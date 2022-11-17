Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Gates & Brovi

No reviews yet

3502 Monroe Street

Madison, WI 53711

Popular Items

THE GATES AND BROVI BURGER
CHICKEN PICCATA
NASHVILLE SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH

Starters

CALAMARI

$13.50

fresh cut, fried, cocktail sauce

CHEESE CURDS

$8.50

best cheese curds in Wisconsin! served with house-made ranch dressing

MANGO HABANERO WINGS

$11.00+

served with blue cheese & celery

GARLIC PARMESAN BUFFALO WINGS

$10.00+

served with blue cheese & celery

SMELT

$13.00

cocktail & tartar sauces

CLAM CHOWDER

$5.00+

creamy and delicious!

SOUP OF THE DAY

$5.00+

roasted parsnip puree

** EGGPLANT CAPONATA APPETIZER **

$14.50

sicilian eggplant relish, whipped parmesan goat cheese with lemon, chili oil, garlic pizza bread

** FRIED WEST COAST OYSTER SMALL PLATE **

$12.00Out of stock

2 west coast fried oysters, housemaid grits, lemon brown butter, chives, dill, lemon viniagrette

Salads

G&B HOUSE SALAD

$9.00

mixed lettuce, radicchio, radish, shallots, chive, toasted sunflower seeds, sieved egg, lemon vinaigrette

CAESAR SALAD

$11.00

Romaine hearts, croutons, anchovy, parmesan, red onion

BEET, BELGIAN ENDIVE & APPLE SALAD

$12.00

celery, radicchio, arugula, endive, shallots, gorgonzola, toasted walnuts, marmalade dressing

Burgers/Sandwiches

THE GATES AND BROVI BURGER

$10.00

tomato, grilled or raw onions, american cheese, pickles, special sauce, on a sesame seed bun // Cheddar, Swiss, Fontina also available

VEGGIE BURGER

$10.00

tomato, bib lettuce, grilled red onions, fontina cheese, pickle, special sauce, whole grain mustard // Cheddar or Swiss also

PAN FRIED BLUEGILL BLT

$15.50

bacon, lettuce, tomato, pimiento cheese spread, tartar sauce, toasted Italian bread

G&B BURGER DBL PATTY

$14.00

tomato, grilled or raw onions, american cheese, pickles, special sauce, on a sesame seed bun // Cheddar, Swiss, Fontina also available

SHRIMP PO' BOY

$15.00

fried shrimp, zip sauce, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, italian baguette

REGULAR BLT

$10.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

NASHVILLE SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.50

fried chicken, sweet & spicy sauce, dill pickles, vidalia onion and creamy slaw on sesame seed bun

Entrée

CHICKEN PICCATA

$21.00

crispy potatoes, green beans, lemon caper butter sauce

FISHERMAN'S STEW

$22.00

mix of poached seafood, rich & piquant tomato broth

PAN SEARED WALLEYE

$24.00

crispy potatoes, sautéed green beans, cherry tomatoes, sweet corn, bacon lardons, garlic, cream, arugula pesto

MEZZI RIGATONI

$19.00

italian sausage, zucchini, golden squash, roasted cherry tomatoes, basil, garlic, anchovy, chili flake, Parmesan Reggiano

** STEAMED CLAMS **

$23.00

with fregola pasta, italian pasta, roasted fennel, white wine butter sauce

Pizza

GUANAJUATO!

GUANAJUATO!

$23.00

chorizo sausage, red onion, tomato sauce, mozzarella, cotija cheese, cilantro, arbol chile sauce

MARGHERITA

MARGHERITA

$19.00

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil

CLAM SAUSAGE & LEEK

$23.50

clams, italian sausage, leeks, béchamel sauce, garlic, parmesan, pecorino romano, chili flake

OLD FAITHFUL

$22.50

italian sausage, banana peppers, black olives, mozzarella, tomato sauce

MARGHERITAS DAUGHTER

$19.50

rich san marzano tomato sauce, basil pesto, fresh mozzarella, red chili flake

PROSCIUTTO & BURRATA PIZZA

$22.00

prosciutto, burrata, leeks, roasted pistachios, arugula, bechamel sauce

CHEESE PIZZA

$16.00

mozzarella cheese, red sauce

ITALIAN SAUSAGE PIZZA

$19.00

Italian sausage, mozzarella cheese, red sauce

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$19.00

pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, red sauce

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

$16.00

Kids

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$8.00

Patty, cheese, bun

CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.00

side of ranch

GRILLED CHEESE

$5.50

American cheese, sourdough

PENNE BOLOGNESE

$6.00

LINGUINE WITH ALFREDO

$8.00

FRIED SHRIMP

$6.00

PESTO PASTA

$6.00

Linguine, pesto

Kids Buttered Noodles

$6.00

DOUBLE PENNE BOLOGNESE

$12.00

TRIPLE PENNE BOLOGNESE

$18.00

House Made Pie & Cakes

Please ask the host or manager on duty for your ice cream:)

RASPBERRY PIE

$7.00Out of stock

DOOR COUNTY CHERRY PIE

$7.00

KEY LIME PIE

$8.00

strawberries, blueberries, blackberries

FLOURLESS DOUBLE CHOCOLATE CAKE (gluten free)

FLOURLESS DOUBLE CHOCOLATE CAKE (gluten free)

$8.00

ALMOND CAKE WITH DOOR CO. CHERRY COMPOTE

$7.00Out of stock

PINTS

$8.00

Fresh ice cream made in house and conveniently packaged for take home. Rotating flavors.

Sides

CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.00

FRENCH FRIES

$4.50+

French fries

Side Green Beans

$5.00

Side Broccoli

$5.00

Side Chicken

$5.00

Side Baguette

$3.00

Side Salmon

$7.50

Side Mixed Greens

$4.00

Side Burger Patty

$5.00

CHIPS

$2.00Out of stock

Extra Sauces

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Side Caesar

$1.00

Side Chile Dressing

$0.50

Side Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Side Creamy Blue Cheese

$1.00

Side Drawn Butter

Side Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Side Marinara

$0.50

Side Mayo

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

Side Special Sauce

$0.50

Side Tartar Sauce

$0.50

** PLEASE GIVE ME SILVERWARE **

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Your neighborhood joint with darn good food. Check us out at www.gatesandbrovi.com Cheers!!!!

Website

Location

3502 Monroe Street, Madison, WI 53711

Directions

