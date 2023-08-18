Restaurant info

Garrison Kitchen + Cocktails is the newest addition to the Old Metairie restaurant scene, located at 2928 Metairie Road. The restaurant will highlight New American Cuisine with a focus on seasonality. Guests can enjoy a variety of dining options, each with its own atmosphere. Garrison holds a 1.7-acre campus including a sophisticated indoor bar and dining scene, chef's counter dining in addition to casual outdoor dining. Private dinning options available.

