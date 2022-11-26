Garrison City Beerworks

Finer Things Club 2023 Membership

$100.00 Out of stock

SOLD OUT---THANK YOU! Our 2023 FTC membership includes: Ability to fill our (2) 1L growlers, a custom 2023 FTC glass, onsite pours in our 19oz steins, 25% discount on food/beer on Mondays and a member-only party in November 2023! For filling of growlers, all fills must be pre-ordered online from the available drafts listed before we open for the day, and empty growlers must be brought to be swapped at pickup. PLEASE include the email you would like to use for communication in FTC at checkout!