Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Garozzo's Downtown

1,400 Reviews

$$

526 Harrison St

Kansas City, MO 64106

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Cheese Bread
Chicken Spiedini For 2 (Ready to Eat)
Baked Lasagna

Family Style Dinner for 2

Chicken Spiedini For 2 (Ready to Eat)

$32.00

Our Signature Dish: Marinated chicken breast rolled in Italian bread crumbs skewered and broiled. Served with house salad, pasta and Italian bread

Cavatelli Shrimp Alfredo for 2 (Ready to Eat)

$32.00

Shell pasta tossed with sauteed shrimp and Alfredo sauce. Served with House salad and sliced Italian bread & butter

Vodka Rigatoni for 2 (Ready to Eat)

$32.00

Pasta in served in vodka sauce with homemade Meatballs or Italian Sausage. Served with House Salad and sliced Italian bread and butter

Chicken Parmigiano for 2 (Ready to Eat)

$32.00

Breaded Chicken Breast, fried, topped with Maggie's Sugo and Fontina Cheese. Served with Pasta in Maggie's Sugo. Served with House Salad and sliced Italian bread and butter

3 Way Pasta for 2 (Ready to Eat)

$32.00

Spaghetti, Mostaccioli, and Meat Ravioli topped with Maggie's Sugo and Provel cheese, with choice of Meatballs or Italian Sausage. Served with House Salad and sliced Italian bread and butter

Cavatelli Catania for 2 (Ready to Eat)

$32.00

Sauteed mushrooms, red onion, red pepper, tomatos and garlic in Maggie's Sugo, with Romano cheese and choice of Meatballs or Italian Sausage. Served with House Salad and sliced Italian bread and butter

Family Style Dinner for 4

All family meals served with house salad and sliced Italian bread. Spiedini meals include pasta

Chicken Spiedini Meal for 4 (Ready to Eat)

$64.00

Our Signature Dish: Marinated chicken breast rolled in Italian bread crumbs skewered and broiled. Served with house salad, pasta and Italian bread

Cavatelli Shrimp Alfredo for 4 (Ready to Eat)

$64.00

Shell pasta tossed with sauteed shrimp and Alfredo sauce. Served with House Salad and sliced Italian bread & butter

Vodka Rigatoni for 4 (Ready to Eat)

$64.00

Pasta in served in vodka sauce with homemade Meatballs or Italian Sausage. Served with House Salad and sliced Italian bread and butter

Chicken Parmigiano for 4 (Ready to Eat)

$64.00

Breaded Chicken Breast, fried, topped with Maggie's Sugo and Fontina Cheese. Served with Pasta in Maggie's Sugo. Served with House Salad and sliced Italian bread and butter

3 Way Pasta for 4 (Ready to Eat)

$64.00

Spaghetti, Mostaccioli, and Meat Ravioli topped with Maggie's Sugo and Provel cheese, with choice of Meatballs or Italian Sausage. Served with House Salad and sliced Italian bread and butter

Cavatelli Catania for 4 (Ready to Eat)

$64.00

Sauteed mushrooms, red onion, red pepper, tomatos and garlic in Maggie's Sugo, with Romano cheese and choice of Meatballs or Italian Sausage. Served with House Salad and sliced Italian bread and butter

Red

Cusumano, Nero d' Avola

Cusumano, Nero d' Avola

$15.00

Full of jammy, ripe fruit and black spice notes, leading to a refreshing, well-rounded finish

Stemmari Feudo Arancio, Pinot Noir

Stemmari Feudo Arancio, Pinot Noir

$16.00

Dry, with a structure of delicate tannins, balanced by a pleasing acidity and a fruity taste on the palate

Garozzo's Cellars Chianti Classico

Garozzo's Cellars Chianti Classico

$21.00

Our private label Chianti exclusively bottled for Garozzo's

Manzone, Barbera d' Alba

Manzone, Barbera d' Alba

$24.00

Good acidity-extract balance and great persistence with red currant and prune notes

Louis Martini, Cabernet Sauvignon

Louis Martini, Cabernet Sauvignon

$27.00Out of stock

Full-bodied and mouth-coating feel on the palate leads to a long, graceful finish with tones of intense fruit, dried herbs and cedar

Prisoner

Prisoner

$48.00

Enticing aromas of bing cherry, dark chocolate, and roasted fig, with flavors of ripe raspberry, boysenberry, pomegranate, and vanilla

White, Rose and Sparkling

Selbach Riesling

Selbach Riesling

$14.00

Lightly sweet and delicious fruit flavors meld together in this classic example of Mosel Riesling

Tiziano Pinot Grigio

Tiziano Pinot Grigio

$18.00

Tropical fruit nose with a base of ripe acidity. Elegant and refreshing, this medium-bodied, fruit forward style wine offers the perfect crisp and fruity balance

Ferrari-Carano, Fume Blanc

Ferrari-Carano, Fume Blanc

$19.00

Delicious aromas and flavors of grapefruit, lemon grass, lychee, pear, citrus, orange blossom, peach and a touch of minerality

Riondo, Prosecco

Riondo, Prosecco

$20.00

While delicate and fruity on the palate, this prosecco is the perfect choice to either sip by itself or mix to make a bubbly cocktail

Cocktails for 2

Limoncellotini

Limoncellotini

$13.00

House made Limoncello, Sobieski Raspberry Vodka & lemon twists

Sophia Loren

Sophia Loren

$13.00

Sobieski vodka, Malibu Rum, cranberry juice, pineapple juice, & cherries

Sangria

Sangria

$11.50

House made special recipe. Available in either Red or White

Italian Margarita

Italian Margarita

$10.00

Tequila, DiSaronno Amaretto, sweet & sour with a splash of orange juice

Cafe Garozzo

Cafe Garozzo

$8.50

Double strength decaf, cream, cinnamon sticks, lemon peel, cloves and 3 secret liqueurs

Chairman of the Board

Chairman of the Board

$13.00

Tito's Vodka, dirty with choice of bleu cheese or garlic stuffed olives

Appetizers

Stuffed Artichoke

Stuffed Artichoke

$12.50

Fresh artichoke stuffed with Italian bread crumbs and garlic butter

Sicilian Stuffed Artichoke

Sicilian Stuffed Artichoke

$17.50

A fresh artichoke stuffed with shrimp, prosciutto, Italian bread crumbs, garlic butter and melted provolone cheese

Sicilian Garlic Dip

Sicilian Garlic Dip

$5.00

Special dip consisting of olive oil, garlic, fresh basil, herbs and spices and Romano Cheese

Toasted Ravioli

Toasted Ravioli

$8.50

Choice of meat, cheese or a combination served with Maggie's Sugo

Meatballs With Provolone

Meatballs With Provolone

$6.00

2 Homemade Sicilian Meatballs served in Maggie's Sugo with melted provolone cheese

Mozzarella Fritti

Mozzarella Fritti

$9.50

Breaded mozzarella, deep fried and served with Maggie's Sugo and romano cheese

Garlic Cheese Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

$5.00

4 pieces of Garozzos bread, toasted with butter garlic and cheese

Ricotta Cheese Ravioli

Ricotta Cheese Ravioli

$9.00

Home-made ricotta stuffed raviolis in a creamy pesto sauce

Truffle Ravioli

Truffle Ravioli

$9.00

Two homemade raviolis stuffed with white truffles, porcini mushrooms and ricotta cheese, finished in a butter sage and onion sauce, topped with parmesan cheese

Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$14.50Out of stock

Fried Calamari dusted with seasoned flour served with Maggie's sugo and scampi sauce

Baked Cannelloni

Baked Cannelloni

$7.50

Tubular pasta filled with beef, chicken, veal and spinach, served in tomato cream sauce

Salads

Iceberg and romaine lettuce tossed with crushed artichoke hearts, red onion and pimentos in red wine vinegar and olive oil with Parmigiano.
House Salad

House Salad

$8.00

Iceberg and romaine lettuce tossed with crushed artichoke hearts, red onion and pimentos in red wine vinegar and olive oil with Parmigiano

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce with homemade Caesar dressing parmigiano and croutons

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$13.00

A wedge of iceberg lettuce with diced tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, prosciutto and hard-boiled egg, served in a creamy parmigiano dressing

Lombardo Salad

Lombardo Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Sicilian style tomato salad with red onions, basil, oregano, olive oil and red wine vinegar

Santa Teresa Salad

Santa Teresa Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, red onions, and goat cheese, tossed with a dijon vinaigrette and topped with roasted red peppers

Chicken Spiedini

Our signature dish: Marinated Chicken breast rolled in Italian bread crumbs skewered and broiled
Garozzo

Garozzo

$24.50

Marinated chicken breast rolled in Italian bread crumbs skewered broiled. Served in amogio, a blend of olive oil, garlic, lemon juice and herbs

Samantha

Samantha

$24.50

Marinated Chicken breast rolled in Italian bread crumbs skewered and broiled. Served over fettuccine with artichoke hearts in alfredo sauce

Gabriella

Gabriella

$24.50

Marinated Chicken breast rolled in Italian bread crumbs skewered and broiled. Served over fettuccine in a spicy diablo sauce

Georgio

Georgio

$24.50

Marinated Chicken breast rolled in Italian bread crumbs skewered and broiled. Served with crushed tomatoes, basil, garlic, spinach and olive oil over angel hair with romano cheese

Specialita Della Casa

Gnocchi

Gnocchi

$20.50

Homemade Italian potato dumpling pasta served with choice of vodka sauce or pesto cream sauce

Mike's Diet Chicken

Mike's Diet Chicken

$24.00

Grilled and topped with shrimp, crushed tomatoes, spinach, garlic and basil

Chicken Carbonara

Chicken Carbonara

$24.50

Grilled with parmigiano cheese, prosciutto ham, spinach and artichoke hearts topped with carbonara sauce (gluten-free, not served with pasta)

Frankie's Chicken

Frankie's Chicken

$25.00

Lightly breaded, grilled & topped with provolone cheese, sauteed shrimp and a white wine dijon cream sauce with onions and peas. Served with linguine in olive oil and garlic

Eggplant Parmigiano

Eggplant Parmigiano

$20.50

Lightly breaded, crispy and topped with Fontina cheese and Maggie's Sugo

Chicken Vincenzo

Chicken Vincenzo

$25.00

Lightly breaded, crispy and topped with fontina cheese with sauteed mushrooms, garlic and onions and finished in a spicy cognac cream reduction. Served with linguine in olive oil and garlic

Pesce

Shrimp Spiedini Maggie

Shrimp Spiedini Maggie

$33.50

Lightly breaded, skewered, grilled and topped with garlic lemon butter sauce, served with linguine in olive oil and garlic

Tilapia Alla Fresca

Tilapia Alla Fresca

$24.50

Lightly breaded, grilled and topped with diced tomatoes, capers, oranges, celery, red onion, lemon and olive oil served with linguine in light tomato sauce

Salmon Alla Spinaci Con Pesto

Salmon Alla Spinaci Con Pesto

$27.50

Fresh 8oz. filet grilled with cavatelli in tomato cream sauce with clams, spinach, pesto and toasted pine nuts

Linguine Frutti Di Mare

Linguine Frutti Di Mare

$25.00

Clams, shrimp, scallops, tomatoes and mushrooms in a light bechamel sauce

Seafood Ravioli Mario

Seafood Ravioli Mario

$23.50

Filled with shrimp, scallops and lobster in a sherry wine sauce with roasted tomatoes, peas and fresh herbs with romano cheese

Vitello

Veal Garozzo

Veal Garozzo

$28.50

Sauteed with mushrooms, capers and black olives in a lemon butter sauce

Veal Parmigiano

Veal Parmigiano

$28.50

Breaded and sauteed in Maggie's Sugo and melted fontina cheese

Veal Saltimbocca

Veal Saltimbocca

$29.50

Sauteed, baked and topped with prosciutto, sage and melted fontina cheese in a brown wine sauce

Veal Spiedini Sophia Marie

Veal Spiedini Sophia Marie

$28.50

Rolled in bread crumbs, salami, fontina cheese, pine nuts, tomatoes and red onions then grilled and topped with amogio or marsala sauce with sauteed mushrooms

Carne

Beef Spiedini Georgio

Beef Spiedini Georgio

$34.50

Beef tenderloin Spiedini. Served with crushed tomatoes, basil, garlic, spinach and olive oil over angel hair with romano cheese

Beef Spiedini Pereira

Beef Spiedini Pereira

$33.50

Beef tenderloin spiedini served in our signature Amogio sauce

Bistecca Canzoneri

Bistecca Canzoneri

$39.50

Two 4oz. beef tenderloin medallions grilled and topped with provolone, two jumbo shrimp, mushrooms, red peppers and basil in white wine lemon butter sauce

Bistecca Modiga

Bistecca Modiga

$37.50

Two 4oz. beef tenderloin medallions lightly breaded, grilled, topped with provolone cheese, sauteed mushrooms and a white wine lemon butter sauce

Bistecca Salerno

Bistecca Salerno

$38.00

8 oz. filet mignon with sauteed mushrooms, garlic and onions, topped with goat cheese and finished in a spicy cognac cream reduciton

Pasta

Baked Lasagna

Baked Lasagna

$21.50

Layered with Italian sausage, beef, ricotta cheese and Maggie's sugo, topped with provolone cheese

Cannelloni

Cannelloni

$18.50

Tubular pasta filled with beef, chicken, veal and spinach, served in tomato cream sauce

Capelli D'Angelo

Capelli D'Angelo

$18.00

Angel hair pasta with crushed tomaotes, garlic, basil and olive oil, topped with romano cheese

Cavatelli Catania

Cavatelli Catania

$19.00

Sauteed mushrooms red onions, red pepper and garlic in a crushed tomato sauce topped with romano cheese

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$19.50

Fettuccine pasta served in a creamy alfredo sacue

Hill Special

Hill Special

$18.00

Your choice of pasta with Maggie's sugo and meatballs or Italian sausage

Linguine Alla Frutti Di Mare

Linguine Alla Frutti Di Mare

$25.00

Clams, shrimp, scallops, tomatoes and mushrooms in a light bechamel sauce

Manicotti

Manicotti

$17.50

Tubular pasta filled with ricotta cheese, served in tomato cream sauce

Pasta Con Broccoli Alla Balano

Pasta Con Broccoli Alla Balano

$20.50

Steamed broccoli and sauteed mushrooms in tomato cream sauce tossed with parmigiano cheese

Penne Victoria

Penne Victoria

$21.50

Sautéed with red onions, prosciutto, capers and fresh basil in tomato cream sauce finished with romano cheese

Ravioli

Ravioli

$18.00

Your choice of Meat, Cheese or a combination of both served in Maggie's sugo

Rigatoni Angela

Rigatoni Angela

$24.50

Beef tenderloin tips sauteed with green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, garlic and touch of marsala wine sauce topped with romano cheese

Rigatoni Canzoneri

Rigatoni Canzoneri

$21.50

Sauteed prosciutto, peas and mushrooms served in tomato cream sacue

Seafood Ravioli Mario

Seafood Ravioli Mario

$23.50

Filled with shrimp, scallops and lobster in a sherry wine sauce with roasted tomatoes, peas and fresh herbs with romano cheesse

Tortelloni Gina

Tortelloni Gina

$22.50

Stuffed with chicken and prosciutto served with mushrooms and peas in alfredo sauce

Dessert

Cannoli

Cannoli

$7.50

Light pastry shell filled with sweet ricotta, almonds, chocolate chips and diced cherries

Chocolate Mousse Cake

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$8.50

Chocolate cookie crumb crust layered with fudge, chocolate and white chocolate mousses

Limoncello Cake

Limoncello Cake

$7.50Out of stock

Layered with mascarpone and topped with white chocolate shavings and raspberry sauce

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.50

Lady fingers soaked in espresso, layered with mascarpone, topped with cocoa powder

Torte Di Ricotta Con Frogole

Torte Di Ricotta Con Frogole

$8.50

Italian ricotta cheesecake topped with baby wild strawberries

Turtle Cheesecake

Turtle Cheesecake

$8.50

Graham cracker crust layered with fudge, New York style cheese cake, caramel and pecans

Gluten Free Appetizer

Gluten Free Meatballs

Gluten Free Meatballs

$6.00

Topped with melted Provolone cheese and served in Maggie's vegetarian Sugo

Gluten Free Salad

House Salad

House Salad

$7.50

Iceberg, romaine lettuce, pimentos, crushed artichoke hearts, red onion, in red wine vinegar and olive oil with Parmigiano

Caesar Salad no Croutons

$7.50

Romaine lettuce with homemade Caesar dressing and Romano

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$12.00

A wedge of iceberg lettuce with diced tomatoes, Gorgonzola cheese, prosciutto, and hardboiled egg, served in a creamy parmesan dressing

Lombardo Salad

Lombardo Salad

$8.50

Sicilian style tomatoes with red onion, basil, oregano, olive oil and a touch of red wine vinegar

Santa Teresa

Santa Teresa

$8.50

Romaine lettuce, red onions, and goat cheese, tossed with a Dijon vinaigrette and topped with roasted red peppers

Gluten Free Chicken

GF Chicken Spiedini Garozzo

$28.00

Marinated chicken breast lightly rolled in gluten free coating, skewered and charbroiled. Served in Amogio sauce: a blend of lemon juice, olive oil, garlic and Italian herbs, with a side of gluten free pasta and Maggie's vegetarian Sugo

GF Chicken Spiedini Samantha

GF Chicken Spiedini Samantha

$28.00

Marinated chicken breast lightly rolled in gluten free coating, skewered and charbroiled. Served with artichoke hearts, in a creamy Alfredo sauce over a bed of gluten free pasta

GF Atkins Chicken Spiedini

$28.00

Marinated chicken breast lightly rolled in gluten free coating, skewered and charbroiled. Served with prosciutto ham, spinach and artichoke hearts in an Alfredo sauce

GF Chicken Spiedini Georgio

$28.00

Marinated chicken breast lightly rolled in gluten free coating, skewered and charbroiled. Served topped with crushed tomatoes, spinach, garlic and basil over gluten free pasta

GF Mike's Diet Chicken

GF Mike's Diet Chicken

$23.50

Grilled and topped with shrimp, crushed tomatoes, spinach, garlic and basil

GF Chicken Carbonara

GF Chicken Carbonara

$24.00

Grilled with parmesan cheese, prosciutto ham, spinach and artichoke hearts topped with carbonara sauce

Gluten Free Beef

GF Beef Spiedini Pereira

GF Beef Spiedini Pereira

$35.00

Beef tenderloin rolled in gluten free coating and topped with our Amogio sauce. Served with gluten free pasta and Maggie's vegetarian Sugo

Gluten Free Seafood

Gluten Free Tilapia Alla Fresca

Gluten Free Tilapia Alla Fresca

$26.00

Lightly dusted with gluten free coating, grilled and topped with tomatoes, capers, oranges, celery, onions lemon & citrus sauce, and served with gluten free pasta in olive oil and garlic

Gluten Free Shrimp Spiedini Maggie

$36.00

Shrimp dusted in gluten free coating and served in a lemon butter sauce with a side of gluten free pasta in olive oil, butter and garlic sauce

Gluten Free Pasta

Gluten Free Pasta Con Broccoli Alla Balano

Gluten Free Pasta Con Broccoli Alla Balano

$22.00

Gluten free pasta, steamed broccoli, and sauteed mushrooms in a cheesy tomato sauce

Gluten Free Cavatelli Catania

Gluten Free Cavatelli Catania

$21.00

Gluten free pasta with sauteed mushrooms, red onions, red pepper and garlic in a crushed tomato sauce, topped with Romano cheese

Gluten Free Hill Special

$19.50

Gluten free pasta topped with Maggie's vegetarian Sugo

Gluten Free Pasta Alfio

$22.00

Gluten free pasta, topped with our creamy Alfredo sauce

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

526 Harrison St, Kansas City, MO 64106

Directions

Gallery
Garozzo's image
Garozzo's image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ragazza Food & Wine - Kansas City, MO
orange star4.6 • 1,040
4301 Main Street Kansas City, MO 64111
View restaurantnext
Dominic's Casual Italian
orange star4.4 • 347
6209 NW 63rd Ter Kansas City, MO 64151
View restaurantnext
Old Shawnee Pizza - Shawnee
orange star4.8 • 4,349
6000 Rogers Rd. Shawnee, KS 66203
View restaurantnext
Garozzo's Overland Park
orange star4.2 • 823
9950 COLLEGE BLVD OVERLAND PARK, KS 66210
View restaurantnext
Old Shawnee Pizza - Lenexa
orange starNo Reviews
19617 W. 101 St. Lenexa, KS 66220
View restaurantnext
Giambalvo's Wood Fired Pizza & Pasta
orange starNo Reviews
751 Watson Drive Suite H Kearney, MO 64060
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Kansas City

Mission Taco Joint - East Crossroads
orange star4.4 • 2,631
409 E 18TH ST KANSAS CITY, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Grinders - 417 E 18th St
orange star4.3 • 2,593
417 E 18th St Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
GRINDER'S KC VENUE - 417 E 18th ST
orange star4.3 • 2,593
417 E 18th ST Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Taps on Main
orange star4.5 • 690
1715 Main Street Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
City Barrel Brewery + Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 504
1740 Holmes St. Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
The Blue Line
orange star4.2 • 465
529 Walnut St Kansas City, MO 64106
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kansas City
Central Business District
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Brookside
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Westport
review star
No reviews yet
Waldo
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Volker
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Rivermarket
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Country Club Plaza
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston