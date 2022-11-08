Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Italian

Gatehouse

702 Reviews

$$

4503 South Broad Street

Philadelphia, PA 19112

Order Again

Popular Items

Herbed Chicken Salad
Cheeseburger
Caesar

Shares

French Onion Dip

French Onion Dip

$8.00

served with rosemary chips (vegetarian, gluten free)

Old Bay Fries

Old Bay Fries

$7.00

malt vinegar aioli (vegan, gluten free)

Pumpkin Hummus

Pumpkin Hummus

$8.00

sage oil, candied pepitas, cinnamon, rosemary chips, carrots

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.00

blue cheese dressing (vegetarian, gluten free upon request)

Crispy Brussels

Crispy Brussels

$10.00

pecorino, lemon, chili

Avocado Tartare

Avocado Tartare

$11.00

roasted red beets, pistachios, citrus dressing, wonton chips (vegan)

Jerk Spiced Shrimp

Jerk Spiced Shrimp

$14.00

mango salsa, crispy plantains, spiced yogurt

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$10.00Out of stock

chili lime seasoning, cilantro crema

Lemon Pepper Wings

Lemon Pepper Wings

$13.00

served with a garlic parmesan dip (gluten free upon request)

Calabrian Chicken Wings

Calabrian Chicken Wings

$13.00

6 wings, blue cheese dressing

Spicy Tuna Nachos

Spicy Tuna Nachos

$16.00

wonton chips, ahi tuna, edamame, jalapeno, avocado, sriracha aioli, lime

Soup + Salads

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$15.00

iceberg lettuce, smoked onion ranch, cherry tomatoes, gorgonzola, bacon

Pomegranate & Burrata

Pomegranate & Burrata

$16.00

spinach, pomegranate seeds, toasted walnuts, shaved red onion, pomegranate dijon vinaigrette

Fig & Roasted Squash

Fig & Roasted Squash

$15.00

spring mix, goat cheese, pistachios, fig balsamic

Caesar

Caesar

$12.00

romaine, croutons, pecorino, caesar dressing

Beet & Arugula

Beet & Arugula

$13.00

goat cheese, candied pepitas, pickled red onion, orange vinaigrette (vegetarian, gluten free)

Sandwiches

served with choice of side salad or house made rosemary chips, additional $2 for fries
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$17.00

8 oz. angus beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun

Fried Avocado Burger

Fried Avocado Burger

$18.00

8 oz. angus beef, roasted red pepper aioli, arugula

Fried Shrimp Po' Boy

Fried Shrimp Po' Boy

$18.00

cajun spiced shrimp, remoulade, lettuce, tomato, pressed baguette

Beer-Battered Cod

Beer-Battered Cod

$17.00

lemon caper aioli, lettuce, pickles

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$16.00Out of stock

cherry pepper aioli, broccoli rabe, provolone

Herbed Chicken Salad

Herbed Chicken Salad

$15.00

parsley, tarragon, lemon vinaigrette, arugula

BLT

BLT

$15.00

thick-cut bacon, tomato, green leaf lettuce, basil mayo

Pork Belly

Pork Belly

$17.00

apple butter, garlic aioli, brie, arugula, sourdough

Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$14.00

sharp provolone, pomodoro sauce, brioche roll

Specialty Burger

$17.00

8 oz. angus beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun

Mains

Chicken Schnitzel

Chicken Schnitzel

$21.00

artichokes, capers, roasted red peppers, arugula, burrata, lemon vinaigrette

Pork Tenderloin

Pork Tenderloin

$25.00

butternut squash purée, Swiss chard, pear mostarda

Flank Steak

Flank Steak

$32.00

buttermilk whipped potatoes, bacon braised brussels sprouts, red wine demi

Seared Salmon

Seared Salmon

$25.00

sautéed spinach, blistered tomato, lemon orzo, tarragon beurre blanc

Grilled Shrimp

Grilled Shrimp

$19.00

tomato rice, salsa verde, roasted eggplant, red pepper

Rigatoni

Rigatoni

$16.00

pomodoro sauce, pecorino, burrata, basil

Desserts

Caramel Apple Bread Pudding

Caramel Apple Bread Pudding

$8.00
Mini Ricotta Cannoli

Mini Ricotta Cannoli

$10.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Burger

$10.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kid's Rigatoni

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markQR Codes
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Situated at the entrance of Philadelphia's historic Navy Yard, Gatehouse is a lively, yet laidback eatery with a varied menu of shareable New American plates and pizzas with craft brews. Our waterfront location and proximity to Philadelphia's sports stadiums make us an ideal spot to sip cocktails on our open-air patio, hangout at our beer garden, or enjoy a meal in our upstairs dining room.

Location

4503 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19112

Directions

Gallery
Gatehouse image
Gatehouse image
Gatehouse image

Map
