBQ Chips

$1.50

Household Essentials

Hand Sanitizer

$1.99

Clorox Wipes Travel Pack

$2.50Out of stock

Baking Classes

Private Milling & Baking Session for Two - 3 Hours

$250.00

Treat yourself and a friend to a fantastic private milling and baking session in our kitchen. You will mill flour and bake three items from our list to take home. We will contact you to schedule a date and time that works for you.

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Only the best ingredients!

Location

2770 Lenox Road NE Suite B-4, Atlanta, GA 30324

Directions

Gallery
Garnet Gal's Coffee Shop & Bakery image
Garnet Gal's Coffee Shop & Bakery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Toast On Lenox
orange starNo Reviews
2770 Lenox Road NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Juiceheads ATL - Buckhead
orange starNo Reviews
2591 Piedmont Rd NE #1110 Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Cluck N Mooh - 2625 Piedmont Rd Ste 34A - Atlanta, Ga 30324 - 404-237-2374
orange starNo Reviews
2625 Piedmont Rd NE Suite 34A Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
ASW Distillery - Armour Dr - 199 Amour Drive, Suite C
orange starNo Reviews
199 Amour Drive, Suite C Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Louisiana Bistreaux - Buckhead
orange star4.2 • 853
3312 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
26 Thai Kitchen & Bar - Buckhead/Lindbergh
orange starNo Reviews
541 Main Street NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Seven Lamps
orange star4.4 • 3,445
3400 Around Lenox Rd. Atlanta, GA 30326
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Atlanta - Buckhead
orange star4.5 • 1,814
77 W Paces Ferry Road NW, Suite 35A Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Cultivate Food + Coffee
orange star4.5 • 1,158
1952 Howell Mill Rd Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Buckhead
orange star4.8 • 941
77 West Paces Ferry Rd. Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Big Sky Buckhead
orange star4.1 • 903
3201 Cains Hill Pl atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Poncey-Highland
review star
Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Old Fourth Ward
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Inman Park
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Grant Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Morningside / Lenox Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Westside / Home Park
review star
Avg 4 (15 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Little Five Points
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Kirkwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston