American

GATES RESTAURANT

review star

No reviews yet

10 Forest Street

New Canaan, CT 06840

Order Again

Popular Items

KIDS CHEESEBURGER TO GO
AHI TUNA
CHOP CHOP VERONA

SNACKS

CHIPS + GUAC

$12.95

Pico de Gallo| Lime Salt

JUMBO PRETZEL STICKS

$10.95

Sea Salt | VT Cheddar Sauce | Whole Grain Mustard

TRASH CAN NACHOS

$13.95

Queso | Jalapeno | Pico | Olive | Green Onion | Sour Cream

WOOD OVEN ROASTED SHISHITO PEPPERS

$11.95

Chipotle Aioli | Shaved Asian Pear Salad | Sesame | Soy Sauce

WARM ROSEMARY FOCACCIA

$2.95

White Bean Puree

PRIME RIB SLIDERS (3)

$12.95

Slow Cooked Shaved Prime Rib | Au Jus | Horseradish Sauce | Crispy Onions

SHAREABLES

AHI TUNA TARTAR

$18.95

$18.95

Avocado Puree | Sesame-Seaweed Salad Soy | Pickled Ginger | Daikon Radish | Plantain Chips

CRISPY CALAMARI + CHERRY PEPPERS

$14.95

Lemon Mayo | Marinara | Thai Chili Sauce

PORK BELLY BAO BUNS

$13.95

$13.95

Kim Chi Slaw | Scallions | Hoisin BBQ Cucumber | Orange

SEARED FILET TIPS

$17.95

$17.95

Roasted Corn | Black Bean Salsa | Chili Mayo

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$13.95

Toasted Pecans | Sweet Chili | Chipotle Aioli

VEGGIE DUMPLINGS

$12.95

$12.95

Spicy Peanut Sauce | Dumpling Plum Sauce

PEI MUSSELS

$19.95

White Wine-Butter | Herbs | Garlic | Hand Cut Fries or Garlic Butter Bread

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER ALA ROMESCO

$13.95

$13.95

Toasted Almonds | Baby Greens | Citrus Vinaigrette

EGGPLANT ROLLATINI STACK

$13.95

$13.95

Marinara | Ricotta | Mozz | Basil | Balsamic Roasted Baby Tomatoes

VEGETABLE SPRING ROLLS

$13.95

$13.95

Citrus-Chili Sauce | Veggie Slaw

QUESADILLA

$12.95

Jack + Cheddar | Crema | Pico | Flour Tortillas

CRISPY WINGS

$10.95+

BBQ | Korean BBQ | Buffalo Mild | Buffalo Hot | Buffalo “Volcanic”. Ranch or Bleu Cheese.

CHICKEN BITES

$10.95+

House-made Boneless Chicken Bites tossed with House Seasoning, plain of tossed with choice of sauce - BBQ | Korean BBQ | Sweet Chili | Mild Buffalo | Hot Buffalo | Volcanic Buffalo | Ranch Or Bleu Cheese

HANDHELDS

THE GATES BURGER

$16.95

$16.95

1/2 Lb. Chuck Sirloin Burger, Caramelized Onions On A Brioche Roll With Fries Or Dressed Greens

THE RAM BURGER

$16.95

TWO 1/4 Lb. Smashed Chuck Sirloin Patties | American Cheese | Special Sauce

BLACK TRUFFLE BURGER

$17.95

Caramelized Onions | Truffle Aioli | Cheddar-Beer Sauce | Brioche Bun

THE BELLAGIO

$17.95

Chicken | Avocado | BLT | Basil Aioli | Sourdough Toast

SALMON BLT

$18.95

SEARED ATLANTIC SALMON | BACON | LETTUCE | TOMATOES | AVOCADO AIOLI | TOASTED 7 GRAIN

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$18.95

$18.95

Sautéed Onion + Peppers | American Cheese | Toasted Sesame Seed Grinder

GREEN GODDESS

$15.95

Goat Cheese | Spinach | Arugula | Cucumber | Sprouts | Avocado | 7 grain toast

PRESSED CUBAN SANDWICH

$16.95

Roasted Pork | Ham | Swiss | Pickles | Dijonnaise | Pressed Cuban Roll

KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN

$16.95

Gochujang BBQ | Sweet Onion | Sesame Mayo | Kim Chi-Mango Slaw | Brioche

SALADS

CHOP CHOP VERONA

$15.95

$15.95

Avocado | Crispy Bacon | Crumbled Blue | Baby Tomato | Shaved Red Onion | Cucumber | Orange Mustard Vinaigrette (White Balsamic Vinaigrette by request)

CAESAR

$12.95

Baby Romaine | Parmigiano Reggiano | Hearts of Palm | Focaccia Croutons

ROASTED MARINATED BEET

$15.95

$15.95

Pistachios | Goat Cheese | Lemon + Honey Vinaigrette | Baby Arugula

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$16.95

Romaine | Falafel | Quinoa Tabouleh | Tomato | Cucumber | Stuffed Grape Leaves | Garbanzo | Feta | Roasted Pepper | Kalamata Olives | Greek Dressing

STILTON + PEAR

$14.95

Mixed Greens | Asian Pear | Stilton Blue Cheese | Pistachio | Orange Mustard Vinaigrette

KALE + SPROUTS

$14.95

$14.95

Baby Kale | Shaved Brussel Sprout | Dried Cranberries | Pecans | Julienne Carrots | Maple Mustard Vinaigrette

BOWLS

AHI TUNA

$21.95

$21.95

Soy Marinated Sushi Grade Tuna | Pickled Ginger | Sesame | Cucumber | Avocado Julienne Vegetables | Crispy Shallot | Sriracha-Dynamite Sauce

CRISPY CHICKEN

$17.95

$17.95

Daikon Radish | Julienne Carrots | Sprouts Cucumbers | Avocado | Chili Glaze

BUDDHA

$18.95

Sweet Potato | Julienne Carrot | Baby Arugula | Broccoli | Chickpeas | Swiss Chard | Watermelon Radish | Quinoa | Cabbage Slaw | Asian Peanut Sauce

BANG-BANG SHRIMP

$19.95

$19.95

Julienne Vegetables | Chili Sauce | Avocado | Cucumber | Crisp Shallot | Cilantro | Chili Mayo

BBQ KOREAN BEEF

$19.95

Shiitake Mushroom | Garlic Broccoli | Scallion | Sesame-Soy Glaze | Julienne Vegetables

FURIKAKE SALMON

$22.95

$22.95

Roasted Shiitake Mushrooms | Avocado | Scallions | Shaved Snow Peas | Carrots Scallions | Sesame-Soy Dressing

WOOD FIRED PIZZA

MARGHERITA PIZZA

$14.95

Fresh Basil | Baby Tomato | Fresh Mozzarella Available only After 4.00pm.

MUSHROOM + TRUFFLE PIZZA

$19.95

White Sauce | Mozzarella | Caramelized Onion | Black Truffle Aioli AVAILABLE ONLY AFTER 4.00PM.

BEE STING PIZZA

$18.95

Soppressata | Hot Honey | Tomato | Basil | Cherry Peppers | Fresh Mozzarella AVAILABLE ONLY AFTER 4.00PM

CRISPY KALE PIZZA

$17.95

KALE PESTO | PECORINO ROMANO | BUFFALO MOZZARELLA | CRISPY KALE

CLASSIC CHEESE PIZZA

$14.95

Shaved Mozzarella + Tomato

TACOS

SESAME CRUSTED AHI TUNA TACOS

$18.95

$18.95

Sushi Grade Tuna Seared Rare | Wasabi Crema | Mango-Cilantro Salsa | Pineapple Puree | Grilled Flour Tortillas Side of Rice and Beans.

CRISPY CHICKEN

$16.95

Blackened or Crispy Chicken | Queso Fresco | Corn Salsa | Chipotle Mayo | Guacamole | Fresh Corn Tortillas

STEAK TACOS

$18.95

Blackened or Grilled Steak | Queso Fresco | Corn Salsa | Chipotle Mayo | Guacamole | Fresh Corn Tortillas

GRILLED BAJA SHRIMP

$17.95

Queso Fresco | Pico De Gallo | Guacamole | Lime | Fresh Corn Tortillas

MAHI MAHI

$16.95

$16.95

Citrus Slaw | Pico | Avocado | Lime | Corn Tortillas

PASTA

PENNE POMODORO

$16.95

Fresh Mozzarella | Basil | Parmesan

RIGATONI A LA VODKA

$21.95

Pancetta | Peas | Basil | Cream | Parmesan

SHRIMP CAPELLINI

$22.95

$22.95

Lobster Butter | Spinach | Tomato | Basil

BAKED MAC + CHEESE

$15.95

Three Cheeses | Spirali Pasta | Panko

MAIN PLATES

STEAK FRITES

$27.95

Filet of Beef | Parsley-Parmesan Garlic Butter | House Fries

PAN ROASTED CHICKEN UNDER A BRICK

$23.95

MASHED POTATOES , GARLIC SPINACH ,CHICKEN GRAVY.

12oz PRIME NY STRIP

$36.95

Whipped Mashed Potatoes | Sautéed Garlic Spinach | Crispy Onions Rings Cabernet Emulsion

VEGAN SUPREME BOWL

$17.95

Avocado | Mushroom | Cauliflower | Roasted Tomato | Swiss Chard | Spinach | Quinoa Garbanzos |

CHICKEN PAILLARD

$21.95

Grilled, Blackened Or Fried | Avocado | Baby Arugula | Mini Heirloom Tomato | Shaved Parmesan | Lemon Vinaigrette

BABY BACK RIBS - 1/2 RACK

$24.95

Bourbon BBQ | Cole Slaw | House Cut Fries

BABY BACK RIBS - FULL RACK

$36.95

Bourbon BBQ | Cole Slaw | House Cut Fries

FISH + CHIPS

$26.95

Beer Battered Cod | Hand Cut Chips | House Cole Slaw

SIDES

DRESSED GREENS

$6.95
PARMESAN TRUFFLE FRIES

$6.95

$6.95

GARLIC BROCCOLI

$6.95

MASHED POTATO

$6.95

HAND CUT FRIES

$6.95

SWEET POTATO WAFFLE FRIES

$6.95

ONION RINGS

$6.95

RICE AND BEANS

$6.95

CHEF'S SPECIALS

INSOMNIAC

$13.00

JAMESON COLD BREW, BAILY'S IRISH CREAM, DISARONNO AMARETTO

CREAM OF TOMATO

$9.95

FRESH TOMATOES, ONION, GARLIC, VEGETABLE BROTH, CREAM

NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER

$9.95

POTATOES,ONION,GARLIC,LEEK,CELERY TOUCH OF CREAM

PESTO FLAT BREAD WITH ARUGULA AND TOMATO

$12.95

ARANCINI

$11.95

RICE BALLS, MOZZARELLA,PEAS,VODKA SAUCE

BBQ BACON BURGER

$18.95

PEPPER JACK CHEESE, CRISPY BACON, ONION RING, TOMATOES ,PICKLES, HAND CUT FRIES

CHICKEN SALAD MELT

$14.95

PROVOLONE CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, SOURDOUGH BREAD, HAND CUT FRIES

VEGGIE PHILLY CHEESE SANDWICH

$16.95

PEPPERS, ONIONS, MUSHROOMS, CHEDDAR CHEESE, SEEDED ROLL, HAND CUT FRIES

GRANDMAS MEATLOAF

$18.95

BUTTERY MASHED POTATOES, SAUTEED CARROTS, BEEF GRAVY

CHICKEN YOUR WAY

$16.95

MARSALA , LEMON , OR FRANCAISE SERVED WITH JAZMINE RICE AND GARLIC BROCCOLI

CARROT CAKE

$9.95

HOMEMADE KEY LIME PIE

$9.95

HOT FUDGE SUNDAE - KIDS

$5.95

HOT FUDGE SUNDAE- REGULAR

$9.95

MILK SHAKE

$8.95

GATES FAMILY MEALS

SERVE 4 - AVAILABLE FOR CARRY-OUT, CURBSIDE PICK UP. PLEASE NOTE THAT DELIVERY IS ONLY AVAILABLE VIA THE ONLINE ORDERING LINK ON OUR WEBSITE www.gatesrestaurant.com

QUESADILLA FAMILY MEAL

$69.00

4 CHEESE QUESADILLAS | GUACAMOLE | BLACK BEANS | JASMINE RICE | PICO DE GALLO | SOUR CREAM | GARDEN OR CAESAR SALAD | ADD-ONS AVAILABLE

RIBS + WINGS FAMILY MEAL

$89.00

GATES’ WINGS OR BITES (16) | BABY BACK RIBS (2 FULL RACKS) | COLE SLAW | FRIES | GARDEN OR CAESAR SALAD

LEMON CHICKEN FAMILY MEAL

$69.00

4 CHICKEN BREASTS SAUTÉED IN LEMON, GARLIC + OLIVE OIL WHITE, BROWN OR CAULIFLOWER RICE (GF) | SAUTÉED BROCCOLI | GARDEN OR CAESAR SALAD

BLACKENED FAROE SALMON FAMILY MEAL

$89.00

WHITE, BROWN OR CAULIFLOWER RICE GREEN BEANS | GARDEN OR CAESAR SALAD

MAC N' CHEESE FAMILY MEAL

$59.00

RIGATONI | PARMESAN PANKO CRUMB TOPPING | GARDEN OR CAESAR SALAD

FAMILY PASTA KITS

$59.00

- RIGATONI ALA VODKA, or - TOMATO BASIL RIGATONI, or - BASIL PESTO RIGATONI, or - BUTTERED RIGATONI all SERVED WITH A GARDEN OR CAESAR SALAD

CHICKEN PARMESAN FAMILY MEAL

$69.00

LIGHTLY FRIED CHICKEN PALLIARD | TOMATO SAUCE | ROMANO | MOZZARELLA | SIDE OF RIGATONI, GARLIC MASHED POTATOES OR SAUTÉED BROCCOLI | GARDEN OR CAESAR SALAD

FAJITAS FAMILY MEAL

FRESH GUACAMOLE | PICO DE GALLO | SOUR CREAM | PEPPERS | ONIONS | LIME | CILANTRO | BLACK BEANS | JASMINE RICE | 12 FLOUR TORTILLAS BLACKENED CHICKEN $59 FILET STEAK TIPS $69 VEGETARIAN $49 SUBSTITUTE CORN TORTILLAS FOR A GLUTEN FREE MEAL

WING OR BITES FAMILY MEAL

CHOOSE 1 SAUCE: PLAIN | TERIYAKI | SPICY BBQ | GARLIC PARMESAN SWEET CHILI | MILD BUFFALO | HOT BUFFALO | V0LCANIC (#1 HOT) … 48 WINGS OR BITES $69 | 96 WINGS OR BITES $130 CELERY, CARROTS, BLUE CHEESE OR RANCH ON THE SIDE

KIDS' TO GO MENU

KIDS PASTA TO GO

$10.95

Mac N’ Cheese | Tomato Basil | Butter | Plain | Choice of Kid's Side … Sub Gluten Free Pasta +$2

KIDS MAC N' CHEESE TO GO

$10.95

Rigatoni | Three Cheese Blend | Choice Of Kid's Side | Add CRISPY BACON +3 or 3 CHICKEN BITES +4

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE TO GO

$10.95

Texas Toast | American Cheese | Choice of Side

KIDS CHICKEN BITES TO GO

$11.95

House Breaded All-Natural Chicken | Choice of Kid's Side

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA TO GO

$11.95

House Tomato Sauce | Mozzarella | Choice of Kids' Side | Add PEPPERONI +$2

KIDS CHEESEBURGER TO GO

$11.95

¼ lb. Burger | American Cheese | Choice of Kid's Side | Sub Beyond Burger +$3

KID'S CHICKEN + RICE TO GO

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Breast | Jasmine, Brown or Cauliflower Rice | Choice of Kid's Side

KID'S BABY BACK RIBS TO GO

$14.95

Slow Cooked 1/4 Rack of Ribs | Sweet BBQ Sauce | Choice of Kid's Side

SNACK BOX MENU

High School Specials Served Fries, Sweet Potato Waffle Cut Fries tossed Special Seasoning + Served in our New SNACK BOX

THE BIRD BOX

$11.95

6 CHICKEN BITES | Seasoned Hand Cut Fries Or Sweet Potato Waffle Cut Fries +$2 | Plain or Tossed In One of our Wing Sauces

THE WING BOX

$11.95

6 CRISPY WINGS | Served Plain or With the Sauce of your Choice | Seasoned Hand Cut Fries or Sweet Potato Waffle Cut Fries +$1 | Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing

THE BURGER BOX

$11.95

Smashed American Cheeseburger | Seasoned Hand Cut Fries or Sweet Potato Waffle Cut Fries +$1 | Add Chili for an Extra Kick

THE LOADED FRY BOX

$9.95

Seasoned Hand Cut Fries or Sweet Potato Waffle Cut Fries +$1 | Hot Drawn Cheese | Customize It?

THE NACHO FRY BOX

$11.95

Your Choice of Seasoned Hand Cut Fries or Sweet Potato Waffle Cut Fries +$1 | Hot Drawn Cheese | Diced Tomato | Black Olive | Fresh Jalapeño Pepper | Green Onion | Cilantro | Sour Cream | Spicy Chili ... It’s Okay to sub Tortilla Chips for Fries

BOTTLED BEER

BUD

$6.00

BUD LIGHT

$6.00

COORS LIGHT

$6.00

CORONA

$7.00

HEINEKEN

$7.00

SIP OF SUNSHINE

$11.00

TWO JUICY

$11.00

DOWN EAST CIDER

$6.00

NARRAGANSETT LAGER

$5.00

WHITE CLAW BLACK CHERRY

$7.00

TWO ROADS HONEY SPOT

$6.00

COCKTAILS

APEROL SEVILLA GIN SPRITZ

$12.00

APEROL APERITIVO l TANQUERAY SEVILLA ORANGE GIN l PROSECCO l CLUB SODA l OVER ICEl

BLOODY MARY

$12.00

DARK + STORMY

$12.00

LONG ISLAND ICED TEA

$13.00

GLASS HOUSE MARGARITA

$13.00

TANTEO JALAPENO TEQUILA l GRAN MARNIER l SERRANO PEPPERS l FRESH LIME JUICE l SPICY SALT RIM l SHAKEN l ON THE ROCKS

MOJITO

$12.00

MOSCOW MULE

$12.00

STOLI VODKA l ELDERFLOWER l GINGER BEER l OVER ICE

RED SANGRIA

$12.00

WINE

PINOT NOIR - GUENOC BTL

$23.00

Distinctly California, our wines highlight the fruit from our favorite vineyards in the Golden State. Guenoc California Pinot Noir is filled with fruity flavors of ripe raspberry, Bing cherry, smoked meats and delicate rose petal.

PINOT NOIR - LOUIS JADOT BTL

$30.00

Bourgogne, France- Light garnet with brick rim. Clean nose, showing moderately intense aromas of baking spices, earth, raspberries, some kirsch and forest floor. Aromas of spiced plum compote on the palate with a slight peppery, vegetal hint.

PINOT NOIR - SEBASTIAN BTL

$29.00

Aromas of forward red fruit and Bing cherries are backed by coffee and sandalwood. The palate has intense, lush cherry and strawberry compote flavors accented by vanilla and hints of caramel.

CABERNET - IMAGERY BTL

$24.00

California- Our Cabernet is a soft, smooth wine with well integrated oak. Flavors of dark fruit like blackberry are met with earthy notes such as tobacco, toast and tea in the mid-palate. Layers of rich notes of spice, clove and pepper complete the wine.

CABERNET - JUSTIN BTL

$32.50

Paso Robles, Central Coast, CA- There are clear notes of earth, vanilla and slightly toasted oak, complemented by strawberry, raspberry and blackcurrant aromas. The wine has a soft entry, with balanced acidity and tannins, along with strawberry, earth, toasted oak and vanilla flavors.

MALBEC - CLOS DE LOS SIETE BTL

$24.00

Wine Spectator-Uco Valley, Argentina - ""Dense and powerful, with plenty of loamy notes to the dark cherry and roasted plum flavors that show creamy accents. Ends with dark chocolate on the finish

ROSE - THE PALM, ANGEL BTL

$28.00

Begin your journey down the road of rosé with The Palm by Whispering Angel. This authentic rosé from Provence operates as a playful, trendy, energetic “little sister” to Whispering Angel. The Palm is expressive both inside and out as it shows great aromatic freshness on the nose followed by more subtle, fruity notes on the palate. The colorful and playful label has been called “almost as perfect as the rosé itself”. Signed and approved by Whispering Angel.

SAUVIGNON BLANC - CLIFFORD BAY BTL

$24.00

Punchy aromas of inviting tropical fruits and citrus are supported by nuanced herbal and floral notes on the nose

SANSERRE - JP BALLAND BTL

$29.00

tropical notes of citrus, cream, and papaya, supported by aromatic orange blossoms, vanilla, and hints of anise.

PINOT GRIGIO - SCARPETTA BTL

$24.00Out of stock

Scarpetta Pinot Grigio showcases some of the best sites in Friuli-Venezia Giulia for this aromatic varietal — starting with the light, gravely soils of the Grave region. This gives it a crisp, clean minerality. Additionally, 30% of our Pinot Grigio is planted on "Ponca" soil in the Colli Orientali on steep hillsides. The combination of the Grave and Colli Orientali let us produce a wine which has body, bright acidity, and great minerality.

REISLING - KUNG FU GIRL BTL

$23.00Out of stock

Kung Fu Girl Riesling White Wine is a vibrant dry riesling with shimmering aromas and flavors of white peach, mandarin orange, and apricot. Crafted with fruit harvested from vineyards in the Columbia Valley region of Washington State, this Kung Fu Girl wine is made with 100% riesling grapes. With a medium body and a crisp finish, this table white wine is ideal for pairing with fresh seafood, duck, pork, and Chinese and Thai food. For best quality, chill this crisp white wine in the refrigerator for two to two and a half hours before serving at about 50 degrees. Please enjoy our wines responsibly. © 2021 Charles Smith Wines, Prosser, WA

CHARDONNAY - SIMI BTL

$24.00

A smooth chardonnay with a buttery finish! Tastes of tropical fruit, pear toasted oak and buttery

CHARDONNAY - CHALK HILL BTL

$24.00

Hints of baking spices and warm apple pie meld together to make exceptional finish

CHARDONNAY - STAGS LEAP BTL

$30.00

Chardonnay with aromas of citrus and subtle tropical fruit notes along with apricot with a touch of minerality

SIDES

HAND CUT FRIES

$6.95

SEASONED FRIES

$6.95
PARMESAN TRUFFLE FRIES

$6.95

$6.95

SWEET POTATO WAFFLE FRIES

$6.95

ONION RINGS

$6.95

MASHED POTATOES

$5.95

CORNBREAD + SAUSAGE STUFFING

$5.95

JAZMINE RICE

$4.95

DRESSED GREENS

$6.95

FRESH GUACAMOLE

$9.95

SAUTEED SPINACH

$4.95

RAINBOW CARROTS

$7.95

GARLIC BROCCOLI

$6.95

COLE SLAW

$4.95

CELERY + CARROTS

$3.95

TATER TOTS

$8.95

DESSERT

KEY LIME PIE

$9.95

Smooth + Creamy | Genuine Key Limes | Layered Sponge Cake | Whipped Cream

APPLE COBBLER

$9.95

Granny Smith Applies | Cinnamon Streusel Topping | Vanilla Ice Cream

3 - LAYER CARROT CAKE

$9.95

A Dreamy Combination of Spices | Carrots, Walnuts | Raisins | Cinnamon | Cream Cheese Frosting

RUNNY CHIP

$9.95

Chocolate Chip Cake | Warm Molten Chocolate Center | Vanilla Ice Cream | Whipped Cream

KID's SOFT SERVE - REGULAR

$5.95

REG SUNDAE - SOFT

$8.95

1/2 OFF WHITE WINE BOTTLE

MAISON NICOLAS CHARDONAY BOTTLE

$18.00

JOEL GOTT CHARDONAY BOTTLE

$25.00

MARTIN CODAX ALBARINO BOTTLE

$22.00

STAGS LEAP HANDS OF TIME BOTTLE

$25.00

1/2 OFF RED WINE BOTTLE

AVIARY CABERNET

$25.00

PETITE BORDEAUX BLEND

$20.00

CRITIC CABERNET

$25.00Out of stock

PETITE PETIT SYRAH

$25.00

FEDERALIST ZINFINDEL

$25.00

LA BASTIDE GRENACHE

$20.00

SEBASTIANI PINOT NOIR

$25.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come Home to GATES!

Website

Location

10 Forest Street, New Canaan, CT 06840

Directions

Gallery
GATES RESTAURANT image
Main pic

Map
