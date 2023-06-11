Gastrotheque imageView gallery
American

Gastrotheque

1818 East Sunrise Blvd

Ft lauderdale, FL 33304

FOOD

Appetizers

Shrimp Ceviche

$17.00

Raw Fish like a Ceviche

Octopus

$23.00Out of stock

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Truffle Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Duroc Pork Belly

$21.00

Hummus

$16.00

Wagyu Carpaccio

$32.00

Filet Tartare

$24.00

Brussel Sprouts

$18.00

PEI Mussels

$23.00Out of stock

King Crab Legs

$64.00

ELK Tataki

$28.00Out of stock

Salads

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Local Salad

$13.00

Lobster Salad

$36.00Out of stock

Roasted Carrot Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Entrees

Golden Tilefish

$46.00Out of stock

Chicken

$31.00

Bolognese

$25.00

Braised Farm Rabbit

$38.00Out of stock

Filet Mignon

$48.00

Skirt Steak

$36.00

Vegan Cauliflower Risotto

$23.00

Creamy Shrimp Pappardelle

$29.00

Scallops

$34.00Out of stock

Wagyu Short Rib

$38.00

Carrara Wagyu Ribeye

$68.00Out of stock

52oz Wagyu Tomahawk

$275.00Out of stock

Whole Red Snapper

$56.00Out of stock

Rack Of Lamb

$42.00Out of stock

Sides

Truffle Lobster Mac

$21.00

Chimichurri

$2.00

Extra Crackers

$6.00

Kennebunkport

$18.00

French Fries

$7.00

Mushroom Risotto

$18.00

Roasted Vegetables

$8.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$12.00Out of stock

Side Caesar

$8.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Truffle Oil

$3.00

Beet Risotto

$16.00

Pork Jus

$2.00

Veal Jus

$3.00

Beet Rissotto

$14.00

Desserts

Gateau Basque

$14.00Out of stock

Hibiscus Poached Pear

$16.00

S'mores

$14.00

Almond Joy

$12.00

Sticky Bun

$18.00

Coconut Gelatto

$6.00

Creme Fraiche Ice Cream

$8.00

Corn Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Coffee Creme Brulee

$14.00

HH Food

Skirt Sando

$18.00

HH Gastro Burger

$16.00

HH Mac & Cheese

$8.00

HH Smoked Fish Dip

$8.00

HH Pork Belly Arancinis

$10.00

BEVERAGES

NA Beverages

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

FT Tonic Water

$5.00

FT Grapefruit Soda

$5.00

FT Ginger Beer

$5.00