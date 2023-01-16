Gasoline Alley

The Classics

All sandwiches come with a side of our hand cut fries and kosher dill pickle. To Request a bread other than what is listed your choices are: House Bread, Rye, Wheat, Texas Toast, Homestyle Roll, Pita and Gluten Free Wheat. Cheese can be added for an additional $1.50 choices include: American, Cheddar, Danish Havarti, Swiss, Cream Cheese, Mozzarella, Pepper Jack and Provolone.