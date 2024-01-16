Garcia's Mexican Food Restaurant- Schertz
3820 Farm to Market Road 3009
Schertz, TX 78154
BREAKFAST*
Breakfast Tacos (Deep Copy)
- BREAKFAST TACOS$2.25
Pick any of the two following ingredients.
- MIGAS TACO$2.50
Eggs mixed with corn tortillas.
- MIGAS NORTENAS TACO$2.95
MIgas with onions, tomatoes, & serrano peppers.
- MEXICANA TACO$2.95
Eggs mixed with onions, tomatoes and serrano peppers.
- Veggie Taco$2.95
Grilled zuchinni, yellow squash and carrots
BREAKFAST PLATES (Deep Copy)
- RANCHERO OMELET$8.95
Two egg omelet topped with Ranchero sauce.
- MEXICAN OMELET$9.50
Two egg omelet, onions, tomatoes and serrano peppers.
- HUEVOS RANCHEROS$8.50
Two eggs cooked to order topped with Ranchero sauce.
- MIGAS PLATE$8.25
Two scrambled eggs mixed with corn tortillas.
- MIGAS NORTENAS PLATE$8.95
Two scrambled eggs mixed with corn tortillas, onions, tomatoes, and serrano peppers.
- TWO EGG PLATE$8.00
- HUEVOS A LA MEXICANA$8.95
Two eggs scrambled cooked with onions, tomatoes and serrano peppers.
- VEGGIE OMELET$9.50
Two egg omelet with zuchinni, yellow squash and carrots
MENUDO (Deep Copy)
BREAKFAST SPECIALTIES (Deep Copy)
- STEAK & EGGS$17.25
8oz ribeye steak served with two eggs, fried potatoes refried beans & toast.
- PORK CHOP BREAKFAST$14.25
Two Pork chops, two eggs, beans, and fried potatoes.
- CHICKEN FRIED STEAK BREAKFAST$11.75
Served with two eggs, fried potatoes, covered with country gravy and toast.
- PANCAKE BREAKFAST PLATE$10.75
Two delicious pancakes, two eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage.
- BISCUITS AND GRAVY$8.99
Two eggs with two biscuits covered with country gravy.
- CHORIZO AND EGG PLATE$8.50
Two eggs mixed with Chorizo Mexicano. Served with fried potatoes and refried beans.
- BARBOCOA BREAKFAST$12.50
Barbocoa, two eggs, beans and fried potatoes
CHILDRENS BREAKFAST (Deep Copy)
A LA CARTE BRKFAST (Deep Copy)
MAIN MENU*
APPETIZERS *
- CHILE CON QUESO-Small$4.75
- CHILE CON QUESO-Large$8.00
- GROUND BEEF CHILE CON QUESO- Small$7.50
- GROUND BEEF CHILE CON QUESO-Large$9.50
- GARCIA'S CHILE CON QUESO-Small$7.25
A delicious blend of queso mixed with sausage and pico de gallo.
- GARCIA'S CHILE CON QUESO-Large$9.25
A delicious blend of queso mixed with sausage and pico de gallo.
- GUACAMOLE-Small$5.00
- GUACAMOLE-Large$9.75
- BEAN AND CHEESE NACHOS (6)$7.00
Tostada topped with refried beans and cheese
- NACHOS SUPREME$8.50
Tostada topped with refried beans and cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
- GARCIA'S NACHO GRANDE$10.00
Chips topped with refried beans, queso, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
- FAJITA NACHOS
Beef or Chicken tostadas topped with refried beans and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo. sour cream and guacamole
QUESADILLAS *
- BEEF QUESADILLAS HALF ORDER (4)$10.50
Fajita meat and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
- BEEF QUESADILLAS FULL ORDER (8)$15.00
Fajita meat and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
- CHICKEN QUESADILLAS HALF ORDER (4)$10.00
Fajita meat and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
- CHICKEN QUESADILLAS FULL ORDER (8)$14.00
Fajita meat and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
- CHEESE QUESADILLAS HALF ORDER (4)$8.25
Fajita meat and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
- CHEESE QUESADILLAS FULL ORDER (8)$10.25
Monterey Jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
- VEGGIE QUESADILLAS HALF ORDER (4)$9.25
Grilled zucchini, yellow squash, carrots and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
- VEGGIE QUESADILLAS FULL ORDER (8)$11.25
Grilled zucchini, yellow squash, carrots and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
- SHRIMP QUESADILLAS HALF ORDER (4)$10.50
Fajita meat and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
- SHRIMP QUESADILLAS FULL ORDER (8)$15.00
Fajita meat and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
DINNERS *
- BEAN FIDEO PLATE$8.25
Served with two tortillas
- BEEF CHALUPA DINNER$10.70
Two ground beef chalupas served with rice and beans
- CHALUPA DINNER$9.25
Two bean chalupas served with rice and beans.
- CHICKEN CHALUPA DINNER$10.75
Two shredded chicken chalupas served with rice and beans.
- GUACAMOLE CHALUPA DINNER$10.75
Two guacamole chalupas served with rice and beans.
- BEEF FAJITA CHALUPAS$15.25
- CHICKEN FAJITA CHALUPA$13.50
- FIESTA PLATE$10.75
One cheese enchilada, chalupa and a flauta. Served with rice, sour cream and guacamole
- FLAUTA PLATE$10.75
Three crispy rolled corn tortillas filled with beef or chicken. Served with rice, beans, guacamole and sour cream.
- GARCI'AS MEXICAN DINNER$12.00
Cheese enchilada served with carne guisada, rice, beans and guacamole.
- GARCIA'S FIDEO LOCO BOWL$9.00
Served with frijoles a la charra and your choice of carne guisada or picadillo.
- MOM'S SPECIAL$8.75
Crispy ground beef taco, cheese enchilada and guacamole.
- PICADILLO DINNER$9.75
Served with with fideo, frioles a la charra and a garnish salad.
- TACO DINNER$9.75
Two chicken or beef tacos served with rice and beans.
- TAMALE DINNER$9.75
( 3 ) Tamales with enchilada gravy served with rice and beans.
- .40 Tortilla$0.40
ENCHILADAS *
- ENCHILADA DINNER$11.25
Chicken, Ground beef or Cheese enchiladas topped with a red enchilada sauce.
- CHIPOTLE ENCHILADAS$11.25
Chicken enchiladas topped with chipotle pepper cream sauce.
- CILANTRO ENCHILADAS$11.25
Chicken enchiladas topped with a delicious cilantro cream sauce.
- GREEN CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$11.25
Chicken enchiladas topped with green tomatillo sauce.
- MUSHROOM ENCHILADAS$11.25
Chicken enchiladas topped with a creamy mushroom sauce.
- CHICKEN RANCHERAS$11.25
Chicken enchiladas topped with Ranchera sauce and Monterey Jack cheese.
- SOUR CREAM ENCHILADAS$11.25
Chicken enchiladas topped with sour cream sauce and Monterey jack cheese.
- SPINACH ENCHILADAS$11.25
Blend of spinach, artichokes and Monterey Jack cheese