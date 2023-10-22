Ketchup and Fries Potato Chips

$3.50

We don't offer french fries. Not having a deep fryer allows us to keep costs down for our customers and wages high for our employees. And once we had these chips, we knew it didn't matter - they really do taste like ketchup and fries. We source them from Atomic Potato Chip Company, a small-town husband and wife team creating the best chips you'll ever have. We are so proud to support them, and to be the only place outside Idaho able to offer you these chips. Word to the wise: Take these chips out of the bag and put them on the burger for some crunch.