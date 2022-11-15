Gaslamp Tavern imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Chicken

Gaslamp Tavern 868 5th Ave

881 Reviews

$$

868 5th Ave

San Diego, CA 92101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

10 pc wing
Brisket Grilled Cheese
Fried Pickles Chips

Shareable's and Flat Breads

Jumbo Pretzel

$14.00

5 pc Wing

$9.00
10 pc wing

10 pc wing

$17.00

Loaded Potato

$14.00

Fried Pickles Chips

$10.00

Peppino Chips

$6.00

Tavern Fries

$6.00

Tots

$6.00

__

__

BBQ Brisket Flat Bread

BBQ Brisket Flat Bread

$16.00
Margarita Flat Bread

Margarita Flat Bread

$14.00
Pepperoni Flat Bread

Pepperoni Flat Bread

$14.00

House rustic sauce, mozzarella and pepperoni

Garlic Parma Chicken Flatbread

$16.00

Cheese Flatbread

$12.00

__

___

Tavern Salad

$10.00

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Southwest Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, black beans, corn, fried tortillas, avocado, tossed in bbq ranch

Fiesta Bowl

$10.00

Side of Tots

$4.00

Side of Fries

$4.00

Mac n' Cheese

$14.00
Brisket Grilled Cheese

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$16.00

smoked brisket, gruyere cheese, with garlic coffee bbq aioli on sourdough, served with fries and slaw

Brisket Sando

$17.00

Grilled Cheese with Fries

$10.00

TOTS

Brisket Tots

$17.00

Nacho Tots

$15.00

Pizzo Tots

$15.00

Loaded Tots

$15.00

Tots

$6.00

BURGER and SANDO's

Classic Burger

$17.00

Cowboy Burger

$18.00

Shroom Burger

$17.00

Infierno Burger

$18.00

Vegi Burger

$16.00
Brisket Grilled Cheese

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$16.00

smoked brisket, gruyere cheese, with garlic coffee bbq aioli on sourdough, served with fries and slaw

Brisket Sando

$17.00

SALAD/WRAP OR BOWL

Tavern Salad

$10.00

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Fiesta Bowl

$10.00

Mac n' Cheese

$14.00

Southwest Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, black beans, corn, fried tortillas, avocado, tossed in bbq ranch

Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

868 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

Gallery
Gaslamp Tavern image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bub's at the Ballpark
orange starNo Reviews
715 J ST. SAN DIEGO, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans - 555 Market Street
orange starNo Reviews
555 Market Street San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
The Blind Burro
orange star4.1 • 2,000
639 J st San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Barleymash
orange star4.1 • 3,695
600 5th Ave San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Karina's Cantina - Gaslamp
orange starNo Reviews
755 5TH AVENUE SAN DIEGO, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
UNION Kitchen & Tap - Gaslamp
orange starNo Reviews
333 Fifth Ave San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Diego

The Melting Pot - San Diego-Gaslamp CA
orange star4.5 • 3,910
901 Fifth Avenue San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Barleymash
orange star4.1 • 3,695
600 5th Ave San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Pushkin Russian Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 3,598
750 6th Ave San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Henry's Pub - 618 5th Ave
orange star4.0 • 2,367
618 5th Ave San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
The Blind Burro
orange star4.1 • 2,000
639 J st San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Las Hadas - 558 4th Ave.
orange star4.1 • 1,951
558 4th Ave. San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Kensington
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Mission Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Grantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
University City
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
North Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Point Loma
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Golden Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
University Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Mira Mesa
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston