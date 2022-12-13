GATES RESTAURANT

- Home
10 Forest Street
New Canaan, CT 06840
Popular Items
SNACKS
CHIPS + GUAC
Pico de Gallo| Lime Salt
JUMBO PRETZEL STICKS
Sea Salt | VT Cheddar Sauce | Whole Grain Mustard
TRASH CAN NACHOS
Queso | Jalapeno | Pico | Olive | Green Onion | Sour Cream
WOOD OVEN ROASTED SHISHITO PEPPERS
Chipotle Aioli | Shaved Asian Pear Salad | Sesame | Soy Sauce
WARM ROSEMARY FOCACCIA
White Bean Puree
PRIME RIB SLIDERS (3)
Slow Cooked Shaved Prime Rib | Au Jus | Horseradish Sauce | Crispy Onions
SHAREABLES
AHI TUNA TARTAR
Avocado Puree | Sesame-Seaweed Salad Soy | Pickled Ginger | Daikon Radish | Plantain Chips
CRISPY CALAMARI + CHERRY PEPPERS
Lemon Mayo | Marinara | Thai Chili Sauce
PORK BELLY BAO BUNS
Kim Chi Slaw | Scallions | Hoisin BBQ Cucumber | Orange
SEARED FILET TIPS
Roasted Corn | Black Bean Salsa | Chili Mayo
BRUSSELS SPROUTS
Toasted Pecans | Sweet Chili | Chipotle Aioli
VEGGIE DUMPLINGS
Spicy Peanut Sauce | Dumpling Plum Sauce
PEI MUSSELS
White Wine-Butter | Herbs | Garlic | Hand Cut Fries or Garlic Butter Bread
ROASTED CAULIFLOWER ALA ROMESCO
Toasted Almonds | Baby Greens | Citrus Vinaigrette
EGGPLANT ROLLATINI STACK
Marinara | Ricotta | Mozz | Basil | Balsamic Roasted Baby Tomatoes
VEGETABLE SPRING ROLLS
Citrus-Chili Sauce | Veggie Slaw
QUESADILLA
Jack + Cheddar | Crema | Pico | Flour Tortillas
CRISPY WINGS
BBQ | Korean BBQ | Buffalo Mild | Buffalo Hot | Buffalo “Volcanic”. Ranch or Bleu Cheese.
CHICKEN BITES
House-made Boneless Chicken Bites tossed with House Seasoning, plain of tossed with choice of sauce - BBQ | Korean BBQ | Sweet Chili | Mild Buffalo | Hot Buffalo | Volcanic Buffalo | Ranch Or Bleu Cheese
HANDHELDS
THE GATES BURGER
1/2 Lb. Chuck Sirloin Burger, Caramelized Onions On A Brioche Roll With Fries Or Dressed Greens
THE RAM BURGER
TWO 1/4 Lb. Smashed Chuck Sirloin Patties | American Cheese | Special Sauce
BLACK TRUFFLE BURGER
Caramelized Onions | Truffle Aioli | Cheddar-Beer Sauce | Brioche Bun
THE BELLAGIO
Chicken | Avocado | BLT | Basil Aioli | Sourdough Toast
SALMON BLT
SEARED ATLANTIC SALMON | BACON | LETTUCE | TOMATOES | AVOCADO AIOLI | TOASTED 7 GRAIN
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
Sautéed Onion + Peppers | American Cheese | Toasted Sesame Seed Grinder
GREEN GODDESS
Goat Cheese | Spinach | Arugula | Cucumber | Sprouts | Avocado | 7 grain toast
PRESSED CUBAN SANDWICH
Roasted Pork | Ham | Swiss | Pickles | Dijonnaise | Pressed Cuban Roll
KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN
Gochujang BBQ | Sweet Onion | Sesame Mayo | Kim Chi-Mango Slaw | Brioche
SALADS
CHOP CHOP VERONA
Avocado | Crispy Bacon | Crumbled Blue | Baby Tomato | Shaved Red Onion | Cucumber | Orange Mustard Vinaigrette (White Balsamic Vinaigrette by request)
CAESAR
Baby Romaine | Parmigiano Reggiano | Hearts of Palm | Focaccia Croutons
ROASTED MARINATED BEET
Pistachios | Goat Cheese | Lemon + Honey Vinaigrette | Baby Arugula
MEDITERRANEAN SALAD
Romaine | Falafel | Quinoa Tabouleh | Tomato | Cucumber | Stuffed Grape Leaves | Garbanzo | Feta | Roasted Pepper | Kalamata Olives | Greek Dressing
STILTON + PEAR
Mixed Greens | Asian Pear | Stilton Blue Cheese | Pistachio | Orange Mustard Vinaigrette
KALE + SPROUTS
Baby Kale | Shaved Brussel Sprout | Dried Cranberries | Pecans | Julienne Carrots | Maple Mustard Vinaigrette
BOWLS
AHI TUNA
Soy Marinated Sushi Grade Tuna | Pickled Ginger | Sesame | Cucumber | Avocado Julienne Vegetables | Crispy Shallot | Sriracha-Dynamite Sauce
CRISPY CHICKEN
Daikon Radish | Julienne Carrots | Sprouts Cucumbers | Avocado | Chili Glaze
BUDDHA
Sweet Potato | Julienne Carrot | Baby Arugula | Broccoli | Chickpeas | Swiss Chard | Watermelon Radish | Quinoa | Cabbage Slaw | Asian Peanut Sauce
BANG-BANG SHRIMP
Julienne Vegetables | Chili Sauce | Avocado | Cucumber | Crisp Shallot | Cilantro | Chili Mayo
BBQ KOREAN BEEF
Shiitake Mushroom | Garlic Broccoli | Scallion | Sesame-Soy Glaze | Julienne Vegetables
FURIKAKE SALMON
Roasted Shiitake Mushrooms | Avocado | Scallions | Shaved Snow Peas | Carrots Scallions | Sesame-Soy Dressing
WOOD FIRED PIZZA
MARGHERITA PIZZA
Fresh Basil | Baby Tomato | Fresh Mozzarella Available only After 4.00pm.
MUSHROOM + TRUFFLE PIZZA
White Sauce | Mozzarella | Caramelized Onion | Black Truffle Aioli AVAILABLE ONLY AFTER 4.00PM.
BEE STING PIZZA
Soppressata | Hot Honey | Tomato | Basil | Cherry Peppers | Fresh Mozzarella AVAILABLE ONLY AFTER 4.00PM
CRISPY KALE PIZZA
KALE PESTO | PECORINO ROMANO | BUFFALO MOZZARELLA | CRISPY KALE
CLASSIC CHEESE PIZZA
Shaved Mozzarella + Tomato
TACOS
SESAME CRUSTED AHI TUNA TACOS
Sushi Grade Tuna Seared Rare | Wasabi Crema | Mango-Cilantro Salsa | Pineapple Puree | Grilled Flour Tortillas Side of Rice and Beans.
CRISPY CHICKEN
Blackened or Crispy Chicken | Queso Fresco | Corn Salsa | Chipotle Mayo | Guacamole | Fresh Corn Tortillas
STEAK TACOS
Blackened or Grilled Steak | Queso Fresco | Corn Salsa | Chipotle Mayo | Guacamole | Fresh Corn Tortillas
GRILLED BAJA SHRIMP
Queso Fresco | Pico De Gallo | Guacamole | Lime | Fresh Corn Tortillas
MAHI MAHI
Citrus Slaw | Pico | Avocado | Lime | Corn Tortillas
PASTA
MAIN PLATES
STEAK FRITES
Filet of Beef | Parsley-Parmesan Garlic Butter | House Fries
PAN ROASTED CHICKEN UNDER A BRICK
MASHED POTATOES , GARLIC SPINACH ,CHICKEN GRAVY.
12oz PRIME NY STRIP
Whipped Mashed Potatoes | Sautéed Garlic Spinach | Crispy Onions Rings Cabernet Emulsion
VEGAN SUPREME BOWL
Avocado | Mushroom | Cauliflower | Roasted Tomato | Swiss Chard | Spinach | Quinoa Garbanzos |
CHICKEN PAILLARD
Grilled, Blackened Or Fried | Avocado | Baby Arugula | Mini Heirloom Tomato | Shaved Parmesan | Lemon Vinaigrette
BABY BACK RIBS - 1/2 RACK
Bourbon BBQ | Cole Slaw | House Cut Fries
BABY BACK RIBS - FULL RACK
Bourbon BBQ | Cole Slaw | House Cut Fries
FISH + CHIPS
Beer Battered Cod | Hand Cut Chips | House Cole Slaw
SIDES
CHEF'S SPECIALS
INSOMNIAC
JAMESON COLD BREW, BAILY'S IRISH CREAM, DISARONNO AMARETTO
CREAM OF TOMATO
FRESH TOMATOES, ONION, GARLIC, VEGETABLE BROTH, CREAM
NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER
POTATOES,ONION,GARLIC,LEEK,CELERY TOUCH OF CREAM
PESTO FLAT BREAD WITH ARUGULA AND TOMATO
ARANCINI
RICE BALLS, MOZZARELLA,PEAS,VODKA SAUCE
BBQ BACON BURGER
PEPPER JACK CHEESE, CRISPY BACON, ONION RING, TOMATOES ,PICKLES, HAND CUT FRIES
CHICKEN SALAD MELT
PROVOLONE CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, SOURDOUGH BREAD, HAND CUT FRIES
VEGGIE PHILLY CHEESE SANDWICH
PEPPERS, ONIONS, MUSHROOMS, CHEDDAR CHEESE, SEEDED ROLL, HAND CUT FRIES
GRANDMAS MEATLOAF
BUTTERY MASHED POTATOES, SAUTEED CARROTS, BEEF GRAVY
CHICKEN YOUR WAY
MARSALA , LEMON , OR FRANCAISE SERVED WITH JAZMINE RICE AND GARLIC BROCCOLI
CARROT CAKE
HOMEMADE KEY LIME PIE
HOT FUDGE SUNDAE - KIDS
HOT FUDGE SUNDAE- REGULAR
MILK SHAKE
GATES FAMILY MEALS
QUESADILLA FAMILY MEAL
4 CHEESE QUESADILLAS | GUACAMOLE | BLACK BEANS | JASMINE RICE | PICO DE GALLO | SOUR CREAM | GARDEN OR CAESAR SALAD | ADD-ONS AVAILABLE
RIBS + WINGS FAMILY MEAL
GATES’ WINGS OR BITES (16) | BABY BACK RIBS (2 FULL RACKS) | COLE SLAW | FRIES | GARDEN OR CAESAR SALAD
LEMON CHICKEN FAMILY MEAL
4 CHICKEN BREASTS SAUTÉED IN LEMON, GARLIC + OLIVE OIL WHITE, BROWN OR CAULIFLOWER RICE (GF) | SAUTÉED BROCCOLI | GARDEN OR CAESAR SALAD
BLACKENED FAROE SALMON FAMILY MEAL
WHITE, BROWN OR CAULIFLOWER RICE GREEN BEANS | GARDEN OR CAESAR SALAD
MAC N' CHEESE FAMILY MEAL
RIGATONI | PARMESAN PANKO CRUMB TOPPING | GARDEN OR CAESAR SALAD
FAMILY PASTA KITS
- RIGATONI ALA VODKA, or - TOMATO BASIL RIGATONI, or - BASIL PESTO RIGATONI, or - BUTTERED RIGATONI all SERVED WITH A GARDEN OR CAESAR SALAD
CHICKEN PARMESAN FAMILY MEAL
LIGHTLY FRIED CHICKEN PALLIARD | TOMATO SAUCE | ROMANO | MOZZARELLA | SIDE OF RIGATONI, GARLIC MASHED POTATOES OR SAUTÉED BROCCOLI | GARDEN OR CAESAR SALAD
FAJITAS FAMILY MEAL
FRESH GUACAMOLE | PICO DE GALLO | SOUR CREAM | PEPPERS | ONIONS | LIME | CILANTRO | BLACK BEANS | JASMINE RICE | 12 FLOUR TORTILLAS BLACKENED CHICKEN $59 FILET STEAK TIPS $69 VEGETARIAN $49 SUBSTITUTE CORN TORTILLAS FOR A GLUTEN FREE MEAL
WING OR BITES FAMILY MEAL
CHOOSE 1 SAUCE: PLAIN | TERIYAKI | SPICY BBQ | GARLIC PARMESAN SWEET CHILI | MILD BUFFALO | HOT BUFFALO | V0LCANIC (#1 HOT) … 48 WINGS OR BITES $69 | 96 WINGS OR BITES $130 CELERY, CARROTS, BLUE CHEESE OR RANCH ON THE SIDE
KIDS' TO GO MENU
KIDS PASTA TO GO
Mac N’ Cheese | Tomato Basil | Butter | Plain | Choice of Kid's Side … Sub Gluten Free Pasta +$2
KIDS MAC N' CHEESE TO GO
Rigatoni | Three Cheese Blend | Choice Of Kid's Side | Add CRISPY BACON +3 or 3 CHICKEN BITES +4
KIDS GRILLED CHEESE TO GO
Texas Toast | American Cheese | Choice of Side
KIDS CHICKEN BITES TO GO
House Breaded All-Natural Chicken | Choice of Kid's Side
KIDS CHEESE PIZZA TO GO
House Tomato Sauce | Mozzarella | Choice of Kids' Side | Add PEPPERONI +$2
KIDS CHEESEBURGER TO GO
¼ lb. Burger | American Cheese | Choice of Kid's Side | Sub Beyond Burger +$3
KID'S CHICKEN + RICE TO GO
Grilled Chicken Breast | Jasmine, Brown or Cauliflower Rice | Choice of Kid's Side
KID'S BABY BACK RIBS TO GO
Slow Cooked 1/4 Rack of Ribs | Sweet BBQ Sauce | Choice of Kid's Side
SNACK BOX MENU
THE BIRD BOX
6 CHICKEN BITES | Seasoned Hand Cut Fries Or Sweet Potato Waffle Cut Fries +$2 | Plain or Tossed In One of our Wing Sauces
THE WING BOX
6 CRISPY WINGS | Served Plain or With the Sauce of your Choice | Seasoned Hand Cut Fries or Sweet Potato Waffle Cut Fries +$1 | Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing
THE BURGER BOX
Smashed American Cheeseburger | Seasoned Hand Cut Fries or Sweet Potato Waffle Cut Fries +$1 | Add Chili for an Extra Kick
THE LOADED FRY BOX
Seasoned Hand Cut Fries or Sweet Potato Waffle Cut Fries +$1 | Hot Drawn Cheese | Customize It?
THE NACHO FRY BOX
Your Choice of Seasoned Hand Cut Fries or Sweet Potato Waffle Cut Fries +$1 | Hot Drawn Cheese | Diced Tomato | Black Olive | Fresh Jalapeño Pepper | Green Onion | Cilantro | Sour Cream | Spicy Chili ... It’s Okay to sub Tortilla Chips for Fries
BOTTLED BEER
COCKTAILS
APEROL SEVILLA GIN SPRITZ
APEROL APERITIVO l TANQUERAY SEVILLA ORANGE GIN l PROSECCO l CLUB SODA l OVER ICEl
BLOODY MARY
DARK + STORMY
LONG ISLAND ICED TEA
GLASS HOUSE MARGARITA
TANTEO JALAPENO TEQUILA l GRAN MARNIER l SERRANO PEPPERS l FRESH LIME JUICE l SPICY SALT RIM l SHAKEN l ON THE ROCKS
MOJITO
MOSCOW MULE
STOLI VODKA l ELDERFLOWER l GINGER BEER l OVER ICE
RED SANGRIA
WINE
PINOT NOIR - GUENOC BTL
Distinctly California, our wines highlight the fruit from our favorite vineyards in the Golden State. Guenoc California Pinot Noir is filled with fruity flavors of ripe raspberry, Bing cherry, smoked meats and delicate rose petal.
PINOT NOIR - LOUIS JADOT BTL
Bourgogne, France- Light garnet with brick rim. Clean nose, showing moderately intense aromas of baking spices, earth, raspberries, some kirsch and forest floor. Aromas of spiced plum compote on the palate with a slight peppery, vegetal hint.
PINOT NOIR - SEBASTIAN BTL
Aromas of forward red fruit and Bing cherries are backed by coffee and sandalwood. The palate has intense, lush cherry and strawberry compote flavors accented by vanilla and hints of caramel.
CABERNET - IMAGERY BTL
California- Our Cabernet is a soft, smooth wine with well integrated oak. Flavors of dark fruit like blackberry are met with earthy notes such as tobacco, toast and tea in the mid-palate. Layers of rich notes of spice, clove and pepper complete the wine.
CABERNET - JUSTIN BTL
Paso Robles, Central Coast, CA- There are clear notes of earth, vanilla and slightly toasted oak, complemented by strawberry, raspberry and blackcurrant aromas. The wine has a soft entry, with balanced acidity and tannins, along with strawberry, earth, toasted oak and vanilla flavors.
MALBEC - CLOS DE LOS SIETE BTL
Wine Spectator-Uco Valley, Argentina - ""Dense and powerful, with plenty of loamy notes to the dark cherry and roasted plum flavors that show creamy accents. Ends with dark chocolate on the finish
ROSE - THE PALM, ANGEL BTL
Begin your journey down the road of rosé with The Palm by Whispering Angel. This authentic rosé from Provence operates as a playful, trendy, energetic “little sister” to Whispering Angel. The Palm is expressive both inside and out as it shows great aromatic freshness on the nose followed by more subtle, fruity notes on the palate. The colorful and playful label has been called “almost as perfect as the rosé itself”. Signed and approved by Whispering Angel.
SAUVIGNON BLANC - CLIFFORD BAY BTL
Punchy aromas of inviting tropical fruits and citrus are supported by nuanced herbal and floral notes on the nose
SANSERRE - JP BALLAND BTL
tropical notes of citrus, cream, and papaya, supported by aromatic orange blossoms, vanilla, and hints of anise.
PINOT GRIGIO - SCARPETTA BTL
Scarpetta Pinot Grigio showcases some of the best sites in Friuli-Venezia Giulia for this aromatic varietal — starting with the light, gravely soils of the Grave region. This gives it a crisp, clean minerality. Additionally, 30% of our Pinot Grigio is planted on "Ponca" soil in the Colli Orientali on steep hillsides. The combination of the Grave and Colli Orientali let us produce a wine which has body, bright acidity, and great minerality.
REISLING - KUNG FU GIRL BTL
Kung Fu Girl Riesling White Wine is a vibrant dry riesling with shimmering aromas and flavors of white peach, mandarin orange, and apricot. Crafted with fruit harvested from vineyards in the Columbia Valley region of Washington State, this Kung Fu Girl wine is made with 100% riesling grapes. With a medium body and a crisp finish, this table white wine is ideal for pairing with fresh seafood, duck, pork, and Chinese and Thai food. For best quality, chill this crisp white wine in the refrigerator for two to two and a half hours before serving at about 50 degrees. Please enjoy our wines responsibly. © 2021 Charles Smith Wines, Prosser, WA
CHARDONNAY - SIMI BTL
A smooth chardonnay with a buttery finish! Tastes of tropical fruit, pear toasted oak and buttery
CHARDONNAY - CHALK HILL BTL
Hints of baking spices and warm apple pie meld together to make exceptional finish
CHARDONNAY - STAGS LEAP BTL
Chardonnay with aromas of citrus and subtle tropical fruit notes along with apricot with a touch of minerality
SIDES
HAND CUT FRIES
SEASONED FRIES
PARMESAN TRUFFLE FRIES
SWEET POTATO WAFFLE FRIES
ONION RINGS
MASHED POTATOES
CORNBREAD + SAUSAGE STUFFING
JAZMINE RICE
DRESSED GREENS
FRESH GUACAMOLE
SAUTEED SPINACH
RAINBOW CARROTS
GARLIC BROCCOLI
COLE SLAW
CELERY + CARROTS
TATER TOTS
DESSERT
KEY LIME PIE
Smooth + Creamy | Genuine Key Limes | Layered Sponge Cake | Whipped Cream
APPLE COBBLER
Granny Smith Applies | Cinnamon Streusel Topping | Vanilla Ice Cream
3 - LAYER CARROT CAKE
A Dreamy Combination of Spices | Carrots, Walnuts | Raisins | Cinnamon | Cream Cheese Frosting
RUNNY CHIP
Chocolate Chip Cake | Warm Molten Chocolate Center | Vanilla Ice Cream | Whipped Cream
KID's SOFT SERVE - REGULAR
REG SUNDAE - SOFT
1/2 OFF WHITE WINE BOTTLE
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come Home to GATES!
10 Forest Street, New Canaan, CT 06840