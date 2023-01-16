Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gasoline Alley

870 N Cleveland Massillon rd

Akron, OH 44333

The Classics

All sandwiches come with a side of our hand cut fries and kosher dill pickle. To Request a bread other than what is listed your choices are: House Bread, Rye, Wheat, Texas Toast, Homestyle Roll, Pita and Gluten Free Wheat. Cheese can be added for an additional $1.50 choices include: American, Cheddar, Danish Havarti, Swiss, Cream Cheese, Mozzarella, Pepper Jack and Provolone.

1. Corn Beefus Gigantus

$13.00+

We pile up corned beef on fresh rye for a sandwich you’d drive to New York for... Now you won’t have to!

2. Roast Beef

$12.00+

Fresh roasted here, try it with lettuce and tomato on a roll!

3. New York Pastramius Astronomious

$12.00+

Classic New York hot pastrami piled up on fresh rye bread. not for light eaters - we can’t hold the fat! (try it with havarti or cream cheese)

4. A La Arami

$9.00

Tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, balsamic glaze on grilled house bread

5. Ham & Swiss

$9.00+

best ham and cheese to “Come down the Pike” served on rye bread

6. Salami and Swiss

$9.00

all beef salami and swiss served on rye

7. Turkey Breast

$10.00+

perdue®, no antibiotics ever! we roast our own! we even throw in the lettuce & tomato on a homestyle roll & cranberry sauce

8. Turkey Salad

$9.00

our almost famous creamy & crunchy turkey salad served on a homestyle roll with lettuce & tomato

9. Minuteman Melt

$9.00

any cheese of your choice... pick a bread and would you like that grilled?

10. Tenderloin Steak Sandwich

$14.50

charbroiled tenderloin steak buttered and served on a french roll with lettuce & tomato. need we say more?

11. Tuna Salad

$10.00

all white tuna as creamy and crunchy as our turkey salad! Served on a homestyle roll with lettuce & tomato

12. Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Just the bird - no bones, no skin! chicken with lettuce, tomato served on a homestyle roll

13. Chicken Salad

$9.00

skinless & boneless chicken breast, green pepper, red onion, tossed with mayo and served on a Homestyle roll with lettuce & tomato

14. Chicken Parmesan

$14.00

deep fried breaded chicken breast smothered in marinara sauce with melted provolone & mozzarella on a homestyle roll topped with romano

15. Italian Sausage

$12.00

we grill italian sausage and add our marinara sauce (made with Italian plum tomatoes) topped with mozzarella

16. Catfish Sandwich

$12.00

large piece of dressed catfish, fried and served with homemade slaw, french fries and tartar sauce. Whoa Boy!

* 17. London Broil Steak Sandwich

$15.00

we take flank steak, marinate it in lots of secret good stuff, grill it and thin slice it. Served on a sub roll with lettuce, tomato and onion with fries

18. Crabmeat Sandwich

$13.00

with hellmann’s mayo and served on our roll

Customized Combos

23. Big Daddy Reuben

$15.00+

lots of corned beef, swiss cheese, thousand island or russian dressing & sauerkraut on grilled rye

24. Turkey Reuben

$13.00+

turkey, coleslaw, swiss cheese & thousand island or russian dressing on grilled rye

25. Italian Stallion

$13.00+

all beef salami, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato & onion on pita. served with vinaigrette

26. “Model T”

$12.00

perdue® turkey, no antibiotics ever! bacon, havarti & russian or thousand island dressing on a homestyle roll

27. Spare Parts

$13.00

corned beef, turkey & swiss cheese on grilled rye

28. Philadelphia

$12.00

pastrami, swiss, & coleslaw on rye

29. Sassy Sammie

$13.00

corned beef, hot pastrami & cream cheese on toasted rye

30. Easy Rider

$12.00

perdue® turkey, no antibiotics ever! ham, lettuce & tomato on a homestyle roll

31. Tuna Up

$12.00

our delicious tuna salad - this time with melted cheddar & tomato on grilled rye, susan’s favorite

32. Cheesy BLT

$9.50

traditional bacon, lettuce, & tomato and we’ll add the cheese of your choice! served on a homestyle roll

33. Traditional BLT

$8.50

34. Sarah’s Vegetable Truck

$10.00

cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach & if you like, avocado on pita with yogurt dressing

35. Bumper to Bumper

$13.00

onions, lettuce & vinaigrette on grilled rye

36. “Ghent”leman’s Club

$13.00

perdue® turkey, no antibiotics ever! ham, bacon, swiss, lettuce & tomato on a homestyle roll

37. Bath 3-Alarmer

$13.00

hot pastrami, corned beef, swiss, coleslaw on rye

38. Traffic Jam

$13.00

hot pastrami, ham, all beef salami, provolone, mozzarella, vinaigrette on rye

39. Gosh Andrew

$14.00

crabmeat salad, avocado and cream cheese on homestyle roll

40. Big Al

$10.00

turkey salad with added onion, crispy bacon and avocado on rye w/ cranberry sauce

Route 66 “The Fat Boy Burgers”

50. The Basic Fat Boy

$10.00

what else!? big fresh ground beef patty charbroiled to your liking on a homestyle roll

51. Greek Fat Boy

$12.00

real feta cheese on a burger with anchovies on a homestyle roll that’s brushed with our own seasoned oil

52. Bleu Cheese Fat Boy

$12.00

Crumbled bleu cheese melted on a burger on a homestyle roll

53. Reuben Fat Boy

$12.00

A burger on grilled rye with swiss, kraut & thousand island dressing

54. Bacon Fat Boy

$12.00

bacon strips on a burger with lettuce, tomato, onion & your choice of cheese on a homestyle roll

55. Mushroom Fat Boy

$12.00

fresh mushrooms & onions grilled & smothering this one! on a homestyle roll (pick a cheese)

56. Havarti Fat Boy

$12.00

danish havarti cheese melted on a burger

57. Portobello Fat Boy

$12.00

grilled onion and portobello mushrooms and danish havarti cheese on our classic burger. Yikes!

58. Turkey Fat Boy

$12.00

fresh ground turkey with choice of cheese

Now Featuring

Middleneck Clams

$15.00

a dozen mild flavored clams cooked up in our house wine with just enough garlic and garlic toast

Sauteed Mussels

$15.00

about a pound of mussels - sauteed in wine, garlic and some secret stuff, served with grilled garlic bread to mop up the sauce!

Macaroni and Cheese

$10.00+

four cheese creation better than Mom made

Tilapia Fish and Chips

$13.00

lightly coated in our own breading and deep fried, served with our own homemade french fries and malt vinegar

Alley Style Corned Beef Reuben

$13.00

on potato latkes w/ fries

Wings

$15.00

a dozen any way you’d like: mild • medium • hot garlic • garlic parmesan • teriyaki • bbq w/bleu cheese or yogurt

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.00

Thinly sliced steak, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and provolone cheese

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

chicken, celery, tomatoes, onions and pita

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Omelettes & Hash

available ‘til 5pm

Hash and Eggs

$13.00

our homemade corned beef hash served with two eggs any style and toast

Plain Omelette

$9.00

served with toast

Cheese Omelette

$10.00

choose any cheese we’ve got.........................Add 75¢ per ingredient for anything else you want with your omelette (look under pizza toppings)

Gasoline Alley Pizza Pies

By the Slice

By the Slice (available ‘til 3pm)

Plain 12"

$11.00

One Item 12"

$12.00

Two Items 12"

$14.00

Deluxe (3 Items) 12"

$16.00

Double Cheese 12"

$3.50

Plain 18"

$15.00

One Item 18"

$17.00

Two Items 18"

$19.00

Deluxe (3 Items) 18"

$21.00

Double Cheese 18"

$4.50

Specialty Pizza Pies

Small Florentine Pie

$17.00

fresh steamed spinach, red onions, ham, fresh mushrooms, swiss cheese - with creamy white sauce

Small White Pizza

$15.00

our own white sauce (our secret) topped with black olives, tomatoes, & pepper rings

Small Chicken Herb Pie

$18.00

fresh grilled chicken, red onions, fresh cut tomatoes, sprinkled with our own olive oil & herb sauce

Small Reuben Pizza

$18.00

corned beef, swiss and mozzarella and kraut with thousand island dressing

Small Margherita Pie

$17.00

we use fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and italian plum tomatoes in our red sauce

Large Florentine Pie

$23.00

fresh steamed spinach, red onions, ham, fresh mushrooms, swiss cheese - with creamy white sauce

Large White Pizza

$22.00

our own white sauce (our secret) topped with black olives, tomatoes, & pepper rings

Large Chicken Herb Pie

$23.00

fresh grilled chicken, red onions, fresh cut tomatoes, sprinkled with our own olive oil & herb sauce

Large Reuben Pizza

$23.00

corned beef, swiss and mozzarella and kraut with thousand island dressing

Large Margherita Pie

$20.00

we use fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and italian plum tomatoes in our red sauce

Meatless Pitstop

add any cheese $ 2

Black Bean Burger

$10.00

for our vegetarians this burger on a roll with lettuce, tomato and onion will set you up! served with yogurt dressing

Portobello Mushroom Sandwich

$13.00

we call it our “Vegetarian” Steak Sandwich. we grill portobello mushrooms in an herb butter, melt danish havarti cheese over it, serve it on a grilled roll with grilled onions if you like

Glen Bob’s Eggplant Sandwich

$12.00

fried, breaded eggplant, smothered in mozzarella & provolone cheese, layered with tomato sauce and served on a grilled roll. makes your mouth water!

Beyond Burger

$15.00

A plant based burger for meat lovers

Gasoline Alley Greens

add chicken or london broil for $3

Tossed Greens

$7.50

we combine fresh leaf lettuce, crispy iceberg & spinach with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions & our homemade bread

Side Salad

$5.50

smaller version of tossed greens

Spinach Greens

$6.00+

fresh spinach topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, hard-boiled egg & crisp real bacon - try this with our yogurt dressing!

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

the traditional romaine lettuce with homemade caesar or yogurt dressing served with garlic bread

Cheese Salad

$5.50+

our tossed greens with a generous handful of shredded mozzarella & provolone

The Super Chef

$9.00+

we top our tossed greens with strips of ham, our fresh roasted turkey, tomatoes, cucumbers, egg wedges, swiss cheese & cheddar strips

Greek Greens

$6.00+

kalamata olives, red onions, pepperoncini, cucumbers, tomatoes, feta cheese, mixed greens and yes... anchovies! we suggest the vinaigrette with this one!

Salad Plate

$11.25

your choice of turkey salad, tuna salad, or chicken salad on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers and fruit with pita bread

Crab Salad Plate

$16.50

Gasoline Alley Side Cars

Kraut Balls

$9.00

not like any you had before! all we can say is...try them!

Onion Rings

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$3.25

Potato Latkes

$7.00

w/sour cream

Fried Mushrooms

$6.00

served with bleu cheese or yogurt dressing

Homemade French Fries

$5.00

with vinegar

Golden Krisp Chips

$6.00

and our yogurt dip

Fruit Compote

$5.00

seasonal fresh fruit

Fried Zucchini

$6.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Soups

New England Style Clam Chowder

$4.00+

Best in the Midwest!

Auntie Gail’s Corn Chowder

$5.00+

our Auntie Gail gave us the recipe and you’ll love this hearty soup served with crackers

Whitey’s Chili

$5.00+

in memory of our old friend Whitey - we proudly serve his Great Chili!

SOUP OF THE DAY

$4.00+

Desserts

Cookie

$3.00

Carrot Cake Slice

$8.00

Carrot Cake WHOLE

$40.00

Cheesecake Slice

$5.00

Cheesecake WHOLE

$35.00

Whipped Cheesecake Slice

$8.00

Whipped Cheesecake WHOLE

$40.00

General Slice

$5.00

General Whole

$45.00

$0.75 Wings

Wings

$0.75
Located in Bath, Ohio, Gasoline Alley is a one-of-a-kind neighborhood deli and bar. Walls and ceilings covered with Americana, automotive and transportation history set the atmosphere as you feast on full portions of our unique yet familiar dishes.

870 N Cleveland Massillon rd, Akron, OH 44333

