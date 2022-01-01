Garrido's Bistro

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Venezuelan Pabellon
Churros Delicia
Side - Tajadas (Sweet Plantains)

Specials

Magnified Venezuelan Pabellon

Magnified Venezuelan Pabellon

$24.00

Choice of Protein, Rice, Black Beans, and Tajadas (sweet plantains). Magnified by the addition of fresh sliced Avocado, hard-boiled eggs, and toasted Latin Cheese. MMM MMM This is everyone's favorite!

Fiesta Nachos ***NEW!

$14.50

Corn Chips, melted Cheddar, ground Beef, stewed Black Beans, Guasacaca (Venezuelan Guacamole) on the side, and Pico de Gallo (Salsa) on the side.

Appetizers

Paula's Dream Salad

$14.00

Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Bell Pepper, crumbled Goat cheese, Cranberry, crushed Nougatine (caramelized assorted tree nuts), Passion Fruit - Moscato Candoni Vinaigrette on the side.

Romaine Caesar Salad

$12.50

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan, & Famous Garrido’s Caesar Dressing on the side.

Kale, Caesar! Salad

$12.50

Shredded Kale, Croutons, Parmesan, & Famous Garrido’s Caesar Dressing on the side.

Fiesta Nachos ***NEW!

$14.50

Corn Chips, melted Cheddar, ground Beef, stewed Black Beans, Guasacaca (Venezuelan Guacamole) on the side, and Pico de Gallo (Salsa) on the side.

"The Best" Garlic Bread

$5.00

Five long slices of French Baguette bread, dressed with tomato & oregano infused olive oil, fresh garlic, and Parmesan cheese. Toasted to crisp perfection.

Panchos (Plantain Chip Nachos) [SEASONAL]

Original Panchos (Plantain Chip Nachos)

Original Panchos (Plantain Chip Nachos)

$16.50

Housemade Plantain Chips, Melted Cheddar, Ground Beef, Pico de Gallo (Salsa), Guasacaca (Venezuelan Guacamole).

Vegetarian Panchos

$15.50

Housemade Plantain Chips, Melted Cheddar, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo (Salsa), Guasacaca (Venezuelan Guacamole).

Custom Panchos

$6.50

Customize your Plantain Chip Nachos! We know everything sounds delicious, but we suggest adding no more than 5 ingredients, so it fits in the container :-)

Loaded Fries

French Cut Fries, loaded with the best Melted Cheddar and fresh ingredients. If you need to customize your Loaded Fries, please order using the "Custom Loaded Fries" option.
Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$15.50

French-Cut Fries, Melted Cheddar, Ground Beef, Bacon, Guasacaca (Venezuelan Guacamole) on the side.

Vegetarian Loaded Fries

$14.50

French-Cut Fries, Melted Cheddar, Black Beans, Guasacaca (Venezuelan Guacamole) on the side.

Custom Loaded Fries

$4.50

Create the Loaded Fries of your dreams! We know everything sounds delicious, but we suggest adding no more than 4 ingredients, so it fits in the container :-)

Signature Entrees - Seafood

Moqueca Shrimp

Moqueca Shrimp

$25.50

Brazilian Stew of Shrimp, Garlic, Onions, Red Bell Pepper, Coconut, and Lime. Chose one (1) side.

Spanish Seafood Paella

Spanish Seafood Paella

$38.00

Like in Valencia, Spain! Saffron-rice cooked with chicken stock, Shrimp, Scallops, Calamari, Mussels, Octopus, and drizzled with Extra-Virgin Olive Oil.

Seared Salmon

$27.00

6 oz. Salmon fillet pan seared. Served with two (2) sides of your choice.

Shrimp Salpicon (Tropical Shrimp Ceviche) [COLD]

$25.50

Shrimp Ceviche, dressed with lime juice, cilantro, mango, onions, red bell pepper, and a hint of sriracha. Mild, flavorful, refreshing! Served with Garlicky Tostones (twice-fried plantains).

Seafood Pasta. *** IT'S BACK!!!

Seafood Pasta. *** IT'S BACK!!!

$29.50

Fettuccine, Housemade Nonna-Style Marinara, Shrimp, Scallops, Calamari, Green-Lip Mussels, Octopus, and Basil Pesto.

Shrimp Alfredo ***IT'S BACK!!!

$25.50

Fettuccine, Shrimp (12), Cream, Garlic, Onions, Parmesan.

Casablanca Seafood *** IT'S BACK!!!

Casablanca Seafood *** IT'S BACK!!!

$29.50

Shrimp, Calamari, Scallops, Mussels, Octopus, Summer Vegetables, Berber Spice Mix (30+ spices). Served with Yellow Rice.

Signature Entrees - Beef & Chicken

Lomo Saltado, Cremini Chicken, and more
Steak Picado (Dominican-Style Steak & Kidney Beans)

Steak Picado (Dominican-Style Steak & Kidney Beans)

$27.50

8-Oz. Steak strips sauteed with Kidney Beans, Red Bell Pepper & Onions, and seasoned with Latino spices. Served with Garlicky Tostones (twice-fried plantains) and Guasacaca (Venezuelan Guacamole).

Lomo Saltado (Peruvian Stir-Fry Steak)

Lomo Saltado (Peruvian Stir-Fry Steak)

$28.50

8-Oz. Steak strips, Tomato, Garlic, Onions, Peruvian Stir-Fry Pan Sauce. Served with one (1) side of your choice. The sauce includes Soy Sauce, please choose between regular and gluten-free.

Beef Stroganoff *** IT'S BACK!!!

$28.00

8-Oz. Steak* strips sautéed with Mushrooms, Garlic, Onions, and Cream Pan Sauce. Served with your choice of Fettuccine Noodles or Yellow Rice.

Quesadillas

Pulled Beef Quesadilla

$15.50

Venezuelan Pulled Beef, stewed with red bell pepper, tomato, garlic, and onions. Cheese Medley. Crispy Tortilla.

Chicken Sofrito Quesadilla

$14.50

Venezuelan Shredded Chicken Sofrito, stewed with red bell pepper, garlic, and onions. Cheese Medley. Crispy Tortilla.

Arepas (Venezuelan Sandwiches)

All our sandwiches are served on a traditional Venezuelan round corn flatbread called AREPA. If you need to customize your sandwich, please order using the "Custom Arepa" option.
Casino Royale Arepa

Casino Royale Arepa

$17.00

1/3-lb Sirloin Beef Burger, Guasacaca (Venezuelan Guacamole), Bacon, Latin Cheese, Tajadas (sweet plantains), Avocado, your choice of dressings.

Oh, Bean! Arepa

Oh, Bean! Arepa

$10.50

Black Bean Burger, Roasted Tomatoes, Tajadas (sweet plantains), Avocado, your choice of dressings.

Brunette Arepa

$13.50

Venezuelan Pulled Beef, stewed with red bell pepper, tomato, garlic, and onions. Latin cheese. Your choice of dressings.

Chicken Sofrito Arepa

$13.50

Venezuelan Shredded Chicken Sofrito, stewed with red bell pepper, garlic, and onions. Sliced Cheddar cheese. Your choice of dressings.

Mermaid Arepa

$12.00

Sautéed Shrimp with garlic and onions, your choice of dressings.

Capresa Arepa

$7.50

Latin Cheese, Roasted Tomatoes, Basil Pesto on the side, your choice of dressings.

Bombshell Arepa **It's back!**

$10.00

Mild Chorizo (Pork Sausage), Cheddar, Bacon, Guasacaca (Venezuelan Guacamole. Your choice of dressings.

Napoleon Arepa

$13.50

1/3-lb Sirloin Beef Burger, Bacon, Cheddar, Sautéed Mushrooms, your choice of dressings.

Bacon Cheeseburger Arepa

$9.50

1/3-lb Sirloin Beef Burger, Bacon, Cheddar, your choice of dressings.

Custom Arepa

$2.50

Build it like a true Venezuelan! With your favorite ingredients and dressings. We recommend no more than 5 ingredients, otherwise they get too big to bite :-)

WonderWraps (Our better version of Crunchwraps)

Steak Strips WonderWrap ***NEW!

Steak Strips WonderWrap ***NEW!

$19.50

Steak strips sautéed with garlic & green onion. Cheese Medley. Crispy Tortilla.

Beef WonderWrap

Beef WonderWrap

$16.50

Venezuelan Pulled Beef, stewed with red bell pepper, tomato, garlic, and onions. Cheese Medley. Crispy Tortilla.

Chicken WonderWrap

$15.50

Shredded Chicken Sofrito, stewed with red bell pepper, garlic, and onions. Cheese Medley. Crispy Tortilla.

Shrimp WonderWrap

$18.50

8 Shrimp sautéed with garlic & onion. Cheese Medley. Crispy Tortilla.

Housemade Mac & Cheese

Enjoy our full portion Mac & Cheese, a delicious medley of Cheddar, Mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese, melted and tossed with macaroni noodles. If you need to customize your Mac&Cheese, please order using the "Custom Mac&Cheese" option.
Southern Mac

Southern Mac

$18.00

Mac&Cheese, choice of Pulled Beef or Shredded Chicken Sofrito, BBQ.

Steak & Mushroom Mac&Cheese

$27.50

Mac&Cheese, Mushrooms and Steak sautéed with garlic and onions.

Plain Mac&Cheese

Plain Mac&Cheese

$10.50

Enjoy our full portion Macaroni & Cheese, a delicious medley of Cheddar, Mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese, melted and tossed with macaroni noodles. If you need to customize your Mac&Cheese, please order using the "Custom Mac&Cheese" option.

Custom Mac&Cheese

$10.50

Create the best Mac&Cheese ever! We know everything sounds delicious, but we suggest adding no more than 4 ingredients, so it fits in the container :-)

Garrido's Bowls

Our famous Pepito Bowls! Healthy and delicious. If you want to customize any of the bowls, please use the "Custom Bowl" option.
Venezuelan Pabellon

Venezuelan Pabellon

$18.50

Choice of Pulled Beef or Shredded Chicken Sofrito, Rice, Black Beans, and Tajadas (sweet plantains).

Magnified Venezuelan Pabellon

Magnified Venezuelan Pabellon

$24.00

Choice of Protein, Rice, Black Beans, and Tajadas (sweet plantains). Magnified by the addition of fresh sliced Avocado, hard-boiled eggs, and toasted Latin Cheese. MMM MMM This is everyone's favorite!

Los Roques

$18.50

Rice, Sautéed Shrimp, Kale, Avocado, Vanessa's Sriracha.

El Guapo

El Guapo

$16.00

Rice, choice of Pulled Beef or Shredded Chicken Sofrito, BBQ, Melted Cheddar, 2 Hard-Boiled Eggs.

Avila

$17.50

Rice, Shredded Chicken Sofrito, Sautéed Mushrooms, 2 Hard-Boiled Eggs, Cilantro-Lime Dressing.

Angel Falls

Angel Falls

$15.00

Black Beans, Kale, Pico de Gallo (Salsa), Avocado, 2 Hard-Boiled Eggs, Cilantro-Lime Dressing.

Custom Bowl

Custom Bowl

Create the bowl that will fuel your day!

Specialty Desserts

Looking for something sweet?

Churros Delicia

$7.00

Cinnamon-sugar covered sweet dough fritters, served with Nutella for dipping. The serving comes with 8 pieces, about 4" long each.

Passion Fruit Mousse

$7.00Out of stock

Airy, creamy, and refreshing passion fruit mousse made by our talented Chefs. Gluten-Free.

Strawberry Nutella Sundae ***NEW!

Strawberry Nutella Sundae ***NEW!

$9.50

The best Vanilla Soft Serve with the flavor topping of your preference: fresh Berries, fresh Mango, Cajeta Toasted Caramel. Add peanuts, or not.

Cajeta Tres Leches Cake

$10.50

Pillowy white cake, soaked in "Tres Leches" (Three Milks) mixture, Cajeta Dulce de Leche (South American toasted Caramel). Topped with Whipped Cream and a dusting of Cinnamon.

Bistro Chocolate Volcano

Bistro Chocolate Volcano

$12.50Out of stock

Moist chocolate cake with molten dark chocolate center, served warm, accompanied by Garrido's Creamiest Soft Serve Vanilla ice cream on the side.

Chocolate Mousse

$7.00Out of stock

Our talented Chefs make an airy, creamy, delectable chocolate mousse. Gluten-Free.

Pistacchio Ricotta Cake

$10.50

30-Towering Hot Cocoa

$30.00

Sides

Perfect complements to any meal!

Side - Stewed Lentils (Vegan) ***NEW!

$6.50

Side - Sweet Potato Fries **NEW!

$4.50

Small order of hand-cut sweet potato fries.

Side - Cucumber-Tomato Salad

$4.50

Cucumber, Tomato, Cilantro, Lime, Extra-Virgin Olive Oil.

Side - Sautéed Broccoli

$4.00

Broccoli, Garlic, Onions.

Side - Black Beans

$4.50

Black Beans stewed with Garlic, Onions, Tomato, Red Bell Pepper.

Side - Tajadas (Sweet Plantains)

$4.50

Fried slices of completely ripe plantain. Sweet and soft.

Side - Tostones (Twice-Fried Plantains)

$4.50

Mid-ripe plantain chunks, fried, smashed, and fried again. Thicker than chips but still crispy. Served with Garlic-Herb “Mojo” Dressing.

Side - Plantain Chips

$5.00

Thin and crispy slices of totally unripe plantain. Perfect for dipping!

Side - Pico de Gallo (Salsa)

$2.50

Tomato, Onion, Lime, Cilantro.

Side - Guasacaca (Venezuelan Guacamole)

$2.50

Avocado, Red Onion, Lime, Cilantro.

Side - Melted Cheddar

$2.50

Our housemade creamy melted Cheddar for dipping.

Side - Small French Fries

$3.00

Small order of Crispy French-Cut Fries.

Side - Large French Fries

$5.00

Large order of Crispy French-Cut Fries.

Side - Rice

$4.50

White long-grain rice, mixed with Green Peas, Corn Kernels, and Carrots.

Side - Arepa Bread

$2.50

Just the bun from our Venezuelan Sandwiches, 100% white corn.

Side - Ground Beef

$6.00

Ground Beef stewed with Garlic, Onions, Tomato, Red Bell Pepper.

Soft Drinks TO GO

Garrido’s Premium Lime Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Our own Arnold Palmer recipe, with premium black tea and lime.

Pop by the Can

$2.00

Curated Wine Cellar by the Bottle TO GO (21+ yrs. old)

[Red] Cabernet Sauvignon "Bonanza", Caymus Vineyards - California

[Red] Cabernet Sauvignon "Bonanza", Caymus Vineyards - California

$23.00

**Contains alcohol. Must be 21 years old or older to purchase and pick up.**

[Red] Malbec "Ruta 22", Mendoza - Argentina

[Red] Malbec "Ruta 22", Mendoza - Argentina

$14.00

**Contains alcohol. Must be 21 years old or older to purchase and pick up.**

[White] Albarino "Martin Codax" 2020, Rias Baixas - Spain

$19.00

**Contains alcohol. Must be 21 years old or older to purchase and pick up.**

[White] Pinot Grigio "Bollini" 2018, Italy

$20.00

**Contains alcohol. Must be 21 years old or older to purchase and pick up.**

[Sparkling] Prosecco "LaMarca", Italy (dry)

$19.00

**Contains alcohol. Must be 21 years old or older to purchase and pick up.**

[Sparkling] Moscato "Candoni", Italy (sweet)

$15.00

**Contains alcohol. Must be 21 years old or older to purchase and pick up.**

Free "Food" for the Soul

Adult Themed ‘“Food” for the Soul

Enjoy and share a Gospel-based cartoon story!

Kid Themed ‘“Food” for the Soul

Enjoy and share a Gospel-based cartoon story! Doubles as coloring book.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Venezuelan Latin flavor in every bite. Family-owned and operated since 2015! ***APRIL 2022: Dining Room temporarily closed. Currently Open for Carryout only. Extreme Shakes & Cocoas not available for Carryout.*** <<<Garrido's is a Christian family-owned business. With every carryout order, we include complementary Christian Gospel Booklets. Our faith compels us to share it with others, and we mean no disrespect. If you would prefer to refuse the Christian booklet, please let us know through the notes on your order.>>>

Website

Location

19605 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236

Directions

