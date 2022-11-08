Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gaslamp Breakfast Co

review star

No reviews yet

551 J St

San Diego, CA 92101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Specialties

Chilaquiles Suizos

$15.50

tomatillo salsa, crema, cilantro, queso fresco, two poached eggs and pickled red onions

Shrimp Enmoladas

$16.00

black mole,monterey jack, crema, cilantro,queso fresco,pickled red onions and two eggs any style

Chicken Confit & Grits

$15.00

chicken chicharron, rhubarb preserve, radish sprouts, and poached egg

Brioche Breakfast Sammie

$12.00

two eggs over medium, wake 'n bacon,avocado, gruyere cheese and herb aioli, served with house potatoes

Potato Rosti

$15.50

house cured salmon, herb cream cheese, and two poached eggs

Breakfast Burrito

$16.00

flour tortilla, skirt steak, rosemary roasted potatoes, chopped bacon, scrambled eggs, bell pepper cream sauce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and cheddar cheese, served with house potatoes and salsa

Steak & Eggs

$21.00

6oz skirt steak, three eggs any style, and preserve lemon gremolata, served with house potatoes and choice of bread

American

$12.00

three eggs andy style, house potatoes, and choice of bread

Vegan Sammie

$15.00

plant-based eggs,soy chorizo, avocado, and tomato jam on sourdough, served with house potatoes

Seven Grain Bowl

$9.00

almond chia pudding, seasonal fruit & berries, house granola,and seasonal shrub

Yogurt Bowl

$9.00

seasonal fruit, berries, and house granola

Vegan Benedict

$16.00

english muffin, tomato jam, panko cursted avocado, plant-based eggs, and vegan hollandaise, served with house potatoes

Bene/Om/Scrams

Vegetarian Omelet

$13.00

spring greens, heirloom tomatoes, and soy chorizo, served with house potatoes

Vegetarian Scramble

$13.00

spring greens, heirloom tomatoes, and soy chorizo, served with house potatoes

The Goat Omelet

$13.00

caramelized onions, bacon, and goat cheese, served with house potatoes

The Goat Scramble

$13.00

caramelized onions, bacon, and goat cheese, served with house potatoes

Fried Rice Benedict

$14.00

crispy ham,sambal hollandaise, pickled radish salad, and two poahced eggs, served with house potatoes

Vegan Omelet

$15.00

plant-based eggs, spinach, oyster mushrooms, and avocado, served with house potatoes

Vegan Scramble

$15.00

plant-based eggs, spinach, oyster mushrooms, and avocado, served with house potatoes

BYO Omelet

$10.00

Seasonal Omelet

$12.00

sauteed seasonal vegetables, three eggs, served with house potatoes

Seasonal Scamble

$12.00

sauteed seasonal vegetables, three eggs, served with house potatoes

Traditional Benedict

$12.00

Griddle

BC Flight

$21.00

choose three! mix and match any pancake, waffle and french toast

S'mores Waffle

$11.00

chocolate ganache, marshmallow fluff, and graham cracker crumble

Orange Thyme (GF) Waffle

$10.00

whipped marscarpone, orange segments, and thyme-infused honey

Buttrmilk Cornmeal Waffle

$9.00

honey ricotta, blueberries, and salted butter

Mashed Potato Waffle

$13.00

cheese sauce, spicy sausage, green ontions and two eggs any style

Buttermilk Waffle

$9.00

seasonal fruit and whipped butter

Side Pancake

$3.00

Side Fr Tst

$3.50

Banana Bread Pancakes

$11.00

cream cheese glaze, candied walnuts, bananas, and maple syrup

Multigrain Pancakes

$11.00

whipped marscarpone and seasonal fruit

Tiramisu Pancakes

$11.00

espresso syrup, marscarpone sayayon and ladyfinger crumble

Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.00

maple syrup and whipped butter

Gluten Free Pancakes

$10.00

seasonal fruit and whipped butter

Brioche French Toast

$9.00

Churro French Toast

$13.00

house-made buttermilk ice cream, cinnamon sugar and cajeta

Peach & Almond FT

$13.00

sweet butter sauce, toasted almonds and fresh peaches

Creme Brule French Toast

$13.00

pastry cream and berries

Sides

Side Pancake

$3.00

Side Fr Tst

$5.00

Side Maple Syrup

$1.00

Side Breme Brulee

$7.00

Side Fr Chicken

$5.00

Coffee Cake

$7.00

Fruit Plate

$6.00

Side Soy Chorizo

$3.00

Pastry of the Day

$5.00

Side Avocado

$2.50

Side Ham

$4.00

Side House Pot

$5.00

Side Grits

$4.00

Side Sausage

$5.00

Side Toast

$1.50

Side 1 Egg

$2.00

Side 2 Eggs

$4.00

Side 3 Eggs

$6.00

Side Steak

$12.00

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Carne Asada

$6.00

Side Wake N Bacon

$5.00

Side Hollandaise

$0.50

Side Vegan Eggs

$4.00

Side Salmon

$6.00

To Go Utensils

Side Shrimp

$6.00

Side Waffle

$5.00

Ketchup

Side Veggies

$4.00

Jalapeno

$0.50

Hot Sauce

Side Aioli Spread

Side Andouille

$5.00

Side Bell Pepper Cr

$0.50

Side SF Syrup

Side Turkey Bacon

$4.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Fruit

$5.00

Side Salsa

Syrup

Side Gremolata

$0.50

Ganache

Side Guac

$4.00

Side Pulled Chicken

$3.00

Seasonal Specials

Bibimbap

$19.00

garlic rice, sesame-sauteed spinach and oyster mushrooms, thinly slided korean bbq steak and cucumber kimchi,served with two eggs any-style, green onions and sesame seeds

Scarecrow

$11.00

honey and house bourbon, bitters, pumpkin puree and pumkin spice, garnished with a star of anise and an orange peel

Retail

T-SHIRT

$22.00

CAP

$15.00

25oz Bloody Mix

$12.00

SM COFFEE CUP

$12.00

LG COFFEE CUP

$15.00

Hot Sauce

$6.00

Ketchup Bottle

$7.00Out of stock

R&S Mask

$3.00

Pint Glass

$5.00

Goblet

$5.00

12oz Beans

$12.00

BC LightHoodie

$25.00

R&S LightHoodie

$25.00

Sodas/Juices

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.75

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Apple Juice

$4.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Club Soda

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Topo Chico

$6.00

REFILL

SM Blueberry Kombucha

$4.00

LG Blueberry Kombucha

$6.00

SM POG Kombucha

$4.00

LG POG Kombucha

$6.00

Coffees

Matcha Green Tea

$5.00

Coffee

$3.50

Latte

$3.75

Golden State

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Velvet Beet

$5.00

Chai Latte

$5.00

Americano

$2.75

Dirty Beet

$5.75

Mocha

$4.75

Espresso

$2.75

Cold Brew 8oz

$4.00

Cold Brew 16oz

$6.00

Beer/Sparkling

Stone Buenaveza

$7.00

Wahoo Wheat

$7.00

Aloha Scuplin

$7.00

0.394

$7.00

Michelada

$9.00

BTL Prosecco

$33.00

Glass Prosecco

$9.00

GL Sparkling

$6.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Prosecco Mimosa

$11.00

BTL Sparkling

$24.00

Prosecco Split

$11.00

Juneshine

$7.00

Juneshine Blood Orange

$7.00

Ashland

$7.00

Vodka

Fugu Premium

$9.00

Fugu Horchata

$9.00

Fugu Habenero

$9.00

Seagrams

$8.00

Titos

$9.00

DBL Fugu Premium

$12.00

DBL Fugu Horchata

$12.00

DBL Fugu Habenero

$12.00

DBL Seagrams

$11.00

DBL Titos

$12.00

Gin

Old Grove

$9.00

Brokers

$8.00

Aviation

$8.00

Rose Gin

$8.00

DBL Old Grove

$12.00

DBL Brokers

$11.00

DBL Aviation

$11.00

DBL Rose Gin

$11.00

Rum

Cane Run

$8.00

Real McCoy

$8.00Out of stock

DBL Cane Run

$8.00

DBL Real McCoy

$8.00

Tequila

Mezcal

$9.00

Pueblo Viejo

$8.00

El Silencio

$8.00

Milagro

$9.00

DBL Mezcal

$12.00

DBL Pueblo Viejo

$11.00

DBL El Silencio

$11.00

DBL Milagro

$12.00

Whiskey

Evan Williams

$8.00

Elijah Craig

$9.00

Jameson

$7.00

First Light

$8.00

Skrewball

$8.00

DBL Evan Williams

$11.00

DBL Elijah Craig

$12.00

DBL Jameson

$10.00

DBL First Light

$11.00

Cordials

Baileys

$8.00

DBL Bailey

$11.00

Cocktails

Paloma

$9.50

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Wake 'n Bloody

$12.00

Spicy Bloody

$11.00

V-Bloody Mary

$4.00

Bloody Maria

$11.00

Irish Coffee

$9.50

Black Pearl

$9.50

Michelada

$9.00

Rise & Shine

$9.50

Wake Me Up

$9.50

Apple A Day

$7.00

Pinkies Up

$9.50

Drop the Beet

$7.00

Breakfast Shot

$6.00

Beet

$9.50

Aperol Spritz

$8.00

Pineapple

$9.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Start your mornings off right with us! Our comfortable, yet elegant vibe invites you in, to be filled to the brim with a unique selection of food and drink as you gear up to take on the day.

Location

551 J St, San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Lucky's Lunch Counter - 338 7th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
338 7th Avenue San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Bub's at the Ballpark
orange starNo Reviews
715 J ST. SAN DIEGO, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Gaslamp Tavern - 868 5th Ave
orange star4.3 • 881
868 5th Ave San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Tajima Ramen-East Village
orange starNo Reviews
901 E Street San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans - 555 Market Street
orange starNo Reviews
555 Market Street San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
The Blind Burro
orange star4.1 • 2,000
639 J st San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Lucha Libre - Mission Hills
orange star4.2 • 12,984
1810 W. Washington Street San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Hodad's Ocean Beach
orange star4.4 • 12,896
5010 Newport Ave. San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #11 - Mission Gorge San Diego
orange star4.4 • 7,990
6178 Mission Gorge Road San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #14-Rio Vista San Diego
orange star4.5 • 7,801
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Little Italy
orange star4.7 • 7,293
2266 Kettner Blvd San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
RAKIRAKI Liberty Public Market
orange star4.2 • 7,274
4646 Convoy St San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
La Mesa
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Coronado
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
National City
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
La Jolla
review star
Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Bonita
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Chula Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston