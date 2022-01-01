Seafood
Latin American
Garrido's Bistro
995 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Venezuelan Latin flavor in every bite. Family-owned and operated since 2015! ***APRIL 2022: Dining Room temporarily closed. Currently Open for Carryout only. Extreme Shakes & Cocoas not available for Carryout.*** <<<Garrido's is a Christian family-owned business. With every carryout order, we include complementary Christian Gospel Booklets. Our faith compels us to share it with others, and we mean no disrespect. If you would prefer to refuse the Christian booklet, please let us know through the notes on your order.>>>
Location
19605 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Grosse Pointe Woods
The Original Pancake House - Grosse Pointe
4.7 • 690
20273 Mack Ave Grosse Pointe, MI 48236
View restaurant
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Grosse Pointe Woods
4.6 • 106
21110 Mack Ave Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
View restaurant
More near Grosse Pointe Woods