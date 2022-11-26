Brewpubs & Breweries
Garrison City Beerworks
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Nanobrewery and Street Taco Kitchen located in downtown Dover, NH. We serve a constantly rotating selection of beers made in house by brewer Nicole Gray, focusing on New England-style beers in addition to Stouts, Lagers, sours and a slew of other unique styles. Our kitchen offers a lineup of creative street tacos prepared fresh on site.
Location
455 Central Avenue, Dover, NH 03820
