Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Gaslight Diner

review star

No reviews yet

10509 Watterson Trail

Jeffersontown, KY 40299

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Non-Alcoholic

Barq's Root Beer

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Mr. Pibb

$2.00

Orange Fanta

$2.00

Pink Lemonade

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Water

To Go drink

$2.00

OJ

$4.00

Apple Juice

$2.50

Tomato Juice

$2.50Out of stock

Small Milk

$2.00

Large Milk

$3.00

Ale 8 Glass Bottle

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$2.00

Pink Lemonade

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Barq's Root Beer

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Orange Fanta

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Decaf

$2.00

Regular

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Strawberry Shake

$6.00

Vanilla Shake

$6.00

Chocolate Shake

$6.00

Cookies & Cream

$6.00

Maple Bourbon-contains Alcohol

$9.00

ET Bait

$6.00

Specialty Cocktails

Mimosa

$6.00

Vodka Bloody Mary

$6.00

Bourbon Bloody Mary

$6.00

Shareable Mimosa

$25.00

Blueberry

$5.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A fresh take on diner favorites. Located in the heart of Jeffersontown; serving breakfast and lunch.

Website

Location

10509 Watterson Trail, Jeffersontown, KY 40299

Directions

Gallery
Gaslight Diner image
Gaslight Diner image
Gaslight Diner image

Similar restaurants in your area

Feast BBQ - Taylorsville Rd
orange star3.9 • 158
10318 Taylorsville Rd Louisville, KY 40299
View restaurantnext
Mussel & Burger Bar - Taylorsville Rd
orange starNo Reviews
9200 Taylorsville Rd Louisville, KY 40299
View restaurantnext
Roosters - Fern Creek (Bardstown)
orange starNo Reviews
5338 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40291
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Louisville (Fern Creek) #065
orange star4.2 • 1,384
5628 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40291
View restaurantnext
Royals Hot Chicken - Shelbyville Rd
orange star3.5 • 21
10310 Shelbyville Road Louisville, KY 40223
View restaurantnext
LouVino - Douglas Hill
orange starNo Reviews
11400 Main St Middletown, KY 40243
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Jeffersontown

Le Moo
orange star4.5 • 5,649
2300 Lexington Road Louisville, KY 40206
View restaurantnext
The Village Anchor
orange star4.7 • 3,431
11507 Park Road Louisville, KY 40223
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Dupont
orange star4.4 • 2,902
3985 Dutchmans Lane Louisville, KY 40207
View restaurantnext
Grassa Gramma
orange star4.6 • 2,882
2210 Holiday Manor Center Louisville, KY 40222
View restaurantnext
Derby City Pizza Co. - PRP
orange star4.6 • 2,819
5603 Greenwood Rd Louisville, KY 40258
View restaurantnext
Hell or High Water
orange star4.5 • 2,785
112 West Washington St suite#2 Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Jeffersontown
Jeffersonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
New Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Prospect
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Sellersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Crestwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Corydon
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Radcliff
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston