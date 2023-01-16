Gasoline Alley
870 N Cleveland Massillon rd
Akron, OH 44333
The Classics
1. Corn Beefus Gigantus
We pile up corned beef on fresh rye for a sandwich you’d drive to New York for... Now you won’t have to!
2. Roast Beef
Fresh roasted here, try it with lettuce and tomato on a roll!
3. New York Pastramius Astronomious
Classic New York hot pastrami piled up on fresh rye bread. not for light eaters - we can’t hold the fat! (try it with havarti or cream cheese)
4. A La Arami
Tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, balsamic glaze on grilled house bread
5. Ham & Swiss
best ham and cheese to “Come down the Pike” served on rye bread
6. Salami and Swiss
all beef salami and swiss served on rye
7. Turkey Breast
perdue®, no antibiotics ever! we roast our own! we even throw in the lettuce & tomato on a homestyle roll & cranberry sauce
8. Turkey Salad
our almost famous creamy & crunchy turkey salad served on a homestyle roll with lettuce & tomato
9. Minuteman Melt
any cheese of your choice... pick a bread and would you like that grilled?
10. Tenderloin Steak Sandwich
charbroiled tenderloin steak buttered and served on a french roll with lettuce & tomato. need we say more?
11. Tuna Salad
all white tuna as creamy and crunchy as our turkey salad! Served on a homestyle roll with lettuce & tomato
12. Grilled Chicken
Just the bird - no bones, no skin! chicken with lettuce, tomato served on a homestyle roll
13. Chicken Salad
skinless & boneless chicken breast, green pepper, red onion, tossed with mayo and served on a Homestyle roll with lettuce & tomato
14. Chicken Parmesan
deep fried breaded chicken breast smothered in marinara sauce with melted provolone & mozzarella on a homestyle roll topped with romano
15. Italian Sausage
we grill italian sausage and add our marinara sauce (made with Italian plum tomatoes) topped with mozzarella
16. Catfish Sandwich
large piece of dressed catfish, fried and served with homemade slaw, french fries and tartar sauce. Whoa Boy!
* 17. London Broil Steak Sandwich
we take flank steak, marinate it in lots of secret good stuff, grill it and thin slice it. Served on a sub roll with lettuce, tomato and onion with fries
18. Crabmeat Sandwich
with hellmann’s mayo and served on our roll
Customized Combos
23. Big Daddy Reuben
lots of corned beef, swiss cheese, thousand island or russian dressing & sauerkraut on grilled rye
24. Turkey Reuben
turkey, coleslaw, swiss cheese & thousand island or russian dressing on grilled rye
25. Italian Stallion
all beef salami, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato & onion on pita. served with vinaigrette
26. “Model T”
perdue® turkey, no antibiotics ever! bacon, havarti & russian or thousand island dressing on a homestyle roll
27. Spare Parts
corned beef, turkey & swiss cheese on grilled rye
28. Philadelphia
pastrami, swiss, & coleslaw on rye
29. Sassy Sammie
corned beef, hot pastrami & cream cheese on toasted rye
30. Easy Rider
perdue® turkey, no antibiotics ever! ham, lettuce & tomato on a homestyle roll
31. Tuna Up
our delicious tuna salad - this time with melted cheddar & tomato on grilled rye, susan’s favorite
32. Cheesy BLT
traditional bacon, lettuce, & tomato and we’ll add the cheese of your choice! served on a homestyle roll
33. Traditional BLT
34. Sarah’s Vegetable Truck
cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach & if you like, avocado on pita with yogurt dressing
35. Bumper to Bumper
onions, lettuce & vinaigrette on grilled rye
36. “Ghent”leman’s Club
perdue® turkey, no antibiotics ever! ham, bacon, swiss, lettuce & tomato on a homestyle roll
37. Bath 3-Alarmer
hot pastrami, corned beef, swiss, coleslaw on rye
38. Traffic Jam
hot pastrami, ham, all beef salami, provolone, mozzarella, vinaigrette on rye
39. Gosh Andrew
crabmeat salad, avocado and cream cheese on homestyle roll
40. Big Al
turkey salad with added onion, crispy bacon and avocado on rye w/ cranberry sauce
Route 66 “The Fat Boy Burgers”
50. The Basic Fat Boy
what else!? big fresh ground beef patty charbroiled to your liking on a homestyle roll
51. Greek Fat Boy
real feta cheese on a burger with anchovies on a homestyle roll that’s brushed with our own seasoned oil
52. Bleu Cheese Fat Boy
Crumbled bleu cheese melted on a burger on a homestyle roll
53. Reuben Fat Boy
A burger on grilled rye with swiss, kraut & thousand island dressing
54. Bacon Fat Boy
bacon strips on a burger with lettuce, tomato, onion & your choice of cheese on a homestyle roll
55. Mushroom Fat Boy
fresh mushrooms & onions grilled & smothering this one! on a homestyle roll (pick a cheese)
56. Havarti Fat Boy
danish havarti cheese melted on a burger
57. Portobello Fat Boy
grilled onion and portobello mushrooms and danish havarti cheese on our classic burger. Yikes!
58. Turkey Fat Boy
fresh ground turkey with choice of cheese
Now Featuring
Middleneck Clams
a dozen mild flavored clams cooked up in our house wine with just enough garlic and garlic toast
Sauteed Mussels
about a pound of mussels - sauteed in wine, garlic and some secret stuff, served with grilled garlic bread to mop up the sauce!
Macaroni and Cheese
four cheese creation better than Mom made
Tilapia Fish and Chips
lightly coated in our own breading and deep fried, served with our own homemade french fries and malt vinegar
Alley Style Corned Beef Reuben
on potato latkes w/ fries
Wings
a dozen any way you’d like: mild • medium • hot garlic • garlic parmesan • teriyaki • bbq w/bleu cheese or yogurt
Philly Cheese Steak
Thinly sliced steak, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and provolone cheese
Buffalo Chicken Salad
chicken, celery, tomatoes, onions and pita
Chicken Tenders
Omelettes & Hash
Gasoline Alley Pizza Pies
Specialty Pizza Pies
Small Florentine Pie
fresh steamed spinach, red onions, ham, fresh mushrooms, swiss cheese - with creamy white sauce
Small White Pizza
our own white sauce (our secret) topped with black olives, tomatoes, & pepper rings
Small Chicken Herb Pie
fresh grilled chicken, red onions, fresh cut tomatoes, sprinkled with our own olive oil & herb sauce
Small Reuben Pizza
corned beef, swiss and mozzarella and kraut with thousand island dressing
Small Margherita Pie
we use fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and italian plum tomatoes in our red sauce
Large Florentine Pie
fresh steamed spinach, red onions, ham, fresh mushrooms, swiss cheese - with creamy white sauce
Large White Pizza
our own white sauce (our secret) topped with black olives, tomatoes, & pepper rings
Large Chicken Herb Pie
fresh grilled chicken, red onions, fresh cut tomatoes, sprinkled with our own olive oil & herb sauce
Large Reuben Pizza
corned beef, swiss and mozzarella and kraut with thousand island dressing
Large Margherita Pie
we use fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and italian plum tomatoes in our red sauce
Meatless Pitstop
Black Bean Burger
for our vegetarians this burger on a roll with lettuce, tomato and onion will set you up! served with yogurt dressing
Portobello Mushroom Sandwich
we call it our “Vegetarian” Steak Sandwich. we grill portobello mushrooms in an herb butter, melt danish havarti cheese over it, serve it on a grilled roll with grilled onions if you like
Glen Bob’s Eggplant Sandwich
fried, breaded eggplant, smothered in mozzarella & provolone cheese, layered with tomato sauce and served on a grilled roll. makes your mouth water!
Beyond Burger
A plant based burger for meat lovers
Gasoline Alley Greens
Tossed Greens
we combine fresh leaf lettuce, crispy iceberg & spinach with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions & our homemade bread
Side Salad
smaller version of tossed greens
Spinach Greens
fresh spinach topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, hard-boiled egg & crisp real bacon - try this with our yogurt dressing!
Caesar Salad
the traditional romaine lettuce with homemade caesar or yogurt dressing served with garlic bread
Cheese Salad
our tossed greens with a generous handful of shredded mozzarella & provolone
The Super Chef
we top our tossed greens with strips of ham, our fresh roasted turkey, tomatoes, cucumbers, egg wedges, swiss cheese & cheddar strips
Greek Greens
kalamata olives, red onions, pepperoncini, cucumbers, tomatoes, feta cheese, mixed greens and yes... anchovies! we suggest the vinaigrette with this one!
Salad Plate
your choice of turkey salad, tuna salad, or chicken salad on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers and fruit with pita bread
Crab Salad Plate
Gasoline Alley Side Cars
Kraut Balls
not like any you had before! all we can say is...try them!
Onion Rings
Cole Slaw
Potato Latkes
w/sour cream
Fried Mushrooms
served with bleu cheese or yogurt dressing
Homemade French Fries
with vinegar
Golden Krisp Chips
and our yogurt dip
Fruit Compote
seasonal fresh fruit
Fried Zucchini
Side Fries
Soups
Desserts
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Located in Bath, Ohio, Gasoline Alley is a one-of-a-kind neighborhood deli and bar. Walls and ceilings covered with Americana, automotive and transportation history set the atmosphere as you feast on full portions of our unique yet familiar dishes.
870 N Cleveland Massillon rd, Akron, OH 44333