GATES RESTAURANT

ROSE - THE PALM, ANGEL BTL

$28.00

Begin your journey down the road of rosé with The Palm by Whispering Angel. This authentic rosé from Provence operates as a playful, trendy, energetic “little sister” to Whispering Angel. The Palm is expressive both inside and out as it shows great aromatic freshness on the nose followed by more subtle, fruity notes on the palate. The colorful and playful label has been called “almost as perfect as the rosé itself”. Signed and approved by Whispering Angel.