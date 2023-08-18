Outdoor

PARTY DRINK

Snack Pack

$7.00

cheddar cheese whiz, sesame crackers

Crispy Pork Belly

$11.00

chimichurri

French Fries

$7.00

roasted garlic + sherry vinegar aioli

Chickpea Salad

$8.00

grilled squash, pepperoncini, parsley

Tomato + Cucumber Salad

$8.00

marinated cucumbers, tomato, red onion, italian dressing

Caesar Salad

$14.00

romaine, crispy parmesan, white anchovy, lemon

Baby Kale + Arugula Salad

$11.00

ricotta salata, grapefruit vinaigrette

Onion Dip

$9.00

crunchy veg, potato chips, chives

Chicken Wings

$10.00

chili dust, ranch

Pigs in a Blanket

$14.00

housemade sausage, puff pastry, everything spice, whole grain mustard

Kebab

$9.00

beef, eggplant, peppers, mint

Meatballs

$13.00

smoked paprika, piperade, herb salad, olives

Shrimp Toast

$15.00

peanut romesco, holy trinity, radish

Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

fried chicken tender, split top bun, dill pickle tobasco mash aioli

Pork Cutlet Sandwich

$19.00

fried pork cutlet, arugula, pickled peppers, olives, pecorino, hot coppa, lemon

Chopped Cheese

$15.00

ground beef, cheddar cheese, dill pickle, dressed

Take-Away

$9.00

chocolate mousse topped with crunchies (pretzels, feuillentine, toasted black + white sesame seeds) Maldon salt

Open Food

$225.00

Open Drink

$840.00

Dessert

Black Forest Profiterole

$14.00

amarena cherries, milk chocolate mousse, dark chocolate ice cream

Coosh Coosh

$9.00

corn tres leches cake, corn on cob tres leches milk, yogurt whipped cream, coriander + lime corn flakes

Make A Mess

$14.00Out of stock

toasted milk anglaise, braised peaches, vanilla meringue, peach pit pastry cream

Napoleon PB&J

$14.00Out of stock

puff pastry, hazelnut +almond praline cream, Mississippi blueberries

Pudding Cup

$7.00Out of stock

milk chocolate mousse, salt + crunch

Key Lime Pie

$11.00

key lime, Swedish Pepparkakor cookies (gingerbread), vanilla bean whipped cream + candied ginger

Ice Cream Sandwich

$11.00Out of stock

rye + miso chocolate chip cookies, brown butter ice cream

Sorbet

$10.00

Covey Rise cantaloupe sorbet, compressed peaches, compressed sugar cube melon + yuzu tapioca

Milk Chocolate Mouse

$9.00Out of stock

sesame + pretzel crunch

Sour Peach

$12.00Out of stock

toasted coconut rice pudding, peach granita, tapioca

Bread Pudding

$8.00Out of stock

blueberry + vanilla mississippi blueberry coulis, toasted milk ice cream

Pannacotta

$12.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Tea

$2.00

Mocktail One

$12.00Out of stock

Mocktail Two

$12.00Out of stock

Mocktail Three

$12.00Out of stock

Mocktail Four

$12.00Out of stock

Mocktail Five

$12.00Out of stock

NA White Wine

$12.00Out of stock

NA Red Wine

$12.00Out of stock

Cold Brew

$4.00