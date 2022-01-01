Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rock Star Tacos at the Gaslight

4916 Shaw Ave

St Louis, MO 63110

Order Again

Popular Items

Birria Dollar Babies
Number of the Beef
Thunder Cluck

Opening Acts

Curd Eye Blind

$10.00

Crispy cheddar cheese curds served with chipotle ranch on the side *vegetarian

Poutina Turner

$15.00

Rock Star Dusted fries topped with cheddar cheese curds, chorizo gravy (or make it vegetarian!), onions, cilantro and limes *vegetarian

Down on the Korner

$8.00

chicken and street Korn egg rolls with green chili queso for dipping

Chip Trick

$7.00

chips, green salsa, red salsa and queso *gluten-free *vegetarian

I Wanna Guac

$8.00

fresh made guacamole and chips *gluten-free *vegan

Basketqueso

$7.00

kicked up cheese dip and chips *gluten-free *vegetarian

Queso FunDIDO

$9.00

Our delicious queso with the addition of our spicy chorizo *gluten-free

Fry of the Tiger

$7.00

a basket of Rock Star Dusted fries with a side of chipotle ketchup *vegan

Glass Onion Rings

$7.00

a basket of Rock Star Dusted golden onion rings with a side of fancy sauce *vegetarian

Skinny Puppies

$7.00

Street Korn hush puppies with a side of fancy sauce *vegetarian

Take These Broken Wings

$13.00

a pound of jumbo chicken wings dry-rubbed in our Rock Star Dust *gluten-free

Headliners (tacos)

SPECIAL: Pest-o(f) Both Worlds

$6.00

Pistachio, garlic, fresh basil and Parmesan cheese-coated chicken, topped with lettuce and cheese in a toasted flour tortilla

Amy Swinehouse

$4.00

garlic and citrus-braised Cuban pork

Hey! Ho! Chorizo!

$4.00

our spin on pork chorizo

Livin' on the Veg

$4.00

charred broccoli, cauliflower, onions and sweet peppers *vegan

The Jackfruit 5

$4.00

stewed green chili jackfruit *vegan

Shrimp Bizkit

$5.00

pan-seared shrimp, peppers and onions

Number of the Beef

$4.00

seasoned ground beef

Thunder Cluck

$4.00

chipotle and maple pulled chicken

Jaco Al Pastor

$4.50

fire-roasted, pineapple-marinated pork

This Taco's Made for Walkin'

$6.00

A bag of nacho cheese Doritos topped with ground beef, shredded cheese, lettuce and fancy sauce

Fish You Were Here

$4.50

deep-fried cod topped with fancy sauce and cabbage

There Goes My Gyro

$4.50

house made all-beef gyro meat, cheese, lettuce, purple onions and tzatziki

Birria Dollar Babies

$5.00

slow-cooked beef and melted cheese on a toasted corn tortilla with a side of consommé

Motown Philly

$5.00

Tender, paper-thin ribeye, peppers, onions and cheez wiz on a toasted flour tortilla

Headliners

Green Chili Tamale

$5.00

a Cuban tamale stuffed with green chili, topped with our queso! *gluten-free *vegetarian

Tamale of the Day

$5.00

a Cuban tamale stuffed with ground beef and topped with our queso! *gluten-free

Two Tamales

$9.00

Two tamales of your choice (green chile or ground beef) topped with our queso! *gluten-free

Shrimpin' on the Gritz

$14.00Out of stock

a pile of creamed and Dusted white cornmeal gritz covered in our famous shrimp (GF)

Mac n Diane Entrée

$10.00

a gooey pile of green chili mac n cheese. Add beef if you want! *vegetarian

Hot for Pizza

$8.00

two fried flour tortillas stuffed with beef and beans and topped with enchilada sauce, cheese, green onions and tomatoes (No modifications available)

The Kids Are Alright

Hakuna Mataco

$3.50

AVAILABLE TO CHILDREN UNDER 10 ONLY. 6" flour tortilla filled with ground beef or chicken, topped with Monterey Jack cheese

The Little Rocker QuesaDio

$5.00

AVAILABLE TO CHILDREN UNDER 10 ONLY. 6" flour tortilla QuesaDio filled with Monterey Jack Cheese

Side Stage

Fry of the Tiger Side

$5.00

Rock Star Dusted fries (V)

Glass Onion Rings Side

$5.00

Rock Star Dusted golden onion rings (V)

Skinny Puppies Side

$4.00

Street Korn hush puppies (V)

Street Korn

$6.00

roasted off-the-cob corn with onions, jalapeños, fancy sauce, Rock Star Dust and cotija cheese (V)

Mac n Diane Side

$5.00

ooey gooey green chili mac n cheese (V)

Finale

Tube Cake Boogie

$7.00

churro funnel cake topped with Serendipity vanilla ice cream and salted caramel

S'more Than a Feeling Dough Re Mea Dipper Cup

$6.00Out of stock

dark chocolate-chip chocolate cookies, with graham crackers and marshmallow fluff buttercream

Chocolate Rain Dough Re Mea Dipper Cup

$6.00Out of stock

Extras

Extra Chips

$1.00

Side of Queso

$3.00

Side of Guac

$3.00

Side of Hot Sauce

$1.00

Side of Fancy Sauce

$1.00

Side of Red Salsa

$1.00

Side of Green Salsa

$1.00

Limes

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tacos, Drinks, and Good Times!

