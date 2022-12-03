Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gate 10 Omaha, NE

review star

No reviews yet

414 S. 10th Street

Omaha, NE 68102

Order Again

Popular Items

Regular Gyro Supreme
Gate 10 Signature Gyro
Traditional Wings (12)

Appetizers

Pita & Hummus

$7.00

Mac and Cheese Bites

$6.00

Gouda Bacon Bites

$6.00

Greek Nachos

$10.00

Greek Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Fried Ravioli

$6.00

Loaded French Fries

$10.00

Fry Basket (small)

$2.00

Fry Basket (large)

$4.00

Traditional Wings (6)

$12.00

Traditional Wings (12)

$16.00

Charfbuff Wings (6)

$13.00

Charbuff Wings (12)

$17.00

Gyros

Gate 10 Signature Gyro

$10.00

Regular Gyro Supreme

$11.00

Rapid Gyro

$5.00

Grilled Chicken Gyro

$10.00

Veggie Gyro

$10.00

Pizza

Greek Pizza

$12.00

Gate 10 Special Pizza

$14.00

Three-Cheese Pizza

$10.00

The Vasili Pizza

$13.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.00

Personal Pizza

$4.00

Personal Pizza extra toppings

$5.00

Burgers

American Burger

$8.00

Greek Burger

$10.00

Hot Dogs

Nebraska Hot Dog

$5.00

Chicago Dog

$7.00

Greek Dog

$7.00

Seattle Dog

$7.00

Salads

Garden Salad

$4.00

Sides

Chicken

$5.00

Pretzal Fries

$5.00

French Fries (small)

$2.00

French Fries (large)

$4.00

Mac and Cheese Bites

$5.00

Gouda Bacon Bites

$7.00

Side Salad $

$4.00

Falafel

$5.00

Gyro Meat

$7.00

Side Pita

$2.00

Side Feta

$1.00

Dipping Sauces

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Buffalo

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Three Pepper

$0.50

Side Tzatziki

$1.00

Side Blue Cheese

$1.00

Daily Specials

Wings 6) + Domestic Pitcher

$20.00

Pizza + Domestic Pitcher

$20.00

The Original Greek Gyro

$11.00

$10 Daily Special

$10.00

$5 Gyro

$5.00

$1 Taco

$1.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Soda

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull SF

$4.00

Monster Energy

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$1.00

Btl Water

$1.00

Liquid Ice Zero

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

414 S. 10th Street, Omaha, NE 68102

Directions

