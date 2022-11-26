Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Garrison City Beerworks

No reviews yet

455 Central Avenue

Dover, NH 03820

Popular Items

4-Pack Spindrift Lemonade
Blueprint O.G. - Growler Fill
Voices Carry - Growler Fill

Cans

4-Pack Spindrift Lemonade

4-Pack Spindrift Lemonade

$16.00

Gose – 4.9% ABV // bright lemonade, sour, tart // Additions: lemon, sea salt, coriander

4-Pack Neverending Circles: Pineapple

4-Pack Neverending Circles: Pineapple

$17.00

Fruited Lactose Sour – 4.5% ABV // pina colada, pineapple juice, vanilla cream // Additions: pineapple, vanilla, milk sugar

4-Pack Up From Below

4-Pack Up From Below

$16.00

Small IPA – 5.4% ABV // sticky orange marmalade, verdant, dank // Hops: Galaxy, Mosaic, Citra

4-Pack Hygge

4-Pack Hygge

$19.00

Imperial Belgian Stout – 9.5% ABV // oatmeal cookies, gingerbread, smooth chocolate // Additions: cinnamon, vanilla, nutmeg, chocolate

Merch

Hat - Patch Winter Beanie

Hat - Patch Winter Beanie

$24.00

Winter beanie with GCB logo patch

Hat - Winter Beanie

Hat - Winter Beanie

$24.00

Winter Beanies with brand lapel

Hat - Flat Brim Script

Hat - Flat Brim Script

$25.00

Five-panel adjustable canvas hat with script logo

Hat - Baseball Cap

Hat - Baseball Cap

$25.00
Hat - Five Panel Flat Brim

Hat - Five Panel Flat Brim

$25.00

Five Panel Runner-Style Hat with patch logo

Racerback Cropped Tank - Taco Pals

Racerback Cropped Tank - Taco Pals

$22.00

Racerback tanks with Taco Pals Circle Logo (nothing on back)

T-Shirt - Bubble Font Taco Pals

T-Shirt - Bubble Font Taco Pals

$24.00

T-Shirt with "Garrison City" in bubble font on the front, small taco pals logo on the upper back

T-Shirt - Circle Taco Pals

T-Shirt - Circle Taco Pals

$20.00

T-Shirt with Taco Pals Circle Logo

T-Shirt - Taco Pals

T-Shirt - Taco Pals

$20.00

T-Shirt with original Taco Pals logo

T-Shirt - Triangles

T-Shirt - Triangles

$20.00

T-Shirt with our stacked triangle logo

T-Shirt - Logo

T-Shirt - Logo

$20.00

T-Shirt with our GCB logo

Hoodie - Triangles

Hoodie - Triangles

$50.00

Chunky hooded sweatshirt with triangle design on the chest.

Zip-up Hoodie - Logo

Zip-up Hoodie - Logo

$50.00

Full-zip hoodie featuring GCB logos, front pockets, and thumb-holes.

Long Sleeve T-Shirt - Script

Long Sleeve T-Shirt - Script

$40.00

Heavy weight long sleeve tee with script logo.

Long Sleeve T-Shirt - Compass

Long Sleeve T-Shirt - Compass

$28.00

Long Sleeve T-Shirt with compass design on front, small logo on back

Crewneck Sweater - Taco Pals

Crewneck Sweater - Taco Pals

$40.00

Crewneck sweater with Taco Pals design

Sticker - Taco Pals

Sticker - Taco Pals

$2.00Out of stock
Decal - Triangles

Decal - Triangles

$3.50

Glassware

7th Anniversary Glassware

7th Anniversary Glassware

$8.00
Taco Pals Glassware

Taco Pals Glassware

$10.00

17oz glass

Glassware 16oz

Glassware 16oz

$8.00
Glassware 10oz - Previously Loved

Glassware 10oz - Previously Loved

$4.00

10oz (.3L) Willi Becher - PREVIOUSLY LOVED

NHBA Glass

$5.00

Membership

Finer Things Club 2023 Membership

Finer Things Club 2023 Membership

$100.00Out of stock

SOLD OUT---THANK YOU! Our 2023 FTC membership includes: Ability to fill our (2) 1L growlers, a custom 2023 FTC glass, onsite pours in our 19oz steins, 25% discount on food/beer on Mondays and a member-only party in November 2023! For filling of growlers, all fills must be pre-ordered online from the available drafts listed before we open for the day, and empty growlers must be brought to be swapped at pickup. PLEASE include the email you would like to use for communication in FTC at checkout!

Growler Fills (Finer Things Club Members ONLY)

PLEASE NOTE: Must be a FTC 2021 member. Clean, empty growlers must be brought to exchange for filled growlers. Please leave a comment/pickup time with your order so we can have fresh growlers ready for you.
Spindrift Lemonade - Growler Fill

Spindrift Lemonade - Growler Fill

$8.00

Gose – 4.9% ABV // bright lemonade, sour, tart // Additions: lemon, sea salt, coriander

Turning Tables - Growler Fill

Turning Tables - Growler Fill

$7.00

Belgian Table Beer –3.8% ABV // clove, vanilla spice, floral bouquet // Additions: wildflower honey, chamomile

Blueprint O.G. - Growler Fill

Blueprint O.G. - Growler Fill

$7.50

New England Pale Ale – 5.2% ABV // melon, crushed citrus // Hops: Citra

Voices Carry - Growler Fill

Voices Carry - Growler Fill

$8.50

American IPA - 6.5% ABV // lychee, pear, guava, fruit stripe gum // Hops: Idaho 7

Future Plans - Growler Fill

Future Plans - Growler Fill

$9.00

Lupo NEIPA - 7% ABV // white peach, mango, bright clementine // Hops: Lupo Citra, Eclipse, Pacifica

Prince of Pasta - Growler Fill

Prince of Pasta - Growler Fill

$8.00

Italian Pilsner - 5% ABV // fresh bread, spicy aroma, herbal, snappy // Hops: Saaz, Hallertau Blanc

Neverending Circles: Pineapple - Growler Fill

Neverending Circles: Pineapple - Growler Fill

$8.50

Fruited Lactose Sour – 4.5% ABV // pina colada, pineapple juice, vanilla cream // Additions: pineapple, vanilla, milk sugar

Up From Below - Growler Fill

Up From Below - Growler Fill

$8.00

Small IPA – 5.4% ABV // sticky orange marmalade, verdant, dank // Hops: Galaxy, Mosaic, Citra

Hygge - Growler Fill

Hygge - Growler Fill

$9.50

Imperial Belgian Stout – 9.5% ABV // oatmeal cookies, gingerbread, smooth chocolate // Additions: cinnamon, vanilla, nutmeg, chocolate

PRIVATE PARTIES

Chips & Salsa (~15 servings)

$46.00

Vida Tortilla chips | house salsa roja (med). Serves ~15 people.

House Guacamole (~15 servings)

$26.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Nanobrewery and Street Taco Kitchen located in downtown Dover, NH. We serve a constantly rotating selection of beers made in house by brewer Nicole Gray, focusing on New England-style beers in addition to Stouts, Lagers, sours and a slew of other unique styles. Our kitchen offers a lineup of creative street tacos prepared fresh on site.

Location

455 Central Avenue, Dover, NH 03820

Directions

Gallery
Garrison City Beerworks image
Garrison City Beerworks image
Garrison City Beerworks image

