Gastropit Ellisville
No reviews yet
15622 Manchester Rd
Ellisville, MO 63011
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Main Menu
Starters
- BBQ Mushrooms$8.00
Smoked mushrooms topped with Crispy onions and Parmesan cheese. Bianca BBQ sauce served on the side.
- Brisket Empanadas$9.00
Fried Brisket empanadas topped with parmesan cheese and green onions. Red pepper aioli served on the side.
- Cheese-Stuffed Smoked Meatballs$9.00
Stuffed with provel and served with red pepper aioli.
- Chips with Salsa & Queso$5.00
- Cornbread 4-Piece$8.00
Four piece cornbread served with honey butter
- Crispy Rolls$9.00
Stuffed with chicken and pork, with Cheddar cheese. Served with fresh black bean and corn salsa, and cheese sauce on the side.
- Double-Cooked Smoked Wings$9.00
6 pieces of smoked and then flash fried wings. Choice of chipotle ranch, blue cheese ranch, or original ranch
- Fried Pickles$8.00
Fried Pickles
- Fried Wings$9.00
6 pieces. With our specialty dry rub, fried for that perfect crisp
- Gastro-Pit Nachos$14.00
Your choice of meat with candied jalapeños, cheese sauce, green onion, sour cream, and shredded Cheddar
- Loaded Fries$12.00
Fries topped with cheddar cheese, cheese sauce, bacon, green onions, fresh jalapeños, and sour cream.
- Loaded Tots$12.00
Tots topped with cheddar cheese, cheese sauce, bacon, green onions, fresh jalapeños, and sour cream.
- Veggie Nachos$12.00
Nachos topped with smoked mushrooms, fresh corn & bean relish, cheese sauce, candied jalapeños, Cheddar cheese, and sour cream.
Soups and Salads
- The Hill Salad$9.00
Baby spinach, romaine, kalamata olives, artichokes, red onions, pepperoncini, Roma tomatoes, and Parmesan cheese. Italian dressing on the side.
- Side Hill Salad$5.00
Baby spinach, romaine, kalamata olives, artichokes, red onions, pepperoncini, Roma tomatoes, and Parmesan cheese. Italian dressing on the side.
- Caesar Salad$9.00
Crisp romaine with brioche croutons, Parmesan cheese, and house Caesar dressing on the side.
- Side Caesar Salad$5.00
Crisp romaine with brioche croutons, Parmesan cheese, and house Caesar dressing on the side.
- BBQ Salad$9.00
Crisp romaine, red peppers, black bean, corn salsa, provel cheese, pickled onions, crispy tortilla strips, and BBQ ranch dressing on the side.
- Side BBQ Salad$5.00
Crisp romaine, red peppers, black bean, corn salsa, provel cheese, pickled onions, crispy tortilla strips, and BBQ ranch dressing on the side.
- Red Chili$6.00+
Red beef chili topped with sour cream, cheddar cheese and green onions. Served with corn bread and honey butter on the side.
- White Chicken Chili$6.00+
White Chicken Chili topped with sour cream, cheddar cheese and green onions. Served with corn bread and honey butter on the side.
Sandwiches
- Avocado Turkey Sandwich$13.00
Smoked turkey with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and avocado aioli on rustic white bread
- Brisket Bacon Jam Burger$14.00
House-made bacon jam, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche bun
- Brisket Burger$13.00
Choice of: lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on a brioche bun
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$15.00
Fried chicken tenders with lettuce, cheddar cheese, onions and tomatoes. Wrapped in a warm tortilla.
- Chicken Club$12.00
Smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and avocado aioli on rustic white bread
- Cuban Sandwich$14.00
House-smoked ham, pulled pork, mustard, pickles, and Swiss cheese on a baguette
- Pulled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Smoked pulled chicken topped with Memphis BBQ, creamy slaw, and candied jalapeños on a brioche bun
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
Smoked pulled pork topped with Memphis BBQ, creamy slaw, and candied jalapeños on a brioche bun
- Smoked Beef Brisket Sandwich$16.00
Provel cheese, crispy onion, Bianca BBQ sauce, brioche bun
- Smoked Portobello Sandwich$11.00
Smoked portobello, fresh mozzarella, crispy onion, spinach, tomato, and herb mayo on rustic white bread
Entrees
- Full Rack Ribs$30.00
Full Rack of ribs served with one side and corn bread with honey butter.
- Half Rack Ribs$19.00
Half rack of ribs served with one side and corn bread with honey butter.
- Brisket Burnt Ends$18.00
Burnt ends (10oz) with Asian-style BBQ sauce served with one side and corn bread with honey butter.
- Rib and Burnt Ends Combo$20.00
3 Rib bones and burnt ends served with one side and corn bread with honey butter.
- Joe's Favorites$17.00
Pick your three favorite proteins (4oz each) and enjoy your choice of side. Served with cornbread and honey butter.
- Smoked Beef Brisket*$17.00
Smoked brisket (10oz) served with one side and corn bread with honey butter.
- Pulled Pork*$14.00
Pulled smoked pork (10oz) served with one side and corn bread with honey butter.
- Turkey Breast$15.00
Smoked sliced turkey (10oz) served with one side and corn bread with honey butter.
- Pulled Chicken*$14.00
Pulled smoked chicken (10oz) served with one side and corn bread with honey butter.
- Build Your Own Mac$9.00
Sides
- 1 Piece Corn Bread$2.00
One piece of corn bread with honey butter
- 2 Piece Corn Bread$4.00
Warm cornbread served with honey butter
- Chips and Salsa$4.00
- Creamy Slaw$4.00
- Fried Pickles$4.00
- Fries$4.00
- Mac N' Cheese$5.00
- Pit Beans$4.00
- Potato Salad$4.00
- Seasonal Veggie$5.00
Our seasonal veggie changes weekly. Please call to find out what we are serving that day.
- Tots$4.00
Fried tots tossed in our house seasoning
Tacos
- Brisket Taco$5.00
Caramelized onion, provel cheese, and fresh jalapeños
- Pork Taco$4.00
Pickled onion, fresh red radish slaw & chipotle aioli
- Chicken Taco$4.00
Pulled chicken, chili-lime-corn relish, cilantro crema, queso fresco
- BBQ Shrimp Taco$5.00
Chipotle aioli, shredded cabbage, and tomato
- Portabella Taco$5.00
Sliced portabella mushrooms, mozzarella, spinach, herb aioli, and crispy onions
- 4 Taco Packs$18.00
Comes with chips & salsa
- 8 Taco Packs$34.00
Comes with chips & salsa
- Side Cheese Sauce$2.00
5oz Cheese Sauce
- Chips with Salsa & Cheese Sauce$5.00
Chips with salsa and cheese sauce
- Sole Taco Special$14.00
Two Sole Fish tacos with your choice of slaw or lettuce. Topped with pico de Gallo and Chipotle aioli. Served with chips and salsa
Kids Meals
A La Carte
Dessert Menu
6oz. House-Made Sauces
- Sweet Sauce 6oz$5.00
Thick & sweet
- Memphis Sauce 6oz$5.00
Peppery & savory
- Dr. Pepper 6oz$5.00
Dr. Pepper & spices
- Carolina Sauce 6oz$5.00
Mustard & vinegar-based
- Jalapeño Carolina 6oz$5.00
With fresh jalapeños
- Bianca Sauce 6oz$5.00
White BBQ with horseradish & garlic
- Honey Mustard 6oz$5.00
With a kick
- Hot Sauce 6oz$5.00
Fire in the hole
- Ranch 6oz$5.00
- BBQ Ranch 6oz$5.00
- Caesar 6oz$5.00
- Italian 6oz$5.00
EXTRA SAUCE
Catering Menu
Catering Group Packages
- 10-15 People Option 1$180.00
10-15 People Option 1 3 Pounds Pulled Chicken 3 Pounds Pulled Pork Half Pan Salad Choose from our Hill Salad, Caesar Salad and BBQ Salad. Half Gallon Mac & Cheese Half Gallon BBQ Beans
- 10-15 People Option 2$180.00
10-15 People Option 2 3 Pounds Pulled Chicken 2 Pounds Brisket 50 Meatballs topped with Parmesan Cheese, Green Onions, and Red Pepper Aioli. Half Gallon Creamy Slaw Half Gallon Mac & Cheese
- 20-25 People Option 1$250.00
20-25 People Option 1 3 Pounds Pulled Chicken 3 Pounds Brisket 50 Wings Half Gallon Mac & Cheese Half Gallon Creamy Slaw Half Gallon BBQ Beans
- 20-25 People Option 2$250.00
20-25 People Option 2 3 Pounds Pulled Chicken 2 Pounds Brisket 3 Pounds Pork 50 Meatballs topped with Parmesan Cheese, Green Onions and Red Pepper Aioli. Half Gallon Mac & Cheese Half Gallon BBQ Beans
- 30-35 People Option 1$420.00
30-35 People Option 1 5 Pounds Pulled Pork 5 Pounds Brisket 50 Wings 1 Full Pan Salad Choose from our Caesar Salad, Hill Salad, and BBQ Salad. Half Gallon Mac & Cheese Half Gallon BBQ Beans
- 30-35 People Option 2$420.00
Meat by the Pound
- Chicken$17.00
Serves 2-3
- Pulled Pork$17.00
Serves 2-3
- Brisket$22.00
Serves 2-3
- Rack of Ribs$18.00+
Serves 1-2
- Meatballs$45.00+
Topped with parmesan cheese, green onions and red pepper aioli.
- Smoked Wings$55.00+
- Fried Wings$50.00+
Wings served with one BBQ sauce & ranch or blue cheese
- Burnt Ends$24.00
Serves 2-3. Tossed in Asian BBQ sauce
Salads
- Half Pan Salads serves 10 people$35.00
Choose from our three salads. A half pan salad feeds up to 10 people. All dressing is served on the side. Caesar Salad comes with crisp romaine lettuce, brioche croutons and parmesan cheese served on the side. Hill Salad comes baby spinach, romaine, kalamata olives, artichokes, red onions, pepperoncini, Roma tomatoes, and Parmesan cheese served on the side. BBQ Salad crisp romaine, black bean and corn salsa, provel cheese served, pickled onions, and crispy tortilla strips.
- Full Pan Salads serves 20 people$60.00
Choose from our three salads. A full pan salad feeds up to 10 people. All dressing is served on the side. Caesar Salad comes with crisp romaine lettuce, brioche croutons and parmesan cheese served on the side. Hill Salad comes baby spinach, romaine, kalamata olives, artichokes, red onions, pepperoncini, Roma tomatoes, and Parmesan cheese served on the side. BBQ Salad crisp romaine, black bean and corn salsa, provel cheese served, pickled onions, and crispy tortilla strips.
Scratch Sides
Bread & Utensils
Boxes Lunches
- Joe's Favorites Boxed Lunch$17.00
10-person minimum. Pulled pork, smoked chicken, and beef brisket come with an assortment of house-made BBQ sauces
- Half Rack Boxed Lunch$19.00
10-person minimum. 5-6 fall-off-the-bone-ribs -comes with an assortment of house-made BBQ sauces
- Ribs & Burnt Ends Boxed Lunch$20.00
10-person minimum. Fall-off-the-bone ribs and our Asian BBQ-tossed burnt ends - come with an assortment of house-made BBQ sauces for ribs
- Asian BBQ Burnt Ends Boxed Lunch$17.00
Tossed in Asian BBQ sauce
- Sandwich Package$16.00
One sandwich and a side. Comes with a mini brownie for dessert and an assortment of sauces (for pork and brisket sandwiches)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Join us in our cozy, inviting space, where the rustic charm complements our hearty, flavor-packed dishes. Whether it's a family dinner, a casual lunch, or a special celebration, Gastropit Ellisville is more than just a dining experience - it's a place where memories are made, one smoky, delicious bite at a time.
15622 Manchester Rd, Ellisville, MO 63011