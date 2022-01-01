Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Gas Full Service Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

9c Anastasia Blvd,

St. Augustine, FL 32080

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

Deviled Eggs

$4.00

Reuben Rolls

$13.50

Hand rolled egg rolls filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese. Home made Russian dipping sauce

Half Crispy Onion Straws

$5.50

Shredded onion rings hand breaded and fried with Home Made Russian dipping sauce

Full Crispy Onion Straws

$9.50

Shredded onion rings hand breaded and fried with Home Made Russian dipping sauce

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.00

Cornmeal breaded and fried to perfection, served with Buttermilk Ranch for dipping

Island Chicken Wings

$12.00Out of stock

Marinated in Tamari and Pineapple Juice slow roasted and then flash fried and hand spun in your choice of Sweet Thai Chili or Datil BBQ sauce. 10 jumbo wings per order.

Home Made Pimento Cheese

$9.50

Served with assorted veggies and pita chips

Salads

Sm House Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens,carrots, cucumbers, tomato & red onion

Lg House Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens,carrots, cucumbers, tomato & red onion

Sm Mediterranean Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, feta cheese, tomatoes, kalamata olives, cucumbers, red onions, & artichoke hearts. Served with Lemon Basil Viniagrette

Lg Mediterranean Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, feta cheese, tomatoes, kalamata olives, cucumbers, red onions, & artichoke hearts. Served with Lemon Basil Viniagrette

Sm Tiki Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, avocado, carrot, green onion, bamboo shoots, water chestnut, toasted macadamia nuts, pineapple mango salsa. Served with Tamari Lime Viniagrette

Lg Tiki Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, avocado, carrot, green onion, bamboo shoots, water chestnut, toasted macadamia nuts, pineapple mango salsa. Served with Tamari Lime Viniagrette

Sm Chopped Salad

$8.50

Mixed greens, bacon, hard boiled egg, avocado, bell pepper, Swiss cheese, tomatoes and carrots.

Lg Chopped Salad

$14.50

Mixed greens, bacon, hard boiled egg, avocado, bell pepper, Swiss cheese, tomatoes and carrots.

Burgers

Single Cruiser

$11.00

1/4 pound, flat top seared burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle

Single Cruiser w/Cheese

$11.75

1/4 pound flat top seared burger with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles

Joe’s Classic Cruiser

$13.00

Two 1/4 pound flat top seared burger patties stacked and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle

Joe’s Classic Cruiser w/Cheese

$14.50

Two 1/4 pound flat top seared burger patties with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles

Chargrilled Burger

$13.00

1/2 pound burger patty char grilled and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles

Chargrilled Burger w/Cheese

$14.50

1/2 pound char grilled burger with your choice of cheese, lettuce tomato, onion and pickles

Black Bean Burger

$12.00

Southwestern black bean burger topped with Cinnamon chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles

Single Burger Benedict

$13.00

1/4 pound flat top seared burger patty topped with grilled tomato, apple wood smoked bacon, Bearnaise and green onions. THIS BURGER IS SERVED WITHOUT A BUN.

Single Black & Blue Bacon Burger

$13.50

1/4 pound blackened burger patty topped with Danish blue cheese, apple wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles

Single Sara’s Burger

$13.50

1/4 pound flat top seared burger patty topped with cheddar and pepper jack cheese, apple wood smoked bacon, fried green tomato, lettuce, onion and pickles

Single Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.25

1/4 pound flat top seared burger patty topped with Swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms and onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles and Russian sauce

Double Burger Benedict

$15.00

Two flat top seared burger patties topped with grilled tomatoes, apple wood smoked bacon, Bearnaise and green onions. THIS BURGER IS SERVED WITHOUT A BUN.

Double Black & Blue Bacon Burger

$15.50

Two blackened burger patties topped with Danish blue cheese, apple wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles

Double Sara’s Burger

$15.50

Two 1/4 pound flat top seared burger patties topped with cheddar and pepper jack cheese, fried green tomato, apple wood smoked bacon, lettuce, onion and pickles

Double Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.25

Two flat top seared burger patties topped with Swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms and onions, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and Russian sauce

Chargrilled Bene

$15.00

1/2 pound char grilled burger patty topped with grilled tomato, apple wood smoked bacon, Bearnaise and green onions. THIS BURGER IS SERVED WITHOUT A BUN.

Chargrilled Black & Blue Bacon Burger

$15.50

1/2 pound char grilled blackened burger patty topped with Danish Blue cheese, apple wood, smoked bacon. lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles

Chargrilled Sara’s Burger

$15.50

1/2 pound char grilled burger patty topped with cheddar and pepper jack cheese, fried green tomato, apple wood smoked bacon, lettuce, onion, and pickles

Chargrilled Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.25

1/2 pound char grilled burger patty topped with Swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms and onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles and Russian sauce

Single Island Burger

$13.50

1/4 pound flat top seared burger patty topped with island steak sauce, grilled pineapple, Thai chili aioli, island slaw, lettuce and tomato

Mushroom Swiss Burger w/Black Bean

$12.50

Black bean burger topped with Swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms and onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles and Russian sauce

Island Burger w/Black Bean

$12.75

Black bean burger topped with grilled pineapple, Thai chili aioli, lettuce, island slaw and tomato

Double Island Burger

$15.50

Two 1/4 pound flat top seared burger patties topped with island steak sauce, grilled pineapple, Thai chili aioli, island slaw, lettuce and tomato

Veggie Cuban Burger

$12.00

1/3 pound mojo marinated flat top seared tempeh patty topped with Swiss cheese, grilled onions, pickles and Cuban mustard sauce. Served on a crispy pressed bun

Vegan Tempeh

$12.00

Chargrilled Island Burger

$15.50

1/2 pound char grilled burger patty topped with island steak sauce, grilled pineapple, Thai chili aioli, island slaw, lettuce and tomato

Jalapeno Popper Burger

$16.50

Two 1/4 pound burger patties stuffed with a mixture of cheddar cheese, cream cheese and fresh jalapenos, flat top seared to Medium, then panko breaded and deep fried. topped with Buttermilk Ranch, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles

The Half Tank Burger

$16.50

1/2 pound char grilled burger patty topped with pimento cheese, apple wood smoked bacon, fried pickles, full service slaw, lettuce tomato and onion

Sandwiches

Black & Blue Chicken Hot Brown

$15.00

Open faced blackened chicken sandwich with blue cheese bechamel, fried green tomatoes, apple wood smoked bacon served on home made grilled loaf bread.

Veggie Hot Brown

$14.00

open faced blackened tofu sandwich with blue cheese bechamel, fried green tomatoes and grilled onions. Served on home made grilled loaf bread

Easy Squeezy Grilled Cheesy

$12.50

Served on our home made loaf bread, your choice of any two cheeses.

Yard Bird Sammy

$15.00

6 oz. chicken breast grilled or fried, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. honey mustard viniagrette on our home made bun

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

Walkers Wood Jerk marinated chicken breast grilled and topped with island slaw, grilled pineapple, Thai chili aioli, lettuce and tomato

Shrimp Po Boy

$16.75

Fried or sesame seared shrimp topped with island slaw, cucumber, lettuce, tomato and Thai chili aioli served on our home made hoagie roll

Grouper Sandwich

$17.00

Golden Tile Sand

$15.00

Entrees

Walkers Wood Jerk Chicken

$16.50

Jerk chicken breast served over beans and rice, topped with grilled pineapple, island slaw and Thai chili aioli

Pump N’ Go Tofu

$15.00

Mojo marinated tofu grilled to perfection and served with lemon basil viniagrette. your choice of Two sides

Shrimp N’ Sausage N’ Grits

$18.00

Florida shrimp sauteed with andouille sausage, onions, garlic, bell peppers , spices and Intuition Jon Boat Coastal Ale. Finished with cream and served over our cheddar cheese grits.

Creamy Chicken Marsala

$20.00

Penne pasta, sliced chicken breast, mushrooms, sun dried tomatoes in our made to order Marsala cream sauce topped with fresh green onion and shaved parmesan cheese.

Lunch Snapper

$19.00

Kiddo’s Menu

Grilled Chicken

$8.50

Fried Chicken

$8.50

Grilled Shrimp

$10.00

Fried Shrimp

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Cheeseburger

$10.00

Hamburger

$9.00

Cheesy Pasta

$7.00

Desserts

Gluten Free Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Bruleed Coconut Custard Pie

$8.50

Cheesecake

$10.50

Whole G.F. Cake

$35.00

Campfire Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Apple Crumb Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Cookie Trio

$9.00Out of stock

Banana Puff

$7.50Out of stock

Salted Caramel Brownie

$8.50Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$9.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Bombe

$8.00Out of stock

Derby Pie

$9.00Out of stock

Sides

Fries

$2.50

Slaw

$2.50

Sweet Fries

$2.50

Beans and Rice

$2.50

Rice

$2.50

Side Salad

$2.50

Asian Slaw

$2.50

Onion Straw Side

$2.50

Veg of The Day

$2.50

PEAS

$2.50

Datil Corn

$2.50

Extra Sauce Lunch

Extra Ranch

$0.75

Extra Russian

$0.75

Extra Lemon Basil

$0.75

Extra Tamari Lime

$0.75

Extra Honey Mustard

$0.75

Extra Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Extra Bechamel

$1.00

Extra BBQ

$1.00

Extra Thai Chili

$0.75

Extra Salsa

$1.00

Extra Lemon Caper

$0.75

NA Beverages

Fountain Drinks

$2.95

Sweet Fresh Brewed Tea

$1.95

Unsweet Fresh Brewed Tea

$1.95

Bottled Craft Sodas

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$2.95

Merch

Tasting Tour

$12.00

A Frame Double Barrel Sauce

$7.50

A Frame Original Datil Sauce

$7.50

A Frame Super Sessiion Sauce

$10.00
White GAS SIC Cup

White GAS SIC Cup

$24.99

20 oz. white SIC Cup tumbler. You become a member of the GAS Mug Club, when you bring your tumbler on return visits your first beer is free!

Black GAS SIC Cup

Black GAS SIC Cup

$24.99

20 oz.Black SIC Cup tumbler. You become a member of the GAS Mug Club, when you bring your tumbler on return visits your first beer is free!

Kids SIC Bottle

Kids SIC Bottle

$24.99

12 oz Custom printed vacuum insulated water bottle with flip top straw and carabiner clip built into the leak proof lid

Minorcan Mike's Datil Sauce

Minorcan Mike's Datil Sauce

$9.99

St Augustine Raised Datil Pepper sauce, it's amazing on everything from chicken to fish try a bottle today.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Here at GAS Full D=Service Restaurant our food is made from scratch daily using fresh, local, and seasonal goods as much as possible. Our menu aims to offer something for everybody. We serve classic comfort food elevated to something new with our creative twist and superior ingredients.

Website

Location

9c Anastasia Blvd,, St. Augustine, FL 32080

Directions

Gallery
Gas Full Service Restaurant image
Gas Full Service Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ice Plant Bar & Bottle Shop
orange star4.5 • 1,649
110 Riberia St St. Augustine, FL 32084
View restaurantnext
2 Creeks Grill
orange starNo Reviews
74 capulet Dr Suite 201 Saint Augustine, FL 32092
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Palatka FL
orange star3.8 • 924
201 North 1st Street Palatka, FL 32177
View restaurantnext
Claras Tidbits
orange star4.9 • 770
12276 San Jose Blvd Jacksonville, FL 32223
View restaurantnext
Jumpin' Jax House of Food
orange star4.6 • 1,149
10131 San Jose Blvd Unit 12 Jacksonville, FL 32257
View restaurantnext
Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Baymeadows
orange starNo Reviews
8535 Baymeadows Road. Suite 4 Jacksonville, FL 32257
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in St. Augustine

MOJO OLD CITY BBQ - ST. AUGUSTINE
orange star4.6 • 2,003
5 Cordova Street St Augustine, FL 32084
View restaurantnext
Ice Plant Bar & Bottle Shop
orange star4.5 • 1,649
110 Riberia St St. Augustine, FL 32084
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near St. Augustine
Ponte Vedra
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Palm Coast
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Saint Johns
review star
No reviews yet
Ponte Vedra Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Palatka
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Flagler Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Jacksonville Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Neptune Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Atlantic Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston