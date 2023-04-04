Lou's on Liberty 609 Liberty Street

A map showing the location of Lou's on Liberty 609 Liberty StreetView gallery

609 Liberty Street

Waynesboro, GA 30830

Food

Burgers

The American Way

$10.49

1/3lb with American cheese, sauteed onions, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayo, ketchup, mustard on a toasted bun.

The Cowboy

$11.99

1/3lb with Swiss cheese, sauteed onions and mushrooms, topped with a tangy steak sauce.

The Meats

$12.99

Two 1/3lb burgers with cheese, applewood smoked bacon, sauteed onions with mayo, ketchup, mustard on a toasted bun.

AW No Fries

$8.49

Cowboy No Fries

$9.99

Meats No Fries

$10.99

Appetizers

Wings

$11.99

10 wings with flavor of your choice

Cheese Bites

$7.99

Basket of bite sized cheese balls served with savory marinara sauce.

Nachos Pile High

$8.99

Handcut fried tortillas, with lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, black olives, shredded cheese, sour cream, salsa.

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$5.99

Large cut deep fried beer battered onion rings

Basket Of Fries

$3.99

Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$11.99

Grill chicken breast served with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and mayo on a toasted bun.

Crispy Chicken

$11.99

Deep fried chicken breast with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and mayo on a toasted bun.

Buffalo Chicken

$12.99

Deep fried chicken breast covered in buffalo sauce and served with lettuce, pickles, ranch dressing on a texas toast.

Kid Chicken Bites

$6.99

Chk No Fries

$9.99

Salads

Chef Salad

$8.99

Lettuce blend with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, croutons, shredded cheese, and a hard boiled egg. Choice of salad dressing.

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, creamy caesar dressing, grated parmesan cheese, and croutons.

Sandwiches and Wraps

Classic Club

$9.99

3 slices of toasted sourdough bread, ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo. Served with chips.

Cali Turkey

$10.99

2 slices of toasted sourdough bread, pile of turkey, white american cheese, smashed avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, chipotle mayo. Served with a bag of chips.

Hot Ham and Cheese

$10.49

Pile of ham on grilled sourdough bread with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo. Served with a bag of chips.

Hot Bar

Fried or Baked Chicken

$9.99

Two sides

Country Fried Steak

$9.99

Two sides

Chicken and Dumplings

$10.99

Two sides

Hamburger Steak

$12.99

Two sides

Neckbones

$12.99

Two sides

Fish

$12.99

Two sides

Fatback

$0.99

3 to 4 pieces

Extra Side

$3.00

Extra side (Hot Bar)

Turkey Wing

$14.99

Two sides

Pork Spareribs

$14.99

Two sides

Sausages

$4.99

On bun

Roast Beef

$14.99

Two sides

Oven Baked Ham

$14.99

Two sides

Fried Pork Chops

$12.99

Two sides

Dessert

$2.99

1 Rib

$3.50

Grilled Chicken

$12.99

Grilled Pork Chops

$12.99

Wing

$1.99

Breast

$3.99

Thigh

$2.49

Leg

$1.99

Sausage Meal

$9.99

1pc Country Fried Steak

$3.99

Al la carte Chk N Dump

$4.99

1pc Hamburger Steak

$3.50

Pig Feet Dinner

$12.99

Side Of Pig Feet

$5.99

Just Fish

$6.99

Fish And Shrimp

$14.99

Drinks

Coca-Cola

$1.79

Sprite

$1.79

Pibb

$1.79

Strawberry Fanta

$1.79

Diet Coke

$1.79

Lemonade

$1.79

Sweet Tea

$1.79

Unsweet Tea

$1.79

Bottled Coca-Cola

$2.25

Bottled Sprite

$2.25

Bottled Diet Coke

$2.25

Bottled Water

$2.25

Water

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

609 Liberty Street, Waynesboro, GA 30830

Directions

