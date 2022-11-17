Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gatch's

137 Rumford Ave

Rumford, ME 04276

Order Again

Appetizers

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.95

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$10.95

Bruschetta

$7.95

Fresh chopped Roma Tomatoes and Basil tossed in olive oil on toasted garlic bread topped with parmesan cheese and a balsamic glaze

Sausage Bread

$7.95

Scrambled hot sausage and cheese on toasted rye bread, served with garlic infused olive oil

Stuffed Jalapenos

$7.95

Jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese and wrapped in bacon

Teenie Weenies

$7.95

Cocktail wieners wrapped in dough and baked until golden brown, served with honey mustard

Bone In Wings

$10.95+

Mild or spicy, served with celery, carrot sticks and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing

Boneless Wings

$10.95+

Mild or spicy, served with celery, carrot sticks and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing

Chicken Tenders

$9.95

Six tenders with your choice of plain, buffalo, BBQ, sweet and spicy or honey mustard

Waffle Fries

$5.95

Onion Rings

$6.95

Cheese Stix

$6.95

Crock of Homemade Soup

$6.95

Sharable Dips

Tomato Basil Alfredo Dip

$8.95

Served hot with toasted garlic bread stix

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$8.95

Served hot with warm tortilla chips

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.95

Served hot with warm tortilla chips

Salads

Garden Salad

$6.95

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions, and croutons

Classic Caesar Salad

$7.95

Crisp Romaine, fresh Parmesan and Romano cheese, and croutons. Lightly tossed with Caesar dressing

Asian Tuna Salad

$17.95

A sesame encrusted fillet of fresh Tuna, served on a bed of mixed greens and julienned veggies, with an Asian and wasabi dressing

Chef’s Salad

$14.95

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions, ham, turkey, cheese, and croutons

Burgers

The Gatch Burger

$12.95

Served with mushrooms caramelized in BBQ topped with bacon, Swiss cheese, and mayo

Colossal Cheeseburger

$12.95

Served with sauteed peppers, onions, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Mexican Burger

$12.95

Served with guacamole, salsa, chips, shredded lettuce, cheese, and sour cream

Bacon ‘n Bleu Burger

$11.95

Yup…served with bleu cheese

Gatch’s Sloppy House Burger

$11.95

Served with our own house chili and topped with cheese

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.95

Served with caramelized onions and mushrooms, and Swiss cheese

South Burger

$8.95

Served with lettuce, tomato, and mayo

North Burger

$9.95

Served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Classic Burger

$8.95

Served with onions, pickles, mustard, and ketchup

American Classic

$10.95

Specialty Sandwiches

Gatch’s Catch

$12.95

Boneless breast of chicken served open face on garlic bread with lettuce, tomato, bacon, and Swiss cheese. Served with your choice of jalapeno mayo or ranch dressing

Steak Supreme

$12.95

Steak and cheese served on a sub roll with peppers, mushrooms, onions, and mayo

Chicken Parmesan

$12.95

served open face on garlic bread, topped with red sauce and mozzarella cheese

Meatball Parmesan

$12.95

served open face on garlic bread, topped with red sauce and mozzarella cheese

Reuben

$12.95

Traditional Reuben served on grilled marble rye bread with shaved corn beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing

Blackened Haddock Reuben

$14.95

Grilled blackened haddock served on grilled marble rye bread with coleslaw, Swiss cheese, and key lime tartar sauce

The Gobbler

$12.95

Fresh roasted turkey, stuffing, cranberry, and mayo baked on a sub roll with a side of gravy

Grilled Chicken Bruschetta Sandwich

$11.95

Boneless grilled Chicken served open face on garlic bread topped with tomato, basil, garlic, fresh parmesan cheese, and a balsamic glaze

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.95

Slow roasted pork smothered in BBQ sauce, topped with coleslaw and served on a bulky roll

Wraps

Grilled Tuna Steak Wrap

$14.95

Served with lettuce, tomato, and wasabi dressing

Chicken Wrap

$11.95

Served with lettuce, tomato, and choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Liquor

Well Vodka

$6.00

Smirnoff

$7.00

Smirnoff Orange

$7.00

Smirnoff Blueberry

$7.00

Smirnoff Raspberry

$7.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$7.00

UV Blueberry

$7.00

Citron

$8.00

Absolut

$8.00

Tito's

$8.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Bombay

$8.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Revel Stoke

$6.00

Skrewball

$6.00

Canadian Club

$7.00

Seagram's Seven

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Dewars

$8.00

Bulliet

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Seagram's VO

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Sailor Jerry

$9.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Jose Cuervo

$7.00

1800

$8.00

Fireball

$6.00

Dr. Mcgillicuddy

$6.00

Amaretto

$6.00

Allens

$7.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Baileys

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Beer

Bud

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Bud 55

$3.00

Michelob Light

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Rolling Rock

$3.00

O'Douls

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona

$3.00

Heineken

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Guinness

$6.00

Twisted Tea

$5.00

Twisted Tea Rasp

$5.00

Twisted Tea H&H

$5.00

Twisted Tea Peach

$5.00

Twisted Tea Blueberry

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Ricker Hill Maniac Mac

$5.00

Mike's Black Cherry

$5.00

Mike's Mango

$5.00

Corona (Copy)

$4.00

Sam Adams

$7.00

Switchback

$7.00

Baxter

$7.00

Allagash

$7.00

Lone Pine

$7.00

PBR

$4.00

NA Beverages

Coffee

$1.00

Hot Tea

$1.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

OJ

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Tonic Water

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Wednesday

CYO Pizza

$9.95

Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$12.95

Bacon Tomato Ranch Pizza

$11.95

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$10.95

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$10.95

Cheesy Spinach /w Chicken & Bacon Pizza

$12.95

Ham Hogie Pizza

$10.95

Hawaiian Pizza

$11.95

Islander Pizza

$12.95

Margherita Pizza

$12.95

Meat Lover's Pizza

$12.95

Meatball & Italian Sausage Pizza

$11.95

Rueben Pizza

$12.95

Steak Supreme Pizza

$12.95

Veggie Delight Pizza

$10.95
All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Family friendly restaurant with a full menu, home cooking, daily specials and "The Best Burger". Come in and enjoy!

137 Rumford Ave, Rumford, ME 04276

