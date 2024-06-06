- Home
Gaston's Bistro 14438 John Humphrey Dr
14438 John Humphrey Dr
Orland Park, IL 60462
Lunch & Dinner
Appetizers
- 3 Cheese Quesadilla
Served with salsa and sour cream$7.00
- Chicken Quesadilla
With red peppers, green peppers & onions served with salsa & sour cream$15.00
- Homemade Crab Cakes
6 crab cakes with a side of homemade dijonnaise sauce$15.00
- Sweet & Chill Shrimp
8 jumbo shrimp fried & tossed in creamy spicy sauce$13.00
- Cheese Plate
Brie, blue cheese, pistachio, crusted goat cheese, honey baguette and berries on the side$13.00
- Fried Calamari$13.00
Salads
- Gaston's Salad
Bed of romaine, topped with bleu cheese crumbles, pears, walnuts, and tomato. Served with sesame ginger dressing$13.00
- Greek Salad
Mixed organic greens, tomatoes, feta cheese, onions, and Kalamata olives. Served with feta cheese vinaigrette dressing$13.00
- Avocado Supreme
Bea of romaine, topped with crab salad, and avocado wedges and your choice of dressing on the side$14.00
- Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing (or your choice of dressing on the side)$9.00
- Refreshing Beets Salad
Mixed organic greens, pickled red beets, walnuts, strawberry, feta, and pears. Served with sesame ginger dressing$13.00
- Kristin Salad
Toasted goat cheese over mixed organic greens with raisins, almonds, and tomatoes. Served with oil vinaigrette dressing$13.00
- Avocado Toast Salad
Thinly sliced avocado spread on 9 grain toast over organic spring mix lettuce, sliced tomato, mozzarella cheese & topped with french balsamic glaze$15.00
Sandwiches
- All American Burger
1/2 lb Angus beef patty with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions$15.00
- Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger
Lettuce, tomatoes, onion, Cheddar & bacon$17.00
- Veggie Burger with American Cheese
Grilled patty made of finely chopped carrots, celery, zucchini, corn and peas on french bread$11.00
- Tuna Melt
Tuna salad, mozzarella & Cheddar cheese, baked open-faced on french bread$11.00
- Croque Monsieur
Ham, Swiss cheese, and dijon mustard on a toasted country baguette$14.00
- Traditional Turkey
Fresh roasted sliced turkey with lettuce, tomato, slivers of onion and cranberry mayo on french bread$12.00
- Mediterranean Wrap with Grilled Chicken
Spring lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, feta cheese and vinaigrette dressing$15.00
- Tex Mex
Chicken breast, sautéed with green peppers and onions topped with Cheddar cheese on french bread served with a side of salsa$14.00
- Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and Romano cheese topped with Caesar dressing$14.00
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Buffalo or regular with lettuce, tomato & Gaston's secret sauce$14.00
- Blackened Chicken Sandwhich
Grilled with Cajun spices topped with mozzarella cheese, lettuce and tomato on a croissant$14.00
- Chicken Salad Sandwich
Served on french bread of croissant with lettuce and tomato$13.00
- Grilled Cheese
Served on white toast with tomatoes$7.00
Entrees
- Crab Cakes Dijonnaise
Hand-made crab cakes served with a light dijon cream sauce$16.00
- Feuillette Au Fromage
Puff pastry crust baked with ham & 3 kinds of cheese. Allow 15 minutes$13.00
- Vegetable Plate
Sautéed fresh vegetables served over your choice of rice or mashed potatoes$13.00
- Hunter Style Chicken (Chicken Chasseur)
Half chicken pieces sautéed and simmered with mushrooms and onions in a white wine sauce topped with our homemade gravy$18.00
- Homemade Meatloaf
Topped with our homemade gravy$16.00
- Beef Bourguignon
Beef tenderloin tips stewed in a non-alcoholic burgundy wine$20.00
- Chicken Pistou
Roasted chicken, basil pistou, artichoke & polenta$15.00
- Crispy Eggplant
Fried eggplant, ratatouille, polenta & goat cheese$12.00
- Steak Frites
Bistro steak, sauce chasseur, fries & asparagus$25.00
- Poulet Roti
1/2 french roasted chicken, seasoned with fresh herbs, pilaf rice and sautéed vegetables$18.00
Pasta Entrees
- Pasta Primavera
Angel hair pasta, sautéed with broccoli, red and green peppers, zucchini ana onions, topped with a red sauce$15.00
- Chicken Bow Tie
Bow tie pasta, sautéed chicken breast, artichoke hearts, fresh spinach and tomatoes in a light cream sauce$18.00
- Lemon Shrimp Bow Tie Pasta
Sautéed jumbo shrimp, artichoke hearts, fresh spinach. & tomatoes in a light cream lemon sauce$22.00
- Chicken Florentine Pasta
Sautéed chicken, spinach & tomatoes in a creamy red or white sauce over penne pasta$18.00
- Shrimp New Orleans Pasta
Sautéed jumbo shrimp, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms over penne pasta with a Cajun cream sauce$22.00
- Duck Confit Pasta
Bowtie pasta, roasted mushroom demi glace, brie cheese and bread crumbs$19.00
Seafood Entrees
- Blackened Catfish
With a side of Cajun sauce$16.00
- Fried Catfish
With a side of Cajun sauce$16.00
- Atlantic Grilled Filet of Salmon
With a side of tartar sauce$20.00
- Honey Baked Salmon$22.00
- Blackened Salmon$20.00
- Blackened Sea Bass$21.00
- Lemon Buttered Sea Bass$21.00
- Grilled Tilapia$16.00
- Blackened Tilapia$16.00
Side Orders
Beverages
- Cooler Drink$3.00
- Coffee Regular$3.00
- Coffee Decaf$3.00
- Hot Tea Reg$3.00
- Hot Tea Decaf$3.00
- Hot Tea Flavored$3.00
- Cold Brew (Iced Coffee)$5.00
- Green Matcha Latte (Hot)$5.00
- Green Matcha Latte (Cold)$5.00
- Chai Latte$5.00
- Caramel Macchiato$5.00
- French Vanilla Cappuccino$5.00
- Latte$5.00
- Mocha$6.00
- Cappuccino$5.00
- Frappe$6.00
- Espresso$5.00
- Turkish Coffee$4.00
- Cafe Americano$4.00
- Corking Fee (BYOB)$3.00
- Hot Chocolate$4.00
- Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice$5.00
- Milk$3.00
- Freshly Juiced Carrots$5.00
- Soft Drink$3.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
Mocktails (0% Alcohol)
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! All made Fresh by the Order!
14438 John Humphrey Dr, Orland Park, IL 60462