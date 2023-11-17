Gaslamp Bar & Grill Gaslamp
1315 NW Mall St
Issaquah, WA 98027
MAIN
Small Bites
- Fish Tacos$10.00
Hand battered Alaskan Cod, served in a corn tortilla. Topped with lettuce, cheese, and salsa. And a side of corn chips.
- Street tacos$10.00
Diced prime rib, served in corn tortillas, topped with lettuce, cheese and salasa. Served with corn chips.
- Butterfly Shrimp$9.00
deep fried butterfly shrimp. served with a sweet and spicy sauce.
- Gizzards$9.00
Deep fried Gizzards served with mustard or horseradish.
- Chicken Bites$10.00
Hand cut chicken breast, coated in a seasoned flour, baked to par then flash fried. served with a sweet and spicy sauce.
- Calamari$10.00
Hand cut. tossed in a seasoned flour and deep fried. served with a spicy aioli.
- Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
Breaded sticks of mozzarella deep fried. Served with marinara sauce.
- Fried Pickles$9.00
Battered pickle slices deep fried. Served with home made ranch.
- Fried Mushrooms$9.00
Battered Mushrooms deep fried. Served with homemade ranch.
- Texas Hot Links$7.00
Sliced hot link flash fried served with mustard.
- Pretzel With Cheese$10.00
Warm Pretzel served with hot cheese sauce.
- Cheese Fries$9.00
- Tater Tots$6.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
- Onion Rings$9.00
- Homemade Chips$5.00
- Chips and Salsa$6.00
- Fries$7.00
- Pot Stickers$10.00
- Clam Strips$10.00
Large Appetizers
- Nachos$15.95
Chicken or Beef on homemade tortilla chips topped with cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, olives, jalapenos, and green onions with salsa, sour cream, and guacamole on the side
- Chicken Wings$12.95
6 or 12 wings tossed in your choice o buffalo, mango habanero, or teriyaki sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese and celery
- Quesadilla$15.95
Chicken or Beef, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, jalapenos, and green onions with salsa, sour cream, and guacamole on the side
- Sliders*$10.95
Beef & Cheddar, Chicken & Cheddar, or BBQ Pork with coleslaw
- Prime Sirloin Steak Bites*$12.95
Hand cut prime sirloin steak sauteed, served with a sweet and spicy sauce.
- Potato Skins$12.95
Hand cut then baked and flash fried. Topped with cheddar cheese, green onions, bacon, sour cream on the side.
- Corn Beef Sliders$10.95Out of stock
- Sampler$16.95Out of stock
- Crab Cakes$15.95
Soup and Salads
- Chili$5.00
Homemade chili, topped with cheddar cheese, and onions.
- Soup Of the Day$5.00
Homemade varies daily.
- Side Salad$5.99
Mixed Greens with tomatoes, cheese, and crutons
- Side Caesar$5.99
Romaine lettuce with caesar dressing.
- Asian Crispy Chicken Salad$15.95
Sliced crispy chicken, red onions, mandarin oranges, and almonds, in a sesame ginger dressing and topped with crunchy wonton noodles
- Cobb Salad$16.95
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, bacon, cheddar jack cheese, olives, tomatoes, and bleu cheese crumbles on mixed greens
- Caesar Salad$10.95
Romaine lettuce with caesar dressing, served with garlic bread
- Steak Salad$20.95
Hand cut 8oz top sirloin steak*, Bleu Cheese crumbles, red onions, hard-boil egg, and tomato on mixed greens.
- Chef Salad$16.95
Ham, turkey, hard boil-egg, tomatoes, olives, and cheddar jack cheese on mixed greens.
- Prime Rib Salad$18.95
Fresh romaine topped with home-cooked prime rib, tomatoes, red onions, and bleu cheese crumbles.
- Taco Salad$14.95
Shredded chicken or ground beef with cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, olives, on shredded lettuce. Served with chips, salsa, guacamole, and sour cream on the side.
- Green Salad$10.95
Tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, mushrooms, olives, and croutons on mixed greens.
- Coleslaw Cup$2.99
- Potato Salad$4.95Out of stock
Burgers
- Bacon Cheeseburger$15.95
Cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato,pickles, and mayo
- Hamburger$13.50
Lettuce, tomato, pickle, and mayo
- Avocado Swiss$15.95
Avocado,swiss, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo
- Grand Slam Burger$15.95
Cheddar Cheese, fried egg, ham, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- Firehouse Burger$15.95
spicy BBQ,bacon, pepper jack, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato,mayo and an onion ring
- Big Dipper$15.95
Grilled mushrooms and onions, swiss cheese on a French roll, served with au jus.
- Bleu Cheese & Bacon Burger$15.95
bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo
- Coyote Burger$15.95
grill mushrooms and onions, swiss cheese, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- Patty Melt$15.95
Burger patty, swiss cheese, grilled onions, and mayo on grilled rye bread.
- Garden Burger$14.95
Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo.
- Cheese Burger$14.50
Specialties & Sandwiches
- Prime Rib* Dip$16.95
Home-cooked prime rib piled high on a French roll, served with au jus.
- French Dip$16.95
Roast beef piled high on a French roll, served with au jus.
- Philly Cheese Steak*$16.95
Home-cooked prime rib with grilled onions and peppers, mayo, and swiss cheese.
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.95
Shredded smoked pulled pork, tossed in BBQ sauce, topped with coleslaw on a ciabatta roll.
- Meatloaf Sandwich$13.95
Thick cut homemade meatloaf with tomato, lettuce, mayo on toasted sourdough.
- Club Sandwich$14.95
Turkey, bacon, tomato, lettuce and mayo on sourdough.
- BLT$13.95
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on grilled sourdough
- Grilled Reuben$13.95
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, 1000 island on grilled rye bread.
- Tuna Melt$13.95
Tuna Salad, cheddar cheese, and tomato on grilled sourdough.
- Pot Roast$19.95Out of stock
Served with mashed potatoes, gravy, seasonal veggies and a side salad.
- Deli Sandwich$8.95
Build your own Sandwich. Choice of one meat, one cheese and bread. Lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Meats: Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef, or Tuna Cheese: Swiss, Cheddar, or Pepper Jack Bread: Rye, Wheat, Sourdough, or white
- Grilled Cheese$10.95
Choice of cheese, bread, and mayo.
- Mothers Day Sandwhich$16.95Out of stock
Chicken and Fish
- Fried Chicken Basket$15.00Out of stock
Pressure fried chicken. served with hand cut Jo Jo's.
- Special Order Fried Chicken$13.00Out of stock
Pressured fried chicken.
- Chicken Strips$14.95
Fried Chicken strips and French fries, served with BBQ sauce.
- Deluxe Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Grilled or Crispy chicken with swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a ciabatta roll.
- Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Grilled chicken topped with pineapple, swiss cheese, ham, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a ciabatta roll.
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.95
Sliced grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, and caesar dressing rolled in a flour tortilla.
- Fish Sandwich$15.95
Hand-battered Alaskan Cod with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and tartar sauce on a grilled ciabatta roll.
- IPA- Battered Fish & Chips$18.95
Hand- IPA battered Alaskan Cod and French fries, served with a side of coleslaw.
Dinners
- Meatloaf Dinner$17.95
Homemade meatloaf sliced thick. Served with choice of potato, veggies and a side salad.
- Pot Roast$19.95Out of stock
Served with mashed potatoes, gravy, seasonal veggies and a side salad.
- Steak dinner$21.95
USDA Prime Sirloin hand cut steak. Served to order. Choice of potato, seasonal veggie, and a side salad.
- Chicken Breast Dinner$19.95
Kids
Dessert
Extra Sauces
Sides
BEVERAGES
Draft Beer
- Coors Light Draft$5.50
- Icicle Pilsner$6.75
- Blue Moon Draft$6.75
- Wheatie Boy Hef$6.75
- Trickster Draft$6.75
- Manny's Draft$6.75
- Mac N Jacks Draft$6.75
- Stella Draft$7.75
- Peach Bellini Cider$7.75
- Buoy Helles Lager$6.75
- Fort George Hazy$6.75
- Sig Churro Cream Ale$6.75
- Triceratops PBSC stout$6.75
- Breakside Ipa$6.75
- Single Hill Black Lager$6.75
- PITCHERS -->Out of stock
- Coors Light Pitcher$19.00
- Icicle Pilsner Pitcher$19.00
- Blue Moon Pitcher$23.00
- Wheat BoyHeff Pitcher$23.00
- Trickster Pitcher$23.00
- Manny's Pitcher$23.00
- Mac N Jacks Pitcher$23.00
- Stella Pitcher$27.00
- Cider Pitcher$27.00
- Octoberfest Pitcher$23.00
- Hazy IPA Pitcher$23.00
- Sig Churro Pitcher$23.00
- Stout/ Porter Pitcher$23.00
- Everybodys IPA Pitcher$23.00
- Ancestry Pitcher$23.00
- Growlers$30.00
- Black N Tan$7.25
Can/Bottle Beer
- Rainier Can$5.75
- PBR Can$5.75
- Guinness Can$8.00
- Coors Light Btl$6.25
- Bud Light Btl$6.25
- Budweiser Btl$6.25
- Corona Btl$6.25
- Miller Lite Btl$6.25
- Athletic Upside Dawn N\A$6.50
- White Claws Mango$6.50
- White Claws Cherry$6.50
- White Claws Raspberry$6.50
- Modelo$6.25Out of stock
- Lucille Can$5.50
- Trickster Can$5.50
- Coors Light Can$5.00
Cocktails
- Absolute Mandrin$7.50
- AMF$9.50
- Appletini$8.50
- B-52$7.50
- B-52 Coffee$7.50
- Baileys & Coffee$7.00
- Bay Breeze$6.50
- Black Opal$8.50
- Black Russian$6.50
- Bloody Caesar$8.00
- Bloody Maria$8.00
- Bloody Mary$8.00
- Blow Job$7.50
- Blueberry Tea$8.50
- Buttery Nipple$7.50
- Car Bomb$13.50
- Cement Mixer Shot$7.50
- Chocolate Cake Shot$7.50
- Cinnamin Appletini$9.50
- Coffee Nudge$6.25
- Cosmopolitain$9.50
- Creamsicle$6.50
- Dark and Stormy$7.50
- Dirty Shirley$6.50
- Duck Fart$7.50
- Electric Iced Tea$8.50
- Fuzzy Navel$6.50
- Green Tea$7.50
- Greyhound$6.50
- Hot Butter Rum$6.50
- Hot Toddy$6.50
- Irish Coffee$6.50
- Jager Bomb$8.50
- Jalapeno Margarita$8.50
- Kahlua & Coffee$7.00
- Kamikazi$6.50
- Kentucky Mule$7.50
- Lemon Drop$9.50
- Liquid Cocaine$8.50
- Long Island Premium$11.50
- Long Island Well$9.50
- Lynchburg Lemonade$7.50
- Madras$7.50
- Mai Tai$8.50
- Manhattan$8.50
- Margarita$7.50
- Margarita Cadilac$8.50
- Martini GIN$9.50
- Martini VODKA$9.50
- Mexican Coffee$7.50
- Michelada$7.50
- Mind Eraser$7.50
- Moscow Mule$7.50
- Oatmeal Cookie$6.50
- Old Fashion$9.50
- Pineapple Cake Shot$7.50
- Red Apple Shot$7.50
- Red Head Shot$7.50
- Salty Dog$6.50
- Screw Driver$6.50
- Sea Breeze$6.50
- Seahawk Blue Thunder$8.50
- Sex on the Beach$7.00
- Skinny Margarita$7.50
- Smith & Kern$7.50
- Smith & Wesson$7.50
- Surfer on Acid Shot$7.50
- Tequila Sunrise$6.50
- Washington Apple$7.50
- White Russian$7.50
- Touch Down Shot$8.00
- Walnut Whiskey Mart$12.00
- Vitamin C$8.75
- Bahama Mama$9.00
- SPECIAL Mule$10.00
Beverages
- Coke$3.25
- Diet Coke$3.25
- Rootbeer$3.25
- Sprite$3.25
- Lemonade$3.25
- Club Soda$2.00
- Arnold Palmer$3.25
- Iced Tea$3.25
- Coffee$3.50
- Decaf Coffee$3.50
- Tonic Water$3.25
- Water
- Ginger-Ale$3.50
- Shirley Temple$3.75
- Roy Rogers$3.75
- Strawberry Lemonade$3.75
- Ginger Beer$4.50
- Hot Chocolate$3.50
- Hot Tea$3.50
- Chocolate Milk$3.50
- Milk$3.50
- Virgin Bloody Mary$4.00
- Kids Drink$2.99
- Cranberry Juice$3.50
- Pineapple Juice$3.50
- Grapefruit Juice$3.50
- Orange Juice$3.50
- Refills
- Red Bull$3.99
- Tomato Juice$3.99
- Tomato Juice$3.50
- Large Pint Milk$5.50
- Grape Juice$3.50
- Cucumber Spritz$4.75
White Wines
Wine Bottles
- House Chardonnay BOTTLE$30.00
- Pinot Grigio BOTTLE$35.00
- Josh Cellars Chardonnay BOTTLE$45.00Out of stock
- Josh Cellars Pinot Gris BOTTLE$45.00Out of stock
- Rose' BOTTLE$40.00
- Kim Crawford Sav. Blanc BOTTLE$45.00
- KJ Chardonnay Bottle$45.00
- Chateau St. Michelle Reisling BOTTLE$35.00
- House Red BOTTLE$30.00
- Pinot Noir BOTTLE$42.00
- Indian Wells Cab. BOTTLE$45.00
- Indian Wells Merlot BOTTLE$45.00
- Cockage Fee$25.00
- Chateu Chardonnay BOTTLE$45.00
FRI SPECIAL
Taquitos Friday
Turkey Dinner
BBQ Pork Shank
Lasagna Dinner
BBQ Ribs
Chicken Parmesan
Salmon Dinner
Friday Steak Dinner
Corn Beef and Cabbage
Turkey Dinner
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 2:59 am
