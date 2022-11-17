- Home
Garozzo's Downtown
1,400 Reviews
$$
526 Harrison St
Kansas City, MO 64106
Order Again
Family Style Dinner for 2
Chicken Spiedini For 2 (Ready to Eat)
Our Signature Dish: Marinated chicken breast rolled in Italian bread crumbs skewered and broiled. Served with house salad, pasta and Italian bread
Cavatelli Shrimp Alfredo for 2 (Ready to Eat)
Shell pasta tossed with sauteed shrimp and Alfredo sauce. Served with House salad and sliced Italian bread & butter
Vodka Rigatoni for 2 (Ready to Eat)
Pasta in served in vodka sauce with homemade Meatballs or Italian Sausage. Served with House Salad and sliced Italian bread and butter
Chicken Parmigiano for 2 (Ready to Eat)
Breaded Chicken Breast, fried, topped with Maggie's Sugo and Fontina Cheese. Served with Pasta in Maggie's Sugo. Served with House Salad and sliced Italian bread and butter
3 Way Pasta for 2 (Ready to Eat)
Spaghetti, Mostaccioli, and Meat Ravioli topped with Maggie's Sugo and Provel cheese, with choice of Meatballs or Italian Sausage. Served with House Salad and sliced Italian bread and butter
Cavatelli Catania for 2 (Ready to Eat)
Sauteed mushrooms, red onion, red pepper, tomatos and garlic in Maggie's Sugo, with Romano cheese and choice of Meatballs or Italian Sausage. Served with House Salad and sliced Italian bread and butter
Family Style Dinner for 4
Chicken Spiedini Meal for 4 (Ready to Eat)
Our Signature Dish: Marinated chicken breast rolled in Italian bread crumbs skewered and broiled. Served with house salad, pasta and Italian bread
Cavatelli Shrimp Alfredo for 4 (Ready to Eat)
Shell pasta tossed with sauteed shrimp and Alfredo sauce. Served with House Salad and sliced Italian bread & butter
Vodka Rigatoni for 4 (Ready to Eat)
Pasta in served in vodka sauce with homemade Meatballs or Italian Sausage. Served with House Salad and sliced Italian bread and butter
Chicken Parmigiano for 4 (Ready to Eat)
Breaded Chicken Breast, fried, topped with Maggie's Sugo and Fontina Cheese. Served with Pasta in Maggie's Sugo. Served with House Salad and sliced Italian bread and butter
3 Way Pasta for 4 (Ready to Eat)
Spaghetti, Mostaccioli, and Meat Ravioli topped with Maggie's Sugo and Provel cheese, with choice of Meatballs or Italian Sausage. Served with House Salad and sliced Italian bread and butter
Cavatelli Catania for 4 (Ready to Eat)
Sauteed mushrooms, red onion, red pepper, tomatos and garlic in Maggie's Sugo, with Romano cheese and choice of Meatballs or Italian Sausage. Served with House Salad and sliced Italian bread and butter
Red
Cusumano, Nero d' Avola
Full of jammy, ripe fruit and black spice notes, leading to a refreshing, well-rounded finish
Stemmari Feudo Arancio, Pinot Noir
Dry, with a structure of delicate tannins, balanced by a pleasing acidity and a fruity taste on the palate
Garozzo's Cellars Chianti Classico
Our private label Chianti exclusively bottled for Garozzo's
Manzone, Barbera d' Alba
Good acidity-extract balance and great persistence with red currant and prune notes
Louis Martini, Cabernet Sauvignon
Full-bodied and mouth-coating feel on the palate leads to a long, graceful finish with tones of intense fruit, dried herbs and cedar
Prisoner
Enticing aromas of bing cherry, dark chocolate, and roasted fig, with flavors of ripe raspberry, boysenberry, pomegranate, and vanilla
White, Rose and Sparkling
Selbach Riesling
Lightly sweet and delicious fruit flavors meld together in this classic example of Mosel Riesling
Tiziano Pinot Grigio
Tropical fruit nose with a base of ripe acidity. Elegant and refreshing, this medium-bodied, fruit forward style wine offers the perfect crisp and fruity balance
Ferrari-Carano, Fume Blanc
Delicious aromas and flavors of grapefruit, lemon grass, lychee, pear, citrus, orange blossom, peach and a touch of minerality
Riondo, Prosecco
While delicate and fruity on the palate, this prosecco is the perfect choice to either sip by itself or mix to make a bubbly cocktail
Cocktails for 2
Limoncellotini
House made Limoncello, Sobieski Raspberry Vodka & lemon twists
Sophia Loren
Sobieski vodka, Malibu Rum, cranberry juice, pineapple juice, & cherries
Sangria
House made special recipe. Available in either Red or White
Italian Margarita
Tequila, DiSaronno Amaretto, sweet & sour with a splash of orange juice
Cafe Garozzo
Double strength decaf, cream, cinnamon sticks, lemon peel, cloves and 3 secret liqueurs
Chairman of the Board
Tito's Vodka, dirty with choice of bleu cheese or garlic stuffed olives
Appetizers
Stuffed Artichoke
Fresh artichoke stuffed with Italian bread crumbs and garlic butter
Sicilian Stuffed Artichoke
A fresh artichoke stuffed with shrimp, prosciutto, Italian bread crumbs, garlic butter and melted provolone cheese
Sicilian Garlic Dip
Special dip consisting of olive oil, garlic, fresh basil, herbs and spices and Romano Cheese
Toasted Ravioli
Choice of meat, cheese or a combination served with Maggie's Sugo
Meatballs With Provolone
2 Homemade Sicilian Meatballs served in Maggie's Sugo with melted provolone cheese
Mozzarella Fritti
Breaded mozzarella, deep fried and served with Maggie's Sugo and romano cheese
Garlic Cheese Bread
4 pieces of Garozzos bread, toasted with butter garlic and cheese
Ricotta Cheese Ravioli
Home-made ricotta stuffed raviolis in a creamy pesto sauce
Truffle Ravioli
Two homemade raviolis stuffed with white truffles, porcini mushrooms and ricotta cheese, finished in a butter sage and onion sauce, topped with parmesan cheese
Calamari Fritti
Fried Calamari dusted with seasoned flour served with Maggie's sugo and scampi sauce
Baked Cannelloni
Tubular pasta filled with beef, chicken, veal and spinach, served in tomato cream sauce
Salads
House Salad
Iceberg and romaine lettuce tossed with crushed artichoke hearts, red onion and pimentos in red wine vinegar and olive oil with Parmigiano
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce with homemade Caesar dressing parmigiano and croutons
Wedge Salad
A wedge of iceberg lettuce with diced tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, prosciutto and hard-boiled egg, served in a creamy parmigiano dressing
Lombardo Salad
Sicilian style tomato salad with red onions, basil, oregano, olive oil and red wine vinegar
Santa Teresa Salad
Romaine lettuce, red onions, and goat cheese, tossed with a dijon vinaigrette and topped with roasted red peppers
Chicken Spiedini
Garozzo
Marinated chicken breast rolled in Italian bread crumbs skewered broiled. Served in amogio, a blend of olive oil, garlic, lemon juice and herbs
Samantha
Marinated Chicken breast rolled in Italian bread crumbs skewered and broiled. Served over fettuccine with artichoke hearts in alfredo sauce
Gabriella
Marinated Chicken breast rolled in Italian bread crumbs skewered and broiled. Served over fettuccine in a spicy diablo sauce
Georgio
Marinated Chicken breast rolled in Italian bread crumbs skewered and broiled. Served with crushed tomatoes, basil, garlic, spinach and olive oil over angel hair with romano cheese
Specialita Della Casa
Gnocchi
Homemade Italian potato dumpling pasta served with choice of vodka sauce or pesto cream sauce
Mike's Diet Chicken
Grilled and topped with shrimp, crushed tomatoes, spinach, garlic and basil
Chicken Carbonara
Grilled with parmigiano cheese, prosciutto ham, spinach and artichoke hearts topped with carbonara sauce (gluten-free, not served with pasta)
Frankie's Chicken
Lightly breaded, grilled & topped with provolone cheese, sauteed shrimp and a white wine dijon cream sauce with onions and peas. Served with linguine in olive oil and garlic
Eggplant Parmigiano
Lightly breaded, crispy and topped with Fontina cheese and Maggie's Sugo
Chicken Vincenzo
Lightly breaded, crispy and topped with fontina cheese with sauteed mushrooms, garlic and onions and finished in a spicy cognac cream reduction. Served with linguine in olive oil and garlic
Pesce
Shrimp Spiedini Maggie
Lightly breaded, skewered, grilled and topped with garlic lemon butter sauce, served with linguine in olive oil and garlic
Tilapia Alla Fresca
Lightly breaded, grilled and topped with diced tomatoes, capers, oranges, celery, red onion, lemon and olive oil served with linguine in light tomato sauce
Salmon Alla Spinaci Con Pesto
Fresh 8oz. filet grilled with cavatelli in tomato cream sauce with clams, spinach, pesto and toasted pine nuts
Linguine Frutti Di Mare
Clams, shrimp, scallops, tomatoes and mushrooms in a light bechamel sauce
Seafood Ravioli Mario
Filled with shrimp, scallops and lobster in a sherry wine sauce with roasted tomatoes, peas and fresh herbs with romano cheese
Vitello
Veal Garozzo
Sauteed with mushrooms, capers and black olives in a lemon butter sauce
Veal Parmigiano
Breaded and sauteed in Maggie's Sugo and melted fontina cheese
Veal Saltimbocca
Sauteed, baked and topped with prosciutto, sage and melted fontina cheese in a brown wine sauce
Veal Spiedini Sophia Marie
Rolled in bread crumbs, salami, fontina cheese, pine nuts, tomatoes and red onions then grilled and topped with amogio or marsala sauce with sauteed mushrooms
Carne
Beef Spiedini Georgio
Beef tenderloin Spiedini. Served with crushed tomatoes, basil, garlic, spinach and olive oil over angel hair with romano cheese
Beef Spiedini Pereira
Beef tenderloin spiedini served in our signature Amogio sauce
Bistecca Canzoneri
Two 4oz. beef tenderloin medallions grilled and topped with provolone, two jumbo shrimp, mushrooms, red peppers and basil in white wine lemon butter sauce
Bistecca Modiga
Two 4oz. beef tenderloin medallions lightly breaded, grilled, topped with provolone cheese, sauteed mushrooms and a white wine lemon butter sauce
Bistecca Salerno
8 oz. filet mignon with sauteed mushrooms, garlic and onions, topped with goat cheese and finished in a spicy cognac cream reduciton
Pasta
Baked Lasagna
Layered with Italian sausage, beef, ricotta cheese and Maggie's sugo, topped with provolone cheese
Cannelloni
Tubular pasta filled with beef, chicken, veal and spinach, served in tomato cream sauce
Capelli D'Angelo
Angel hair pasta with crushed tomaotes, garlic, basil and olive oil, topped with romano cheese
Cavatelli Catania
Sauteed mushrooms red onions, red pepper and garlic in a crushed tomato sauce topped with romano cheese
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta served in a creamy alfredo sacue
Hill Special
Your choice of pasta with Maggie's sugo and meatballs or Italian sausage
Linguine Alla Frutti Di Mare
Clams, shrimp, scallops, tomatoes and mushrooms in a light bechamel sauce
Manicotti
Tubular pasta filled with ricotta cheese, served in tomato cream sauce
Pasta Con Broccoli Alla Balano
Steamed broccoli and sauteed mushrooms in tomato cream sauce tossed with parmigiano cheese
Penne Victoria
Sautéed with red onions, prosciutto, capers and fresh basil in tomato cream sauce finished with romano cheese
Ravioli
Your choice of Meat, Cheese or a combination of both served in Maggie's sugo
Rigatoni Angela
Beef tenderloin tips sauteed with green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, garlic and touch of marsala wine sauce topped with romano cheese
Rigatoni Canzoneri
Sauteed prosciutto, peas and mushrooms served in tomato cream sacue
Seafood Ravioli Mario
Filled with shrimp, scallops and lobster in a sherry wine sauce with roasted tomatoes, peas and fresh herbs with romano cheesse
Tortelloni Gina
Stuffed with chicken and prosciutto served with mushrooms and peas in alfredo sauce
Dessert
Cannoli
Light pastry shell filled with sweet ricotta, almonds, chocolate chips and diced cherries
Chocolate Mousse Cake
Chocolate cookie crumb crust layered with fudge, chocolate and white chocolate mousses
Limoncello Cake
Layered with mascarpone and topped with white chocolate shavings and raspberry sauce
Tiramisu
Lady fingers soaked in espresso, layered with mascarpone, topped with cocoa powder
Torte Di Ricotta Con Frogole
Italian ricotta cheesecake topped with baby wild strawberries
Turtle Cheesecake
Graham cracker crust layered with fudge, New York style cheese cake, caramel and pecans
Gluten Free Appetizer
Gluten Free Salad
House Salad
Iceberg, romaine lettuce, pimentos, crushed artichoke hearts, red onion, in red wine vinegar and olive oil with Parmigiano
Caesar Salad no Croutons
Romaine lettuce with homemade Caesar dressing and Romano
Wedge Salad
A wedge of iceberg lettuce with diced tomatoes, Gorgonzola cheese, prosciutto, and hardboiled egg, served in a creamy parmesan dressing
Lombardo Salad
Sicilian style tomatoes with red onion, basil, oregano, olive oil and a touch of red wine vinegar
Santa Teresa
Romaine lettuce, red onions, and goat cheese, tossed with a Dijon vinaigrette and topped with roasted red peppers
Gluten Free Chicken
GF Chicken Spiedini Garozzo
Marinated chicken breast lightly rolled in gluten free coating, skewered and charbroiled. Served in Amogio sauce: a blend of lemon juice, olive oil, garlic and Italian herbs, with a side of gluten free pasta and Maggie's vegetarian Sugo
GF Chicken Spiedini Samantha
Marinated chicken breast lightly rolled in gluten free coating, skewered and charbroiled. Served with artichoke hearts, in a creamy Alfredo sauce over a bed of gluten free pasta
GF Atkins Chicken Spiedini
Marinated chicken breast lightly rolled in gluten free coating, skewered and charbroiled. Served with prosciutto ham, spinach and artichoke hearts in an Alfredo sauce
GF Chicken Spiedini Georgio
Marinated chicken breast lightly rolled in gluten free coating, skewered and charbroiled. Served topped with crushed tomatoes, spinach, garlic and basil over gluten free pasta
GF Mike's Diet Chicken
Grilled and topped with shrimp, crushed tomatoes, spinach, garlic and basil
GF Chicken Carbonara
Grilled with parmesan cheese, prosciutto ham, spinach and artichoke hearts topped with carbonara sauce
Gluten Free Beef
Gluten Free Seafood
Gluten Free Tilapia Alla Fresca
Lightly dusted with gluten free coating, grilled and topped with tomatoes, capers, oranges, celery, onions lemon & citrus sauce, and served with gluten free pasta in olive oil and garlic
Gluten Free Shrimp Spiedini Maggie
Shrimp dusted in gluten free coating and served in a lemon butter sauce with a side of gluten free pasta in olive oil, butter and garlic sauce
Gluten Free Pasta
Gluten Free Pasta Con Broccoli Alla Balano
Gluten free pasta, steamed broccoli, and sauteed mushrooms in a cheesy tomato sauce
Gluten Free Cavatelli Catania
Gluten free pasta with sauteed mushrooms, red onions, red pepper and garlic in a crushed tomato sauce, topped with Romano cheese
Gluten Free Hill Special
Gluten free pasta topped with Maggie's vegetarian Sugo
Gluten Free Pasta Alfio
Gluten free pasta, topped with our creamy Alfredo sauce
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
526 Harrison St, Kansas City, MO 64106