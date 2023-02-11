Garys Pickles

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Full Sour

Full Sour Pint

$7.00

Lots of Garlic and Dill

Full Sour Quart

$13.00

Full Sour Half Gallon

$18.00

Full Sour Gallon

$25.00

Single

$1.00

Half Sour

Half Sour Pint

$7.00

Like a garlicy crunchy cucumber

Half Sour Quart

$13.00

Half Sour Half Gallon

$18.00

Half Sour Gallon

$25.00

Single Pickle

$1.00

Hot and Spicy

Hot and Spicy Pint

$7.00

Half sours with a bit of zip!

Hot and Spicy Quart

$13.00

Hot and Spicy Half Gallon

$18.00

Hot and Spicy Gallon

$25.00

Single Pickle

$1.00

Bread and Butter

Bread and Butter Pint

$7.00

Classic sweet and sour pickle chips

Bread and Butter Quart

$13.00

Bread and Butter Half Gallon

$18.00

Bread and Butter Gallon

$25.00

Olives

Blue Cheese Stuffed Olives

$8.00

Garlic Stuffed Olives

$8.00

Gorgonzola Stuffed Olives

$8.00

Prosciutto Stuffed Olives

$8.00

Provolone Stuffed Olived

$8.00

Specialty

Marinated Mushrooms

$10.00

Mushroomns marrinated in a garlic vinaigrette

Pepperoncini

$10.00

Romainan Artichokes

$10.00

Stuffed Cherry Pepper

$10.00

Spicy cherry pepper stuffed with provalone and cured meat

Sweet Pickled Peppers

$10.00

Honey

$10.00

Mustard

$8.00

Sauerkraut

Sauerkraut Pint

$7.00

Sauerkraut Quart

$13.00

Sauerkraut Half Gallon

$18.00

Sauerkraut Gallon

$25.00

Pickled Tomatoes

Green Tomato Pint

$7.00

Crunchy and sour pickles green tomatos

Green Tomato Quart

$13.00

Green Tomato Half Gallon

$18.00

Green Tomato Gallon

$25.00

Meats and Cheese

Sopressata

$10.00

Cracked Pepper Salami

$10.00

Genoa Salimi

$10.00

Marinated Mozzarella

$8.00

Fresh Mozzarella

$10.00

Smoked Mozzarella

$10.00

Gherkins

Sweet Gherkin Pint

$7.00

Sweet and tart relish pickle

Sweet Gherkin Quart

$13.00

Sweet Gherkin Half Gallon

$18.00

Sweet Gherkin Gallon

$25.00

Tee Shirts

Small

$25.00

Med

$25.00

Large

$25.00

XL

$25.00

XXL

$25.00

Small Tie Dye

$25.00

Med Tie Dye

$25.00

Large Tie Dye

$25.00

XL Tie Dye

$25.00

XXL Tie Dye

$25.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The best damn pickles in the world

Website

Location

-, New Paltz, NY 12561

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
