Gate 10 Omaha, NE
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
414 S. 10th Street, Omaha, NE 68102
Gallery