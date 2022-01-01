Restaurant header imageView gallery

Garth's Brew Bar

85 Reviews

1726 Monroe Street

Madison, WI 53711

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Glassware

Coffee Mug

$12.00

Taster

$5.00

Tulip

$8.50

Tote Bags

Tote Bag

$3.00

Fall Tote Bag

$52.00

Boxes

Advent

$84.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

You like great beer. We pour it proudly.

Website

Location

1726 Monroe Street, Madison, WI 53711

Directions

Gallery
Garth's Brew Bar image
Garth's Brew Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pizza Brutta - Madison - 1805 Monroe Street
orange starNo Reviews
1805 Monroe Street Madison, WI 53711
View restaurantnext
Milio's - Madison - Regent St.
orange starNo Reviews
2145 Regent Street Madison, WI 53726
View restaurantnext
Lucky's 1313 Brew Pub
orange star3.5 • 50
1313 Regent Street Madison, WI 53715
View restaurantnext
Cadre restaurant - 2540 University Ave
orange star4.5 • 129
2540 University Ave Madison, WI 53705
View restaurantnext
Fairchild
orange star5.0 • 683
2611 Monroe St. Madison, WI 53711
View restaurantnext
State Street Brats
orange star3.6 • 232
603 State Street Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Madison

Rare Steakhouse - Madison
orange star4.5 • 2,766
14 West Mifflin Street Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
RED - Special Events
orange star4.9 • 2,610
316 W Washington Ave Ste 100 Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
Red - Madison
orange star4.9 • 2,610
316 W Washington Ave Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
Tavernakaya | Umami
orange star4.4 • 2,268
27 E Main St Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
Umami Ramen & Dumpling Bar
orange star4.2 • 1,885
923 Williamson St, Madison WI Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
Sardine
orange star4.5 • 1,585
617 Williamson St Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Madison
Middleton
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Waunakee
review star
No reviews yet
Verona
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Oregon
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Sun Prairie
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
De Forest
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Mount Horeb
review star
No reviews yet
Sauk City
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Edgerton
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston